Acciona Open de España 2024: Course and current form stats

Accuracy more important than distance at Black Course

Hatton 8/1 9.00 can rule in Spanish capital

Alfredo 125/1 126.00 a possible each-way option

Tournament and Course Notes

• For the fifth time since 2019, Spain's national open will be played at Madrid's Club de Campo. It will also be the 12th occasion, since the turn of the Millennium, that the club has hosted a tournament on the European Tour;

• The Javier Arana-designed Black Course was opened in April 1956 and is a rolling, parkland layout with tight tree-lined fairways and small undulating greens. From its most-elevated positions, the venue offers panoramic vistas across the Spanish capital;

• Accuracy is usually more important here than distance. The spacious Black Course has little in the way of water hazards, although there are a handful of dog-legs and a reasonable quantity of sand;

• Club de Campo had been mooted as a possible venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup but missed out at the expense of Valderrama. The club is located a few miles north-west of the city centre.

Good Current Form

A number of LIV Tour pros are teeing-up this week, including Englishman Tyrrell Hatton 8/19.00.

The 32-year-old from Buckinghamshire enjoyed a strong finish to his LIV campaign, ending the season fourth overall.

His last five LIV events yielded finishes of 1st-3rd-2nd-25th-4th, while also posting a tie-for-18th at the recent British Masters.

The much-rejuvenated Matteo Manassero 35/136.00 goes again, following his tie-for-fourth in last week's PGA BMW Championship at Wentworth.

A former world No 25, the Italian started 2024 ranked 351, but a series of excellent performances has moved him to No 86 in the list.

Despite missing the cut at Wentworth, Alex Fitzpatrick 45/146.00 can't be ruled out in Spain - especially each-way.

Prior to the PGA Championship there had been four straight T12s, and he currently sits 31st in the Race to Dubai standings, and well on course to qualify for this season's Tour finale in mid-November.

Good Course Form

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm 16/54.20 returns to the land of his birth to be the headline act in Spain's national open.

The 29-year-old has twice won this tournament at Club de Campo, and he arrives in Madrid just one week after being crowned the season's No 1 golfer on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

The defending champion is Frenchman Matthieu Pavon 25/126.00 whose 2023 victory, followed on from his runner-up finish 12 months previously.

Pavon has enjoyed an excellent first full year on the PGA Tour where he won at Torrey Pines and went on to qualify for the Tour Championship.

Two other players with strong Black Course histories are Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

125/1126.00 and Dan Bradbury 100/1101.00.

The former, who was born in the northern Spanish coastal city of Gijon, finished second earlier this month in the Swiss Alpls.

It was his best-ever finish in a European Tour event.

Stroke Averages

Lowest Eight At Club de Campo (2019-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.38: Jon Rahm (16)

66.60: Matthieu Pavon (10)

67.00: Julien Guerrier (8)

67.50: Dan Bradbury (8)

67.50: Fabrizio Zanotti (12)

67.75: Shubhankar Sharma (8)

68.29: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (14)

68.31: Edoardo Molinari (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves