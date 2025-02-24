Investec South African Open 2025: Course and current form stats
The South African Open returns to Durban Country Club for the first time in 14 years. Words/stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
A short, tight course laid out close to Indian Ocean
-
LIV's Burmester [9/1] chases fifth DP World Tour title
-
Schaper [30/1] can make career breakthrough
Tournament and Course Notes
Ahead of hosting South Africa's national open for the 18th time, Durban Country Club underwent significant restoration. This renovation, which took place between May and December 2023, was much-needed after the course had suffered from severe flooding the previous year.
A number of holes were completely redesigned. Most of the greens were re-built, new tees were constructed and 43 new bunkers added. As most of the course is below sea level, those fairways that are most susceptible to flooding were raised.
Opened just over 100 years ago, Durban Country Club is a coastal venue laid out close to the Indian Ocean.
With its tight, tree-lined fairways, the revamped layout will certainly test the course management skills of this year's competitors. At 6,780 yards, this week's layout will be one of the shortest courses used on the DP World Tour in 2025.
The only occasion during the last eight years, in which Durban Country Club has staged an event on the Sunshine Tour, was in February 2022 when it hosted the Jonsson Workwear Open. This event was co-sanctioned with the Challenge Tour and played over two courses, with Durban hosting the final two rounds.
Betfair Exchange market for the Investec South African Open
Six To Watch
The 38-year-old John Parry 25/126.00 is enjoying the best form of his career right now and in Kenya on Sunday finished runner-up in the country's national open.
This time last year he was outside the world's top 500 but is now a career-high No 91 in the list.
Since then he's won three times on the Challenge Tour, plus once on the DP World Tour, which was a victory in Mauritius just before Christmas.
He's also one of the few golfers teeing-up this week who have played competitively at Durban Country Club, having tied-18th here three years ago in a co-sanctioned event on the Sunshine and Challenge Tours.
Four South Africans to check out are Dean Burmester 9/110.00, Daniel Van Tonder 35/136.00, Shaun Norris 33/134.00 and Jayden Trey Schaper 30/131.00.
Burmester is a member of the LIV Tour and earlier this month posted finishes of T4 and T12.
He is a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, with three of these successes arriving on South African soil.
As for Van Tonder, he has made a sparkling start to 2025, with five top-10 finishes from as many events. Two of these ended in victory at tournaments co-sanctioned by the Sunshine and Challenge Tours.
The experienced Norris can never be ignored in run-of-the-mill tournaments staged in South Africa. He's performed well throughout much of autumn and into the new year, while collecting victories in Japan and his home country.
Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Schaper continues his steady journey up the golfing ladder.
He was fourth in Kenya at the weekend and the only thing missing from his CV so far is a Tour win.
He's played competitively at Durban before and is certainly capable of another each-way finish this week, as well as an outright victory.
Finally, another pro rising up the charts is Englishman Sam Bairstow 35/136.00.
On his most recent outing in Qatar earlier this month he tied-10th and, in a field which boasts just three top-100 ranked players, his chances of claiming a maiden title at this level must be reasonably high.
The 26-year-old is a two-time podium performer on the DP World Tour.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Investec South African Open
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since November 1st, 2024 (Top Eight Listed)
Pts
44.75: Laurie Canter
41.69: Shaun Norris
30.08: Daniel Van Tonder
34.84: John Parry
26.64: Johannes Veerman
23.73: Alejandro Del Rey
23.65: Hao Tong Li
19.39: Jacques Kruyswijk
Only those entered this week are included in table
Latest Betting For The 2025 Masters
Now read The Punter's South African Open Preview
Last 10 Weeks / Durban Form (2022)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|Laurie Canter
|35
|1
|3
|Romain Langasque
|38
|MC
|45
|John Parry
|2
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|Wd
|24
|27
|65
|Shaun Norris
|MC
|9
|16
|6
|Jorge Campillo
|28
|50
|13
|MC
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|16
|37
|Dean Burmester
|12
|4
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|41
|1
|24
|22
|52
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|Daniel Van Tonder
|9
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|32
|MC
|52
|David Ravetto
|35
|MC
|13
|45
|Sam Bairstow
|10
|32
|16
|77
|Angel Ayora
|20
|14
|MC
|27
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|49
|67
|58
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|38
|27
|58
|Connor Syme
|13
|34
|22
|27
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|42
|34
|MC
|58
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|38
|MC
|72
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|1
|24
|MC
|38
|21
|Ugo Coussaud
|35
|MC
|16
|74
|Robin Williams
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|4
|5
|MC
|61
|21
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|18
|36
|27
|Adrien Saddier
|7
|35
|13
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|21
|13
|MC
|31
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|MC
|50
|58
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|14
|4
|5
|31
|Richie Ramsay
|42
|4
|MC
|45
|Calum Hill
|MC
|MC
|17
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|53
|5
|4
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|1
|35
|MC
|5
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|18
|8
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|19
|13
|50
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|61
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Todd Clements
|50
|MC
|MC
|37
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|21
|38
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|20
|32
|66
|21
|73
|37
|Oliver Lindell
|MC
|14
|MC
|44
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|58
|Frederik Schott
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|3
|58
|MC
|38
|44
|RyanVanVelzen
|11
|61
|MC
|61
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|25
|55
|41
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|50
|10
|Tom Vaillant
|50
|MC
|41
|52
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|31
|MC
|8
|MC
|65
|Ricardo Gouveia
|20
|MC
|21
|36
|14
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|14
|24
|36
|Jeong Weon Ko
|31
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|Kazuma Kobori
|31
|MC
|24
|MC
|Jonothan Broomhead
|42
|21
|52
|MC
|3
|Kieran Vincent
|63
|Maximilian Steinlechner
|24
|MC
|MC
|12
|1
|Charl Schwartzel
|12
|33
|Gregorio De Leo
|5
|12
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|60
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|Jaco Ahlers
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Jordan Gumberg
|53
|MC
|60
|MC
|17
|Joel Girrbach
|20
|MC
|68
|57
|37
|Manuel Elvira
|60
|25
|66
|27
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|7
|MC
|38
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|61
|8
|MC
|MC
|Keenan Davidse
|MC
|2
|MC
|64
|14
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|Wd
|64
|61
|52
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Marco Penge
|20
|Dylan Naidoo
|32
|MC
|MC
|41
|Yurav Premlall
|32
|28
|60
|5
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|7
|MC
|52
|30
|Branden Grace
|37
|52
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|JC Ritchie
|6
|14
|MC
|9
|5
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|MC
|36
|56
|12
|Dale Whitnell
|57
|55
|34
|61
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Jacques Blaauw
|3
|36
|MC
|16
|3
|Pieter Moolman
|50
|21
|MC
|MC
|57
|Jovan Rebula
|31
|24
|4
|13
|20
|39
|Martin Vorster
|19
|14
|2
|20
|39
|Jean Hugo
|32
|6
|19
|20
|19
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|24
|50
|Louis Albertse
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|Nikhil Rama
|67
|28
|4
|12
|8
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|2
|MC
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|14
|64
|50
|Neil Schietekat
|MC
|50
|MC
|50
|69
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|66
|MC
|Michael Hollick
|42
|21
|19
|30
|Lyle Rowe
|50
|6
|35
|MC
|23
|Kyle Barker
|15
|MC
|7
|26
|61
|Rupert Kaminski
|66
|MC
|MC
|46
|19
|Malcolm Mitchell
|64
|47
|MC
|9
|58
|Martin Rohwer
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Heinrich Bruiners
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|14
|Gerhard Pepler
|15
|MC
|13
|60
|29
|MJ Viljoen
|32
|MC
|19
|MC
|29
|Jacques de Villiers
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Luke Jerling
|50
|59
|MC
|MC
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|36
|MC
|29
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|Chris Paisley
|58
|53
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Fisher
|MC
|38
|50
|MC
|Jaco Van Zyl
|MC
|MC
|19
|16
|27
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|29
|CJ Du Plessis
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|29
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Spacey
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hennie Otto
|MC
|36
|MC
|MC
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|Ruan Korb
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|George Coetzee
|70
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|Robson Chinhoi
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|60
|61
|Tristin Galant
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Combrinck Smit
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Albert Venter
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Ferreira
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|Keith Horne
|MC
|MC
|19
|Astin Arthur
|Christiaan Maas
|Jordan Burnand
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|31
|MC
|55
|16
|Alexander Levy
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|41
|3
|8
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|31
|25
|13
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|35
|MC
|44
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|Mink Yu Kim
|MC
|8
|55
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|67
|MC
|49
|27
|MC
|Bryan Newman
|Charl Barnard
|Player
|2022
|Laurie Canter
|Romain Langasque
|John Parry
|18
|Jordan Smith
|Shaun Norris
|Jorge Campillo
|Johannes Veerman
|Dean Burmester
|Hao Tong Li
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|Daniel Van Tonder
|Dan Bradbury
|David Ravetto
|7
|Sam Bairstow
|Angel Ayora
|Adrian Otaegui
|Andy Sullivan
|Connor Syme
|Marcel Siem
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Ugo Coussaud
|60
|Robin Williams
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|31
|Joost Luiten
|Adrien Saddier
|Francesco Laporta
|Richard Mansell
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Sean Crocker
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|Calum Hill
|Zander Lombard
|Martin Couvra
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|Scott Jamieson
|Andrea Pavan
|Ryggs Johnston
|Todd Clements
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|62
|Casey Jarvis
|Oliver Lindell
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Frederik Schott
|31
|Deon Germishuys
|48
|RyanVanVelzen
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Frittelli
|Tom Vaillant
|Gavin Green
|Matthew Baldwin
|Wd
|Jens Dantorp
|38
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Troy Merritt
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Wd
|Jeong Weon Ko
|38
|Kazuma Kobori
|Jonothan Broomhead
|Kieran Vincent
|Maximilian Steinlechner
|Charl Schwartzel
|Gregorio De Leo
|Thomas Aiken
|Jaco Ahlers
|Jordan Gumberg
|Joel Girrbach
|Manuel Elvira
|Zihao Jin
|Darren Fichardt
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|Keenan Davidse
|4
|Louis De Jager
|Wd
|Ross Fisher
|Marco Penge
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|Yurav Premlall
|Mikael Lindberg
|9
|BjornAkesson
|Joshua Berry
|Branden Grace
|Matthias Schwab
|JC Ritchie
|1
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Dale Whitnell
|Simon Forsstrom
|Jacques Blaauw
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|Jovan Rebula
|Martin Vorster
|MC
|Jean Hugo
|57
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|Louis Albertse
|31
|Nikhil Rama
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|Rhys Enoch
|Neil Schietekat
|Jamie Donaldson
|Michael Hollick
|MC
|Lyle Rowe
|MC
|Kyle Barker
|48
|Rupert Kaminski
|62
|Malcolm Mitchell
|MC
|Martin Rohwer
|MC
|Heinrich Bruiners
|Gerhard Pepler
|MJ Viljoen
|18
|Jacques de Villiers
|MC
|Luke Jerling
|64
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|Justin Harding
|Chris Paisley
|Trevor Fisher
|12
|Jaco Van Zyl
|MC
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|MC
|CJ Du Plessis
|53
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|Matthew Spacey
|MC
|Hennie Otto
|9
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|Ruan Korb
|25
|George Coetzee
|Robson Chinhoi
|Tristin Galant
|Combrinck Smit
|MC
|Albert Venter
|MC
|Stephen Ferreira
|MC
|Ulrich Van Den Berg
|Keith Horne
|Astin Arthur
|Christiaan Maas
|Jordan Burnand
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Alexander Levy
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Pierre Pineau
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Mink Yu Kim
|Veer Ahlawat
|Bryan Newman
|Charl Barnard
|***********
|Refers to tournament on
|Sunshine & Challenge tours
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Canadian Open: The Punter's Preview
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Memorial Tournament 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 40/1 to 60/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Austrian Alpine Open Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Ayora can fly in the mountains
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats