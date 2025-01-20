Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
Al Hamra Golf Club makes its fifth appearance on the DP World Tour calendar so Andy Swales provides the stats, course info and analysis...
-
Power off the tee is rewarded at Al Hamra
-
Neergaard 33/134.00 to contend in mediocre field
-
Guerrier 35/136.00 a strong each-way hopeful
Tournament and Course Notes
The DP World Tour remains in the United Arab Emirates, travelling 75 miles north to reach this week's location in Ras Al Khaimah.
Al Hamra Golf Club was opened in 2007 and this will be the fifth time that the course has staged a DP World Tour event. It has also hosted a trio of Challenge Tour events, including the 2018 Grand Final.
The course is laid out close to Ras Al Khaimah's western coastline in the Persian Gulf. Course architect Peter Harradine used five million cubic metres of sand to shape and design the layout.
Al Hamra has reasonably generous fairways, straightforward putting surfaces, and large threatening water hazards on eight holes.
It's another Middle East venue where power off the tee is certainly rewarded.
Six to watch at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
American Patrick Reed 16/117.00 remains in the Middle East and is hoping to collect a few more World Ranking points before he opens his 2025 LIV Tour campaign early next month.
The 34-year-old makes his Al Hamra debut after finishing tied-10th in Dubai on Sunday.
Reed had a mediocre LIV season in 2024 but, during autumn, managed to post a victory by winning the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open.
Another top-10 performer at the weekend was New Zealander Ryan Fox 22/123.00 who was making his first competitive appearance for two-and-a-half months.
Fox is a former champion at Al Hamra, having triumphed over the course in 2022.
Two pros who posted multiple victories in 2024, and have now made solid starts to the New Year, are Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 33/134.00 and Shaun Norris 33/134.00.
Neergaard-Petersen, who was a three-time winner on last year's Challenge Tour, appears to have moved up a level with ease.
In three DP World Tour starts since earning his card, the Dane has registered a brace of top-10 finishes.
Norris, meanwhile, who won twice during autumn (once on the DP World Tour and also in Japan) tied-sixth in Dubai.
Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin 22/123.00 will be strongly fancied amid all this talk of him possibly joining the LIV Tour.
McKibbin, who hasn't won for 19 months, has earned an exemption category on the 2025 PGA Tour. But for now he stays put in the Middle East where his most recent six starts have all produced top-16 finishes, including tied-sixth at Emirates on Sunday.
Finally, anyone looking for an each-way punt could do worse than wager on Julien Guerrier 35/136.00.
The Frenchman made his DP World Tour breakthrough at the Andalucia Masters during autumn and his form has remained fairly solid since.
He's made six appearances at Al Hamra, three of which have ended with top-15 finishes.
Click here to check latest betting for The Masters 2025
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At Al Hamra (2022-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.17: Thorbjorn Olesen (12)
68.40: Ryan Fox (10)
68.57: Callum Shinkwin (14)
68.75: Brandon Stone (12)
68.86: Ross Fisher (14)
68.92: Frederic LaCroix (12)
69.08: Marcel Siem (12)
69.20: Alexander Bjork (10)
69.20: Tapio Pulkkanen (10)
69.20: Sebastian Soderberg (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Please Note: On Course History table (2016-18 Challenge Tour; 2022-24 DP World Tour); Two tournaments staged at Al Hamra in 2022.
Now read The Punter's preview for this week's tournament at Al Hamra
Last 10 Weeks / Al Hamra Form (2016-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|W48
|W47
|W46
|Patrick Reed
|10
|17
|13
|1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|31
|5
|24
|Romain Langasque
|45
|15
|2
|19
|Jordan Smith
|65
|6
|MC
|21
|19
|Ryan Fox
|10
|Paul Waring
|MC
|24
|16
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|10
|39
|8
|John Parry
|MC
|1
|2
|MC
|8
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|47
|13
|19
|David Puig
|MC
|19
|Shaun Norris
|6
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Tom McKibbin
|6
|24
|60
|11
|Keita Nakajima
|21
|4
|7
|Julien Guerrier
|21
|19
|6
|34
|Matthew Jordan
|27
|2
|34
|Johannes Veerman
|37
|1
|16
|Daniel Hillier
|2
|24
|23
|43
|Sebastian Soderberg
|31
|48
|42
|Ewen Ferguson
|16
|31
|19
|Guido Migliozzi
|8
|31
|19
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|57
|55
|43
|Joe Dean
|68
|MC
|43
|40
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|28
|21
|34
|Dan Bradbury
|52
|MC
|36
|46
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|19
|43
|24
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|68
|31
|48
|Adrian Otaegui
|58
|28
|24
|13
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|David Ravetto
|45
|MC
|MC
|31
|44
|Marcel Siem
|58
|MC
|63
|Nacho Elvira
|58
|19
|40
|34
|Angel Ayora
|36
|5
|23
|6
|Sam Bairstow
|77
|MC
|52
|14
|David Micheluzzi
|8
|26
|54
|5
|Andy Sullivan
|58
|7
|14
|24
|Elvis Smylie
|58
|14
|5
|1
|24
|Connor Syme
|27
|MC
|59
|49
|Alexander Bjork
|27
|48
|Grant Forrest
|79
|63
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Robin Williams
|45
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|25
|3
|Ugo Coussaud
|74
|15
|43
|30
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|45
|MC
|52
|Richard Mansell
|58
|MC
|36
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|16
|28
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|18
|Joost Luiten
|27
|24
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|11
|34
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|42
|42
|Mink Yu Kim
|Wd
|20
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|13
|2
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|24
|18
|Francesco Laporta
|31
|MC
|6
|45
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|5
|55
|39
|28
|Calum Hill
|17
|Wd
|55
|Joakim Lagergren
|42
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|42
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|58
|54
|43
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|37
|40
|MC
|71
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|MC
|52
|49
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|36
|24
|1
|43
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|24
|Richie Ramsay
|45
|MC
|34
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|19
|24
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|77
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|21
|13
|MC
|17
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|63
|2
|48
|24
|Casey Jarvis
|37
|36
|11
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|47
|Brandon Wu
|49
|23
|Tom Vaillant
|52
|Hao Tong Li
|52
|Oliver Lindell
|19
|36
|16
|24
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|55
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|9
|42
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|52
|MC
|5
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|63
|36
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|31
|Jeong Weon Ko
|68
|MC
|MC
|24
|Martin Couvra
|MC
|7
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|65
|47
|Maximilian Kieffer
|45
|Thomas Pieters
|MC
|9
|13
|Dylan Frittelli
|10
|47
|31
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|34
|15
|Jason Scrivener
|21
|4
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|74
|52
|21
|Marcel Schneider
|52
|MC
|15
|Frederik Schott
|5
|16
|15
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|59
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|42
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|28
|MC
|45
|34
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|31
|42
|34
|24
|Ricardo Gouveia
|14
|MC
|24
|Benjamin Hebert
|22
|36
|Alexander Levy
|63
|64
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|Jack Senior
|36
|55
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|52
|MC
|19
|24
|Joel Girrbach
|37
|MC
|11
|70
|Andreas Halvorsen
|5
|MC
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|52
|52
|MC
|13
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|28
|27
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|61
|MC
|34
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|62
|66
|Jordan Gumberg
|17
|MC
|62
|16
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|36
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|2
|MC
|12
|27
|Veer Ahlawat
|MC
|37
|43
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|49
|37
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|11
|61
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|64
|58
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|52
|MC
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|31
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|7
|43
|Zihao Jin
|33
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|69
|Ding Wen Yi
|42
|23
|40
|5
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|9
|27
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|37
|Richard Sterne
|5
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|74
|63
|George Coetzee
|MC
|MC
|34
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|9
|MC
|43
|Ben Schmidt
|16
|54
|Daniel Gale
|28
|MC
|34
|MC
|60
|Niklas Lemke
|33
|Davis Bryant
|42
|Wilco Nienaber
|19
|MC
|Alexander George Frances
|MC
|34
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|MC
|Ahmad Skaik
|Robert Karlsson
|Jonathan Selvaraj
|Sam Mullane
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22.2
|`22.1
|`18
|`17
|`16
|Patrick Reed
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|1
|4
|MC
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|6
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|72
|2
|1
|Ryan Fox
|11
|1
|MC
|16
|Paul Waring
|47
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|John Parry
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|37
|61
|42
|MC
|David Puig
|Shaun Norris
|42
|42
|9
|Tom McKibbin
|16
|36
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|4
|Julien Guerrier
|63
|13
|9
|13
|19
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|19
|63
|13
|Johannes Veerman
|54
|19
|12
|Daniel Hillier
|23
|42
|Sebastian Soderberg
|9
|25
|MC
|22
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|23
|51
|MC
|35
|Guido Migliozzi
|68
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|76
|36
|Joe Dean
|Frederic LaCroix
|3
|25
|53
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|42
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|16
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|9
|28
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|36
|42
|3
|Yannik Paul
|4
|MC
|33
|53
|David Ravetto
|51
|Marcel Siem
|37
|9
|21
|Nacho Elvira
|16
|MC
|MC
|48
|Angel Ayora
|Sam Bairstow
|23
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|Connor Syme
|34
|48
|6
|27
|Alexander Bjork
|2
|33
|MC
|32
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|56
|MC
|64
|10
|28
|32
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|59
|48
|MC
|Robin Williams
|Adrien Dumont De Chassart
|Ugo Coussaud
|34
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|57
|12
|Bernd Wiesberger
|37
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|9
|25
|35
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|37
|Hamish Brown
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|33
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|65
|12
|32
|Sean Crocker
|63
|5
|Mink Yu Kim
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|68
|19
|4
|Brandon Stone
|4
|20
|35
|Francesco Laporta
|59
|58
|21
|61
|Darius Van Driel
|69
|MC
|13
|MC
|6
|Calum Hill
|37
|MC
|25
|Joakim Lagergren
|72
|48
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|27
|Conor Purcell
|Todd Clements
|20
|61
|Aaron Cockerill
|23
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|56
|3
|Richie Ramsay
|70
|MC
|33
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|37
|28
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|57
|19
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|23
|MC
|42
|35
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|23
|RyanVanVelzen
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|Gavin Green
|47
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|63
|33
|3
|Oliver Lindell
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|23
|42
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|9
|21
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Marcus Armitage
|47
|9
|35
|47
|Jeong Weon Ko
|59
|28
|Martin Couvra
|Padraig Harrington
|70
|25
|27
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|1
|47
|Maximilian Kieffer
|4
|MC
|9
|MC
|Thomas Pieters
|Dylan Frittelli
|70
|42
|KazumaKobori
|Jason Scrivener
|47
|9
|53
|Andrew Wilson
|61
|33
|64
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|25
|7
|55
|Frederik Schott
|37
|69
|Callum Shinkwin
|4
|WD
|25
|21
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|23
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|35
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|Wd
|72
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jack Senior
|51
|6
|19
|11
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Joel Girrbach
|20
|10
|42
|24
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Louis De Jager
|20
|28
|Manuel Elvira
|23
|BjornAkesson
|Jimmy Walker
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|20
|7
|42
|Jordan Gumberg
|Mikael Lindberg
|67
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|9
|2
|18
|Dylan Naidoo
|Veer Ahlawat
|Callum Tarren
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|42
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|33
|Pierre Pineau
|Martin Trainer
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|13
|MC
|42
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|23
|28
|MC
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|Joshua Grenville-Wood
|9
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|37
|13
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|69
|67
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|1
|MC
|George Coetzee
|36
|9
|27
|Corey Shaun
|Ben Schmidt
|Daniel Gale
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|MC
|6
|Davis Bryant
|Wilco Nienaber
|Alexander George Frances
|Albert Boneta
|Ahmad Skaik
|MC
|MC
|Robert Karlsson
|Jonathan Selvaraj
|MC
|Sam Mullane
|**********
|DP World Tour (2022-24)
|Challenge Tour (2016-18)
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
CJ Cup Byron Nelson: The Punter's Preview
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 30/1 to 40/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Hainan Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's co-sanctioned event
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Hainan Classic Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Aphibarnrat primed in China