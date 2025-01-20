Golf Form Guide

Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Al Hamra hosts its fifth DP World Tour event this week
Plenty of large water hazards at Al Hamra

Al Hamra Golf Club makes its fifth appearance on the DP World Tour calendar so Andy Swales provides the stats, course info and analysis...

Tournament and Course Notes

The DP World Tour remains in the United Arab Emirates, travelling 75 miles north to reach this week's location in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Hamra Golf Club was opened in 2007 and this will be the fifth time that the course has staged a DP World Tour event. It has also hosted a trio of Challenge Tour events, including the 2018 Grand Final.

The course is laid out close to Ras Al Khaimah's western coastline in the Persian Gulf. Course architect Peter Harradine used five million cubic metres of sand to shape and design the layout.

Al Hamra has reasonably generous fairways, straightforward putting surfaces, and large threatening water hazards on eight holes.

It's another Middle East venue where power off the tee is certainly rewarded.

Six to watch at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship

American Patrick Reed 16/117.00 remains in the Middle East and is hoping to collect a few more World Ranking points before he opens his 2025 LIV Tour campaign early next month.

The 34-year-old makes his Al Hamra debut after finishing tied-10th in Dubai on Sunday.

Reed had a mediocre LIV season in 2024 but, during autumn, managed to post a victory by winning the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open.

Another top-10 performer at the weekend was New Zealander Ryan Fox 22/123.00 who was making his first competitive appearance for two-and-a-half months.

Fox is a former champion at Al Hamra, having triumphed over the course in 2022.

Two pros who posted multiple victories in 2024, and have now made solid starts to the New Year, are Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 33/134.00 and Shaun Norris 33/134.00.

Neergaard-Petersen, who was a three-time winner on last year's Challenge Tour, appears to have moved up a level with ease.

In three DP World Tour starts since earning his card, the Dane has registered a brace of top-10 finishes.

Norris, meanwhile, who won twice during autumn (once on the DP World Tour and also in Japan) tied-sixth in Dubai.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin 22/123.00 will be strongly fancied amid all this talk of him possibly joining the LIV Tour.

McKibbin, who hasn't won for 19 months, has earned an exemption category on the 2025 PGA Tour. But for now he stays put in the Middle East where his most recent six starts have all produced top-16 finishes, including tied-sixth at Emirates on Sunday.

Finally, anyone looking for an each-way punt could do worse than wager on Julien Guerrier 35/136.00.

The Frenchman made his DP World Tour breakthrough at the Andalucia Masters during autumn and his form has remained fairly solid since.

He's made six appearances at Al Hamra, three of which have ended with top-15 finishes.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Al Hamra (2022-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.17: Thorbjorn Olesen (12)
68.40: Ryan Fox (10)
68.57: Callum Shinkwin (14)
68.75: Brandon Stone (12)
68.86: Ross Fisher (14)
68.92: Frederic LaCroix (12)
69.08: Marcel Siem (12)
69.20: Alexander Bjork (10)
69.20: Tapio Pulkkanen (10)
69.20: Sebastian Soderberg (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Please Note: On Course History table (2016-18 Challenge Tour; 2022-24 DP World Tour); Two tournaments staged at Al Hamra in 2022.

