Porsche Singapore Classic 2025: Course and current form stats

'The Beast' awaits its unsuspecting visitors

LIV rookie McKibbin [18/1] can win on DP World Tour

Hao Tong Li [33/1] ready to secure second title of 2025

Tournament and Course Notes

Known locally as 'The Beast', Laguna National's Classic Course is one of Singapore's premier golfing venues. This parkland layout has extremely undulating fairways and putting surfaces; along with tonnes of sand, a handful of dog-legs, while water comes into play on 11 holes.

Opened in 1993, the Classic Course has undergone two upgrades during the past 15 years. Located close to Singapore's east coast, the course was given its first redesign in 2010.

Seven years later it had further 'significant surgery' which yielded the creation of two new holes, while a number of others were comprehensively renovated and re-routed.

Prior to 2023, all previous European Tour events staged at Laguna National were held on the club's Masters Course.

Seven To Watch

'Top seed' Robert MacIntyre 13/27.50 is easily the highest-ranked professional in the field, and he arrives in Singapore having finished ninth in the Players Championship over the weekend.

Since the start of the year, the 28-year-old Scot has posted four top-15 finishes on the PGA Tour.

The former world No 32, Hao Tong Li 33/134.00, has enjoyed some better form these past few weeks and he returned to the winners' enclosure last month with a victory in Qatar. This will be his third competitive appearance at Laguna National's Classic Course.

Another winner in the Middle East during 2025 is 27-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Del Rey 40/141.00.

What's more, the Madrid-born golfer has also finished inside the top 10 in both of his previous visits to Laguna National. This includes a podium in 2023.

Elsewhere, Daniel Brown 50/151.00 continues to play solid golf. Since posting a top-10 at last year's Open Championship, the Yorkshireman has registered a trio of top-four finishes on the DP World Tour, making him a strong each-way candidate in Singapore.

Another Englishman seemingly on a roll is Sam Bairstow 40/141.00 who's most recent three starts on the DP World Tour have all yielded top-12 finishes.

Joining this week's field from the LIV Tour is Tom McKibbin 18/119.00. The young Irishman has made four starts on his new Tour and currently stands 13th in the Overall Standings, thanks to a brace of top-10s.

Finally, Jayden Trey Schaper 40/141.00 has made an excellent start to 2025 with a series of strong performances on the European and Sunshine Tours. His most recent four events read: 5-4-16-9.

World Ranking Points



Most Points In 2025 (Top 10 Listed)

37.21: Robert MacIntyre

24.76: Hao Tong Li

23.94: Alejandro Del Rey

23.40: Daniel Hillier

21.68: Calum Hill

15.53: Daniel Brown

15.35: Marcus Armitage

14.05: Brandon Robinson-Thompson

13.87: Jayden Trey Schaper

13.67: Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves