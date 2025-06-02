RBC Canadian Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Toronto
The PGA Tour makes its annual journey to Canada for the country's national open. Words/stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
New venue joins PGA Tour rota
-
Pendrith [33/1] to lead home challenge
-
Burns [28/1] can end America's Canadian drought
Tournament and Course Notes
For the first time in the history of this long-running event, Canada's national open will be hosted by TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The venue is located approximately 25 miles north-west of downtown Toronto, and this week's tournament will be staged over the club's North Course.
Starting out as an 18-hole complex in 1992, Osprey Valley became part of the PGA Tour's TPC Network seven years ago. By this stage there were three courses belonging to the club, and all of them were carved out of heavy woodland close to the Caledon Hills.
This week's layout, TPC Toronto's North Course, was originally called Toot and opened in 2001.
Two years ago the North Course was thoroughly renovated in readiness for hosting this year's RBC Canadian Open. This longish parkland course has reasonably generous fairways, plenty of sand and water on four holes.
In September 2024, the remodelled course staged the Fortinet Cup Championship, which is a prestigious end of season event on the PGA Tour Americas. The Canadian Open will return to the North Course again next year.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open
Five To Watch
If newspaper reports are to be believed, Rory McIlroy 9/25.50 incurred the annoyance of Jack Nicklaus for not competing in last week's tournament at Muirfield Village.
The world No 2 preferred to remain at home in readiness for this week's challenge, when he will attempt to win the Canadian Open for a third time.
With the US Open next on the agenda, Rory obviously feels Canada will provide better preparation for him, ahead of the third major championship of 2025.
The leading five golfers teeing-up this week - based on World Ranking - are all European, with Scotsman Robert MacIntyre 28/129.00 heading to Toronto in good shape to defend his Canadian Open title.
The Oban-born player is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour and a likely member of this year's European Ryder Cup team.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open
Of the American contingent, Sam Burns 28/129.00 continues to play solid golf. He tied-for-12th at Muirfield Village on Sunday and could easily become the first US pro to win this event since 2018.
Also finishing tied-12th in Ohio was Taylor Pendrith 33/134.00 who tees-up this week as a strong bet to finish leading Canadian in their national open. He tied-fifth in the recent PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.
Finally, one 'complete outsider' to check out is Richard T Lee 150/1151.00. This well-travelled Canadian has competed on many of the world's professional tours during his career.
Although a highly unlikely winner this week, he has performed well in parts of Asia this year (includes one victory) and could figure on home soil.
Despite being a long shot, why not check out the each-way markets to discover whether the 34-year-old is worth a punt. He is a six-time champion during his pro career.
Betfair latest for the 2025 US Open
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since February 1st, 2025 (Top Six Listed)
294.59: Rory McIlroy
111.99: Shane Lowry
95.80: Justin Rose
94.16: Ludvig Aberg
85.17: Corey Conners
69.36: Thomas Detry
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|Rory McIlroy
|47
|7
|12
|1
|5
|Ludvig Aberg
|16
|MC
|60
|54
|7
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|23
|MC
|2
|12
|18
|42
|Justin Rose
|44
|MC
|Wd
|42
|2
|47
|Robert MacIntyre
|20
|6
|47
|34
|32
|66
|MC
|Corey Conners
|25
|19
|11
|49
|8
|18
|Sung Jae Im
|16
|MC
|23
|33
|MC
|11
|5
|60
|Wyndham Clark
|56
|50
|63
|MC
|27
|46
|5
|Thomas Detry
|39
|MC
|30
|32
|32
|MC
|47
|Sam Burns
|12
|19
|30
|5
|13
|46
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|Wd
|18
|69
|29
|67
|Taylor Pendrith
|12
|5
|65
|MC
|42
|MC
|5
|Nick Taylor
|4
|MC
|17
|12
|49
|40
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|74
|34
|60
|38
|21
|Tom Kim
|44
|71
|54
|MC
|52
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|39
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|3
|10
|Davis Riley
|MC
|2
|MC
|45
|32
|21
|52
|Nick Dunlap
|44
|MC
|69
|71
|MC
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|14
|52
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|67
|23
|48
|2
|32
|32
|Cameron Young
|25
|47
|7
|54
|MC
|18
|Eric Cole
|44
|28
|41
|34
|5
|MC
|18
|26
|15
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|41
|54
|MC
|42
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|39
|17
|51
|Erik van Rooyen
|36
|MC
|34
|2
|MC
|MC
|62
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|2
|7
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|20
|28
|1
|60
|MC
|59
|MC
|15
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|50
|4
|29
|MC
|MC
|18
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|46
|33
|7
|29
|MC
|5
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|28
|MC
|42
|15
|42
|56
|52
|John Keefer
|12
|2
|MC
|Wd
|1
|20
|6
|Harry Hall
|6
|19
|20
|33
|49
|26
|18
|Ryo Hisatsune
|6
|37
|37
|MC
|18
|18
|5
|47
|Max Homa
|51
|60
|30
|70
|12
|MC
|Max McGreevy
|66
|MC
|45
|15
|24
|49
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|22
|17
|Wd
|MC
|12
|26
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|36
|MC
|7
|18
|2
|12
|18
|Taylor Moore
