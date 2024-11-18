RSM Classic 2024: Course and current form stats

Tournament and Course Notes

• The FedEx Cup year comes to a close this Sunday, when the final PGA Tour event of 2024 is concluded in Georgia. All eyes will be on the players hoping to finish inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings, and so retain their Tour Card for next season. For the 15th straight year, this tournament will be hosted by Sea Island Golf Club, which is situated close to the southern tip of St Simons Island;

• Staged over two Sea Island courses (Seaside and Plantation), both layouts are built on low-lying land close to the Atlantic Ocean. During the opening two days, golfers will play one round at each course, before Seaside takes over for the final 36 holes. Seaside made its PGA Tour debut in 2010, with Plantation added to the itinerary nine years ago;

• Water is a significant threat on both layouts, with the surrounding marshland one of the most prominent features of Sea Island Resort. The Plantation Course is more parkland than Seaside which has a definite links feel to it, although its fairways are considerably more manicured than a typical British coastal venue;

• Seaside's putting surfaces are larger than the PGA Tour average, as well as exceedingly quick. The greens at Plantation are smaller than those on Seaside and both are sown with TifEagle Bermuda. To perform well on Seaside, golfers will need to possess a sharp scrambling game;

• There is plenty of danger lurking just off the fairways on both courses, with Plantation offering up many sizeable creeks and lakes. That said, fairway widths on both courses are extremely generous compared to most PGA Tour venues. Just over five years ago, Davis Love gave Plantation a complete overhaul, which included the re-positioning of some greens. There were even a number of changes made to its routing;

• This is a low-scoring tournament, with plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs. Eight of the last nine winners posted 72-hole totals of 263 or lower. And eight of the last 11 champions either held the outright lead at the half-way stage, or were sharing it.

This Week's Likely Contenders

Defending champion Ludvig Aberg makes his first start since the Tour Championship, having undergone surgery to a knee.

And despite his 12-week absence from competitive golf, the 25-year-old world No 5 from Sweden is the 15/28.50 favourite with Betfair Sportsbook.

This tells you everything you need to know regarding the quality - or perhaps lack of it - with this week's field.

An even longer absentee is Denny McCarthy 20/121.00 who last played at the BMW Championship in August 25.

The American has posted three top-10s from his most recent five visits to Sea Island and, therefore, must not be ruled out despite a lack of tournament time since August.

Few members of this week's field have strong course histories, but among this short list is Mackenzie Hughes 33/134.00.

The Canadian is a former champion (2016) here, along with his brace of runner-up finishes (2021 & 2023).

As for good current form, this list is similarly sparse. By this stage of the year, many players who tee-up are here because they have to, rather than they want to.

Chasing that elusive top 125 spot is the name of the game for many golfers this weekend in Georgia.

Still without a PGA Tour title, but having secured his top-50 ranking in the FedEx Cup standings a long time ago, is Eric Cole 33/134.00.

The 36-year-old tied-sixth in his most recent PGA Tour start, while returning to a venue where he stood on the podium 12 months ago.

These end-of-season events provide the perfect opportunity for Cole to secure a breakthrough title.

Finally, Ben Griffin 33/134.00 might be worth checking out.

The 28-year-old from North Carolina is also title-less, but has played solidly during Fall.

He travels to St Simons Island on the back of finishing eighth in Bermuda on Sunday, and will tee-up on a course where he posted a top-10 last year when closing with a 61.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Sea Island (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.50: Adam Svensson (12)

67.50: Webb Simpson (20)

67.60: Ben Griffin (10)

67.64: Will Gordon (14)

67.70: Alex Smalley (10)

67.75: Greyson Sigg (12)

67.77: Denny McCarthy (22)

67.85: Harris English (20)

67.89: Matthew NeSmith (18)

67.90: Lucas Glover (10)

67.92: Seamus Power (12)

67.95: Brendon Todd (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves