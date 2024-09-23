Acciona Open de España 2024: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour travels to Madrid for the first of two visits to Spain in 2024. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Accuracy more important than distance at Black Course
-
Hatton 8/19.00 can rule in Spanish capital
-
Alfredo 125/1126.00 a possible each-way option
Tournament and Course Notes
• For the fifth time since 2019, Spain's national open will be played at Madrid's Club de Campo. It will also be the 12th occasion, since the turn of the Millennium, that the club has hosted a tournament on the European Tour;
• The Javier Arana-designed Black Course was opened in April 1956 and is a rolling, parkland layout with tight tree-lined fairways and small undulating greens. From its most-elevated positions, the venue offers panoramic vistas across the Spanish capital;
• Accuracy is usually more important here than distance. The spacious Black Course has little in the way of water hazards, although there are a handful of dog-legs and a reasonable quantity of sand;
• Club de Campo had been mooted as a possible venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup but missed out at the expense of Valderrama. The club is located a few miles north-west of the city centre.
Good Current Form
A number of LIV Tour pros are teeing-up this week, including Englishman Tyrrell Hatton 8/19.00.
The 32-year-old from Buckinghamshire enjoyed a strong finish to his LIV campaign, ending the season fourth overall.
His last five LIV events yielded finishes of 1st-3rd-2nd-25th-4th, while also posting a tie-for-18th at the recent British Masters.
The much-rejuvenated Matteo Manassero 35/136.00 goes again, following his tie-for-fourth in last week's PGA BMW Championship at Wentworth.
A former world No 25, the Italian started 2024 ranked 351, but a series of excellent performances has moved him to No 86 in the list.
Despite missing the cut at Wentworth, Alex Fitzpatrick 45/146.00 can't be ruled out in Spain - especially each-way.
Prior to the PGA Championship there had been four straight T12s, and he currently sits 31st in the Race to Dubai standings, and well on course to qualify for this season's Tour finale in mid-November.
Good Course Form
Two-time major winner Jon Rahm 16/54.20 returns to the land of his birth to be the headline act in Spain's national open.
The 29-year-old has twice won this tournament at Club de Campo, and he arrives in Madrid just one week after being crowned the season's No 1 golfer on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.
The defending champion is Frenchman Matthieu Pavon 25/126.00 whose 2023 victory, followed on from his runner-up finish 12 months previously.
Pavon has enjoyed an excellent first full year on the PGA Tour where he won at Torrey Pines and went on to qualify for the Tour Championship.
Two other players with strong Black Course histories are Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
125/1126.00 and Dan Bradbury 100/1101.00.
The former, who was born in the northern Spanish coastal city of Gijon, finished second earlier this month in the Swiss Alpls.
It was his best-ever finish in a European Tour event.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Club de Campo (2019-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.38: Jon Rahm (16)
66.60: Matthieu Pavon (10)
67.00: Julien Guerrier (8)
67.50: Dan Bradbury (8)
67.50: Fabrizio Zanotti (12)
67.75: Shubhankar Sharma (8)
68.29: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (14)
68.31: Edoardo Molinari (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Club de Campo Form (2019-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|Jon Rahm
|1
|2
|5
|1
|7
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12
|16
|5
|22
|2
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|4
|42
|21
|43
|16
|1
|75
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4
|18
|25
|2
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|40
|15
|33
|46
|58
|50
|Shane Lowry
|12
|12
|8
|13
|50
|MC
|26
|6
|Sepp Straka
|38
|27
|13
|61
|35
|22
|Patrick Reed
|30
|15
|27
|Victor Perez
|48
|40
|33
|4
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|12
|1
|8
|28
|24
|41
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|38
|Wd
|David Puig
|20
|13
|40
|11
|MC
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|40
|28
|41
|Matteo Manassero
|4
|3
|MC
|6
|18
|31
|Keita Nakajima
|33
|49
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|18
|36
|MC
|MC
|22
|Rikuya Hoshino
|40
|30
|8
|46
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|45
|MC
|34
|6
|MC
|52
|43
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|MC
|1
|19
|18
|27
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|9
|6
|12
|6
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|63
|17
|39
|MC
|28
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|59
|4
|1
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|4
|68
|MC
|MC
|10
|Adrian Otaegui
|18
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|42
|18
|14
|40
|19
|Joe Dean
|48
|65
|68
|5
|43
|25
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|10
|50
|Yannik Paul
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|43
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|57
|53
|27
|43
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|18
|MC
|53
|55
|19
|Grant Forrest
|30
|5
|33
|57
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|18
|MC
|46
|27
|28
|2
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|7
|MC
|77
|42
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|30
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|12
|57
|Paul Waring
|45
|12
|25
|MC
|6
|21
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|12
|39
|MC
|14
|6
|1
|3
|37
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|47
|50
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|MC
|31
|10
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|35
|9
|47
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|42
|22
|25
|42
|12
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|4
|30
|18
|MC
|12
|MC
|John Parry
|1
|6
|59
|37
|8
|8
|MC
|20
|Richie Ramsay
|45
|MC
|22
|39
|3
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|63
|34
|9
|33
|Alejandro Del Rey
|54
|36
|39
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|MC
|45
|46
|10
|28
|51
|33
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|57
|45
|53
|MC
|43
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|2
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|27
|Casey Jarvis
|26
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Dan Bradbury
|35
|MC
|MC
|63
|23
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|63
|52
|39
|4
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|36
|59
|39
|14
|12
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|52
|4
|25
|27
|MC
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|13
|Jannik De Bruyn
|57
|27
|78
|66
|62
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|10
|17
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|24
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|MC
|9
|27
|62
|44
|Jordan Gumberg
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|Wd
|67
|46
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|30
|MC
|67
|MC
|33
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|47
|17
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|7
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|57
|MC
|67
|39
|28
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|40
|MC
|3
|18
|42
|23
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hurly Long
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|61
|MC
|38
|53
|Marco Penge
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|3
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|MC
|9
|14
|Wd
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|69
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|27
|39
|27
|12
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|28
|13
|Filippo Celli
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Morrison
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|34
|MC
|31
|80
|Adri Arnaus
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|12
|MC
|39
|MC
|42
|23
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|Dq
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Law
|MC
|57
|68
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|56
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|57
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|61
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|12
|39
|23
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|17
|MC
|77
|MC
|43
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Renato Paratore
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|Will Enefer
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|68
|47
|MC
|MC
|53
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|79
|46
|MC
|MC
|James Nicholas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|46
|MC
|28
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Vacarisas
|27
|56
|47
|MC
|MC
|34
|31
|49
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|MC
|17
|73
|MC
|38
|22
|Pedro Figueiredo
|33
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|30
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|37
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Sam Jones
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|33
|MC
|58
|MC
|5
|Soren Kjeldsen
|57
|MC
|62
|37
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|74
|18
|37
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|Borja Virto
|27
|MC
|46
|33
|MC
|17
|56
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|75
|66
|MC
|MC
|53
|Mikko Korhonen
|MC
|67
|62
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|Jens Fahrbring
|12
|MC
|3
|27
|53
|34
|49
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|28
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|Marc Warren
|69
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|Nicolo Galletti
|MC
|MC
|68
|Andrew Martin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|22
|46
|Wd
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|27
|MC
|17
|27
|MC
|24
|Benjamin Rusch
|27
|MC
|MC
|53
|73
|MC
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|60
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Alvaro Quiros
|53
|Wd
|42
|MC
|22
|7
|George Coetzee
|MC
|MC
|68
|7
|58
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Victor Garcia Broto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pedro Oriol
|Luis Masaveu
|78
|Jose Luis Ballester
|Carlos Sanchez Molina
|Deon Germishuys
|5
|3
|9
|11
|MC
|MC
|8
|47
|24
|Oliver Farr
|63
|MC
|MC
|18
|17
|MC
|MC
|24
|JJ Senekal
|Wd
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|3
|MC
|24
|34
|8
|35
|45
|Conor Purcell
|5
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|42
|49
|MC
|12
|17
|6
|37
|Toby Tree
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Player
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2019
|Jon Rahm
|9
|1
|17
|1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|39
|Aaron Rai
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Matthieu Pavon
|1
|2
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|Sepp Straka
|Patrick Reed
|Victor Perez
|28
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|Romain Langasque
|9
|MC
|David Puig
|34
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|Ewen Ferguson
|9
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Ret
|Jorge Campillo
|62
|27
|45
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|20
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|David Ravetto
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|57
|Adrian Otaegui
|28
|17
|61
|Shubhankar Sharma
|35
|3
|Joe Dean
|Richard Mansell
|6
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|8
|Julien Guerrier
|6
|3
|Pablo Larrazabal
|20
|50
|20
|33
|Daniel Hillier
|9
|Grant Forrest
|41
|50
|3
|61
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|53
|Ugo Coussaud
|Sam Bairstow
|Paul Waring
|20
|27
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|45
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Sean Crocker
|20
|MC
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|Aaron Cockerill
|41
|65
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|12
|Matthew Baldwin
|71
|John Parry
|47
|Richie Ramsay
|57
|MC
|45
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|Gavin Green
|28
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|17
|MC
|Todd Clements
|35
|Dylan Frittelli
|Jens Dantorp
|12
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|9
|6
|51
|Casey Jarvis
|Dan Bradbury
|6
|13
|Jeong Weon Ko
|64
|Thomas Aiken
|62
|MC
|56
|23
|Jason Scrivener
|20
|MC
|56
|7
|JaydenTreySchaper
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|45
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|Jordan Gumberg
|Hao Tong Li
|68
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|Wd
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|4
|12
|12
|Manuel Elvira
|Tom Vaillant
|Jimmy Walker
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|34
|Andrew Johnston
|24
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|Hurly Long
|Marco Penge
|Joel Girrbach
|55
|Louis De Jager
|41
|6
|Ret
|Andrew Wilson
|47
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|39
|Lukas Nemecz
|53
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|James Morrison
|47
|57
|MC
|15
|Ross Fisher
|53
|MC
|MC*
|17
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|71
|Adri Arnaus
|64
|MC
|2
|4
|Eddie Pepperell
|20
|13
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|64
|50
|David Law
|MC
|67
|45
|Matthias Schwab
|Santiago Tarrio
|28
|27
|24
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|64
|MC
|1
|2
|Edoardo Molinari
|28
|4
|39
|23
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|13
|9
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Will Enefer
|Matthis Besard
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|Wd
|13
|MC*
|30
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|34
|71
|James Nicholas
|Jack Davidson
|Gunner Wiebe
|Lucas Vacarisas
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Pedro Figueiredo
|53
|33
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Clement Sordet
|Wd
|55
|Sam Jones
|Pieter Moolman
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|53
|Lauri Ruuska
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|51
|Borja Virto
|MC
|55
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|64
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|MC
|20
|17
|Haydn Barron
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|39
|MC*
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|Sung Hoon Kang
|Marc Warren
|MC
|8
|9
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|35
|Gu Xin Chen
|Nicolo Galletti
|Andrew Martin
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Stephen Gallacher
|72
|18
|Joshua Berry
|Benjamin Rusch
|Espen Kofstad
|MC
|50
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|Alvaro Quiros
|MC
|27
|39
|MC
|George Coetzee
|24
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Victor Garcia Broto
|70
|Pedro Oriol
|MC
|MC
|Luis Masaveu
|MC
|34
|Jose Luis Ballester
|Carlos Sanchez Molina
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|74
|Oliver Farr
|MC
|75
|JJ Senekal
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|64
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|Wilco Nienaber
|17
|60
|6
|Toby Tree
|**********
|Not held in
|2020 due to
|pandemic
