Ras Al Khaimah Classic 2022: Course and current form stats

The four-week Middle East Swing comes to an end this Sunday, with the Tour remaining at Al Hamra Golf Club for a few more days.

What should have been the Qatar Masters is now The Ras Al Khaimah Classic.

The tournament in Qatar was cancelled due to Covid-restrictions, with The Ras Al Khaimah Classic providing an identical prize fund to the one on offer at the same venue last week.

The field is largely the same too, although a handful of golfers who played in last week's Saudi International have remained in the Middle East to tee up at Al Hamra.

Al Hamra has reasonably generous fairways, uncomplicated putting surfaces, and large threatening water hazards on eight holes.

The course is laid out close to Ras Al Khaimah's coastline in the Persian Gulf.

Last week's winner at Al Hamra, Nicolai Hojgaard, certainly dominated over the closing 36 holes.

He topped the category Strokes Gained: Tee to Green by a huge margin, and also led Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

Runner-up Jordan Smith was second in the standings for SG: Off the Tee. The Englishman was the only golfer to finish within six strokes of Hojgaard at the completion of 72 holes.

Six To Watch

Adri Arnaus: Flies in from Saudi Arabia where he stood on the podium at the weekend. This represents his best-ever performance with regards to the total number of World Ranking points earned from a single tournament. On his only previous trip to Al Hamra emerged as the winner of the Challenge Tour Grand Final in 2018.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello: Competed in the Saudi International which forms part of the Asian Tour. The Spaniard tees-up in the Middle East for a fourth straight week - he was runner-up in the Abu Dhabi Championship last month.

Thomas Detry: A five-time runner-up on the DP World Tour. The 29-year-old Belgian tied-9th at Al Hamra on Sunday.

Hao Tong Li: The former world No 32 is now a lowly 293, but was boosted by a podium finish on Sunday - which was his best result on the DP World Tour for three years. Is a winner in the region, having triumphed at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in 2018.

Robert MacIntyre: Played well for three days last week before slipping down the leaderboard on Sunday to finish in a tie-for-13th.

Jordan Smith: Has travelled more than 100 positions up the World Ranking already this calendar year thanks to a series of strong performances in the desert. Has played twice at Al Hamra where he won a Challenge Tour event in 2016, plus was runner-up on Sunday.

Note: This week's 'Course Form' table combines events from the DP World Tour (2022) and Challenge Tour (2016-18)