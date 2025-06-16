Golf Form Guide

Travelers Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

TPC River Highlands: A low-scoring course under 7,000 yards
The Travelers Championship is the second-best attended event on the PGA Tour, behind the WM Phoenix Open.

The eighth and final Signature Event of 2025 takes place in Connecticut this week. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • A low-scoring parkland course under 7,000 yards

  • Harman [80/1] perfectly suited for River Highlands

  • Young [60/1] ready to end PGA Tour heartache

Tournament and Course Notes

With America's three major championships done and dusted for another year, the action switches to New England and the traditional post-US Open tournament at TPC River Highlands. For more than 30 years, with the odd exception, the Travellers Championship has been held late June/early July.

TPC River Highlands is a gently undulating parkland course which was given a facelift nine years ago. Water comes into play on just five holes, most of these towards the end of the round. At a little under 6,900 yards in length, it is one of the shorter venues on the PGA Tour. The average fairway width for landing areas is 30 yards.

TPC River Highlands is a low-scoring venue where, over the past 20 instalments since 2005, the average-winning 72-hole total is 263.5. In 2016, Jim Furyk fired a closing 58 to set a new PGA Tour scoring record for a single round of golf. Five years earlier, aged just 19 and still an amateur, Patrick Cantlay carded 60 in this event. Americans have usually dominated here, winning 26 of the last 29 editions.

A hot putter is usually necessary at TPC River Highlands where the Bentgrass greens are smaller than the Tour average. Prior to the 2016 event, 50 bunkers were removed, while the remaining ones were brought more into play.

Located approximately 120 miles north-east of New York City, and around 30 miles from the coast, the course gets its name from sitting high above the Connecticut River.

The land on which TPC River Highlands was built began life as Middletown Golf Club in 1928. Pete Dye was commissioned to completely re-design the layout, ahead of hosting a PGA Tour event in 1984, since when there has been further significant changes. The club also changed its name from TPC Connecticut to TPC River Highlands in 1989.

Five To Watch

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 experienced a mediocre week at the US Open, but still finished in a tie-for-seventh, five shots behind champion JJ Spaun.

This just goes to show how good he is right now, when finishing seventh is considered a 'failure'. His Oakmont performance also takes his current run of top-10s to eight, which have included a trio of victories. He tees-off on Thursday as the defending champion in Connecticut. 

Robert MacIntyre 45/146.00 continued his rise up the World Ranking with a second place finish at Oakmont on Sunday. The Scot is currently a career-high No 12, following his best-ever result in a major championship.

Cameron Young 60/161.00 continues his search for a first PGA Tour victory. The 28-year-old was fourth in the US Open, taking his tally of major top-10s to six in a little over three years.

He's also finished runner-up seven times on the PGA Tour and, together with Tommy Fleetwood, are the best two current golfers yet to win at this level.

Twelve months ago at TPC River Highlands, Young carded a third round 59 en route to finishing in a tie-for-ninth.

Also finishing ninth last year was former Open champion Brian Harman 80/181.00 who has posted seven top-10s in this event.

Earlier this season he won the Valero Texas Open and, a few weeks later, stood on the podium at the RBC Heritage.

Harman is not the longest of drivers, so this week's layout should suit him perfectly. And, at this generous price, he definitly becomes a great top-five candidate.

Finally, don't be surprised if Xander Schauffele 14/115.00 returns to winning ways this week.

Last year's two-time major winner has been a little off the pace during 2025, but is still performing solidly, as his tie-for-12th at Oakmont proves.