Now read The Punter's preview for this week's tournament at Al Hamra

Last 10 Weeks / Al Hamra Form (2016-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46
Patrick Reed 10 17 13 1
Thorbjorn Olesen 31 5 24
Romain Langasque 45 15 2 19
Jordan Smith 65 6 MC 21 19
Ryan Fox 10
Paul Waring MC 24 16
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 10 39 8
John Parry MC 1 2 MC 8
Jorge Campillo MC 47 13 19
David Puig MC 19
Shaun Norris 6 1 1 50 2
Tom McKibbin 6 24 60 11
Keita Nakajima 21 4 7
Julien Guerrier 21 19 6 34
Matthew Jordan 27 2 34
Johannes Veerman 37 1 16
Daniel Hillier 2 24 23 43
Sebastian Soderberg 31 48 42
Ewen Ferguson 16 31 19
Guido Migliozzi 8 31 19
Daniel Brown MC 57 55 43
Joe Dean 68 MC 43 40
Frederic LaCroix MC 28 21 34
Dan Bradbury 52 MC 36 46
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 19 43 24
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 68 31 48
Adrian Otaegui 58 28 24 13
Yannik Paul MC MC MC 34
David Ravetto 45 MC MC 31 44
Marcel Siem 58 MC 63
Nacho Elvira 58 19 40 34
Angel Ayora 36 5 23 6
Sam Bairstow 77 MC 52 14
David Micheluzzi 8 26 54 5
Andy Sullivan 58 7 14 24
Elvis Smylie 58 14 5 1 24
Connor Syme 27 MC 59 49
Alexander Bjork 27 48
Grant Forrest 79 63
Nicolas Colsaerts 72 MC MC MC 53
Robin Williams 45 MC MC 36 MC
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 25 3
Ugo Coussaud 74 15 43 30
Jeff Winther MC
Bernd Wiesberger 45 MC 52
Richard Mansell 58 MC 36
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC
Hamish Brown 16 28
Yuto Katsuragawa MC 18
Joost Luiten 27 24
Adrien Saddier MC 11 34
Sean Crocker MC 42 42
Mink Yu Kim Wd 20 MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 13 2
Brandon Stone MC 24 18
Francesco Laporta 31 MC 6 45
Darius Van Driel MC 5 55 39 28
Calum Hill 17 Wd 55
Joakim Lagergren 42 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 42 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 58 54 43
Conor Purcell MC MC
Todd Clements 37 40 MC 71
Aaron Cockerill MC MC 52 49
Ryggs Johnston MC 36 24 1 43
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC 24
Richie Ramsay 45 MC 34
Alejandro Del Rey MC
Andrea Pavan MC 19 24
Fabrizio Zanotti 77
Jayden Trey Schaper 21 13 MC 17
RyanVanVelzen MC 63 2 48 24
Casey Jarvis 37 36 11 MC
Gavin Green MC MC 47
Brandon Wu 49 23
Tom Vaillant 52
Hao Tong Li 52
Oliver Lindell 19 36 16 24
Matthew Baldwin MC 55
Scott Jamieson MC 9 42
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 52 MC 5 MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 63 36 MC MC
Marcus Armitage 31
Jeong Weon Ko 68 MC MC 24
Martin Couvra MC 7
Padraig Harrington MC
Jens Dantorp 65 47
Maximilian Kieffer 45
Thomas Pieters MC 9 13
Dylan Frittelli 10 47 31 MC
KazumaKobori 34 15
Jason Scrivener 21 4 MC MC
Andrew Wilson MC
Jannik De Bruyn 74 52 21
Marcel Schneider 52 MC 15
Frederik Schott 5 16 15
Callum Shinkwin MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 59
Thomas Aiken MC 42 MC
Deon Germishuys 28 MC 45 34
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 31 42 34 24
Ricardo Gouveia 14 MC 24
Benjamin Hebert 22 36
Alexander Levy 63 64
Darren Fichardt MC MC
Jack Senior 36 55 MC MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC 47 MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 52 MC 19 24
Joel Girrbach 37 MC 11 70
Andreas Halvorsen 5 MC MC
Louis De Jager 52 52 MC 13
Manuel Elvira MC 28 27 MC
BjornAkesson MC 61 MC 34
Jimmy Walker MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 62 66
Jordan Gumberg 17 MC 62 16 MC
Mikael Lindberg 36 MC
Ross Fisher MC MC MC
Dylan Naidoo 2 MC 12 27
Veer Ahlawat MC 37 43
Callum Tarren MC 49 37
Simon Forsstrom MC 11 61
Matthias Schwab MC
Pierre Pineau MC 64 58 MC
Martin Trainer 52 MC
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 31
Dale Whitnell MC 7 43
Zihao Jin 33
Joshua Grenville-Wood MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 69
Ding Wen Yi 42 23 40 5 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 9 27 MC
Alexander Knappe 37
Richard Sterne 5 MC
Daniel Gavins 74 63
George Coetzee MC MC 34
Corey Shaun MC 9 MC 43
Ben Schmidt 16 54
Daniel Gale 28 MC 34 MC 60
Niklas Lemke 33
Davis Bryant 42
Wilco Nienaber 19 MC
Alexander George Frances MC 34 MC
Albert Boneta MC
Ahmad Skaik
Robert Karlsson
Jonathan Selvaraj
Sam Mullane
Player `24 `23 `22.2 `22.1 `18 `17 `16
Patrick Reed
Thorbjorn Olesen 1 4 MC MC
Romain Langasque MC MC MC 4 6
Jordan Smith MC 72 2 1
Ryan Fox 11 1 MC 16
Paul Waring 47
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
John Parry MC
Jorge Campillo 37 61 42 MC
David Puig
Shaun Norris 42 42 9
Tom McKibbin 16 36 MC
Keita Nakajima 4
Julien Guerrier 63 13 9 13 19 MC
Matthew Jordan MC 19 63 13
Johannes Veerman 54 19 12
Daniel Hillier 23 42
Sebastian Soderberg 9 25 MC 22 MC
Ewen Ferguson 23 51 MC 35
Guido Migliozzi 68 MC MC 67 MC
Daniel Brown 76 36
Joe Dean
Frederic LaCroix 3 25 53
Dan Bradbury MC 42
Alex Fitzpatrick 16
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 9 28 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC 36 42 3
Yannik Paul 4 MC 33 53
David Ravetto 51
Marcel Siem 37 9 21
Nacho Elvira 16 MC MC 48
Angel Ayora
Sam Bairstow 23
David Micheluzzi MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC MC
Elvis Smylie
Connor Syme 34 48 6 27
Alexander Bjork 2 33 MC 32
Grant Forrest MC 56 MC 64 10 28 32
Nicolas Colsaerts 59 48 MC
Robin Williams
Adrien Dumont De Chassart
Ugo Coussaud 34
Jeff Winther MC 57 12
Bernd Wiesberger 37 MC
Richard Mansell 9 25 35 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 37
Hamish Brown
Yuto Katsuragawa
Joost Luiten MC 33
Adrien Saddier MC 65 12 32
Sean Crocker 63 5
Mink Yu Kim
Marcus Kinhult MC 68 19 4
Brandon Stone 4 20 35
Francesco Laporta 59 58 21 61
Darius Van Driel 69 MC 13 MC 6
Calum Hill 37 MC 25
Joakim Lagergren 72 48
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC 27
Conor Purcell
Todd Clements 20 61
Aaron Cockerill 23 MC
Ryggs Johnston
Pablo Larrazabal MC 56 3
Richie Ramsay 70 MC 33 MC
Alejandro Del Rey 37 28
Andrea Pavan MC MC 57 19 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 23 MC 42 35
Jayden Trey Schaper 23
RyanVanVelzen
Casey Jarvis MC
Gavin Green 47 MC
Brandon Wu
Tom Vaillant MC
Hao Tong Li 63 33 3
Oliver Lindell
Matthew Baldwin MC 23 42
Scott Jamieson MC MC 9 21
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Marcus Armitage 47 9 35 47
Jeong Weon Ko 59 28
Martin Couvra
Padraig Harrington 70 25 27
Jens Dantorp MC MC 1 47
Maximilian Kieffer 4 MC 9 MC
Thomas Pieters
Dylan Frittelli 70 42
KazumaKobori
Jason Scrivener 47 9 53
Andrew Wilson 61 33 64
Jannik De Bruyn
Marcel Schneider MC 19 MC MC 25 7 55
Frederik Schott 37 69
Callum Shinkwin 4 WD 25 21
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC
Thomas Aiken
Deon Germishuys MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Ricardo Gouveia 23 MC MC
Benjamin Hebert 35
Alexander Levy MC Wd 72
Darren Fichardt MC MC MC
Jack Senior 51 6 19 11
Kristoffer Reitan
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC MC 49
Joel Girrbach 20 10 42 24
Andreas Halvorsen
Louis De Jager 20 28
Manuel Elvira 23
BjornAkesson
Jimmy Walker
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 20 7 42
Jordan Gumberg
Mikael Lindberg 67
Ross Fisher MC 9 2 18
Dylan Naidoo
Veer Ahlawat
Callum Tarren
Simon Forsstrom MC MC 43 MC 42
Matthias Schwab MC 33
Pierre Pineau
Martin Trainer
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 13 MC 42 MC
Dale Whitnell 23 28 MC MC
Zihao Jin
Joshua Grenville-Wood 9
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 37 13 MC
Ding Wen Yi
Jacob Skov Olesen
Alexander Knappe MC MC
Richard Sterne 69 67
Daniel Gavins MC 1 MC
George Coetzee 36 9 27
Corey Shaun
Ben Schmidt
Daniel Gale
Niklas Lemke MC MC 6
Davis Bryant
Wilco Nienaber
Alexander George Frances
Albert Boneta
Ahmad Skaik MC MC
Robert Karlsson
Jonathan Selvaraj MC
Sam Mullane
**********
DP World Tour (2022-24)
Challenge Tour (2016-18)

