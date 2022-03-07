How To Bet on Golf

The Players Championship 2022: Course and current form stats

The Players Championship has been staged at TPC Sawgrass since 1982
The iconic island green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

The countdown to Augusta continues, with this week's 'fifth major' taking place in Jacksonville. Words and stats compiled by Andy Swales...

"Winner in Hawaii during January and more than ready to add another big title to his growing CV."

The world's elite have arrived at TPC Sawgrass, home to the Players Championship since 1982.

Officially, this will be the 41st time that the tournament has taken place at PGA Tour HQ.

That said, the 2020 event failed to crown a winner because it was abandoned after just 18 holes due to the rapid spread of Covid.

Laid out just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean, the Stadium Course is one of golf's most iconic venues.

When the former PGA Tour commissioner Deane Beman purchased the land on which the course is built, he instructed Pete Dye to design a layout that would not suit any one particular type of golfer.

Course Characteristics

It's putting surfaces are smaller than the Tour average, along with narrower than normal fairways.

In 2016, the course underwent a revamp with the aim of increasing the number of times water came into play during a round.

This figure currently sits at 16 out of 18 holes, although the water hazards on the Stadium Course do vary in size considerably.

According to a PGA Tour statement: "Short grass was added around some greens to promote creativity, while several greens were expanded to add new hole locations."

Yet a bigger change was made in 2019, when the tournament switched dates for a second time.

Between 1982 and 2006, the championship was contested during March, before moving to May for 12 straight years.

But another re-vamp of the Tour calendar three years ago meant the tournament reverted, once again, to March - and one week earlier than before.

To accommodate the new date, and take into account changing weather conditions, organisers decided to overseed greens, tees, fairways and rough.

Switching back to March meant conditions favoured the bigger hitters, and Rory McIlroy truly obliged.

Suddenly there was less run on the fairways, and the ball didn't travel as far through the colder air. However, on the plus side, the softer putting surfaces became a lot more receptive to approach shots.

Many fairways subtly change direction - and some more than once - which means accuracy from tee-to-green remains paramount.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At The Stadium Course (2015-21)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.35: Justin Thomas (23)
70.42: Adam Scott (24)
70.57: Tommy Fleetwood (14)
70.61: Webb Simpson (18)
70.64: Jason Day (22)
70.65: Si Woo Kim (20)
70.90: Hideki Matsuyama (20)
70.92: Dustin Johnson (24)
70.93: Jon Rahm (15)
70.96: Sergio Garcia (24)
71.06: Justin Rose (18)
71.09: Keegan Bradley (22)
71.09: Tom Hoge (11)
71.09: Patrick Reed (22)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Analysis of Results in 'HIGH RATING' Events


Top 12 Performers Listed
% .... (T12s/Starts)
63.16: Jon Rahm (12/19)
47.06: Daniel Berger (8/17)
46.67: Brooks Koepka (7/15)
45.00: Justin Thomas (9/20)
44.44: Scottie Scheffler (8/18)
42.11: Webb Simpson (8/19)
40.00: Dustin Johnson (8/20)
40.00: Rory McIlroy (8/20)
40.00: Will Zalatoris (4/10)
35.29: Paul Casey (6/17)
35.00: Collin Morikawa (7/20)
33.33: Louis Oosthuizen (6/18)
33.33: Patrick Reed (6/18)
Min. No. of Events = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

The above table looks at player performances in events where the strength in depth is high. In the above example, this includes tournaments which have a 'World Rating' of 600 or higher, according to the system used to determine the World Ranking. This covers the period from 01.01.2020 to date. This will include all majors, the Players Championship, most WGC events, plus a number of other PGA Tour events with strong fields. In this example, Jon Rahm has posted 12 top-12 finishes from 19 events since January 1st, 2020, giving him a percentage of 63.16%.

Lowest 12 Stroke Averages
For 'HIGH RATING' Events (since 1.1.2020)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.19: Jon Rahm (70)
69.30: Justin Thomas (74)
69.43: Daniel Berger (60)
69.47: Scottie Scheffler (66)
69.68: Brooks Koepka (56)
69.75: Dustin Johnson (64)
69.81: Xander Schauffele (72)
69.85: Harry Higgs (34)
69.86: Viktor Hovland (63)
69.87: Collin Morikawa (70)
69.89: Tony Finau (66)
69.91: Webb Simpson (64)
Min. No. of Rounds = 30
Only those entered this week are included in table

Check out the latest betting for a top-10 finish at this week's Players Championship

Four To Watch

Talor Gooch: Perhaps an outsider in this week's mega-strong field, but enjoying the season of his career so far - even withstanding a poor final round at Bay Hill. The 30-year-old from Midwest City in Oklahoma tied-fifth at Sawgrass 12 months ago.

Shane Lowry: The Open winner from 2019 is currently enjoying a strong run of results, and narrowly missed out on victory at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens two weeks ago. He is a solid performer over testing courses.

Hideki Matsuyama: Winner in Hawaii during January and more than ready to add another big title to his growing CV. Has posted two top-10s at Sawgrass.

Jon Rahm: His form at TPC Sawgrass has improved year-on-year, after failing to complete 72 holes on his Players Championship debut. But he's not world No 1 for no reason and usually plays well when the tournament field is strong.

Note: Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from this week's tournament due to injury.

Latest betting for next month's Masters Tournament

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: The 2020 instalment was not completed due to Covid.

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Sawgrass (2011-21)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Jon Rahm 17 21 10 3 14 2
Collin Morikawa 2 18 62 5
Viktor Hovland 2 4 MC 1 4 30
Patrick Cantlay 33 2 4 9 4
Scottie Scheffler 1 7 1 20 25
Rory McIlroy 13 10 3 12
Justin Thomas 6 8 20 5
Xander Schauffele 13 3 18 34 12
Dustin Johnson MC 8 25
Cameron Smith 33 4 MC 1
Hideki Matsuyama 20 39 8 30 1 13
Bryson DeChambeau Wd MC 25
Louis Oosthuizen 30 14
Jordan Spieth 26 60 2 MC 21
Brooks Koepka 16 MC 3 MC 28
Billy Horschel 2 16 6 11 36 23
Sam Burns 9 MC MC MC 19
Tyrrell Hatton 2 28 4 6
Daniel Berger 4 MC 20 5
Abraham Ancer 39 43 8 40 MC 35
Tony Finau 33 MC 28 MC 40 19
Joaquin Niemann MC 1 8 6
Sung Jae Im 20 MC 33 6 11 MC 8
Matt Fitzpatrick 9 10 6
Jason Kokrak 26 26 45 17 38
Paul Casey 72 15 24 12 16
Patrick Reed MC MC MC 38 46 55 15
Kevin Na MC MC 28 20 13
Will Zalatoris 38 26 2 6
Webb Simpson 61
Thomas Pieters 32 MC 24 12 1
Talor Gooch 7 MC 26 20 MC 27 15
Adam Scott 26 4 38 9 10
Shane Lowry 2 14 24 12
Max Homa 17 10 14 MC 15
Marc Leishman 68 15 28 16 36 10
Matthew Wolff 61 MC 6 64 MC
Kevin Kisner MC 38 MC 3 8
Tom Hoge 32 MC 14 1 MC 2 MC
Russell Henley 13 33 33 14 2
Justin Rose MC 62 6 33
Cameron Tringale MC 13 MC 3 MC
Lee Westwood 68 42 21 32 20
Corey Conners 11 MC 38 MC MC 11
Seamus Power MC MC MC 9 14 3 15
Sergio Garcia 38 39 24 12
Harold Varner MC MC 1 22
Tommy Fleetwood 20 MC 8 12 48
Cameron Young 13 16 2 26 20 40 MC
Lucas Herbert 7 MC MC 21 18 37
Mackenzie Hughes 48 MC 16 MC
Si Woo Kim 26 73 26 11 11 55 23
Bubba Watson MC 14 2
Luke List MC MC 53 1 22
Brian Harman MC 14 MC 3 48
Alexander Noren 5 48 6 39 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC 39 4 12 20 25
Ian Poulter 42 30 53 MC 6
Ryan Palmer 70 MC MC 16 12
Maverick McNealy 73 7 33 30 27
Sebastian Munoz 26 21 23 39 MC
Stewart Cink MC 43 MC 36 21
Carlos Ortiz MC 39 33 70 MC
Hudson Swafford MC MC 60 MC 1 48
Keith Mitchell 61 9 10 12 MC 7
Garrick Higgo MC 66 21 47 MC 25
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 42 48 26 38 63 48 33
Chris Kirk 5 7 14 MC MC 27
Matt Jones 52 MC 15 58 MC MC MC 3
Sepp Straka MC 1 15 66 16 49 42
Cameron Davis MC 48 MC 56 27 10
Aaron Wise 17 MC 67 MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas 42 55 8 39 MC
Lanto Griffin 52 39 16 30 3
Branden Grace MC MC 49 MC 33
Gary Woodland 5 5 MC 39 MC
Keegan Bradley 11 48 26 65 12
Jason Day 24 3 49
Guillermo Pereira 30 15 MC MC 25
Kevin Streelman MC 16 MC MC 39 MC
Lucas Glover 74 30 37 MC 33 5 35
Matt Wallace MC MC MC 35 68
Charley Hoffman 71 67 Wd
Troy Merritt 74 MC 38 4 MC
Aaron Rai MC 66 61 MC 6 59 MC
Joel Dahmen 74 62 6 MC MC 28
Emiliano Grillo 21 MC MC 63 MC
Cameron Champ 61 67 MC 46 MC
Dylan Frittelli 42 16 26 MC 24 MC MC
Martin Laird 52 39 14 46
CT Pan 16 9 MC 78 MC
Taylor Moore 42 MC 21 16 MC 67
Andrew Putnam MC 48 MC 6 14 27
Matt Kuchar 67 MC MC 7
Patton Kizzire 32 61 10 MC 22 42
Kramer Hickok MC MC 53 MC 20
Brendan Steele 26 MC MC MC MC MC
Brendon Todd 60 48 26 16 MC 48
Charl Schwartzel MC MC MC MC 76 39
Denny McCarthy 61 30 MC 12 6 48
Harry Higgs MC 55 49 MC 40 MC
Robert Streb 72 MC MC 56 MC MC
Adam Hadwin MC 26 16 MC 25
Sahith Theegala MC 48 3 MC 25 33 48
Stephan Jaeger 52 48 62 MC MC MC
Adam Long 32 75 MC 65 MC MC
Adam Schenk 42 MC MC MC 56 MC MC
Francesco Molinari 55 43 62 6
JT Poston 42 MC 23 MC 25 42
Lee Hodges MC 9 39 MC MC 3 MC
Hayden Buckley 68 MC MC 49 MC MC 12
Chez Reavie 77 10 MC MC 70 MC
Sam Ryder 61 9 26 23 MC 49 63
Pat Perez 42 39 MC 9 6 MC
Henrik Stenson MC MC 17 60 39
Zach Johnson 42 MC 43 14 MC
Henrik Norlander MC MC MC MC 63 55
Joseph Bramlett 28 53 MC 67 33 20
Scott Stallings MC MC 21 MC 46 MC
Hank Lebioda MC 67 MC 46 49 MC
Taylor Pendrith 42 25 MC 49 16 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC MC 14 36
Russell Knox 55 33 33 33 MC 7
Danny Lee 61 21 MC MC MC
Kevin Tway MC MC 48 53 MC 46 MC 61
Patrick Rodgers 38 64 MC MC MC 62 40
Doug Ghim MC MC MC 49 34 59
Roger Sloan 55 MC MC 14 MC
Beau Hossler 20 16 48 MC 3 MC MC
JJ Spaun 52 30 MC 16 34 25 MC
Wyndham Clark Dq MC MC 56 13
Richy Werenski 28 MC MC MC MC MC
Scott Piercy MC 61 MC MC 76 MC
Matthew NeSmith 25 55 MC MC 34 MC
Peter Malnati MC 26 65 42 25 MC MC
Brian Stuard 22 9 61 58 60 MC MC MC
James Hahn 61 MC MC MC
Brandon Hagy MC MC MC MC MC MC
Doc Redman MC 61 33 25 MC
Ryan Brehm 1 38 9 32 18
Kyle Stanley 16 MC MC MC MC MC 27
Anirban Lahiri 74 MC MC MC 46 66
Tyler McCumber MC MC MC MC MC
Brice Garnett 7 MC 53 MC MC 70
Nick Watney 20 30 55 MC MC MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC 33 46 MC 65
Chesson Hadley 61 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Michael Thompson MC MC MC MC 11 MC 5
Adam Svensson MC 9 49 79 49 7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 20 25 MC 14 46 40 17
Rickie Fowler 52 42 55 MC MC MC
Vince Whaley 61 MC MC MC MC 40 17
Kurt Kitayama 28 3 MC MC MC MC
Nick Taylor 32 16 MC 14 30 33
Brian Gay 42 MC MC MC MC
Player `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11
Jon Rahm 9 12 63 MC*
Collin Morikawa 41
Viktor Hovland MC
Patrick Cantlay MC MC 23 22
Scottie Scheffler MC
Rory McIlroy MC 1 MC 35 12 8 6 8 MC
Justin Thomas 1 35 11 MC* 3 24
Xander Schauffele MC MC 2
Dustin Johnson 48 5 17 12 28 69 59 Wd 57
Cameron Smith 17 56 MC MC
Hideki Matsuyama MC 8 MC 22 7 17 23
Bryson DeChambeau 3 20 37
Louis Oosthuizen 41 56 MC 2 28 69 MC 19 MC MC
Jordan Spieth 48 MC 41 MC MC MC 4
Brooks Koepka 56 11 16 35 MC
Billy Horschel 58 26 37 MC 28 13 26 MC
Sam Burns MC
Tyrrell Hatton MC MC MC 41
Daniel Berger 9 67 57 65 9 MC
Abraham Ancer 22 12
Tony Finau MC 22 57 MC MC
Joaquin Niemann 29
Sung Jae Im 17 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 9 41 46 MC MC
Jason Kokrak 9 47 46 MC Wd MC MC MC
Paul Casey 5 MC 22 23 Wd Wd MC
Patrick Reed 22 47 41 22 MC 24 MC
Kevin Na Wd MC* 46 Wd MC 6 38 7 MC
Will Zalatoris 21
Webb Simpson MC 16 1 16 66 MC 15 MC 69
Thomas Pieters
Talor Gooch 5 MC
Adam Scott 48 12 11 6 12 38 38 19 15 MC
Shane Lowry 8 MC 46 MC 16 MC
Max Homa MC
Marc Leishman MC MC 63 MC 64 24 23 8 45 MC
Matthew Wolff
Kevin Kisner MC 22 MC 56 MC 2
Tom Hoge 22 30 MC*
Russell Henley MC MC MC 35 MC 24 17 MC
Justin Rose 8 23 65 19 MC 4 MC 51 45
Cameron Tringale MC 35 16 56 MC MC 72
Lee Westwood 2 65 MC 6 8 61
Corey Conners 7 41
Seamus Power 35
Sergio Garcia 9 22 70 30 54 2 3 8 56 12
Harold Varner 61 MC 7 35 57
Tommy Fleetwood MC 5 7 41
Cameron Young
Lucas Herbert
Mackenzie Hughes MC 57 16
Si Woo Kim 9 56 63 1 23
Bubba Watson MC 56 57 MC 43 42 48 37 45
Luke List MC 56 MC MC
Brian Harman 3 8 MC 53 54 8 MC MC 51
Alexander Noren MC MC 17 10
Erik van Rooyen
Ian Poulter MC 56 11 2 57 30 65 MC 25 57
Ryan Palmer 17 MC 23 MC 23 MC 59 5 MC MC
Maverick McNealy MC
Sebastian Munoz MC
Stewart Cink MC MC MC MC 38 MC 64 19
Carlos Ortiz MC MC
Hudson Swafford MC MC MC 57
Keith Mitchell MC 47 MC*
Garrick Higgo
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 41
Chris Kirk 48 56 46 12 Wd 13 13 55 51 MC
Matt Jones 55 MC MC 17 MC 19
Sepp Straka MC
Cameron Davis MC
Aaron Wise 65 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 61 3 41 MC 57 42 7 MC
Lanto Griffin 35
Branden Grace MC 72 46 48 57 42 48
Gary Woodland MC 30 MC MC* 28 MC 11 MC MC
Keegan Bradley 29 16 7 60 35 MC MC MC 35 72
Jason Day 35 8 5 60 1 MC 19 MC 6
Guillermo Pereira
Kevin Streelman MC MC MC MC* 74 MC MC 2 51 19
Lucas Glover 48 MC MC* 6 MC MC MC 50
Matt Wallace 30
Charley Hoffman 17 MC MC 30 MC 30 38 37 MC 26
Troy Merritt MC MC MC MC 72 61
Aaron Rai
Joel Dahmen MC 12
Emiliano Grillo MC 26 37 11 MC
Cameron Champ MC Wd
Dylan Frittelli 22
Martin Laird 69 MC 57 MC MC MC 5 2 69
CT Pan MC 72 46
Taylor Moore
Andrew Putnam MC MC
Matt Kuchar MC 26 17 MC* 3 MC 17 48 1 54
Patton Kizzire 35 MC* MC MC 76
Kramer Hickok 58
Brendan Steele 41 MC MC* 6 57 MC 26 MC MC MC
Brendon Todd 35 MC 51
Charl Schwartzel MC MC 2 MC 51 48 55 26
Denny McCarthy 55 41
Harry Higgs 29
Robert Streb MC MC MC MC 30
Adam Hadwin 29 MC 57 30 39 MC
Sahith Theegala
Stephan Jaeger
Adam Long 22 MC*
Adam Schenk MC
Francesco Molinari MC 56 MC 6 7 6 MC MC MC
JT Poston 22 22
Lee Hodges
Hayden Buckley
Chez Reavie MC MC 30 56 MC MC
Sam Ryder MC MC
Pat Perez MC MC 22 17 48 MC 25 MC
Henrik Stenson MC MC 23 16 MC 17 34 5 15 MC
Zach Johnson 41 MC MC* 48 54 13 26 19 2 12
Henrik Norlander MC
Joseph Bramlett
Scott Stallings MC MC MC 75 65 MC MC
Hank Lebioda
Taylor Pendrith
Brandt Snedeker MC 5 MC MC MC 48 8 MC MC
Russell Knox 67 35 MC MC 19 17 34
Danny Lee MC MC 7 MC 35 MC
Kevin Tway MC 46
Patrick Rodgers 65 MC* MC MC MC
Doug Ghim 29
Roger Sloan
Beau Hossler MC MC 46
JJ Spaun Wd MC
Wyndham Clark MC Dq
Richy Werenski MC 47 23
Scott Piercy 69 56 MC MC 23 MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC
Peter Malnati MC MC MC
Brian Stuard 58 MC MC* MC MC 17 MC
James Hahn 41 MC MC 43 30 MC 62
Brandon Hagy
Doc Redman MC
Ryan Brehm
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC 4 71 33 MC
Anirban Lahiri MC MC* MC MC MC
Tyler McCumber 22
Brice Garnett MC 35 41 MC
Nick Watney MC 37 MC MC MC 56 4
Jimmy Walker MC 67 2 56 MC MC 6 15 35 MC
Chesson Hadley MC 11 MC 24 MC
Michael Thompson 48 70 MC MC MC 55 51
Adam Svensson
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 41
Rickie Fowler MC 47 MC 60 MC 1 MC* MC 2 MC
Vince Whaley
Kurt Kitayama
Nick Taylor 48 16 MC* MC 73
Brian Gay MC 56 MC* MC MC MC 46 12

Thursday 10 March, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Collin Morikawa
Rory McIlroy
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Hideki Matsuyama
Dustin Johnson
Cameron Smith
Daniel Berger
Brooks Koepka
Jordan Spieth
Sungjae Im
Matt Fitzpatrick
Shane Lowry
Will Zalatoris
Sam Burns
Billy Horschel
Joaquin Niemann
Adam Scott
Tyrrell Hatton
Talor Gooch
Louis Oosthuizen
Corey Conners
Tony Finau
Abraham Ancer
Paul Casey
Max Homa
Gary Woodland
Webb Simpson
Jason Day
Marc Leishman
Tommy Fleetwood
Jason Kokrak
Si Woo Kim
Sergio Garcia
Chris Kirk
Cameron Young
Justin Rose
Brian Harman
Thomas Pieters
Alex Noren
Keith Mitchell
Russell Henley
Seamus Power
Tom Hoge
Kevin Na
Lee Westwood
Patrick Reed
Ian Poulter
Lucas Herbert
Bubba Watson
Harold Varner III
Luke List
Maverick McNealy
Cameron Tringale
Mito Pereira
Sebastian Munoz
Patton Kizzire
Dylan Frittelli
Erik Van Rooyen
Matt Jones
Jhonattan Vegas
Kevin Kisner
Russell Knox
Mackenzie Hughes
Matthew Wolff
Aaron Wise
Keegan Bradley
Francesco Molinari
Charley Hoffman
Sepp Straka
Brendon Todd
Emiliano Grillo
Joel Dahmen
C.T. Pan
Andrew Putnam
Lucas Glover
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sahith Theegala
Lanto Griffin
Carlos Ortiz
Cameron Davis
Matt Wallace
K.H. Lee
Kevin Streelman
Hudson Swafford
Martin Laird
J.T. Poston
Henrik Stenson
Matt Kuchar
Ryan Palmer
Garrick Higgo
Troy Merritt
Nick Watney
Cameron Champ
Adam Hadwin
Branden Grace
Stewart Cink
Zach Johnson
Doc Redman
Denny Mccarthy
Matthew NeSmith
Sam Ryder
Kramer Hickok
Harry Higgs
Wyndham Clark
Doug Ghim
Henrik Norlander
Roger Sloan
Brian Stuard
Brendan Steele
Adam Long
Chesson Hadley
Charl Schwartzel
Scott Piercy
Kyle Stanley
Adam Schenk
Brandt Snedeker
Scott Stallings
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Hank Lebioda
Stephen Jaeger
Anirban Lahiri
Danny Lee
Peter Malnati
Tyler McCumber
Robert Streb
Jimmy Walker
Richy Werenski
Brandon Hagy
James Hahn
Pat Perez
Chez Reavie
J.J. Spaun
Kevin Tway
Taylor Pendrith
Joseph Bramlett
Lee Hodges
Ryan Brehm