He won here in 2022 and his last 16 rounds at the course average 66.19.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At River Highlands (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.19: Xander Schauffele (16)
66.67: Rory McIlroy (12)
66.82: Brian Harman (22)
66.83: Patrick Cantlay (24)
66.83: Scottie Scheffler (18)
67.08: Shane Lowry (12)
67.10: Corey Conners (10)
67.31: Sung Jae Im (16)
67.35: Keegan Bradley (20)
67.36: Justin Thomas (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / TPC River Highlands (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15
Scottie Scheffler 7 1 4 1 1 8 4
Rory McIlroy 19 MC 47 7 12 1
Xander Schauffele 12 25 28 11 18 8
Collin Morikawa 23 20 50 17 MC 54 14
Justin Thomas MC 31 MC 2 1 36
Ludvig Aberg MC 13 16 MC 60 54 7
Russell Henley 10 5 MC 46 8 MC
JJ Spaun 1 MC 6 37 17 42 50
Sepp Straka MC 3 MC 1 12 13 MC
Viktor Hovland 3 25 28 54 13 21
Hideki Matsuyama 42 38 36 MC 17 21
Robert MacIntyre 2 36 20 6 47 34 32 66 MC
Maverick McNealy 37 5 MC 33 60 3 32
Shane Lowry MC 13 23 MC 2 12 18 42
Tommy Fleetwood MC 16 4 41 4 7 21
Ben Griffin 10 2 1 8 46 MC 1
Patrick Cantlay MC 12 MC 4 13 36
Harris English 59 12 53 2 11 66 12
Sam Burns 7 2 12 19 30 5 13 46
Keegan Bradley 33 7 8 30 18 MC
Corey Conners Wd 27 25 19 11 49 8
Sung Jae Im 57 MC 16 MC 23 33 MC 11 5
Wyndham Clark MC 59 56 50 63 MC 27 46
Brian Harman 59 MC 46 60 46 3 36
Daniel Berger 46 MC MC 33 11 3 21
Akshay Bhatia MC 16 22 MC 46 MC 42 42
Nick Taylor 23 13 4 MC 17 12 49 40
Ryan Fox 19 1 20 28 1 60 MC 59
Aaron Rai 33 MC MC 19 23 18 38 27
Min Woo Lee MC 49 MC 51 61 49
Thomas Detry 23 18 39 MC 30 32 32 MC
Andrew Novak 42 51 11 MC 17 1 2
Taylor Pendrith 38 27 12 5 65 MC 42 MC
Cameron Young 4 4 25 47 7 54 MC
Jason Day 23 MC 49 8
JT Poston 33 MC 36 5 23 18 11 42
Tony Finau 38 31 19 15 38 MC
Adam Scott 12 31 19 34 49 MC
Byeong Hun An MC 6 MC 74 34 60 38 21
Denny McCarthy 57 55 8 46 49 29
Lucas Glover MC MC 22 37 66 61 MC
Tom Hoge MC 7 MC MC 63 36 18 14
Jordan Spieth 23 7 36 MC 34 4 18 14
Max Greyserman 23 25 22 33 54 28 27 32
Stephan Jaeger MC 39 70 7 56 32 52
Mackenzie Hughes 50 27 39 MC MC 2 MC 3
Michael Kim 50 44 16 55 Wd 54 27
Bud Cauley MC 39 3 72 28 32
Davis Thompson MC 49 MC MC 23 27 46
Si Woo Kim 42 31 28 8 17 15 MC 8
Kevin Yu 3 MC 50 4 29 MC MC
Nick Dunlap MC MC 44 MC 69 71 MC
Sam Stevens 23 31 28 60 23 3 24 54
Joe Highsmith MC MC MC 8 66 MC 72 MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC 31 MC MC 4 MC 10 61
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12 MC 16 50 42 MC 42 MC
Ryan Gerard 50 23 73 8 42 MC 12 27
Cameron Davis 64 MC MC 19 54 60 32 13 MC
Austin Eckroat 57 46 67 51 MC 32 MC
Eric Cole MC MC 44 28 41 34 5 MC 18
Alexander Noren MC 39 17 51
Matthieu Pavon 64 MC MC 41 54 MC 42 MC
Matti Schmid MC MC 2 7 MC 9
Matt Fitzpatrick 38 31 8 23 MC 38 40
Harry Hall 24 6 19 20 33 49
Max Homa MC 51 60 30 70 12
Gary Woodland MC MC 11 MC 34 61
Adam Hadwin 27 51 MC 60 12 61
Rickie Fowler 7 16 MC 15 68
Brian Campbell MC Wd MC 55 34 MC 32 32
Luke Clanton MC
Jhonattan Vegas 46 44 MC 5 13 MC MC
Davis Riley MC 59 MC 2 MC 45 32 21
Patrick Rodgers MC 28 MC 42 15 42
Keith Mitchell 27 36 MC 7 18 2
Jake Knapp 27 MC MC 39 3
Alex Smalley 13 MC 28 5 39 MC 63
Nico Echavarria MC 59 41 25 28 51
Ryo Hisatsune 47 6 37 37 MC 18 18
Karl Vilips MC 11 MC 49 4 54
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 36 MC 34 2 MC MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 1 4 13 47 MC
Rory McIlroy 7 19 11 12 17
Xander Schauffele 13 19 1 20 MC 14
Collin Morikawa 13 MC MC 36
Justin Thomas 5 9 MC 36 56 MC 3 MC
Ludvig Aberg 27 24
Russell Henley 48 19 19 32 MC 6 11
JJ Spaun MC MC 47 MC 30 47
Sepp Straka 23 38 MC 10 MC MC
Viktor Hovland 20 29 11 54
Hideki Matsuyama 23 13
Robert MacIntyre 16
Maverick McNealy MC 30
Shane Lowry 9 19 60 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 15 MC 46 13
Ben Griffin 67 MC
Patrick Cantlay 5 4 13 13 11 15 15
Harris English 63 60 19 1 MC* MC MC 25
Sam Burns 55 MC 13 24 43
Keegan Bradley 39 1 19 MC MC 2 47 8 25 39
Corey Conners 27 9 MC MC
Sung Jae Im 3 29 58 21
Wyndham Clark 9 29 35 MC MC 15 MC
Brian Harman 9 2 8 5 MC 8 6 35 MC 3
Daniel Berger MC 67 2 5
Akshay Bhatia 5
Nick Taylor 42 MC MC* MC MC 64 MC
Ryan Fox
Aaron Rai 24 40
Min Woo Lee 9
Thomas Detry 55 MC
Andrew Novak MC 46
Taylor Pendrith 23 MC
Cameron Young 9 60
Jason Day 44 45 MC 10 46 8 12 MC
JT Poston 55 MC 2 MC MC MC MC
Tony Finau 5 45 13 MC MC MC 17 25 25
Adam Scott 39 19 13
Byeong Hun An Wd MC MC 46 MC 66
Denny McCarthy 31 7 MC 73 Wd MC 47
Lucas Glover 44 MC 70 20 MC MC MC
Tom Hoge 3 60 MC 66 37 MC* MC 35 MC 64
Jordan Spieth 63 MC 54 MC 42 1
Max Greyserman
Stephan Jaeger 31 64 MC 30
Mackenzie Hughes 36 Wd 25 76 3 51 42 17
Michael Kim 38 MC MC MC MC 69 MC
Bud Cauley Wd MC 35 70
Davis Thompson MC MC
Si Woo Kim 31 MC MC MC 11 MC 26 25
Kevin Yu 49
Nick Dunlap 66
Sam Stevens MC
Joe Highsmith
Jacob Bridgeman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 23 MC MC
Ryan Gerard
Cameron Davis 48 33 56 MC 43
Austin Eckroat 27 24 47
Eric Cole 48 24
Alexander Noren
Matthieu Pavon 16
Matti Schmid
Matt Fitzpatrick 36 49 MC
Harry Hall 56
Max Homa 61 MC MC MC MC MC
Gary Woodland 33 MC 38 20
Adam Hadwin 27 MC MC 42 57 MC MC
Rickie Fowler 20 13 MC MC
Brian Campbell MC
Luke Clanton
Jhonattan Vegas MC 24 MC MC 54
Davis Riley 48 45 64
Patrick Rodgers 16 MC 76 MC 26 35 3 39
Keith Mitchell 6 MC MC 56
Jake Knapp 48
Alex Smalley 9 MC
Nico Echavarria MC
Ryo Hisatsune
Karl Vilips
Erik van Rooyen MC

