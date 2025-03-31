Golf Form Guide

Valero Texas Open 2025: Course and current form stats

TPC San Antonio: The Greg Norman-designed Oaks Course stages the Texas Open for the 15th time
The closing hole at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course

San Antonio is the final PGA Tour stop before the focus switches to Augusta and the first major championship of the season. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

Tournament and Course Notes

The Texas Open, which dates back to 1922, has always been staged in the city of San Antonio. This week's venue, the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, made its PGA Tour debut in 2010 since when it has hosted this event 14 times.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the 2020 instalment was cancelled, although the Oaks Course did host a tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour in July of that year.

Designed by Greg Norman, in collaboration with Sergio Garcia, the Oaks Course was opened just three months before it staged its first PGA Tour event. The venue's downhill holes are played into the prevailing wind, while uphill holes travel in the opposite direction.

TPC San Antonio is laid out just over 1,000 feet above sea level, with water coming into play on only two holes - which is rare for such a modern course.

The majority of fairways are tree-lined and tight, while greens are undulating. Bunkers are large, plentiful and deep on what is a traditional parkland course. The layout is marginally longer than the PGA Tour average, while the Bermuda grass putting surfaces have been over-seeded with Poa Trivialis.

The Oaks Course is approximately 14 miles north of San Antonio city centre, and around 150 miles from the Mexican border, as well as 190 miles from the nearest coast.

Good Current Form

Tommy Fleetwood [14/1] travels to San Antonio in decent shape, having made the news a few weeks ago by reaching No 9 in the World Ranking without yet winning on the PGA Tour.

The Englishman will be keen to remove that annoying tag as soon as possible, and is better placed than ever to make that vital breakthrough this coming week. On his San Antonio debut last year Fleetwood tied-seventh over the Oaks Course.

Other in-form players who could prosper in a field that is hardly overladen with top-25 stars, are Keegan Bradley [22/1], Denny McCarthy [28/1], Daniel Berger [33/1] and Akshay Bhatia [25/1].

Of this quartet, Bhatia is the defending champion while McCarthy finished second in the Texas Open 12 months ago.

As for American Ryder Cup skipper Bradley, he has had a brace of top-six finishes this year, along with a trio of other T20s. He tied-eighth here on his most recent visit three years ago.

Good Course Form

No one ticks more boxes this week than Corey Conners [14/1]. The Canadian is a two-time winner at TPC San Antonio, while his three most recent PGA Tour starts have all yielded top-eight finishes.

The 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama [18/1] warms up for Augusta at a venue where he tied-for-seventh last year.

The world No 6 from Japan won the opening event of the new PGA Tour season, although he did struggle last time out when he missed the cut at Sawgrass.

Former world No 1 Jordan Spieth [22/1] is without a victory since April 2022, but has shown some signs of improvement during the early weeks of the year.

The 31-year-old has twice stood on the podium at the Oaks Course, including once as a winner. He also tied-10th 12 months ago.

He's had a brace of T10s on Tour this year and his 16 rounds at this course average 69.75.

Elsewhere, Chris Kirk [66/1] has registered four top-10s at the Oaks, while Sam Stevens [50/1] has posted finishes of 14th and 2nd on his only two appearances in this tournament. Both are decent each-way candidates.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At TPC San Antonio (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.75: Corey Conners(24)
69.75: Jordan Spieth(16)
70.11: Denny McCarthy(18)
70.18: Matt Kuchar(22)
70.20: Akshay Bhatia(10)
70.22: Chris Kirk(18)
70.45: Charley Hoffman(22)
70.45: Si Woo Kim(20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Oaks Course Champions

The majority of champions have tended to start extremely well. Eleven of the last 13 winners of the tournament were no worse than three strokes off the pace after 18 holes.

And none of these 13 champions were more than four shots adrift after round one.

Meanwhile, 11 of the last 13 winners were also no lower than tied-third after 36 holes.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / TPC San Antonio (2014-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4
Ludvig Aberg MC 22 1 Wd 42
Hideki Matsuyama MC 22 13 25 48 32
Tommy Fleetwood 16 14 11 5 22
Keegan Bradley 20 5 34 65 15
Patrick Cantlay 12 31 5 33
Maverick McNealy 32 MC MC 2 9 40 52
Akshay Bhatia 3 MC 9 9 32 22
Corey Conners 8 6 3 24 74 65
Tom Kim 36 42 MC 44 44 7
Tony Finau 32 MC 36 5 13 MC
Sam Burns MC MC 48 24 49 22
Denny McCarthy 14 18 48 5 16 58
Justin Rose MC 8 MC 3 MC
Daniel Berger 20 15 25 12 2 MC
JT Poston 28 33 50 39 16 53
Brian Harman MC 40 32 17 25 53
Tom Hoge 3 40 67 54 MC 17
Michael Kim 32 28 MC 4 6 13 13 2 MC
Ben Griffin 18 MC MC 45 4 4 44 36 69 MC
Cameron Young MC 61 MC MC MC 12 72
Eric Cole 15 12 MC 50 MC MC MC 22 68
Jordan Spieth 28 59 9 MC 4 69
Si Woo Kim MC 38 19 24 21 12 MC
Thriston Lawrence MC MC 54 MC 59 MC MC
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 22 49 MC 48
Jacob Bridgeman MC 3 50 15 2 34 MC MC
Patrick Rodgers 52 MC 22 18 25 3 MC 22 56
Chris Kirk 42 22 56 MC 62
Max McGreevy MC 54 20 40 4 25 MC Wd
Max Homa MC MC MC MC 53 Wd
Andrew Novak MC 42 MC 34 MC 13 MC 13 3
Sam Stevens 18 64 MC 40 MC 31 44 17 2
Taylor Moore MC 33 42 34 9 22 56
Matt Wallace MC MC 26 MC MC 44 MC
Jake Knapp 27 MC 12 6 25 17 44 33 32
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 36 MC 49 MC 27
Beau Hossler MC 70 50 32 MC 32 69 15
Justin Lower MC MC 38 MC MC 62 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC 9 59 MC 40 MC
Ryo Hisatsune 47 4 MC MC 10 MC MC
Gary Woodland 2 47 MC MC MC 21 22
Niklas Norgaard MC MC 34 25 34 MC
Lee Hodges 11 57 33 9
Victor Perez 18 22 18 72 MC MC
Bud Cauley 4 6 MC 56 21
Kurt Kitayama 39 MC 33 MC MC 49 MC
Harry Hall 18 54 MC MC 34 MC 58
Doug Ghim MC 57 MC 11 49 68 MC
Charley Hoffman 64 Wd 54 25 MC MC 25
Rickie Fowler 52 71 18 39 Wd 53
Ryan Fox 15 47 20 MC MC 63 27
Seamus Power MC 8 MC MC 24 36 17
Keith Mitchell 18 54 MC 42 25 33
Jesper Svensson 27 64 42 32 49 63 MC
Matti Schmid MC 28 MC 6 18 MC MC 25
Patrick Fishburn MC 28 MC 54 48 MC MC MC
Matteo Manassero 39 MC 45 MC 68 25
Sami Valimaki 4 36 69 48 34 MC 15
Alex Smalley MC MC 14 18 10 21 MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC MC MC MC 2 15
Mark Hubbard MC 47 MC MC MC MC 73 68
Paul Waring MC MC MC MC Wd
CT Pan MC 57 69 MC 68 57
Rico Hoey 11 MC 33 26 25 MC MC MC
Adam Schenk MC MC MC 45 MC 25 25
Patton Kizzire MC Wd MC MC MC MC
Matt Kuchar MC 42 56
Emiliano Grillo 47 22 67 MC 65 76 Wd
Vince Whaley MC MC MC 16 32 MC MC 32
Antoine Rozner 64 76 59 62 55 4 48
Andrew Putnam MC MC 11 49 25 32
Ryan Gerard 9 57 42 MC 25 17 15
Carson Young 54 10 MC MC 57 MC
Sam Ryder 61 16 14 48 59 36 25
Luke List MC 64 MC MC MC 36 56
Ben Kohles MC MC MC 34 MC 25 MC
McClure Meissner 39 28 42 MC MC MC 52
Steven Fisk MC 28 4 MC 17 MC 63
Frankie Capan MC MC MC MC 55 MC 56
Adam Svensson 67 MC MC MC MC 59 36 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC MC MC 68 49 MC
Chandler Phillips 32 42 61 MC 34 49 70
Chan Kim 39 MC MC 16 32 17 MC 42
Alejandro Tosti 5 MC MC MC 68 10 MC
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 34 32 MC MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC 64 17 32 9
Brice Garnett MC MC 40 11 67
David Lipsky MC 57 MC 78 MC 76 MC Wd
Danny Walker MC MC 6 64 13 42
Kyoung-Hoon Lee Wd MC MC MC MC MC 67 9
Joel Dahmen 18 MC 54 32 6 MC 9
Isaiah Salinda 11 68 45 39 3 42
Rikuya Hoshino MC MC 64 48 MC MC
Henrik Norlander MC 16 MC 40 MC 13 MC MC
Harry Higgs MC MC 26 MC 74 63
Ben Silverman MC MC MC MC MC 16 MC
William Mouw 47 MC 6 MC MC 66
Rafael Campos MC 70 MC MC MC 34 MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 39 MC MC 39 MC 74 MC
Kevin Roy MC MC MC 6 MC 17 Wd
Kris Ventura MC 77 MC 56 25 49 4
Tim Widing MC MC 45 MC MC MC
Ricky Castillo MC 12 MC 64 56 55 15
Jackson Suber 52 MC MC 42 MC 56
Taylor Dickson 39 MC MC MC MC MC
Paul Peterson MC MC 12 MC MC Wd
Chris Gotterup 18 MC MC 16 MC MC MC 25
Thomas Rosenmueller MC MC 59 MC 68 MC
Nate Lashley 27 64 MC MC MC MC Wd
Camilo Villegas MC 70 54 MC MC 44 MC
John Pak 69 64 MC 17 56
Quade Cummins MC MC 16 32 32 MC
Cristobal Del Solar MC MC 54 MC MC 66
Lanto Griffin MC MC MC 72 25 MC 9
Will Chandler MC 69 61 MC MC MC 6 MC
Braden Thornberry MC 70 MC MC MC Wd
Martin Laird 68 MC
David Skinns 52 MC MC MC MC 49 MC
Jeremy Paul MC 22 16 MC 25 MC
Chad Ramey 47 MC MC 26 MC 34 MC 48
Zach Johnson MC MC 42 48
Noah Goodwin MC 42 12 49 63
Nick Hardy MC MC 64 MC MC MC MC
Kevin Velo MC 57 40 MC MC MC
Ben Martin MC MC MC 45 MC 40
Aaron Baddeley MC 78 MC 34 32
Hayden Buckley MC MC 59 MC Wd
Brandt Snedeker MC 57 10 MC 66 32
Kaito Onishi MC 42 MC MC MC
Webb Simpson MC MC
Norman Xiong 12 53 65 MC 40
Mason Andersen 61 70 26 MC 65 MC
Trey Mullinax 39 61 16 MC MC 32 MC
Trevor Cone 52 MC 54 MC MC
Padraig Harrington MC MC 38 50
Ryan Palmer MC 45 MC MC 77 MC
Matthew Riedel 61 MC 26 65 MC MC
Francesco Molinari MC 65 49 MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC MC
Philip Knowles 64 MC 16 MC MC Wd
Kevin Kisner 70 MC MC
Bronson Burgoon MC MC MC MC
Preston Summerhays
Anders Albertson MC MC MC MC
Benjamin James
Vince Covello MC 54 MC MC
Jared Jones
Zac Blair MC 32
Hayden Springer 15 42 34 45 MC 6
Seong Hyeon Kim 34 2 39 27 MC
Pierceson Coody 52 40 MC 2 9 MC
Dylan Wu 45 MC MC 2 MC
Kevin Tway MC 68 52
Garrick Higgo 12 26 Wd
Carl Yuan MC 59 MC MC
Taylor Montgomery MC MC 25 45 69 MC
Robby Shelton 45 33 5
Matthew NeSmith MC 39 22 Wd
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Ludvig Aberg 14 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 7 15 Wd 30
Tommy Fleetwood 7
Keegan Bradley 8 23 45 MC 37
Patrick Cantlay
Maverick McNealy 58 35
Akshay Bhatia 1 46 MC
Corey Conners 25 1 35 14 1 26
Tom Kim MC
Tony Finau 29 MC 61 3 68
Sam Burns MC 23 MC
Denny McCarthy 2 18 34 MC 20
Justin Rose
Daniel Berger MC MC
JT Poston 41 67 30 27
Brian Harman 25 MC 51 MC 16
Tom Hoge 12 MC MC 53 9 MC
Michael Kim MC 46 MC MC MC 21
Ben Griffin 39 MC
Cameron Young
Eric Cole MC 39
Jordan Spieth 10 35 1 30 2 10
Si Woo Kim 39 13 23 4 45 22 MC
Thriston Lawrence
Matt Fitzpatrick 10
Jacob Bridgeman MC
Patrick Rodgers Wd 5 58 MC MC MC
