Porsche Singapore Classic 2025: Course and current form stats

This week’s layout in Singapore is known locally as ‘The Beast’
The Classic Course at Laguna National has water and sand in abundance

The DP World Tour travels to Asia for the first time this season. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • 'The Beast' awaits its unsuspecting visitors

  • LIV rookie McKibbin [18/1] can win on DP World Tour

  • Hao Tong Li [33/1] ready to secure second title of 2025

Tournament and Course Notes

Known locally as 'The Beast', Laguna National's Classic Course is one of Singapore's premier golfing venues. This parkland layout has extremely undulating fairways and putting surfaces; along with tonnes of sand, a handful of dog-legs, while water comes into play on 11 holes.

Opened in 1993, the Classic Course has undergone two upgrades during the past 15 years. Located close to Singapore's east coast, the course was given its first redesign in 2010.

Seven years later it had further 'significant surgery' which yielded the creation of two new holes, while a number of others were comprehensively renovated and re-routed.

Prior to 2023, all previous European Tour events staged at Laguna National were held on the club's Masters Course.

Seven To Watch

'Top seed' Robert MacIntyre 13/27.50 is easily the highest-ranked professional in the field, and he arrives in Singapore having finished ninth in the Players Championship over the weekend.

Since the start of the year, the 28-year-old Scot has posted four top-15 finishes on the PGA Tour.

The former world No 32, Hao Tong Li 33/134.00, has enjoyed some better form these past few weeks and he returned to the winners' enclosure last month with a victory in Qatar. This will be his third competitive appearance at Laguna National's Classic Course.

Another winner in the Middle East during 2025 is 27-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Del Rey 40/141.00.

What's more, the Madrid-born golfer has also finished inside the top 10 in both of his previous visits to Laguna National. This includes a podium in 2023.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Porsche Singapore Classic

Elsewhere, Daniel Brown 50/151.00 continues to play solid golf. Since posting a top-10 at last year's Open Championship, the Yorkshireman has registered a trio of top-four finishes on the DP World Tour, making him a strong each-way candidate in Singapore.

Another Englishman seemingly on a roll is Sam Bairstow 40/141.00 who's most recent three starts on the DP World Tour have all yielded top-12 finishes.

Joining this week's field from the LIV Tour is Tom McKibbin 18/119.00. The young Irishman has made four starts on his new Tour and currently stands 13th in the Overall Standings, thanks to a brace of top-10s.

Finally, Jayden Trey Schaper 40/141.00 has made an excellent start to 2025 with a series of strong performances on the European and Sunshine Tours. His most recent four events read: 5-4-16-9.

World Ranking Points


Most Points In 2025 (Top 10 Listed)
37.21: Robert MacIntyre
24.76: Hao Tong Li
23.94: Alejandro Del Rey
23.40: Daniel Hillier
21.68: Calum Hill
15.53: Daniel Brown
15.35: Marcus Armitage
14.05: Brandon Robinson-Thompson
13.87: Jayden Trey Schaper
13.67: Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter's Preview for the Singapore Classic

Last 10 Weeks / Laguna National Form (2023-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2
Robert MacIntyre 9 11 MC 6 40 17 53
John Parry MC 25 2 21 MC MC MC
Romain Langasque 19 58 38 MC 45
Jordan Smith 30 Wd 24 27 65
Jorge Campillo 46 28 50 13 MC MC
Tom McKibbin 25 6 7 15 MC 6
Daniel Brown 14 10 2 27 MC
Julien Guerrier 50 21 50 21
Matthew Jordan 45 10 MC MC 27
Daniel Hillier 12 25 24 MC 2
Joe Dean 28 Wd 13 5 68
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC MC 8
Keita Nakajima 42 MC MC 21
Hao Tong Li 16 41 1 24 22 52
Ewen Ferguson 57 Wd MC MC 16
Calum Hill 1
Alejandro Del Rey MC 25 MC MC 1 MC
Sam Bairstow 9 11 10 32 16 77
Frederic LaCroix MC 22 MC
Angel Ayora 59 MC 20 14 MC 27
David Ravetto MC 46 35 MC 13 45
Dan Bradbury MC MC MC 32 MC 52
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 7 41 3 8 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 25 MC MC MC
David Micheluzzi 29 MC 26 36 8
Nacho Elvira 11 25 MC MC 58
Marcel Siem 9 46 MC 42 34 MC 58
Andy Sullivan 57 37 MC 38 27 58
Jayden Trey Schaper 9 16 4 5 MC 61 21
Ugo Coussaud 25 11 35 MC 16 74
Marcus Armitage MC MC MC 2 31
Adrien Saddier 19 Wd 7 35 13 MC
Robin Williams 14 MC MC MC MC MC 45
Yannik Paul MC 63 MC MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC 2 57 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC MC 38 MC 72
Bernd Wiesberger 57 61 38 MC 45
Joost Luiten 42 11 MC 18 36 27
Grant Forrest 64 MC 38 44 79
Hamish Brown MC MC MC 8
Francesco Laporta 19 MC 21 13 MC 31
Richard Mansell 37 11 MC MC 50 58
Joakim Lagergren 13 MC 8 MC
Jeff Winther 53 25 MC 67 MC
Mink Yu Kim MC 8 55 MC
Marcus Kinhult 53 MC MC 44 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 25 MC 14 4 5 31
Shubhankar Sharma 37 58 MC MC 48 MC MC
Brandon Stone 30 16 MC MC 61 MC
Richie Ramsay 42 25 42 4 MC 45
Darius Van Driel 65 MC MC MC 13 MC
Andrea Pavan 7 MC 19 13 50 MC
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC MC MC
Martin Couvra MC 53 5 4 MC
Todd Clements 9 16 50 MC MC 37
Dylan Frittelli 4 63 MC MC 50 10
Yechun Carl Yuan 59 MC MC 53
Jason Scrivener MC 55 4 21 4
Zander Lombard 70 MC MC
Ryggs Johnston 42 MC MC 61 MC Wd MC
Wilco Nienaber MC MC MC 1 35 MC 5
Casey Jarvis MC MC 20 32 66 21 73 37
Ryan Van Velzen 42 MC 11 61 MC 61 MC
Conor Purcell MC 42 60 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 50 MC 8 52
Oliver Lindell MC MC 14 MC 44
Fabrizio Zanotti 55 49 70 77
Deon Germishuys MC MC 3 58 MC 38 44
Marcel Schneider 13 14 8 MC 52
Seung Yul Noh MC MC 19 35 27 15
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 57 MC MC 65 MC MC 58
Marco Penge 19 3 20
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC 31 MC 55 16
Gavin Green 57 25 MC MC 34 MC MC
Tom Vaillant MC MC 50 MC 41 52
Brandon Wu MC MC 25 55 41
Jeong Weon Ko 25 16 31 MC 49 MC 68
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 20 MC 21 36 14
Kazuma Kobori MC 25 31 MC 24 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC 58 MC MC MC MC
Jens Dantorp 70 MC 31 MC 8 MC 65
Troy Merritt MC 37 MC MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC 58 MC 16 45
Frederik Schott 67 67 7 MC MC MC MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC MC 14 24 36
Andrew Wilson Wd Wd 22 MC
Thomas Aiken 52 25 60 MC MC 22 MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 14 MC 35 MC 44
Benjamin Hebert 13 19 MC MC
Joel Girrbach MC 46 20 MC 68 57 37
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 31 25 13 MC
Jordan Gumberg 42 37 53 MC 60 MC 17
Nathan Kimsey 37 16 MC
Jack Senior MC MC 25 66 27
Callum Tarren 14 65 MC 61 8 MC MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC MC 74
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC MC 67
Sang Hyun Park (jr)
Zihao Jin 7 MC 38 MC
Manuel Elvira MC 46 60 25 66 27 MC
Alexander Levy 52 60 MC MC MC
Callum Shinkwin Wd MC MC MC
Veer Ahlawat 42 67 MC 49 27 MC
Dale Whitnell MC 7 57 55 34 61 MC
Ding Wen Yi 14 20 35 55 44
Ross Fisher 76 MC MC 18 MC MC
Bjorn Akesson 30 MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg MC MC MC MC 64 MC
Pierre Pineau 25 MC 25 MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC MC 36 MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith 78 MC MC MC 36 56 12
Edoardo Molinari
Louis Albertse 37 MC 31 MC MC MC MC 39
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 54 MC 24 50
Jak Carter 13 MC MC 23 2 11
Ockie Strydom Wd
Julien Brun MC 64
Natipong Srithong
Daniel Gale 26 MC MC MC
Cameron John 15 50 26 23 13 7 MC
Neil Schietekat MC MC MC 50 MC 50 69 MC
Brett Coletta MC 18 16
Alexander Knappe MC 37
Matthew Griffin MC 18 MC 16
Paul Casey 10 5 31 18 44
Richard Sterne MC 54 MC MC MC
Dan Erickson 41 MC MC 44 MC
Daniel Gavins MC MC MC 50 74
Shinichi Mizuno
Ben Schmidt 57 28 5 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 7 13 MC MC
Niklas Lemke 37 13 10
Gregorio De Leo MC 5 12 MC
Corey Shaun MC 65 60 MC 38 MC
Joshua Berry 1 MC 7 MC 52 30
Tadeas Tetak MC 13 MC MC
Davis Bryant 41 MC MC MC
Alexander George Frances MC 42
Albert Boneta 14 48 MC MC 13 26
Brayden Lee
Player 2024 2023
Robert MacIntyre MC
John Parry MC
Romain Langasque 21 63
Jordan Smith 21 17
Jorge Campillo MC
Tom McKibbin MC 12
Daniel Brown MC 38
Julien Guerrier 38
Matthew Jordan 70 17
Daniel Hillier MC MC
Joe Dean
Guido Migliozzi 16
Keita Nakajima 29
Hao Tong Li 43 MC
Ewen Ferguson 11 MC
Calum Hill 43 67
Alejandro Del Rey 7 3
Sam Bairstow 3
Frederic LaCroix 65
Angel Ayora
David Ravetto 21 23
Dan Bradbury MC 34
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Alex Fitzpatrick 21
David Micheluzzi 7
Nacho Elvira MC
Marcel Siem 17
Andy Sullivan 4 17
Jayden Trey Schaper 64 MC
Ugo Coussaud 37
Marcus Armitage MC
Adrien Saddier
Robin Williams
Yannik Paul MC 34
Pablo Larrazabal
Nicolas Colsaerts 56 65
Bernd Wiesberger 16
Joost Luiten 11
Grant Forrest 70 6
Hamish Brown
Francesco Laporta 65
Richard Mansell 11 6
Joakim Lagergren 38
Jeff Winther 11 23
Mink Yu Kim
Marcus Kinhult 75 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 49
Shubhankar Sharma 7
Brandon Stone MC
Richie Ramsay 60 55
Darius Van Driel 21 MC
Andrea Pavan 65
Yuto Katsuragawa
Martin Couvra
Todd Clements MC 49
Dylan Frittelli
Yechun Carl Yuan
Jason Scrivener 29
Zander Lombard 49 6
Ryggs Johnston
Wilco Nienaber
Casey Jarvis 35
Ryan Van Velzen
Conor Purcell
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 49
Oliver Lindell
Fabrizio Zanotti 37 23
Deon Germishuys 42
Marcel Schneider MC 3
Seung Yul Noh
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Marco Penge MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Gavin Green 49 MC
Tom Vaillant MC
Brandon Wu
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 60
Kazuma Kobori
Matthew Baldwin 70 MC
Jens Dantorp 60 MC
Troy Merritt
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC
Frederik Schott 16 MC
Kristoffer Reitan
Andrew Wilson
Thomas Aiken
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Benjamin Hebert
Joel Girrbach 43
Tapio Pulkkanen 23
Jordan Gumberg MC
Nathan Kimsey 30
Jack Senior
Callum Tarren
Jannik De Bruyn
Lucas Bjerregaard
Sang Hyun Park (jr)
Zihao Jin
Manuel Elvira MC
Alexander Levy 69
Callum Shinkwin MC
Veer Ahlawat
Dale Whitnell 16 12
Ding Wen Yi 23
Ross Fisher 79 49
Bjorn Akesson
Mikael Lindberg MC
Pierre Pineau
Jimmy Walker
Matthias Schwab 43
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Edoardo Molinari 56
Louis Albertse
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC
Jak Carter
Ockie Strydom 43 1
Julien Brun 37 12
Natipong Srithong
Daniel Gale
Cameron John
Neil Schietekat
Brett Coletta
Alexander Knappe 34
Matthew Griffin
Paul Casey 6
Richard Sterne
Dan Erickson
Daniel Gavins
Shinichi Mizuno
Ben Schmidt
Jacob Skov Olesen
Niklas Lemke
Gregorio De Leo
Corey Shaun
Joshua Berry MC
Tadeas Tetak
Davis Bryant
Alexander George Frances
Albert Boneta
Brayden Lee

