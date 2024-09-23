Golf Form Guide

Acciona Open de España 2024: Course and current form stats

The Black Course at Club de Campo Madrid was opened 68 years ago
Club de Campo Madrid: A rolling, parkland layout with small undulating greens

The DP World Tour travels to Madrid for the first of two visits to Spain in 2024. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Accuracy more important than distance at Black Course

  • Hatton 8/19.00 can rule in Spanish capital

  • Alfredo 125/1126.00 a possible each-way option

Tournament and Course Notes

• For the fifth time since 2019, Spain's national open will be played at Madrid's Club de Campo. It will also be the 12th occasion, since the turn of the Millennium, that the club has hosted a tournament on the European Tour;

• The Javier Arana-designed Black Course was opened in April 1956 and is a rolling, parkland layout with tight tree-lined fairways and small undulating greens. From its most-elevated positions, the venue offers panoramic vistas across the Spanish capital;

• Accuracy is usually more important here than distance. The spacious Black Course has little in the way of water hazards, although there are a handful of dog-legs and a reasonable quantity of sand;

• Club de Campo had been mooted as a possible venue for the 1997 Ryder Cup but missed out at the expense of Valderrama. The club is located a few miles north-west of the city centre.

Good Current Form

A number of LIV Tour pros are teeing-up this week, including Englishman Tyrrell Hatton 8/19.00.

The 32-year-old from Buckinghamshire enjoyed a strong finish to his LIV campaign, ending the season fourth overall.

His last five LIV events yielded finishes of 1st-3rd-2nd-25th-4th, while also posting a tie-for-18th at the recent British Masters.

The much-rejuvenated Matteo Manassero 35/136.00 goes again, following his tie-for-fourth in last week's PGA BMW Championship at Wentworth.

A former world No 25, the Italian started 2024 ranked 351, but a series of excellent performances has moved him to No 86 in the list.

Despite missing the cut at Wentworth, Alex Fitzpatrick 45/146.00 can't be ruled out in Spain - especially each-way.

Prior to the PGA Championship there had been four straight T12s, and he currently sits 31st in the Race to Dubai standings, and well on course to qualify for this season's Tour finale in mid-November.

Good Course Form

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm 16/54.20 returns to the land of his birth to be the headline act in Spain's national open.

The 29-year-old has twice won this tournament at Club de Campo, and he arrives in Madrid just one week after being crowned the season's No 1 golfer on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

The defending champion is Frenchman Matthieu Pavon 25/126.00 whose 2023 victory, followed on from his runner-up finish 12 months previously.

Pavon has enjoyed an excellent first full year on the PGA Tour where he won at Torrey Pines and went on to qualify for the Tour Championship.

Two other players with strong Black Course histories are Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
125/1126.00 and Dan Bradbury 100/1101.00.

The former, who was born in the northern Spanish coastal city of Gijon, finished second earlier this month in the Swiss Alpls.

It was his best-ever finish in a European Tour event.

Stroke Averages

Lowest Eight At Club de Campo (2019-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.38: Jon Rahm (16)
66.60: Matthieu Pavon (10)
67.00: Julien Guerrier (8)
67.50: Dan Bradbury (8)
67.50: Fabrizio Zanotti (12)
67.75: Shubhankar Sharma (8)
68.29: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (14)
68.31: Edoardo Molinari (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Club de Campo Form (2019-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29
Jon Rahm 1 2 5 1 7
Tommy Fleetwood 12 16 5 22 2 MC
Aaron Rai 4 42 21 43 16 1 75
Tyrrell Hatton 4 18 25 2 MC
Matthieu Pavon 40 15 33 46 58 50
Shane Lowry 12 12 8 13 50 MC 26 6
Sepp Straka 38 27 13 61 35 22
Patrick Reed 30 15 27
Victor Perez 48 40 33 4 MC
Matt Wallace 12 1 8 28 24 41
Romain Langasque MC MC MC 2 38 Wd
David Puig 20 13 40 11 MC
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 40 28 41
Matteo Manassero 4 3 MC 6 18 31
Keita Nakajima 33 49 MC
Ewen Ferguson 18 36 MC MC 22
Rikuya Hoshino 40 30 8 46 MC
Jorge Campillo 45 MC 34 6 MC 52 43
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC 1 19 18 27 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 9 6 12 6 MC
Nacho Elvira 63 17 39 MC 28 MC
David Ravetto MC MC 59 4 1
Daniel Brown MC 4 68 MC MC 10
Adrian Otaegui 18 17 MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 42 18 14 40 19
Joe Dean 48 65 68 5 43 25
Richard Mansell MC 45 MC MC 10 50
Yannik Paul 18 MC MC MC 19 43 MC
Julien Guerrier MC 57 53 27 43
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC MC
Daniel Hillier 18 MC 53 55 19
Grant Forrest 30 5 33 57
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC MC 12 MC MC
Andy Sullivan 18 MC 46 27 28 2 MC
Ugo Coussaud 7 MC 77 42 MC
Sam Bairstow 30 MC MC Wd 12 57
Paul Waring 45 12 25 MC 6 21
Johannes Veerman MC MC MC 23 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 12 39 MC 14 6 1 3 37 MC
Sean Crocker MC MC 47 50
David Micheluzzi MC MC 31 10 MC
Aaron Cockerill 35 9 47 MC MC
Andrea Pavan MC 42 22 25 42 12 MC
Matthew Baldwin 4 30 18 MC 12 MC
John Parry 1 6 59 37 8 8 MC 20
Richie Ramsay 45 MC 22 39 3
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC MC Wd MC MC
Gavin Green MC 63 34 9 33
Alejandro Del Rey 54 36 39 MC MC
Todd Clements MC 45 46 10 28 51 33
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC 39 MC MC MC
Jens Dantorp 57 45 53 MC 43
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 2 MC Dq MC 27
Casey Jarvis 26 8 MC MC MC 33
Dan Bradbury 35 MC MC 63 23 MC
Jeong Weon Ko 63 52 39 4 MC MC
Thomas Aiken 36 59 39 14 12
Jason Scrivener MC 52 4 25 27 MC MC
JaydenTreySchaper MC MC 39 MC 13
Jannik De Bruyn 57 27 78 66 62 MC
Marcus Armitage 10 17 MC MC 42 MC 24
Nick Bachem MC MC MC MC 58
Max Rottluff MC MC 9 27 62 44
Jordan Gumberg 48 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Hao Tong Li MC Wd 67 46
Marcel Schneider MC MC MC MC 43 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 30 MC 67 MC 33 MC
Manuel Elvira MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tom Vaillant MC 47 17 MC MC
Jimmy Walker 7
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 57 MC 67 39 28 MC
Andrew Johnston 40 MC 3 18 42 23 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 47 MC MC MC MC
Hurly Long MC Wd MC 61 MC 38 53
Marco Penge 12 MC MC MC 43 MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC MC MC MC 49
Louis De Jager MC MC 67 MC 3 MC
Andrew Wilson MC MC 9 14 Wd
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 69 MC
Francesco Laporta MC 27 39 27 12 MC
Lukas Nemecz MC MC MC 19 28 13
Filippo Celli 30 MC MC MC MC
James Morrison MC 52 MC MC MC 28 MC
Ross Fisher MC MC MC MC 12
Darren Fichardt MC 34 MC 31 80
Adri Arnaus 54 MC MC MC 12 MC
Eddie Pepperell 12 MC 39 MC 42 23
Daan Huizing MC Dq 39 MC MC MC
David Law MC 57 68 MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC 56 33 MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio MC 57 MC MC MC 62 57
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 61 MC MC 61 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC 12 39 23 MC
Frederik Schott 17 MC 77 MC 43
Oliver Bekker MC MC 37 MC
Tom Lewis MC MC MC MC MC 10
Renato Paratore 45 MC MC MC MC
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC MC 66 MC MC
Will Enefer 17 MC MC MC MC
Matthis Besard MC MC MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC MC MC 68 MC
Ashun Wu MC 68 47 MC MC 53
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 79 46 MC MC
James Nicholas MC MC MC MC MC
Jack Davidson MC 46 MC 28
Gunner Wiebe MC MC 67 MC MC MC
Lucas Vacarisas 27 56 47 MC MC 34 31 49
Sebastian Friedrichsen MC 17 73 MC 38 22
Pedro Figueiredo 33 MC MC 5 MC
Jaco Prinsloo 30 MC MC Wd MC 37
Clement Sordet MC MC MC MC 43 MC
Sam Jones MC 66 MC MC 42 MC MC
Pieter Moolman MC 33 MC 58 MC 5
Soren Kjeldsen 57 MC 62 37 MC
Lauri Ruuska MC MC MC 63 74 18 37
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC MC MC 62
Borja Virto 27 MC 46 33 MC 17 56 MC
Stuart Manley MC 22 MC MC MC
Chase Hanna MC MC 75 66 MC MC 53
Mikko Korhonen MC 67 62 MC
Haydn Barron MC 73 MC MC
Daniel Gavins Wd MC Wd
Jens Fahrbring 12 MC 3 27 53 34 49
Sung Hoon Kang MC MC MC 37 28 MC MC 48 MC
Marc Warren 69 MC 66 MC MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC 52 MC MC MC MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC MC 17
Nicolo Galletti MC MC 68
Andrew Martin MC MC MC MC
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher MC 22 46 Wd MC
Joshua Berry MC MC 25 MC 27 MC 17 27 MC 24
Benjamin Rusch 27 MC MC 53 73 MC MC
Espen Kofstad MC MC MC 43 60
Dylan Mostert MC MC MC Wd MC
Alvaro Quiros 53 Wd 42 MC 22 7
George Coetzee MC MC 68 7 58
Soren Broholt Lind MC 68 MC MC MC MC
Victor Garcia Broto MC MC MC MC MC MC
Pedro Oriol
Luis Masaveu 78
Jose Luis Ballester
Carlos Sanchez Molina
Deon Germishuys 5 3 9 11 MC MC 8 47 24
Oliver Farr 63 MC MC 18 17 MC MC 24
JJ Senekal Wd 22 MC MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 3 MC 24 34 8 35 45
Conor Purcell 5 MC 27 MC MC MC 1 MC
Wilco Nienaber 42 49 MC 12 17 6 37
Toby Tree MC MC Wd MC MC
Player 2023 2022 2021 2019
Jon Rahm 9 1 17 1
Tommy Fleetwood 39
Aaron Rai
Tyrrell Hatton
Matthieu Pavon 1 2 MC
Shane Lowry
Sepp Straka
Patrick Reed
Victor Perez 28 MC
Matt Wallace
Romain Langasque 9 MC
David Puig 34
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Matteo Manassero MC
Keita Nakajima
Ewen Ferguson 9
Rikuya Hoshino Ret
Jorge Campillo 62 27 45 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Alex Fitzpatrick 20
Nacho Elvira MC MC MC 37
David Ravetto MC
Daniel Brown 57
Adrian Otaegui 28 17 61
Shubhankar Sharma 35 3
Joe Dean
Richard Mansell 6
Yannik Paul MC 8
Julien Guerrier 6 3
Pablo Larrazabal 20 50 20 33
Daniel Hillier 9
Grant Forrest 41 50 3 61
Yuto Katsuragawa
Andy Sullivan MC 53
Ugo Coussaud
Sam Bairstow
Paul Waring 20 27
Johannes Veerman MC 45
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Sean Crocker 20 MC MC
David Micheluzzi
Aaron Cockerill 41 65
Andrea Pavan MC MC 12
Matthew Baldwin 71
John Parry 47
Richie Ramsay 57 MC 45
Matthew Southgate MC
Gavin Green 28 MC
Alejandro Del Rey 17 MC
Todd Clements 35
Dylan Frittelli
Jens Dantorp 12
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 9 6 51
Casey Jarvis
Dan Bradbury 6 13
Jeong Weon Ko 64
Thomas Aiken 62 MC 56 23
Jason Scrivener 20 MC 56 7
JaydenTreySchaper
Jannik De Bruyn
Marcus Armitage MC 45
Nick Bachem MC
Max Rottluff
Jordan Gumberg
Hao Tong Li 68 MC
Marcel Schneider Wd
Fabrizio Zanotti 4 12 12
Manuel Elvira
Tom Vaillant
Jimmy Walker
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 34
Andrew Johnston 24
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Hurly Long
Marco Penge
Joel Girrbach 55
Louis De Jager 41 6 Ret
Andrew Wilson 47 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC
Francesco Laporta 39
Lukas Nemecz 53
Filippo Celli MC
James Morrison 47 57 MC 15
Ross Fisher 53 MC MC* 17
Darren Fichardt MC 71
Adri Arnaus 64 MC 2 4
Eddie Pepperell 20 13 MC
Daan Huizing 64 50
David Law MC 67 45
Matthias Schwab
Santiago Tarrio 28 27 24
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 64 MC 1 2
Edoardo Molinari 28 4 39 23
Frederik Schott MC
Oliver Bekker MC
Tom Lewis MC
Renato Paratore 13 9 MC
Lorenzo Scalise
Will Enefer
Matthis Besard
Ricardo Gouveia MC
Ashun Wu Wd 13 MC* 30
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 34 71
James Nicholas
Jack Davidson
Gunner Wiebe
Lucas Vacarisas MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Pedro Figueiredo 53 33
Jaco Prinsloo
Clement Sordet Wd 55
Sam Jones
Pieter Moolman
Soren Kjeldsen MC 53
Lauri Ruuska
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC 51
Borja Virto MC 55
Stuart Manley MC
Chase Hanna 64 MC
Mikko Korhonen MC 20 17
Haydn Barron
Daniel Gavins MC 39 MC* MC
Jens Fahrbring
Sung Hoon Kang
Marc Warren MC 8 9 MC
Alexander Knappe 35
Gu Xin Chen
Nicolo Galletti
Andrew Martin
Om Prakash Chouhan
Stephen Gallacher 72 18
Joshua Berry
Benjamin Rusch
Espen Kofstad MC 50 MC
Dylan Mostert
Alvaro Quiros MC 27 39 MC
George Coetzee 24
Soren Broholt Lind
Victor Garcia Broto 70
Pedro Oriol MC MC
Luis Masaveu MC 34
Jose Luis Ballester
Carlos Sanchez Molina MC
Deon Germishuys 74
Oliver Farr MC 75
JJ Senekal
Tapio Pulkkanen 64 MC
Conor Purcell
Wilco Nienaber 17 60 6
Toby Tree
**********
Not held in
2020 due to
pandemic

