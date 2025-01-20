Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Power off the tee is rewarded at Al Hamra

Neergaard 33/1 34.00 to contend in mediocre field

Guerrier 35/1 36.00 a strong each-way hopeful

Tournament and Course Notes

The DP World Tour remains in the United Arab Emirates, travelling 75 miles north to reach this week's location in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Hamra Golf Club was opened in 2007 and this will be the fifth time that the course has staged a DP World Tour event. It has also hosted a trio of Challenge Tour events, including the 2018 Grand Final.

The course is laid out close to Ras Al Khaimah's western coastline in the Persian Gulf. Course architect Peter Harradine used five million cubic metres of sand to shape and design the layout.

Al Hamra has reasonably generous fairways, straightforward putting surfaces, and large threatening water hazards on eight holes.

It's another Middle East venue where power off the tee is certainly rewarded.

Six to watch at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship

American Patrick Reed 16/117.00 remains in the Middle East and is hoping to collect a few more World Ranking points before he opens his 2025 LIV Tour campaign early next month.

The 34-year-old makes his Al Hamra debut after finishing tied-10th in Dubai on Sunday.

Reed had a mediocre LIV season in 2024 but, during autumn, managed to post a victory by winning the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open.

Another top-10 performer at the weekend was New Zealander Ryan Fox 22/123.00 who was making his first competitive appearance for two-and-a-half months.

Fox is a former champion at Al Hamra, having triumphed over the course in 2022.

Two pros who posted multiple victories in 2024, and have now made solid starts to the New Year, are Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 33/134.00 and Shaun Norris 33/134.00.

Neergaard-Petersen, who was a three-time winner on last year's Challenge Tour, appears to have moved up a level with ease.

In three DP World Tour starts since earning his card, the Dane has registered a brace of top-10 finishes.

Norris, meanwhile, who won twice during autumn (once on the DP World Tour and also in Japan) tied-sixth in Dubai.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin 22/123.00 will be strongly fancied amid all this talk of him possibly joining the LIV Tour.

McKibbin, who hasn't won for 19 months, has earned an exemption category on the 2025 PGA Tour. But for now he stays put in the Middle East where his most recent six starts have all produced top-16 finishes, including tied-sixth at Emirates on Sunday.

Finally, anyone looking for an each-way punt could do worse than wager on Julien Guerrier 35/136.00.

The Frenchman made his DP World Tour breakthrough at the Andalucia Masters during autumn and his form has remained fairly solid since.

He's made six appearances at Al Hamra, three of which have ended with top-15 finishes.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Al Hamra (2022-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.17: Thorbjorn Olesen (12)

68.40: Ryan Fox (10)

68.57: Callum Shinkwin (14)

68.75: Brandon Stone (12)

68.86: Ross Fisher (14)

68.92: Frederic LaCroix (12)

69.08: Marcel Siem (12)

69.20: Alexander Bjork (10)

69.20: Tapio Pulkkanen (10)

69.20: Sebastian Soderberg (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Please Note: On Course History table (2016-18 Challenge Tour; 2022-24 DP World Tour); Two tournaments staged at Al Hamra in 2022.