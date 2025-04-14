Golf Form Guide

RBC Heritage: Course and current form stats

Harbour Town: Stages the fifth of this year's eight Signature Events
It's not called Harbour Town without reason!

The PGA Tour remains in the Deep South for this week's tournament at Harbour Town. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Harbour Town: A complete one-off

  • Thomas [16/1] has skillset to conquer Heritage

  • Time for Cantlay [20/1] to contend again

Tournament and Course Notes

With the dust starting to settle on a dramatic US Masters, the PGA Tour travels to South Carolina for its fifth Signature Event of 2025. Those who competed at Augusta will have journeyed 130 miles south-east, to set up camp on Hilton Head Island, home of the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links.

First held in 1969, the Heritage has always been played at Harbour Town Golf Links, which is a layout completely different from any other on the Tour schedule. Harbour Town is situated at Sea Pines Resort, on the south-west edge of Hilton Head Island. It is one of the shorter layouts on the PGA Tour calendar. However, thanks to its tight fairways and small greens, it is certainly no pushover.

Those who tee-up this week will discover there is little room for error. Putting surfaces are slick and much smaller than the Tour average and, if a golfer fails to find the correct section of fairway from the tee, there is every chance that their route to the flag will be blocked by overhanging trees.

Locating these small greens in regulation can be tricky. Ahead of the tournament in 2020, 10 fairways were slightly widened. Realistically, unless a player is particularly wild with either a driver or iron, water should not come into play on more than 10 holes.

This much-loved public course was designed by Pete Dye, in conjunction with Jack Nicklaus, and opened 58 years ago. The Harbour Town honours' board is littered with accurate iron players who also possessed the ability to scramble efficiently. Those who perform well this week, should also be considered as potential contenders for June's US Open.

Betfair Exchange market for the RBC Heritage

Good Course Form

One golfer whose name has seemingly disappeared from the top of leaderboards on Sunday afternoon, recently, is Patrick Cantlay 20/121.00.

The 33-year-old former world No 3 has not won on the PGA Tour for over 30 months, and appears to be in a 'minor' slump.

But he's still ranked No 16 in the world and he's also posted plenty of top 20s during the past 12 months.

However, that winning-edge seems to have deserted him for the time being.

This week's tournament offers him the chance of finding some form on a course he knows well, having registered five podiums at Harbour Town in seven starts.

The defending champ is world No 1 Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50, who is yet to taste victory in 2025.

That said, his seven outings this year have all yielded T25s, including three top-four finishes, the most recent of these at Augusta National on Sunday.

Among those with solid course histories is Sung Jae Im 40/141.00. The Korean travels to South Carolina on the back of tied-fifth in The Masters.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the RBC Heritage

Good Current Form

World No 8 Justin Thomas 16/117.00 will feel disappointed with his performance at Augusta, but should still be upbeat heading to the Heritage.

Despite being stuck on 15 PGA Tour victories for nearly three years, he's certainly not playing badly.

There has been four top-10s on Tour this season, including a brace of podiums. He was fifth at Harbour Town 12 months ago.

And his impressive stats for the numerous PGA Tour categories relating to 'approaching the green' certainly bodes well for Thomas at Harbour Town.

Finally, Sepp Straka 40/141.00 would be a solid choice this week. The Austrian has posted two top-five finishes at Harbour Town during the last three years.

He's already won on the PGA Tour during 2025, along with six other T15s, so would be a decent each-way selection.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Harbour Town (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.00: Patrick Cantlay (18)
68.13: Justin Thomas (16)
68.35: JT Poston (20)
68.44: Daniel Berger (16)
68.50: Tony Finau (12)
68.58: Justin Rose (12)
68.59: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)
68.63: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (16)
68.67: Patrick Rodgers (12)
68.75: Cameron Davis (16)
68.77: Brian Harman (22)
68.80: Collin Morikawa (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table


MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's Heritage Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Harbour Town (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6
Scottie Scheffler 4 2 20 11 3 25
Xander Schauffele 8 12 72 40
Collin Morikawa 14 10 2 17
Ludvig Aberg 7 MC MC 22 1
Russell Henley MC 30 1 6 39
Justin Thomas 36 2 33 36 9 6
Viktor Hovland 21 1 MC MC MC
Maverick McNealy 32 3 32 MC MC 2 9
Justin Rose 2 47 MC 8 MC
Wyndham Clark 46 5 Wd 22 31 16
Tommy Fleetwood 21 62 16 14 11 5
Shane Lowry 42 8 20 7 11 39
Sepp Straka MC 28 14 5 11 MC 15
Keegan Bradley MC 47 20 5 34
Patrick Cantlay 36 33 12 31 5
Robert MacIntyre MC 9 9 11 MC 6
Billy Horschel MC 4 42 MC 25 MC MC
Corey Conners 8 18 8 6 3 24 74
Sung Jae Im 5 60 61 19 MC MC 57
Brian Harman 36 1 MC 40 32 17 25
Min Woo Lee 49 1 20 MC 11 48 12
Akshay Bhatia 42 MC 3 MC 9 9 32
Sahith Theegala 29 67 36 52 MC 17 57
Thomas Detry MC 47 22 MC MC 53 1
Aaron Rai 27 MC 14 11 4 37
JJ Spaun 50 MC 2 31 2 34 Wd
Lucas Glover MC 8 3 36 MC 31 MC
Jason Day 8 27 8 50
Nick Taylor 40 MC MC 31 9 25
Adam Scott MC 57 MC 36 37
Tony Finau MC 56 32 MC 36 5
Byeong Hun An 21 16 52 8 MC MC 73
Sam Burns 46 MC MC MC 48 24 49
Harris English 12 18 30 MC 24
Denny McCarthy 29 18 14 18 48 5 16
Taylor Pendrith MC 5 38 MC MC 50
Nick Dunlap MC MC MC MC 17 57
Daniel Berger 21 30 20 15 25 12 2
Stephan Jaeger 52 11 36 20 MC 6 44
Max Greyserman 32 MC MC 22 11 24 49
JT Poston 42 26 28 33 50 39 16
Tom Hoge 14 5 3 40 67 54 MC
Davis Thompson 46 27 10 MC MC 13 36
Michael Kim 27 32 28 MC 4 6 13 13 2
Matthieu Pavon MC 47 54 MC 42 44 63
Austin Eckroat MC MC 61 34 MC MC MC
Jordan Spieth 14 12 28 59 9 MC 4
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC MC MC 19 42 39 4
Cameron Davis MC MC MC MC MC
Cameron Young MC 18 MC 61 MC MC MC 12
Eric Cole 26 15 12 MC 50 MC MC MC
Andrew Novak 3 MC 42 MC 34 MC 13 MC
Joe Highsmith MC MC 22 20 MC 1 17 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 10 36 MC 22 MC 52 36
Max Homa 12 MC MC MC MC MC
Will Zalatoris MC 47 30 22 24
Jacob Bridgeman MC 3 50 15 2 34 MC
Si Woo Kim MC MC 38 19 24 21
Patrick Rodgers 56 52 MC 22 18 25 3 MC
Chris Kirk MC MC 42 22 56 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 40 MC MC 22 49 MC
Sam Stevens MC 18 64 MC 40 MC 31 44
Ryan Gerard 2 9 57 42 MC 25 17
Adam Hadwin 39 MC MC 45 MC 9
Bud Cauley 5 4 6 MC 56 21
Ryo Hisatsune 5 47 4 MC MC 10 MC
Gary Woodland 40 2 47 MC MC MC 21
Sami Valimaki 12 4 36 69 48 34 MC
Rickie Fowler 30 52 71 18 39 Wd
Brian Campbell 32 MC MC MC 48 1
Karl Vilips MC MC MC 1 39 72
Ben Griffin 40 18 MC MC 45 4 4 44 36
Nico Echavarria 51 32 16 MC MC 34 MC
Jake Knapp MC 27 MC 12 6 25 17 44
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC MC 60 61
Harry Hall 26 18 54 MC MC 34 MC
Aldrich Potgieter 47 MC MC MC MC 2
Alex Smalley MC MC MC 14 18 10 21
Danny Walker MC MC MC 6 64 13
Isaiah Salinda MC 11 68 45 39 3
Tom Kim 52 MC 36 42 MC 44 44
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 1 11
Xander Schauffele 18 4 64 63 32
Collin Morikawa 9 31 26 7 64
Ludvig Aberg 10
Russell Henley 12 19 MC 9 MC MC 26 23 MC
Justin Thomas 5 25 35 8 75 11
Viktor Hovland 59 21
Maverick McNealy MC 26 4 58
Justin Rose 44 25 14
Wyndham Clark 3 29 35 64 64 54
Tommy Fleetwood 49 15 10 MC 25
Shane Lowry 64 67 3 9 MC 3 44
Sepp Straka 5 MC 3 59 33
Keegan Bradley 55 48 44
Patrick Cantlay 3 3 2 MC 3 7 3
Robert MacIntyre 59
Billy Horschel MC 21 25 MC 45 5 MC 54 51
Corey Conners 44 31 12 4 21 MC MC MC
Sung Jae Im 12 7 21 13 MC MC
Brian Harman 12 7 35 13 28 MC 23 9 MC 44
Min Woo Lee MC
Akshay Bhatia 18 MC
Sahith Theegala 2 5 70
Thomas Detry 28 MC
Aaron Rai 48
JJ Spaun MC MC MC 28 MC 6
Lucas Glover 33 MC 48 33 21 MC 32 32 33 18
Jason Day 18 MC 23
Nick Taylor 49 41 MC MC 58 MC 22 MC* 74
Adam Scott 31
Tony Finau 12 31 33 39 MC
Byeong Hun An 67 MC MC MC 7
Sam Burns 44 15 39 MC 9
Harris English 28 63 MC 17 25 32 MC Wd
Denny McCarthy 28 25 56 13 MC 33
Taylor Pendrith MC
Nick Dunlap 69
Daniel Berger 21 13 3 33 72
Stephan Jaeger 18 MC MC
Max Greyserman
JT Poston 5 MC 3 MC 8 6
Tom Hoge 18 MC MC 25 MC MC 55
Davis Thompson 63
Michael Kim Wd MC MC 77 MC MC*
Matthieu Pavon 49
Austin Eckroat 17
Jordan Spieth 39 2 1 68 54 11
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 28 19 33 28
Cameron Davis 49 7 3 25
Cameron Young 62 51 3
Eric Cole 33
Andrew Novak
Joe Highsmith
Mackenzie Hughes 39 MC MC 52 70 63 MC
Max Homa 55 MC 41
Will Zalatoris 44 42
Jacob Bridgeman
Si Woo Kim 18 MC 42 33 MC MC 2 14
Patrick Rodgers 5 19 MC MC
Chris Kirk 10 41 MC 7 MC 55 MC 23 69
Matt Fitzpatrick 28 1 MC 4 14 39 14 MC MC
Sam Stevens MC
Ryan Gerard
Adam Hadwin 42 MC 26 MC 41 48 22 30 MC
Bud Cauley MC 39 23 9
Ryo Hisatsune
Gary Woodland 64 31 62
Sami Valimaki
Rickie Fowler 18 15 MC MC
Brian Campbell
Karl Vilips
Ben Griffin 31
Nico Echavarria MC
Jake Knapp 62
Jhonattan Vegas 17 MC
Harry Hall
Aldrich Potgieter
Alex Smalley MC MC
Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda
Tom Kim 18 MC

