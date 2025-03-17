Porsche Singapore Classic 2025: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour travels to Asia for the first time this season. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
'The Beast' awaits its unsuspecting visitors
LIV rookie McKibbin [18/1] can win on DP World Tour
Hao Tong Li [33/1] ready to secure second title of 2025
Tournament and Course Notes
Known locally as 'The Beast', Laguna National's Classic Course is one of Singapore's premier golfing venues. This parkland layout has extremely undulating fairways and putting surfaces; along with tonnes of sand, a handful of dog-legs, while water comes into play on 11 holes.
Opened in 1993, the Classic Course has undergone two upgrades during the past 15 years. Located close to Singapore's east coast, the course was given its first redesign in 2010.
Seven years later it had further 'significant surgery' which yielded the creation of two new holes, while a number of others were comprehensively renovated and re-routed.
Prior to 2023, all previous European Tour events staged at Laguna National were held on the club's Masters Course.
Seven To Watch
'Top seed' Robert MacIntyre 13/27.50 is easily the highest-ranked professional in the field, and he arrives in Singapore having finished ninth in the Players Championship over the weekend.
Since the start of the year, the 28-year-old Scot has posted four top-15 finishes on the PGA Tour.
The former world No 32, Hao Tong Li 33/134.00, has enjoyed some better form these past few weeks and he returned to the winners' enclosure last month with a victory in Qatar. This will be his third competitive appearance at Laguna National's Classic Course.
Another winner in the Middle East during 2025 is 27-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Del Rey 40/141.00.
What's more, the Madrid-born golfer has also finished inside the top 10 in both of his previous visits to Laguna National. This includes a podium in 2023.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Porsche Singapore Classic
Elsewhere, Daniel Brown 50/151.00 continues to play solid golf. Since posting a top-10 at last year's Open Championship, the Yorkshireman has registered a trio of top-four finishes on the DP World Tour, making him a strong each-way candidate in Singapore.
Another Englishman seemingly on a roll is Sam Bairstow 40/141.00 who's most recent three starts on the DP World Tour have all yielded top-12 finishes.
Joining this week's field from the LIV Tour is Tom McKibbin 18/119.00. The young Irishman has made four starts on his new Tour and currently stands 13th in the Overall Standings, thanks to a brace of top-10s.
Finally, Jayden Trey Schaper 40/141.00 has made an excellent start to 2025 with a series of strong performances on the European and Sunshine Tours. His most recent four events read: 5-4-16-9.
World Ranking Points
Most Points In 2025 (Top 10 Listed)
37.21: Robert MacIntyre
24.76: Hao Tong Li
23.94: Alejandro Del Rey
23.40: Daniel Hillier
21.68: Calum Hill
15.53: Daniel Brown
15.35: Marcus Armitage
14.05: Brandon Robinson-Thompson
13.87: Jayden Trey Schaper
13.67: Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
The Punter's Preview for the Singapore Classic
Last 10 Weeks / Laguna National Form (2023-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|Robert MacIntyre
|9
|11
|MC
|6
|40
|17
|53
|John Parry
|MC
|25
|2
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|19
|58
|38
|MC
|45
|Jordan Smith
|30
|Wd
|24
|27
|65
|Jorge Campillo
|46
|28
|50
|13
|MC
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|25
|6
|7
|15
|MC
|6
|Daniel Brown
|14
|10
|2
|27
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|50
|21
|50
|21
|Matthew Jordan
|45
|10
|MC
|MC
|27
|Daniel Hillier
|12
|25
|24
|MC
|2
|Joe Dean
|28
|Wd
|13
|5
|68
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|Keita Nakajima
|42
|MC
|MC
|21
|Hao Tong Li
|16
|41
|1
|24
|22
|52
|Ewen Ferguson
|57
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|16
|Calum Hill
|1
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|9
|11
|10
|32
|16
|77
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|22
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|59
|MC
|20
|14
|MC
|27
|David Ravetto
|MC
|46
|35
|MC
|13
|45
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|52
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|7
|41
|3
|8
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|29
|MC
|26
|36
|8
|Nacho Elvira
|11
|25
|MC
|MC
|58
|Marcel Siem
|9
|46
|MC
|42
|34
|MC
|58
|Andy Sullivan
|57
|37
|MC
|38
|27
|58
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|9
|16
|4
|5
|MC
|61
|21
|Ugo Coussaud
|25
|11
|35
|MC
|16
|74
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|31
|Adrien Saddier
|19
|Wd
|7
|35
|13
|MC
|Robin Williams
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|2
|57
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|72
|Bernd Wiesberger
|57
|61
|38
|MC
|45
|Joost Luiten
|42
|11
|MC
|18
|36
|27
|Grant Forrest
|64
|MC
|38
|44
|79
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|Francesco Laporta
|19
|MC
|21
|13
|MC
|31
|Richard Mansell
|37
|11
|MC
|MC
|50
|58
|Joakim Lagergren
|13
|MC
|8
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|53
|25
|MC
|67
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|MC
|8
|55
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|53
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|25
|MC
|14
|4
|5
|31
|Shubhankar Sharma
|37
|58
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|30
|16
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|42
|25
|42
|4
|MC
|45
|Darius Van Driel
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|7
|MC
|19
|13
|50
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|MC
|53
|5
|4
|MC
|Todd Clements
|9
|16
|50
|MC
|MC
|37
|Dylan Frittelli
|4
|63
|MC
|MC
|50
|10
|Yechun Carl Yuan
|59
|MC
|MC
|53
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|55
|4
|21
|4
|Zander Lombard
|70
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|42
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|35
|MC
|5
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|20
|32
|66
|21
|73
|37
|Ryan Van Velzen
|42
|MC
|11
|61
|MC
|61
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|42
|60
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|50
|MC
|8
|52
|Oliver Lindell
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|44
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|55
|49
|70
|77
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|3
|58
|MC
|38
|44
|Marcel Schneider
|13
|14
|8
|MC
|52
|Seung Yul Noh
|MC
|MC
|19
|35
|27
|15
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|57