|73
|19
|25
|MC
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|11
|MC
|34
|61
|40
|2
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|MC
|39
|3
|MC
|27
|Beau Hossler
|59
|19
|MC
|65
|MC
|60
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|41
|56
|2
|MC
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|22
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|39
|Niklas Norgaard
|MC
|5
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|51
|MC
|60
|12
|61
|39
|Karl Vilips
|11
|MC
|49
|4
|54
|MC
|Justin Lower
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|Victor Perez
|75
|MC
|13
|60
|MC
|MC
|18
|Mark Hubbard
|28
|7
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Luke Clanton
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|28
|5
|39
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Doug Ghim
|46
|52
|33
|MC
|18
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|66
|MC
|7
|52
|MC
|12
|MC
|11
|Jesper Svensson
|46
|61
|MC
|MC
|33
|27
|Vince Whaley
|11
|37
|15
|26
|7
|MC
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|64
|Seamus Power
|59
|MC
|34
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|49
|61
|45
|12
|MC
|39
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|54
|67
|MC
|2
|12
|5
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Wd
|41
|54
|33
|4
|2
|MC
|39
|Antoine Rozner
|34
|13
|31
|33
|64
|Matt Kuchar
|25
|53
|56
|32
|18
|Harry Higgs
|51
|59
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Chan Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|5
|39
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|44
|61
|15
|MC
|26
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|18
|Paul Waring
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|53
|13
|MC
|MC
|40
|61
|Emiliano Grillo
|16
|20
|MC
|41
|18
|47
|Pierceson Coody
|12
|16
|25
|25
|MC
|31
|31
|52
|Steven Fisk
|66
|13
|24
|MC
|33
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|28
|MC
|65
|MC
|53
|52
|39
|Hayden Springer
|77
|65
|MC
|18
|41
|15
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|MC
|15
|10
|MC
|18
|32
|Carson Young
|53
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Isaiah Salinda
|Wd
|56
|8
|MC
|11
|Richard T Lee
|37
|2
|39
|58
|1
|13
|Henrik Norlander
|59
|MC
|45
|4
|18
|12
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|45
|5
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|37
|52
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|28
|13
|15
|12
|18
|MC
|18
|Adam Svensson
|46
|59
|MC
|32
|24
|47
|67
|Brice Garnett
|36
|31
|MC
|12
|60
|Kevin Roy
|46
|54
|15
|MC
|31
|40
|MC
|Danny Walker
|MC
|34
|25
|12
|31
|MC
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|77
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|36
|67
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|16
|MC
|MC
|31
|31
|MC
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|59
|37
|5
|18
|38
|MC
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|31
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|55
|45
|67
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|William Mouw
|MC
|27
|MC
|18
|59
|33
|47
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|39
|18
|53
|12
|27
|Ben Silverman
|70
|20
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|13
|39
|MC
|38
|31
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|37
|29
|4
|MC
|65
|39
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|45
|MC
|8
|18
|5
|47
|Tim Widing
|52
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|52
|Quade Cummins
|36
|27
|MC
|12
|41
|33
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|MC
|52
|28
|12
|MC
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|John Pak
|28
|MC
|70
|MC
|63
|52
|69
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|70
|45
|45
|MC
|4
|12
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|76
|27
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Trace Crowe
|1
|13
|27
|MC
|4
|8
|15
|Camilo Villegas
|70
|MC
|67
|MC
|56
|MC
|Sudarshan Yellamaraju
|Wd
|23
|6
|56
|MC
|56
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|40
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|43
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|31
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|52
|26
|24
|MC
|52
|Barend Botha
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|41
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|11
|MC
|MC
|32
|41
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Anderson
|MC
|40
|MC
|44
|63
|57
|MC
|Danny Willett
|MC
|37
|42
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|29
|18
|MC
|39
|Noah Goodwin
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|7
|MC
|10
|49
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|52
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|60
|Myles Creighton
|Wd
|58
|37
|44
|49
|13
|41
|Mason Andersen
|37
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|61
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|7
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|MC
|53
|50
|70
|25
|53
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|52
|61
|AJ Ewart
|3
|12
|10
|42
|37
|20
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|James Hahn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|34
|30
|69
|64
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|58
|MC
|39
|MC
|Vince Covello
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Ford
|MC
|David Hearn
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|Cougar Collins
|MC
|Mike Weir
|MC
|Wang Wei Hsiang
|Ashton McCulloch
|Justin Matthews
|Wes Heffernan
|Tyler Mawhinney
|Matthew Scobie
|Hunter Thomson
|Brett Webster
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