Chris Kirk 10 35 6 MC 8 MC 13 8
Max McGreevy MC MC
Max Homa 25 42 MC 56
Andrew Novak 58 9 MC
Sam Stevens 14 2
Taylor Moore MC
Matt Wallace 28 MC 3
Jake Knapp
Thorbjorn Olesen 14
Beau Hossler 78 46 4 69 36 51 MC
Justin Lower 25 70 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 14
Ryo Hisatsune 78
Gary Woodland 8 6 26
Niklas Norgaard
Lee Hodges MC 6 MC
Victor Perez 45
Bud Cauley 39 MC 10 MC
Kurt Kitayama
Harry Hall 58 28
Doug Ghim MC MC MC 44
Charley Hoffman 69 22 MC 2 2 64 40 1 11 11
Rickie Fowler MC 10 MC 17 17
Ryan Fox MC MC
Seamus Power MC MC MC 58
Keith Mitchell 14 17 26
Jesper Svensson
Matti Schmid 69 46
Patrick Fishburn MC
Matteo Manassero
Sami Valimaki
Alex Smalley MC MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter
Mark Hubbard 25 MC 42 MC
Paul Waring
CT Pan 51 41 MC MC MC
Rico Hoey 14
Adam Schenk 5 MC MC MC 7 58
Patton Kizzire 64 MC 9
Matt Kuchar MC 3 2 12 7 51 40 42 15 4
Emiliano Grillo 53
Vince Whaley 69 29 34
Antoine Rozner
Andrew Putnam 14 28 41 MC 36 8 72
Ryan Gerard 56
Carson Young MC MC
Sam Ryder MC 3 MC MC 42 36
Luke List 39 53 17 MC MC MC 29
Ben Kohles 78 MC
McClure Meissner 10 MC
Steven Fisk
Frankie Capan
Adam Svensson 51 MC 42
Peter Malnati 22 41 MC 23 64 MC 13 MC
Chandler Phillips MC 64
Chan Kim 14
Alejandro Tosti MC
Takumi Kanaya MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC 41 59
Brice Garnett 60 MC MC MC* 65 30 31
David Lipsky 58 MC
Danny Walker
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC 23 14
Joel Dahmen MC 74 69 MC* MC
Isaiah Salinda
Rikuya Hoshino
Henrik Norlander 60 53 MC MC
Harry Higgs 28 MC MC
Ben Silverman 81 MC 45
William Mouw
Rafael Campos MC 34 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen
Kevin Roy MC
Kris Ventura 75 36
Tim Widing
Ricky Castillo
Jackson Suber
Taylor Dickson
Paul Peterson
Chris Gotterup MC
Thomas Rosenmueller
Nate Lashley 39 MC 18 MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 17 10 MC MC MC*
John Pak
Quade Cummins
Cristobal Del Solar
Lanto Griffin 51 15 53 34 58
Will Chandler
Braden Thornberry
Martin Laird 51 MC 29 30 36 11 18 50 MC
David Skinns MC 48
Jeremy Paul
Chad Ramey MC MC 41
Zach Johnson MC 13 MC 5 MC 29 20 6
Noah Goodwin
Nick Hardy 25 28 MC
Kevin Velo
Ben Martin 7 10 63 34 45 MC
Aaron Baddeley 39 18 30 16 5 29 20 67
Hayden Buckley MC 10 MC
Brandt Snedeker 72 18 6 15 25
Kaito Onishi
Webb Simpson 45
Norman Xiong MC
Mason Andersen
Trey Mullinax MC MC MC* 2 MC
Trevor Cone MC
Padraig Harrington MC 10 69 MC* 25 MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC 48 17 MC MC 6 4 6 56
Matthew Riedel
Francesco Molinari MC 42 Wd
Jimmy Walker MC 22 MC 59 30 4 13 MC 1 16
Philip Knowles
Kevin Kisner 72 26 MC
Bronson Burgoon 58 MC MC MC MC*
Preston Summerhays
Anders Albertson MC*
Benjamin James
Vince Covello
Jared Jones
Zac Blair MC MC 36 MC 25 Wd
Hayden Springer 58
Seong Hyeon Kim 14 15
Pierceson Coody 74 53
Dylan Wu 58 39 MC
Kevin Tway MC Wd MC 36 3 MC
Garrick Higgo 33 64 MC
Carl Yuan 58 MC
Taylor Montgomery Wd 22
Robby Shelton 33 15 MC 16
Matthew NeSmith MC MC MC 34
**********
No Tournament In
2020 Due To Pandemic