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|58
|Marco Penge
|19
|3
|20
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|55
|16
|Gavin Green
|57
|25
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|41
|52
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|25
|55
|41
|Jeong Weon Ko
|25
|16
|31
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|21
|36
|14
|Kazuma Kobori
|MC
|25
|31
|MC
|24
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|70
|MC
|31
|MC
|8
|MC
|65
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|58
|MC
|16
|45
|Frederik Schott
|67
|67
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|MC
|14
|24
|36
|Andrew Wilson
|Wd
|Wd
|22
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|52
|25
|60
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|14
|MC
|35
|MC
|44
|Benjamin Hebert
|13
|19
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|46
|20
|MC
|68
|57
|37
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|31
|25
|13
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|42
|37
|53
|MC
|60
|MC
|17
|Nathan Kimsey
|37
|16
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|MC
|25
|66
|27
|Callum Tarren
|14
|65
|MC
|61
|8
|MC
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|74
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|Sang Hyun Park (jr)
|Zihao Jin
|7
|MC
|38
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|46
|60
|25
|66
|27
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|52
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|42
|67
|MC
|49
|27
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|7
|57
|55
|34
|61
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|14
|20
|35
|55
|44
|Ross Fisher
|76
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Bjorn Akesson
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|25
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|78
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|56
|12
|Edoardo Molinari
|Louis Albertse
|37
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|54
|MC
|24
|50
|Jak Carter
|13
|MC
|MC
|23
|2
|11
|Ockie Strydom
|Wd
|Julien Brun
|MC
|64
|Natipong Srithong
|Daniel Gale
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cameron John
|15
|50
|26
|23
|13
|7
|MC
|Neil Schietekat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|50
|69
|MC
|Brett Coletta
|MC
|18
|16
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|37
|Matthew Griffin
|MC
|18
|MC
|16
|Paul Casey
|10
|5
|31
|18
|44
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|41
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|74
|Shinichi Mizuno
|Ben Schmidt
|57
|28
|5
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|7
|13
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|37
|13
|10
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|5
|12
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|65
|60
|MC
|38
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|1
|MC
|7
|MC
|52
|30
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander George Frances
|MC
|42
|Albert Boneta
|14
|48
|MC
|MC
|13
|26
|Brayden Lee
|Player
|2024
|2023
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|John Parry
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|21
|63
|Jordan Smith
|21
|17
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|MC
|12
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|38
|Julien Guerrier
|38
|Matthew Jordan
|70
|17
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|MC
|Joe Dean
|Guido Migliozzi
|16
|Keita Nakajima
|29
|Hao Tong Li
|43
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|11
|MC
|Calum Hill
|43
|67
|Alejandro Del Rey
|7
|3
|Sam Bairstow
|3
|Frederic LaCroix
|65
|Angel Ayora
|David Ravetto
|21
|23
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|34
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|21
|David Micheluzzi
|7
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|17
|Andy Sullivan
|4
|17
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|64
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|37
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|Robin Williams
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|34
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|56
|65
|Bernd Wiesberger
|16
|Joost Luiten
|11
|Grant Forrest
|70
|6
|Hamish Brown
|Francesco Laporta
|65
|Richard Mansell
|11
|6
|Joakim Lagergren
|38
|Jeff Winther
|11
|23
|Mink Yu Kim
|Marcus Kinhult
|75
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|49
|Shubhankar Sharma
|7
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|60
|55
|Darius Van Driel
|21
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|65
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Martin Couvra
|Todd Clements
|MC
|49
|Dylan Frittelli
|Yechun Carl Yuan
|Jason Scrivener
|29
|Zander Lombard
|49
|6
|Ryggs Johnston
|Wilco Nienaber
|Casey Jarvis
|35
|Ryan Van Velzen
|Conor Purcell
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|2
|49
|Oliver Lindell
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|37
|23
|Deon Germishuys
|42
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|3
|Seung Yul Noh
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Marco Penge
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Gavin Green
|49
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|60
|Kazuma Kobori
|Matthew Baldwin
|70
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|60
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|16
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Andrew Wilson
|Thomas Aiken
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Benjamin Hebert
|Joel Girrbach
|43
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|23
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|30
|Jack Senior
|Callum Tarren
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Sang Hyun Park (jr)
|Zihao Jin
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|69
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|Dale Whitnell
|16
|12
|Ding Wen Yi
|23
|Ross Fisher
|79
|49
|Bjorn Akesson
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|Jimmy Walker
|Matthias Schwab
|43
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Edoardo Molinari
|56
|Louis Albertse
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|Jak Carter
|Ockie Strydom
|43
|1
|Julien Brun
|37
|12
|Natipong Srithong
|Daniel Gale
|Cameron John
|Neil Schietekat
|Brett Coletta
|Alexander Knappe
|34
|Matthew Griffin
|Paul Casey
|6
|Richard Sterne
|Dan Erickson
|Daniel Gavins
|Shinichi Mizuno
|Ben Schmidt
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Niklas Lemke
|Gregorio De Leo
|Corey Shaun
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|Davis Bryant
|Alexander George Frances
|Albert Boneta
|Brayden Lee
