Investec South African Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Durban Country Club: Last hosted a DP World Tour event in January 2014
Durban Country Club: Shortish course with tight, tree-lined fairways

The South African Open returns to Durban Country Club for the first time in 14 years. Words/stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • A short, tight course laid out close to Indian Ocean

  • LIV's Burmester [9/1] chases fifth DP World Tour title

  • Schaper [30/1] can make career breakthrough

Tournament and Course Notes

Ahead of hosting South Africa's national open for the 18th time, Durban Country Club underwent significant restoration. This renovation, which took place between May and December 2023, was much-needed after the course had suffered from severe flooding the previous year.

A number of holes were completely redesigned. Most of the greens were re-built, new tees were constructed and 43 new bunkers added. As most of the course is below sea level, those fairways that are most susceptible to flooding were raised.

Opened just over 100 years ago, Durban Country Club is a coastal venue laid out close to the Indian Ocean.

With its tight, tree-lined fairways, the revamped layout will certainly test the course management skills of this year's competitors. At 6,780 yards, this week's layout will be one of the shortest courses used on the DP World Tour in 2025.

The only occasion during the last eight years, in which Durban Country Club has staged an event on the Sunshine Tour, was in February 2022 when it hosted the Jonsson Workwear Open. This event was co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour and played over two courses, with Durban hosting the final two rounds.

Six To Watch

The 38-year-old John Parry 25/126.00 is enjoying the best form of his career right now and in Kenya on Sunday finished runner-up in the country's national open.

This time last year he was outside the world's top 500 but is now a career-high No 91 in the list.

Since then he's won three times on the Challenge Tour, plus once on the DP World Tour, which was a victory in Mauritius just before Christmas.

He's also one of the few golfers teeing-up this week who have played competitively at Durban Country Club, having tied-18th here three years ago in a co-sanctioned event on the Sunshine and Challenge Tours.

Four South Africans to check out are Dean Burmester 9/110.00, Daniel Van Tonder 35/136.00, Shaun Norris 33/134.00 and Jayden Trey Schaper 30/131.00.

Burmester is a member of the LIV Tour and earlier this month posted finishes of T4 and T12.

He is a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, with three of these successes arriving on South African soil.

As for Van Tonder, he has made a sparkling start to 2025, with five top-10 finishes from as many events. Two of these ended in victory at tournaments co-sanctioned by the Sunshine and Challenge Tours.

The experienced Norris can never be ignored in run-of-the-mill tournaments staged in South Africa. He's performed well throughout much of autumn and into the new year, while collecting victories in Japan and his home country.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Schaper continues his steady journey up the golfing ladder.

He was fourth in Kenya at the weekend and the only thing missing from his CV so far is a Tour win.

He's played competitively at Durban before and is certainly capable of another each-way finish this week, as well as an outright victory.

Finally, another pro rising up the charts is Englishman Sam Bairstow 35/136.00.

On his most recent outing in Qatar earlier this month he tied-10th and, in a field which boasts just three top-100 ranked players, his chances of claiming a maiden title at this level must be reasonably high.

The 26-year-old is a two-time podium performer on the DP World Tour.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since November 1st, 2024 (Top Eight Listed)
Pts
44.75: Laurie Canter
41.69: Shaun Norris
30.08: Daniel Van Tonder
34.84: John Parry
26.64: Johannes Veerman
23.73: Alejandro Del Rey
23.65: Hao Tong Li
19.39: Jacques Kruyswijk
Only those entered this week are included in table

Last 10 Weeks / Durban Form (2022)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Laurie Canter 35 1 3
Romain Langasque 38 MC 45
John Parry 2 21 MC MC MC
Jordan Smith Wd 24 27 65
Shaun Norris MC 9 16 6
Jorge Campillo 28 50 13 MC MC
Johannes Veerman MC MC 16 37
Dean Burmester 12 4 MC
Hao Tong Li 41 1 24 22 52
Alejandro Del Rey MC MC 1 MC
Daniel Van Tonder 9 6 1 1 2
Dan Bradbury MC 32 MC 52
David Ravetto 35 MC 13 45
Sam Bairstow 10 32 16 77
Angel Ayora 20 14 MC 27
Adrian Otaegui MC MC 49 67 58
Andy Sullivan MC 38 27 58
Connor Syme 13 34 22 27
Marcel Siem MC 42 34 MC 58
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 38 MC 72
Jacques Kruyswijk 1 24 MC 38 21
Ugo Coussaud 35 MC 16 74
Robin Williams MC MC MC MC 45
Jayden Trey Schaper 4 5 MC 61 21
Joost Luiten MC 18 36 27
Adrien Saddier 7 35 13 MC
Francesco Laporta 21 13 MC 31
Richard Mansell MC MC 50 58
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC 48 MC MC
Sean Crocker MC 25 MC MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 14 4 5 31
Richie Ramsay 42 4 MC 45
Calum Hill MC MC 17
Zander Lombard MC
Martin Couvra 53 5 4 MC
Brandon Stone MC MC 61 MC
Wilco Nienaber MC 1 35 MC 5
Scott Jamieson MC 18 8 MC
Andrea Pavan MC 19 13 50 MC
Ryggs Johnston MC 61 MC Wd MC
Todd Clements 50 MC MC 37
Aaron Cockerill MC 21 38 MC MC
Casey Jarvis 20 32 66 21 73 37
Oliver Lindell MC 14 MC 44
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 65 MC MC 58
Frederik Schott 7 MC MC MC MC
Deon Germishuys 3 58 MC 38 44
RyanVanVelzen 11 61 MC 61 MC
Brandon Wu MC 25 55 41
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 50 10
Tom Vaillant 50 MC 41 52
Gavin Green MC MC 34 MC MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC MC
Jens Dantorp 31 MC 8 MC 65
Ricardo Gouveia 20 MC 21 36 14
Troy Merritt MC MC MC MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC 14 24 36
Jeong Weon Ko 31 MC 49 MC 68
Kazuma Kobori 31 MC 24 MC
Jonothan Broomhead 42 21 52 MC 3
Kieran Vincent 63
Maximilian Steinlechner 24 MC MC 12 1
Charl Schwartzel 12 33
Gregorio De Leo 5 12 MC
Thomas Aiken 60 MC MC 22 MC
Jaco Ahlers MC MC Wd
Jordan Gumberg 53 MC 60 MC 17
Joel Girrbach 20 MC 68 57 37
Manuel Elvira 60 25 66 27 MC
Zihao Jin 7 MC 38 MC
Darren Fichardt 21 MC MC MC
Nathan Kimsey MC
Callum Tarren MC 61 8 MC MC
Keenan Davidse MC 2 MC 64 14
Louis De Jager MC Wd 64 61 52
Ross Fisher MC 18 MC MC
Marco Penge 20
Dylan Naidoo 32 MC MC 41
Yurav Premlall 32 28 60 5
Mikael Lindberg MC MC 64 MC
BjornAkesson MC MC
Joshua Berry 7 MC 52 30
Branden Grace 37 52
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC 36 MC
JC Ritchie 6 14 MC 9 5
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC MC 36 56 12
Dale Whitnell 57 55 34 61 MC
Simon Forsstrom MC MC 66 MC
Jacques Blaauw 3 36 MC 16 3
Pieter Moolman 50 21 MC MC 57
Jovan Rebula 31 24 4 13 20 39
Martin Vorster 19 14 2 20 39
Jean Hugo 32 6 19 20 19
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 24 50
Louis Albertse 31 MC MC MC MC 39
Nikhil Rama 67 28 4 12 8
Oliver Bekker MC MC MC
Jean-Paul Strydom 2 MC
Rhys Enoch MC 14 64 50
Neil Schietekat MC 50 MC 50 69 MC
Jamie Donaldson 66 MC
Michael Hollick 42 21 19 30
Lyle Rowe 50 6 35 MC 23
Kyle Barker 15 MC 7 26 61
Rupert Kaminski 66 MC MC 46 19
Malcolm Mitchell 64 47 MC 9 58
Martin Rohwer 12 MC MC MC 14
Heinrich Bruiners MC MC MC 26 14
Gerhard Pepler 15 MC 13 60 29
MJ Viljoen 32 MC 19 MC 29
Jacques de Villiers MC MC MC 54 MC
Luke Jerling 50 59 MC MC
JJ Senekal MC 36 MC 29
Justin Harding MC MC
Chris Paisley 58 53 MC MC
Trevor Fisher MC 38 50 MC
Jaco Van Zyl MC MC 19 16 27
Stefan Wears Taylor MC MC 62 MC 29
CJ Du Plessis MC 47 MC MC 29
Dylan Mostert MC MC MC MC
Richard Sterne MC MC MC
Matthew Spacey 71 MC MC MC MC
Hennie Otto MC 36 MC MC
Peter Karmis MC MC 59 MC
Ruan Korb MC MC MC MC MC
George Coetzee 70 MC 49 MC MC
Robson Chinhoi Wd MC MC 60 61
Tristin Galant MC MC MC
Combrinck Smit MC MC MC MC
Albert Venter MC MC Wd MC MC
Stephen Ferreira
Ulrich Van Den Berg
Keith Horne MC MC 19
Astin Arthur
Christiaan Maas
Jordan Burnand
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 31 MC 55 16
Alexander Levy 60 MC MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 41 3 8 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 31 25 13 MC
Pierre Pineau MC 25 MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 35 MC 44
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC 67
Mink Yu Kim MC 8 55 MC
Veer Ahlawat 67 MC 49 27 MC
Bryan Newman
Charl Barnard
Player 2022
Laurie Canter
Romain Langasque
John Parry 18
Jordan Smith
Shaun Norris
Jorge Campillo
Johannes Veerman
Dean Burmester
Hao Tong Li
Alejandro Del Rey MC
Daniel Van Tonder
Dan Bradbury
David Ravetto 7
Sam Bairstow
Angel Ayora
Adrian Otaegui
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Marcel Siem
Nicolas Colsaerts
Jacques Kruyswijk
Ugo Coussaud 60
Robin Williams
Jayden Trey Schaper 31
Joost Luiten
Adrien Saddier
Francesco Laporta
Richard Mansell
Shubhankar Sharma
Sean Crocker
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Richie Ramsay
Calum Hill
Zander Lombard
Martin Couvra
Brandon Stone MC
Wilco Nienaber
Scott Jamieson
Andrea Pavan
Ryggs Johnston
Todd Clements MC
Aaron Cockerill 62
Casey Jarvis
Oliver Lindell
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Frederik Schott 31
Deon Germishuys 48
RyanVanVelzen
Brandon Wu
Dylan Frittelli
Tom Vaillant
Gavin Green
Matthew Baldwin Wd
Jens Dantorp 38
Ricardo Gouveia
Troy Merritt
Kristoffer Reitan Wd
Jeong Weon Ko 38
Kazuma Kobori
Jonothan Broomhead
Kieran Vincent
Maximilian Steinlechner
Charl Schwartzel
Gregorio De Leo
Thomas Aiken
Jaco Ahlers
Jordan Gumberg
Joel Girrbach
Manuel Elvira
Zihao Jin
Darren Fichardt
Nathan Kimsey MC
Callum Tarren
Keenan Davidse 4
Louis De Jager Wd
Ross Fisher
Marco Penge
Dylan Naidoo MC
Yurav Premlall
Mikael Lindberg 9
BjornAkesson
Joshua Berry
Branden Grace
Matthias Schwab
JC Ritchie 1
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Dale Whitnell
Simon Forsstrom
Jacques Blaauw MC
Pieter Moolman MC
Jovan Rebula
Martin Vorster MC
Jean Hugo 57
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Louis Albertse 31
Nikhil Rama MC
Oliver Bekker
Jean-Paul Strydom
Rhys Enoch
Neil Schietekat
Jamie Donaldson
Michael Hollick MC
Lyle Rowe MC
Kyle Barker 48
Rupert Kaminski 62
Malcolm Mitchell MC
Martin Rohwer MC
Heinrich Bruiners
Gerhard Pepler
MJ Viljoen 18
Jacques de Villiers MC
Luke Jerling 64
JJ Senekal MC
Justin Harding
Chris Paisley
Trevor Fisher 12
Jaco Van Zyl MC
Stefan Wears Taylor MC
CJ Du Plessis 53
Dylan Mostert MC
Richard Sterne
Matthew Spacey MC
Hennie Otto 9
Peter Karmis MC
Ruan Korb 25
George Coetzee
Robson Chinhoi
Tristin Galant
Combrinck Smit MC
Albert Venter MC
Stephen Ferreira MC
Ulrich Van Den Berg
Keith Horne
Astin Arthur
Christiaan Maas
Jordan Burnand
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Alexander Levy
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Tapio Pulkkanen
Pierre Pineau
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Lucas Bjerregaard
Mink Yu Kim
Veer Ahlawat
Bryan Newman
Charl Barnard
***********
Refers to tournament on
Sunshine & Challenge tours

