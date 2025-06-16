Travelers Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

A low-scoring parkland course under 7,000 yards

Harman [80/1] perfectly suited for River Highlands

Young [60/1] ready to end PGA Tour heartache

Tournament and Course Notes

With America's three major championships done and dusted for another year, the action switches to New England and the traditional post-US Open tournament at TPC River Highlands. For more than 30 years, with the odd exception, the Travellers Championship has been held late June/early July.

TPC River Highlands is a gently undulating parkland course which was given a facelift nine years ago. Water comes into play on just five holes, most of these towards the end of the round. At a little under 6,900 yards in length, it is one of the shorter venues on the PGA Tour. The average fairway width for landing areas is 30 yards.

TPC River Highlands is a low-scoring venue where, over the past 20 instalments since 2005, the average-winning 72-hole total is 263.5. In 2016, Jim Furyk fired a closing 58 to set a new PGA Tour scoring record for a single round of golf. Five years earlier, aged just 19 and still an amateur, Patrick Cantlay carded 60 in this event. Americans have usually dominated here, winning 26 of the last 29 editions.

A hot putter is usually necessary at TPC River Highlands where the Bentgrass greens are smaller than the Tour average. Prior to the 2016 event, 50 bunkers were removed, while the remaining ones were brought more into play.

Located approximately 120 miles north-east of New York City, and around 30 miles from the coast, the course gets its name from sitting high above the Connecticut River.

The land on which TPC River Highlands was built began life as Middletown Golf Club in 1928. Pete Dye was commissioned to completely re-design the layout, ahead of hosting a PGA Tour event in 1984, since when there has been further significant changes. The club also changed its name from TPC Connecticut to TPC River Highlands in 1989.

Five To Watch

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 experienced a mediocre week at the US Open, but still finished in a tie-for-seventh, five shots behind champion JJ Spaun.

This just goes to show how good he is right now, when finishing seventh is considered a 'failure'. His Oakmont performance also takes his current run of top-10s to eight, which have included a trio of victories. He tees-off on Thursday as the defending champion in Connecticut.

Robert MacIntyre 45/146.00 continued his rise up the World Ranking with a second place finish at Oakmont on Sunday. The Scot is currently a career-high No 12, following his best-ever result in a major championship.

Cameron Young 60/161.00 continues his search for a first PGA Tour victory. The 28-year-old was fourth in the US Open, taking his tally of major top-10s to six in a little over three years.

He's also finished runner-up seven times on the PGA Tour and, together with Tommy Fleetwood, are the best two current golfers yet to win at this level.

Twelve months ago at TPC River Highlands, Young carded a third round 59 en route to finishing in a tie-for-ninth.

Also finishing ninth last year was former Open champion Brian Harman 80/181.00 who has posted seven top-10s in this event.

Earlier this season he won the Valero Texas Open and, a few weeks later, stood on the podium at the RBC Heritage.

Harman is not the longest of drivers, so this week's layout should suit him perfectly. And, at this generous price, he definitly becomes a great top-five candidate.

Finally, don't be surprised if Xander Schauffele 14/115.00 returns to winning ways this week.

Last year's two-time major winner has been a little off the pace during 2025, but is still performing solidly, as his tie-for-12th at Oakmont proves.

He won here in 2022 and his last 16 rounds at the course average 66.19.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At River Highlands (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.19: Xander Schauffele (16)

66.67: Rory McIlroy (12)

66.82: Brian Harman (22)

66.83: Patrick Cantlay (24)

66.83: Scottie Scheffler (18)

67.08: Shane Lowry (12)

67.10: Corey Conners (10)

67.31: Sung Jae Im (16)

67.35: Keegan Bradley (20)

67.36: Justin Thomas (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves