RSM Classic 2024: Course and current form stats

Sea Island makes its 15th appearance on the PGA Tour schedule
Water is a significant threat on both Seaside and Plantation layouts

The final chance for pros to secure their PGA Tour playing-rights for next year. Andy Swales supplies the words and stats for this week's nail-biting trip to Georgia ...

Tournament and Course Notes

• The FedEx Cup year comes to a close this Sunday, when the final PGA Tour event of 2024 is concluded in Georgia. All eyes will be on the players hoping to finish inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings, and so retain their Tour Card for next season. For the 15th straight year, this tournament will be hosted by Sea Island Golf Club, which is situated close to the southern tip of St Simons Island;

• Staged over two Sea Island courses (Seaside and Plantation), both layouts are built on low-lying land close to the Atlantic Ocean. During the opening two days, golfers will play one round at each course, before Seaside takes over for the final 36 holes. Seaside made its PGA Tour debut in 2010, with Plantation added to the itinerary nine years ago;

• Water is a significant threat on both layouts, with the surrounding marshland one of the most prominent features of Sea Island Resort. The Plantation Course is more parkland than Seaside which has a definite links feel to it, although its fairways are considerably more manicured than a typical British coastal venue;

• Seaside's putting surfaces are larger than the PGA Tour average, as well as exceedingly quick. The greens at Plantation are smaller than those on Seaside and both are sown with TifEagle Bermuda. To perform well on Seaside, golfers will need to possess a sharp scrambling game;

• There is plenty of danger lurking just off the fairways on both courses, with Plantation offering up many sizeable creeks and lakes. That said, fairway widths on both courses are extremely generous compared to most PGA Tour venues. Just over five years ago, Davis Love gave Plantation a complete overhaul, which included the re-positioning of some greens. There were even a number of changes made to its routing;

• This is a low-scoring tournament, with plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs. Eight of the last nine winners posted 72-hole totals of 263 or lower. And eight of the last 11 champions either held the outright lead at the half-way stage, or were sharing it.

This Week's Likely Contenders

Defending champion Ludvig Aberg makes his first start since the Tour Championship, having undergone surgery to a knee.

And despite his 12-week absence from competitive golf, the 25-year-old world No 5 from Sweden is the 15/28.50 favourite with Betfair Sportsbook.

This tells you everything you need to know regarding the quality - or perhaps lack of it - with this week's field.

An even longer absentee is Denny McCarthy 20/121.00 who last played at the BMW Championship in August 25.

The American has posted three top-10s from his most recent five visits to Sea Island and, therefore, must not be ruled out despite a lack of tournament time since August.

Few members of this week's field have strong course histories, but among this short list is Mackenzie Hughes 33/134.00.

The Canadian is a former champion (2016) here, along with his brace of runner-up finishes (2021 & 2023).

As for good current form, this list is similarly sparse. By this stage of the year, many players who tee-up are here because they have to, rather than they want to.

Chasing that elusive top 125 spot is the name of the game for many golfers this weekend in Georgia.

Still without a PGA Tour title, but having secured his top-50 ranking in the FedEx Cup standings a long time ago, is Eric Cole 33/134.00.

The 36-year-old tied-sixth in his most recent PGA Tour start, while returning to a venue where he stood on the podium 12 months ago.

These end-of-season events provide the perfect opportunity for Cole to secure a breakthrough title.

Finally, Ben Griffin 33/134.00 might be worth checking out.

The 28-year-old from North Carolina is also title-less, but has played solidly during Fall.

He travels to St Simons Island on the back of finishing eighth in Bermuda on Sunday, and will tee-up on a course where he posted a top-10 last year when closing with a 61.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Sea Island (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.50: Adam Svensson (12)
67.50: Webb Simpson (20)
67.60: Ben Griffin (10)
67.64: Will Gordon (14)
67.70: Alex Smalley (10)
67.75: Greyson Sigg (12)
67.77: Denny McCarthy (22)
67.85: Harris English (20)
67.89: Matthew NeSmith (18)
67.90: Lucas Glover (10)
67.92: Seamus Power (12)
67.95: Brendon Todd (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Australian PGA Championship: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Sea Island Form (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W46 W45 W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37
Ludvig Aberg
Brian Harman 13
Sepp Straka 29 38
Austin Eckroat 1 46
JT Poston 1
Denny McCarthy
Davis Thompson 5
Chris Kirk 35
Lucas Glover 42 24 3 3 13
Matt McCarty MC 1 63 5 35
Eric Cole 6 MC 16 MC
Si Woo Kim 6 18
Adam Hadwin MC
Mackenzie Hughes 67 8 4
Matt Wallace 11 3 20 37 43 24 12
Maverick McNealy 17 6 Wd 16 MC MC
Harris English 14 9 6 MC MC
Kevin Yu MC 16 MC 1
Ben Griffin 8 24 22 MC 11 37
Taylor Moore MC 11 29 42
Jake Knapp
Brendon Todd 57 75 MC 44
Adam Schenk MC 67 46 MC MC
Keith Mitchell MC MC MC 3 12
Nico Echavarria 29 6 1 MC 11 MC MC
Doug Ghim MC 20 27 2 25 33 47
Patrick Rodgers 9 24 67 11 MC 37
Ryo Hisatsune 29 46 25 MC MC MC
Lee Hodges 16 MC 8 48 MC
Mark Hubbard 3 41 14 MC 63 MC MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC 43 11 1
Davis Riley 73 41 MC
Matt Kuchar 30 37 14 MC 13
Luke List 54 16 41 MC 42
JJ Spaun 30 6 34 25 Wd 26
Ben Kohles 57 56 MC 46 16 64
Rico Hoey 17 45 22 3 21 68 37
Justin Lower 5 2 56 MC MC 28 7
Vince Whaley 5 55 16 67 16 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC MC MC MC
Seamus Power 23 13 MC 11 11 26
Adam Svensson 39 46 MC 25 MC 13
Andrew Novak 2 16 MC Wd 23
Andrew Putnam MC 27 16 25 44
Patrick Fishburn 12 37 34 MC 48 3
Sam Stevens 67 6 22 23 37 37
Carson Young 62 2 37 MC 11 48 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC 63 5 46 23 MC
Chandler Phillips 20 33 MC MC 33 13
Steven Fisk 20 21 MC
Zac Blair MC 45 46 61 66 MC 13
Luke Clanton 50
Alejandro Tosti MC MC 9 43 MC MC
Rafael Campos 1 MC MC MC MC 13
Michael Kim 12 30 5 MC MC MC
Alex Smalley 29 39 65 25 5 MC
Joe Highsmith 5 16 6 55 13
Nate Lashley MC 55 16 29 61 55 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 42 MC 46 51 64 MC MC
Gary Woodland 33 9 16 MC
Brice Garnett MC MC 63
Sam Ryder 5 30 MC 40 MC MC
David Skinns 42 58 76 66 MC 37 44
Pierceson Coody 12 MC 39 MC MC 58
Jacob Bridgeman 12 14 29 46 11 MC
Hayden Springer 37 45 MC MC 8 MC
Greyson Sigg 9 23 11 MC 4
Henrik Norlander 57 30 MC 8 28 61
Kevin Streelman MC 24 MC 3 42 MC
Taylor Montgomery 64 MC MC Wd MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 3 MC MC MC 55 MC
Justin Suh MC 45 46 46 MC 37
Trace Crowe 37 Wd 63 54 42 MC
Dylan Wu 47 14 MC 69 MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen Wd 8 50
Daniel Berger 62 20 39 35 7 MC
Carl Yuan 29 MC MC 11 MC MC
Wesley Bryan 17 6 21 37 13
Hayden Buckley 65 MC MC MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC MC MC 48 MC
Joel Dahmen MC 14 41 Wd 40 MC 50
Nick Hardy MC 30 MC 8 28 50
Ryan Moore 23 MC 34 MC MC
Martin Laird 37 42 MC MC 48 47
Chez Reavie 47 MC MC 54 MC 32
Paul Peterson 4 MC 69 MC 1
Chad Ramey 29 60 46 23 21 Wd 58
Kevin Tway MC 57 35 MC 13
Brandon Wu 23 30 MC MC 55 13
Tyler Duncan 29 MC 61 25 MC MC
Camilo Villegas 47 MC 54 MC MC MC
Robby Shelton 17 60 MC MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 29 58 52 21 63 MC
Garrick Higgo 17 6 54 MC MC 26
Zach Johnson MC
Aaron Baddeley 70 64 MC MC MC 50
Roger Sloan MC MC MC 61 61 37
Kevin Chappell 47 12 MC MC 26
Webb Simpson MC 32
Lanto Griffin 12 60 29 54 61
Austin Smotherman 55 MC Wd 42 7
Bud Cauley 34 MC 5 32
Troy Merritt 12 MC MC MC MC MC
Ryan McCormick MC 24 16 Wd MC MC
Norman Xiong 47 MC 29 63 MC MC
Erik Barnes MC MC 60 MC Wd
Seung-Yul Noh 62 45 MC 18 MC 12
Stewart Cink MC
Tom Whitney 23 42 MC 11 MC 47
Cameron Champ MC MC Wd 46 MC MC
Kelly Kraft MC 24 MC MC
Dylan Frittelli 59 57 MC 61 MC MC
Wilson Furr Wd MC 54 46 MC 13
Kyle Westmoreland 51 44 MC
Paul Barjon Wd MC MC MC 33 MC
Richy Werenski 42 25 13 55
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC
Tommy Gainey 44 70 MC
Francesco Molinari 17 59 MC Wd
Callum Tarren 37 MC MC MC 61 MC
Kevin Dougherty 42 MC MC MC MC 64
Tyson Alexander 47 45 MC 54 MC MC
Ben Taylor 47 MC 46 MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC
Will Gordon 47 MC MC 35 48 MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 16 26
Sangmoon Bae Wd MC 37
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC
Adam Long MC MC
Trey Mullinax MC MC 25 42 MC
MJ Daffue Wd MC MC MC
Robert Streb 70 MC
James Hahn MC MC
Josh Teater MC 45 MC MC 61
Sean O`Hair MC MC MC MC
Russell Knox 55 MC
Philip Knowles 40 MC MC MC
Cody Gribble 73 MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 55 MC
Jonathan Byrd 60
Ryan Brehm MC 64 MC MC MC MC
Blaine Hale 67 45 MC MC MC 37
William McGirt 37 MC
Sung Kang MC MC MC 64 69 MC
Kevin Kisner 29 MC MC MC
Christo Lamprecht 23 MC MC
Raul Pereda Dq MC 54 MC MC
Jim Herman
Anders Albertson MC
Nick Watney 23 MC
Tim Wilkinson MC MC MC MC
Jimmy Walker 13 7
Paul Haley
David Hearn
Kyle Stanley
Ryan Armour MC
Davis Love
Jacob Modleski
Francisco Bide
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Ludvig Aberg 1 MC
Brian Harman 44 2 61 MC 14 32 4 MC MC 41
Sepp Straka MC MC 44 MC MC
Austin Eckroat 8
JT Poston 44 21 MC MC 14 MC MC MC
Denny McCarthy 5 46 10 MC 8 46 MC
Davis Thompson 53 MC MC MC 23
Chris Kirk 28 MC MC 18 MC 46 4 MC 18 4
Lucas Glover MC 23 11 36 9 MC*
Matt McCarty
Eric Cole 3 39
Si Woo Kim 71 MC MC MC 18
Adam Hadwin 51 MC 68 MC*
Mackenzie Hughes 2 MC 2 MC 65 MC MC 1
Matt Wallace MC 67 37
Maverick McNealy 58 MC 53
Harris English 28 29 MC 6 MC 46 MC MC 25 MC
Kevin Yu MC 54 MC
Ben Griffin 8 29 MC
Taylor Moore MC 8
Jake Knapp
Brendon Todd 28 MC MC 37 4 54 MC* 48
Adam Schenk 19 MC 48 MC 23 MC
Keith Mitchell MC 39 12 44 14 MC 54
Nico Echavarria 44 MC
Doug Ghim MC 40 18 65
Patrick Rodgers 10 57 MC MC 2 MC 10 44
Ryo Hisatsune
Lee Hodges MC 57 54
Mark Hubbard MC MC 53 MC* 18 48
Patton Kizzire 44 35 MC 10 68 15 45 MC MC 54
Davis Riley 46 MC 76
Matt Kuchar 53 MC 37 37 MC 29 MC 25 22
Luke List 19 MC 10 MC 53 4 13 MC
JJ Spaun 13 15 16 59 MC 37 2 57
Ben Kohles 5 MC
Rico Hoey
Justin Lower MC MC MC MC
Vince Whaley 13 63 MC 65
Peter Malnati MC MC 40 48 MC MC MC MC MC*
Seamus Power 5 4 MC MC MC MC*
Adam Svensson 5 1 MC MC MC
Andrew Novak 73 MC 26 MC
Andrew Putnam 21 MC 37 MC 12
Patrick Fishburn
Sam Stevens MC MC
Carson Young 71 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 58 MC 5 MC
Chandler Phillips
Steven Fisk
Zac Blair MC 29 MC MC 57 33 32
Luke Clanton
Alejandro Tosti
Rafael Campos MC MC
Michael Kim 35 Wd Wd MC MC 27 52
Alex Smalley 44 5 MC
Joe Highsmith
Nate Lashley MC MC 51 37 59 49
Seong Hyeon Kim MC
Gary Woodland
Brice Garnett MC 46 MC MC MC 37 29 MC* MC*
Sam Ryder 13 MC MC MC MC MC 61
David Skinns 29 MC
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman 54
Hayden Springer
Greyson Sigg 8 15 MC MC 49
Henrik Norlander MC 39 MC 5 54 54 2 MC
Kevin Streelman MC 35 51 54 MC MC 17 36 MC
Taylor Montgomery 8 15
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Justin Suh 64 66
Trace Crowe
Dylan Wu MC 46 51
Michael Thorbjornsen
Daniel Berger 22
Carl Yuan 68 39 MC
Wesley Bryan 44 Wd MC
Hayden Buckley MC 39 MC
Matthew NeSmith 28 MC 29 15 14
Joel Dahmen 5 29 50 MC 37 49 MC
Nick Hardy 23 MC 63
Ryan Moore 8
Martin Laird MC MC MC 54 MC*
Chez Reavie 26 MC 33
Paul Peterson
Chad Ramey MC MC
Kevin Tway 23 MC MC MC MC MC*
Brandon Wu 58 54 MC
Tyler Duncan 3 MC MC MC 1 74 25
Camilo Villegas 58 MC MC 6 MC 2 MC* 54
Robby Shelton MC 10 MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 64 MC MC MC
Garrick Higgo MC
Zach Johnson MC MC 16 6 61 7 8 MC MC* MC
Aaron Baddeley 64 39 57 MC 59 MC MC 48
Roger Sloan 61 23 70 MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC 65 MC MC 2 8
Webb Simpson MC MC 8 37 2 3 Wd 36 41
Lanto Griffin MC 40 MC MC
Austin Smotherman 53 MC 40
Bud Cauley MC 8 MC MC
Troy Merritt MC MC 22 MC 30 23 54 MC
Ryan McCormick
Norman Xiong
Erik Barnes 10
Seung-Yul Noh Wd 15 57 MC
Stewart Cink 44 MC MC MC 43 MC 25 10 63 32
Tom Whitney
Cameron Champ 58 MC 6 MC
Kelly Kraft 19 MC MC MC 22 21 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC MC 35
Wilson Furr
Kyle Westmoreland MC MC
Paul Barjon MC
Richy Werenski MC MC MC MC 15 MC MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC 67 MC
Tommy Gainey 53 MC MC MC MC MC 32
Francesco Molinari MC MC
Callum Tarren MC 2 MC
Kevin Dougherty
Tyson Alexander MC 62
Ben Taylor MC 21 MC
Martin Trainer MC 54 MC MC MC
Will Gordon 36 15 MC 10
Brandt Snedeker 47 MC 29 45 MC
Sangmoon Bae MC 59
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC 61 11 1
Adam Long MC MC 16 30 35 MC
Trey Mullinax Wd MC 65 37 MC 25
MJ Daffue MC 69
Robert Streb 64 MC MC 1 MC 32 MC 57 25 1
James Hahn MC MC 17
Josh Teater MC 54 MC MC 37 45 MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC 59 46 MC 18 17
Russell Knox 44 21 40 MC 20 37 MC
Philip Knowles MC
Cody Gribble 53 71 MC
Bill Haas MC 47 35 MC MC 13 33 22
Jonathan Byrd MC MC 37 MC MC 23 MC 21 44 MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC 63 50 MC
Blaine Hale
William McGirt 28 51 8 27 32
Sung Kang MC MC 63 MC MC 29 33 MC*
Kevin Kisner 78 29 MC 2 MC 7 4 MC 1 4
Christo Lamprecht
Raul Pereda
Jim Herman MC 46 47 30 35 MC 54 13 18 MC
Anders Albertson 15 MC*
Nick Watney MC MC MC MC 14 23 MC MC*
Tim Wilkinson MC 30 21 44 Dq
Jimmy Walker MC MC
Paul Haley MC 29
David Hearn MC MC 30 15 17 9
Kyle Stanley 69 6 30 21 33
Ryan Armour MC 46 MC MC 23 15 37 36 MC*
Davis Love MC 68 MC 65 MC MC 33 41
Jacob Modleski
Francisco Bide

