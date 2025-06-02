Golf Form Guide

RBC Canadian Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Toronto

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley makes its PGA Tour debut this week
The RBC Canadian Open trophy

The PGA Tour makes its annual journey to Canada for the country's national open. Words/stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • New venue joins PGA Tour rota

  • Pendrith [33/1] to lead home challenge

  • Burns [28/1] can end America's Canadian drought

Tournament and Course Notes

For the first time in the history of this long-running event, Canada's national open will be hosted by TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The venue is located approximately 25 miles north-west of downtown Toronto, and this week's tournament will be staged over the club's North Course.

Starting out as an 18-hole complex in 1992, Osprey Valley became part of the PGA Tour's TPC Network seven years ago. By this stage there were three courses belonging to the club, and all of them were carved out of heavy woodland close to the Caledon Hills.

This week's layout, TPC Toronto's North Course, was originally called Toot and opened in 2001.

Two years ago the North Course was thoroughly renovated in readiness for hosting this year's RBC Canadian Open. This longish parkland course has reasonably generous fairways, plenty of sand and water on four holes.

In September 2024, the remodelled course staged the Fortinet Cup Championship, which is a prestigious end of season event on the PGA Tour Americas. The Canadian Open will return to the North Course again next year.

Five To Watch

If newspaper reports are to be believed, Rory McIlroy 9/25.50 incurred the annoyance of Jack Nicklaus for not competing in last week's tournament at Muirfield Village.

The world No 2 preferred to remain at home in readiness for this week's challenge, when he will attempt to win the Canadian Open for a third time.

With the US Open next on the agenda, Rory obviously feels Canada will provide better preparation for him, ahead of the third major championship of 2025.

The leading five golfers teeing-up this week - based on World Ranking - are all European, with Scotsman Robert MacIntyre 28/129.00 heading to Toronto in good shape to defend his Canadian Open title.

The Oban-born player is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and a likely member of this year's European Ryder Cup team.

Of the American contingent, Sam Burns 28/129.00 continues to play solid golf. He tied-for-12th at Muirfield Village on Sunday and could easily become the first US pro to win this event since 2018.

Also finishing tied-12th in Ohio was Taylor Pendrith 33/134.00 who tees-up this week as a strong bet to finish leading Canadian in their national open. He tied-fifth in the recent PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Finally, one 'complete outsider' to check out is Richard T Lee 150/1151.00. This well-travelled Canadian has competed on many of the world's professional tours during his career.

Although a highly unlikely winner this week, he has performed well in parts of Asia this year (includes one victory) and could figure on home soil.

Despite being a long shot, why not check out the each-way markets to discover whether the 34-year-old is worth a punt. He is a six-time champion during his pro career.

World Ranking Points

Most Points Since February 1st, 2025 (Top Six Listed)
294.59: Rory McIlroy
111.99: Shane Lowry
95.80: Justin Rose
94.16: Ludvig Aberg
85.17: Corey Conners
69.36: Thomas Detry
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13
Rory McIlroy 47 7 12 1 5
Ludvig Aberg 16 MC 60 54 7 MC
Shane Lowry 23 MC 2 12 18 42
Justin Rose 44 MC Wd 42 2 47
Robert MacIntyre 20 6 47 34 32 66 MC
Corey Conners 25 19 11 49 8 18
Sung Jae Im 16 MC 23 33 MC 11 5 60
Wyndham Clark 56 50 63 MC 27 46 5
Thomas Detry 39 MC 30 32 32 MC 47
Sam Burns 12 19 30 5 13 46 MC
Sahith Theegala MC Wd 18 69 29 67
Taylor Pendrith 12 5 65 MC 42 MC 5
Nick Taylor 4 MC 17 12 49 40 MC
Byeong Hun An MC 74 34 60 38 21
Tom Kim 44 71 54 MC 52 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 39 MC MC 2 MC 3 10
Davis Riley MC 2 MC 45 32 21 52
Nick Dunlap 44 MC 69 71 MC MC
Matt McCarty MC MC 15 MC 14 52
Rasmus Hojgaard 67 23 48 2 32 32
Cameron Young 25 47 7 54 MC 18
Eric Cole 44 28 41 34 5 MC 18 26 15
Matthieu Pavon MC 41 54 MC 42 MC
Alexander Noren 39 17 51
Erik van Rooyen 36 MC 34 2 MC MC 62
Matti Schmid MC 2 7 MC 9 MC MC
Ryan Fox 20 28 1 60 MC 59 MC 15
Kevin Yu MC 50 4 29 MC MC 18
Thorbjorn Olesen 46 33 7 29 MC 5 MC
Patrick Rodgers 28 MC 42 15 42 56 52
John Keefer 12 2 MC Wd 1 20 6
Harry Hall 6 19 20 33 49 26 18
Ryo Hisatsune 6 37 37 MC 18 18 5 47
Max Homa 51 60 30 70 12 MC
Max McGreevy 66 MC 45 15 24 49 MC MC
Matt Wallace 22 17 Wd MC 12 26 MC
Keith Mitchell 36 MC 7 18 2 12 18
Taylor Moore 73 19 25 MC MC
Gary Woodland 11 MC 34 61 40 2
Jake Knapp MC MC 39 3 MC 27
Beau Hossler 59 19 MC 65 MC 60 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 41 56 2 MC MC
Kurt Kitayama 22 MC 5 MC MC 39
Niklas Norgaard MC 5 33 MC MC MC
Adam Hadwin 51 MC 60 12 61 39
Karl Vilips 11 MC 49 4 54 MC
Justin Lower MC 60 MC MC 8 31 MC MC
Victor Perez 75 MC 13 60 MC MC 18
Mark Hubbard 28 7 5 MC 12 MC MC
Luke Clanton
Alex Smalley MC 28 5 39 MC 63 MC MC
Lee Hodges 53 MC MC MC MC MC 11
Doug Ghim 46 52 33 MC 18 MC
Patrick Fishburn MC MC MC MC MC 5 MC
Rico Hoey 66 MC 7 52 MC 12 MC 11
Jesper Svensson 46 61 MC MC 33 27
Vince Whaley 11 37 15 26 7 MC MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC MC 9 MC 64
Seamus Power 59 MC 34 MC 18 MC MC
Matteo Manassero 49 61 45 12 MC 39
Alejandro Tosti MC 54 67 MC 2 12 5
Michael Thorbjornsen Wd 41 54 33 4 2 MC 39
Antoine Rozner 34 13 31 33 64
Matt Kuchar 25 53 56 32 18
Harry Higgs 51 59 2 MC MC MC 30 MC
Chan Kim MC MC MC MC 7 5 39
Adam Schenk MC MC 5 MC MC MC MC
Andrew Putnam 44 61 15 MC 26 MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC MC MC 2 MC 18
Paul Waring MC MC MC MC MC
Sam Ryder 53 13 MC MC 40 61
Emiliano Grillo 16 20 MC 41 18 47
Pierceson Coody 12 16 25 25 MC 31 31 52
Steven Fisk 66 13 24 MC 33 MC
McClure Meissner 28 MC 65 MC 53 52 39
Hayden Springer 77 65 MC 18 41 15
Chandler Phillips MC MC 15 10 MC 18 32
Carson Young 53 13 MC MC MC 40
Isaiah Salinda Wd 56 8 MC 11
Richard T Lee 37 2 39 58 1 13
Henrik Norlander 59 MC 45 4 18 12 MC
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 45 5 18 MC MC MC
Ben Kohles MC 37 52 MC 59 MC MC
Chris Gotterup 28 13 15 12 18 MC 18
Adam Svensson 46 59 MC 32 24 47 67
Brice Garnett 36 31 MC 12 60
Kevin Roy 46 54 15 MC 31 40 MC
Danny Walker MC 34 25 12 31 MC MC
Frankie Capan 77 MC MC 3 MC MC MC
Luke List 36 67 MC 4 MC MC MC
Kris Ventura 16 MC MC 31 31 MC MC
Peter Malnati 66 MC MC MC 64 MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC 41 MC MC
Ricky Castillo 59 37 5 18 38 MC MC
David Lipsky MC MC MC 4 31 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC 55 45 67 MC MC 47 MC
William Mouw MC 27 MC 18 59 33 47
Nate Lashley MC 39 18 53 12 27
Ben Silverman 70 20 MC MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett MC 13 39 MC 38 31
Taylor Dickson MC 37 29 4 MC 65 39
Chad Ramey MC 45 MC 8 18 5 47
Tim Widing 52 MC 24 MC MC MC
Jackson Suber 53 MC MC MC 67 MC 52
Quade Cummins 36 27 MC 12 41 33 MC
Thomas Rosenmueller MC 52 28 12 MC MC
Jeremy Paul 59 MC MC MC 2 MC MC
John Pak 28 MC 70 MC 63 52 69
Paul Peterson MC MC 28 MC MC MC
Taylor Montgomery 7 MC MC MC MC MC
Dylan Wu 70 45 45 MC 4 12 MC
Will Gordon MC MC 5 MC MC
Will Chandler 76 27 MC MC 26 MC MC
Zac Blair MC MC MC MC 18
Trace Crowe 1 13 27 MC 4 8 15
Camilo Villegas 70 MC 67 MC 56 MC
Sudarshan Yellamaraju Wd 23 6 56 MC 56
Lanto Griffin MC MC MC MC Wd 40 MC
Matthew NeSmith 43 9 MC MC MC 12 31
Cristobal Del Solar MC MC 31 MC 12 MC MC MC
David Skinns MC 52 26 24 MC 52
Barend Botha MC MC MC MC 56 MC MC
Braden Thornberry MC MC MC 10 41 MC MC
Nick Hardy 11 MC MC 32 41 MC MC
Matthew Anderson MC 40 MC 44 63 57 MC
Danny Willett MC 37 42 MC
Trey Mullinax MC 29 18 MC 39
Noah Goodwin 21 MC MC MC MC 56 MC
Hayden Buckley MC 7 MC 10 49 MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC 18 MC MC
Kevin Velo Wd MC MC 8 MC MC MC
Cameron Champ MC 52 MC 15 MC MC 60
Myles Creighton Wd 58 37 44 49 13 41
Mason Andersen 37 MC MC 63 MC 61
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 26 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker 7 MC MC 35 MC
Trevor Cone MC MC MC MC MC 52
Roger Sloan MC MC 53 50 70 25 53
Matthew Riedel MC MC MC 70 52 61
AJ Ewart 3 12 10 42 37 20
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Philip Knowles 8 MC MC MC MC MC MC 64
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC 10 MC
James Hahn MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC MC MC
Anders Albertson 34 30 69 64 MC 26 MC MC
Aaron Wise 58 MC 39 MC
Vince Covello Wd MC MC MC
David Ford MC
David Hearn MC
Gordon Sargent
Cougar Collins MC
Mike Weir MC
Wang Wei Hsiang
Ashton McCulloch
Justin Matthews
Wes Heffernan
Tyler Mawhinney
Matthew Scobie
Hunter Thomson
Brett Webster

