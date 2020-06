Travelers Championship 2020: Your course and form guides for TPC River Highlands

After two events in the southern states of Texas and South Carolina, the PGA Tour heads north to New England, for this week's Travellers Championship.

TPC River Highlands is once again the venue for the tournament which, despite the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, has retained its slot on the Tour schedule.

The Travellers Championship is one of only two events, between mid-March and the season's end in early September, to have neither had its dates changed nor cancelled altogether.

For more than 25 years, this tournament has usually been staged the week following the US Open which itself has been moved to mid-September - and is now the second stop on the revamped 2020-21 PGA Tour calendar.

The lush and leafy fairways of River Highlands are located in Cromwell, a suburb 10 miles south of Hartford city centre, the capital of Connecticut.

Low scoring location

TPC River Highlands is a gently undulating parkland course which was given a face lift five years ago.

This well-wooded layout has plenty of subtle changes in direction, while water comes into play on five holes - most of these towards the end of the round.

The Travellers Championship is usually one of the best attended events on the annual rota, although this week's instalment will be staged behind closed doors.

Situated approximately 120 miles north-east of New York city, and around 30 miles from the coast, the course gets its name from sitting high above the Connecticut River.

It is a traditionally low-scoring venue, where the average winning 72-hole total since 2005 (last 15 tournaments) is 264.4.

In 2016, Jim Furyk posted a PGA Tour record score of 58 during the final round, en route to finishing fifth.

Five years earlier, while still an amateur, 19-year-old Patrick Cantlay carded 60 to grab the lead after 36 holes - he ended up in a tie-for-24th.

So, with plenty of birdies in the offing, a hot putter will be deemed essential equipment this coming weekend.

The world's leading stars are out in force once again, with 10 of the top-11 ranked pros teeing-up - No 8 Aussie Adam Scott remains an absentee.

Hit the ground running

Since the Tour re-opened its doors in Fort Worth, four players have returned with back-to-back top-10s - Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger and JT Poston.

In fact, DeChambeau and Berger have taken their run of successive top-10s to five, stretching back to February.

Justin Rose and Abraham Ancer have also performed well, following the enforced break, although world No 1 Rory McIlroy has been slow out of the blocks.

This may have been down to McIlroy's limited knowledge of Colonial and Harbour Town.

However, he knows River Highlands better, having posted a brace of top-20s here in 2017 and 2018.

Course specialists

Among those who play well at River Highlands are DeChambeau, Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson and Ryan Moore.

DeChambeau, with his new found length, has impressed during 2020, while Watson is a three-time champion in Connecticut.

Ancer, a three-time runner-up on the PGA Tour since mid-August of last year, is a career-high world No 24.

The Mexican is moving ever-closer to a maiden win at this level, and proved last week in South Carolina he is comfortable in a quality field. He tied-for-eighth at River Highlands 12 months ago.

Interesting history

The land on which TPC River Highlands was laid out began life as Edgewood Country Club in 1928.

And this remained the state of play until the early 1980s when Pete Dye was commissioned to re-design the layout, ahead of hosting a PGA Tour event in 1984.

It then became known as TPC Connecticut, which lasted seven years until another less significant re-design took place.

A further name-change occurred ahead of the 1990 Greater Hartford Open at the newly-titled TPC River Highlands.

