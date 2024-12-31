Golf Form Guide

The Sentry 2025: Course and current form stats

Kapalua's Plantation Course made its PGA Tour debut in 1999
Plantation Course is the only PGA Tour venue with as many as seven holes longer than 500 yards

The PGA Tour opens the new season with its customary visit to Hawaii and Andy Swales has the key stats, course info and players' form...

  • Course has largest putting surfaces on PGA Tour

  • Thomas 10/1 to build on solid end to 2024

  • Poston 40/1 a strong each-way candidate

Tournament and Course Notes

  • The Plantation Course at Kapalua Country Club stages this tournament for the 27th time.
  • First of eight Signature Events on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule.
  • Those eligible to compete are the players who finished inside the top 50 of the 2024 FedEx Cup standings, along with every PGA Tour tournament winner from last season.
  • Located on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the Plantation Course was co-designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, and opened in 1991.
  • Coore and Crenshaw returned in 2019 to undertake a nine-month renovation project when all 18 greens were rebuilt.
  • Averaging over 8,700 square feet, the TifEagle Bermuda putting surfaces are the largest on the PGA Tour.
  • Because of its big, undulating, windswept greens, players need to be adept at scrambling, and have the ability to avoid the dreaded three putts.
  • Third longest course on 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
  • The only PGA Tour course with seven holes longer than 500 yards.
  • The Plantation Course has wide, fast-running fairways but not a single water hazard.

This Week's Field

Five of the 65 qualifiers will not be teeing-up in Hawaii on Thursday.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn citing a hand injury, while Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry have opted to stay away.

Bryson DeChambeau, who qualified as US Open champion, is not eligible to compete because of his membership of the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

Five To Watch

As for those who are taking part, Xander Schauffele 5/1, Collin Morikawa 10/1 and Sung Jae Im 18/1 can boast of having a better course history than the majority of their competitors.

World No 2 Schauffele, who was a two-time major champion during 2024, has finished both first and second over the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Morikawa, meanwhile, has never finished lower than seventh from five visits to this event. He has a 20-round average of 67.80 and is the current World No 4.

However, his only competitive golf since the Tour Championship, which concluded on September 1, has been the Presidents Cup and Zozo Championship in Japan.

As for Sung Jae, he has twice finished top five at Kapalua and the Korean has played solidly since the start of May.

One player who can combine an excellent course history with decent current form is the re-emerging Justin Thomas 10/1.

Thomas is a two-time champion in this tournament, along with his brace of other podium finishes.

And if you're seeking an outsider to either win, or post an each-way finish, then JT Poston 40/1 might be worth a flutter.

The 31-year-old from North Carolina tied-fifth here 12 months ago, while collecting his third PGA Tour title in October 2024.

He's currently a career-high No 33 in the World Ranking and could prosper in a field that has collectively played very little competitive golf since the Tour Championship three months ago.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Kapalua (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.44: Sung Jae Im (16)
67.63: Matt Fitzpatrick (8)
67.63: Brian Harman (8)
67.80: Collin Morikawa (20)
67.90: Xander Schauffele (21)
68.00: Tom Hoge (8)
68.13: Sepp Straka (8)
68.20: Justin Thomas (20)
68.25: Patrick Cantlay (20)
68.25: Sahith Theegala (8)
68.38: Si-Woo Kim (8)
68.38: Cameron Young (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Now read The Sentry: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Kapalua Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46 W45 W44 W43
Xander Schauffele 41
Collin Morikawa 54
Ludvig Aberg 6 17
Hideki Matsuyama 2 46
Wyndham Clark 17
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay 11
Keegan Bradley 5
Sahith Theegala 8 56
Robert MacIntyre 7 7 19
Billy Horschel 47
Russell Henley 19
Adam Scott 3 46
Sam Burns 14
Justin Thomas 3 2
Aaron Rai 14
Sung Jae Im 9 13
Byeong Hun An 1
Tony Finau
Brian Harman 12 25
Akshay Bhatia 4 2
Matthieu Pavon 17
Maverick McNealy 1 17 6 Wd
Nick Dunlap 16
JT Poston 5
Austin Eckroat 17 1
Sepp Straka 9 MC
Jason Day 19 8
Max Greyserman 4 2
Cameron Young 13
Max Homa 14 27
Corey Conners 6
Matt Fitzpatrick
Davis Thompson 60
Denny McCarthy 25
Taylor Pendrith 19
Matt McCarty MC
Chris Kirk MC
Cameron Davis MC 6
Stephan Jaeger
Alexander Noren
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 36 6
Eric Cole 15 6
Adam Hadwin 53
Si-Woo Kim Wd 6
Thomas Detry 36 13
Will Zalatoris 18 41
Tom Hoge 45 56
Nick Taylor MC 33
Chun-An Yu 11 MC 16
Nicolas Echavarria 2 29 6 1
Jhonattan Vegas 57 MC 11
Jake Knapp 68
Patton Kizzire 66 MC
Harry Hall 14 13
Davis Riley MC 73
Peter Malnati MC MC
Rafael Campos MC 1 MC
Chris Gotterup 71
Brice Garnett MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Xander Schauffele 10 Wd 12 5 2 1 22
Collin Morikawa 5 2 5 7 7
Ludvig Aberg 47
Hideki Matsuyama 58 21 13 41 4 2 3
Wyndham Clark 29
Viktor Hovland 22 18 30 31
Patrick Cantlay 12 16 4 13 4 15
Keegan Bradley 45 34 27
Sahith Theegala 2 33
Robert MacIntyre
Billy Horschel 30 23 24 25 11 22
Russell Henley 52 30 17 3
Adam Scott 29 21
Sam Burns 33 32 19
Justin Thomas 25 5 3 1 3 22 1 21
Aaron Rai
Sung Jae Im 5 13 8 5
Byeong Hun An 4
Tony Finau 38 7 19 31 9
Brian Harman 5 16 3 17
Akshay Bhatia 14
Matthieu Pavon
Maverick McNealy
Nick Dunlap
JT Poston 5 21 11
Austin Eckroat
Sepp Straka 12 21
Jason Day 10 13 12 10 3
Max Greyserman
Cameron Young 33 13
Max Homa 14 3 15 25
Corey Conners 33 18 19
Matt Fitzpatrick 14 7
Davis Thompson
Denny McCarthy 43
Taylor Pendrith
Matt McCarty
Chris Kirk 1 24 14
Cameron Davis 52 10
Stephan Jaeger
Alexander Noren
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Eric Cole 14
Adam Hadwin 14 32
Si-Woo Kim 25 23 10 30
Thomas Detry
Will Zalatoris 11
Tom Hoge 38 3
Nick Taylor 52 29 29
Chun-An Yu
Nicolas Echavarria 25
Jhonattan Vegas 7 30
Jake Knapp
Patton Kizzire 8 15
Harry Hall
Davis Riley 52
Peter Malnati 6
Rafael Campos
Chris Gotterup
Brice Garnett 19
No of Starters: 59 39 38 42 34 33 34 32 32 34

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

US Masters 2025: The Punter's In-Depth Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Rory McIlroy
US Masters

US Masters 2025: 10-year trends point to...

  • Dave Tindall
Masters scoreboard
US Masters

US Masters 2025: Dave Tindall's guide to the action at Augusta National

  • Dave Tindall
Augusta National's iconic 12th hole

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2025: The Punter's In-Depth Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2025: 10-year trends point to...

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Valero Texas Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

2024 US Open Preview | Golf...Only Bettor

  • Editor