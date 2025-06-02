RBC Canadian Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Toronto

New venue joins PGA Tour rota

Pendrith [33/1] to lead home challenge

Burns [28/1] can end America's Canadian drought

Tournament and Course Notes

For the first time in the history of this long-running event, Canada's national open will be hosted by TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The venue is located approximately 25 miles north-west of downtown Toronto, and this week's tournament will be staged over the club's North Course.

Starting out as an 18-hole complex in 1992, Osprey Valley became part of the PGA Tour's TPC Network seven years ago. By this stage there were three courses belonging to the club, and all of them were carved out of heavy woodland close to the Caledon Hills.

This week's layout, TPC Toronto's North Course, was originally called Toot and opened in 2001.

Two years ago the North Course was thoroughly renovated in readiness for hosting this year's RBC Canadian Open. This longish parkland course has reasonably generous fairways, plenty of sand and water on four holes.

In September 2024, the remodelled course staged the Fortinet Cup Championship, which is a prestigious end of season event on the PGA Tour Americas. The Canadian Open will return to the North Course again next year.

Five To Watch

If newspaper reports are to be believed, Rory McIlroy 9/25.50 incurred the annoyance of Jack Nicklaus for not competing in last week's tournament at Muirfield Village.

The world No 2 preferred to remain at home in readiness for this week's challenge, when he will attempt to win the Canadian Open for a third time.

With the US Open next on the agenda, Rory obviously feels Canada will provide better preparation for him, ahead of the third major championship of 2025.

The leading five golfers teeing-up this week - based on World Ranking - are all European, with Scotsman Robert MacIntyre 28/129.00 heading to Toronto in good shape to defend his Canadian Open title.

The Oban-born player is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and a likely member of this year's European Ryder Cup team.

Of the American contingent, Sam Burns 28/129.00 continues to play solid golf. He tied-for-12th at Muirfield Village on Sunday and could easily become the first US pro to win this event since 2018.

Also finishing tied-12th in Ohio was Taylor Pendrith 33/134.00 who tees-up this week as a strong bet to finish leading Canadian in their national open. He tied-fifth in the recent PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Finally, one 'complete outsider' to check out is Richard T Lee 150/1151.00. This well-travelled Canadian has competed on many of the world's professional tours during his career.

Although a highly unlikely winner this week, he has performed well in parts of Asia this year (includes one victory) and could figure on home soil.

Despite being a long shot, why not check out the each-way markets to discover whether the 34-year-old is worth a punt. He is a six-time champion during his pro career.

World Ranking Points

Most Points Since February 1st, 2025 (Top Six Listed)

294.59: Rory McIlroy

111.99: Shane Lowry

95.80: Justin Rose

94.16: Ludvig Aberg

85.17: Corey Conners

69.36: Thomas Detry

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves