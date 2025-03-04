Puerto Rico Open 2025: Course and current form stats
It's off to the Caribbean where Grand Reserve Golf Club stages a PGA Tour event for the 17th time. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Long course, generous fairways, Paspalum grass greens
-
Schenk 35/136.00 can land Caribbean crown
-
Fishburn 40/141.00 ready to secure maiden PGA Tour title
-
Tournament Notes
For those who failed to qualify for this week's money-spinning Signature Tour event in Orlando, there is always the consolation of chasing dollars in Puerto Rico;
The Puerto Rico Open became part of the PGA Tour schedule 17 years ago, and has been staged every season since, with the exception of 2018 when Hurricane Maria caused extensive damage to the region;
The total purse for this year's instalment at Rio Grande is $4m, compared to a whopping $20m on offer at Bay Hill.
Course Notes
This week's Puerto Rico Open will, once again, take place at Grand Reserve Country Club, which used to be known as Coco Beach. It was designed by Tom Kite, opened in 2004, and located on the north-east coastline of this Caribbean island, approximately 15 miles from the capital San Juan.
Heavily influenced by coastal breezes, which sweep in from the Atlantic Ocean, Grand Reserve is a low-lying layout where water comes into play on 13 holes.
Fairways are reasonably generous, with areas of dense vegetation dotted around the course. Longer than the average PGA Tour layout, Grand Reserve certainly encourages players to launch into their tee shots.
It is one of just a few Tour venues to have fairways and greens laid with Paspalum grass. Putting surfaces at Coco Beach are about average size for PGA Tour events.
Good Current Form
A likely contender in the Caribbean is former world No 40 Adam Schenk 35/136.00 who makes his first appearance in this event for four years.
The current No 115 tied-sixth in his season-opening tournament in Hawaii, since when there has been a brace of T25 finishes.
Among the European contingent this week is Frenchman Antione Rozner 45/146.00.
The 32-year-old has won three times on the DP World Tour and, earlier this year, finished fourth in the Qatar Masters.
This tournament was staged at Doha Golf Club, which is an exposed layout not too dissimilar to Coco Beach. Rozner is definitely a potential each-way candidate in Puerto Rico.
Also worth checking out is Patrick Fishburn 40/141.00 who, in April of last year, wasn't even ranked inside the world's top 300.
But thanks to a series of excellent results - which included two podium finishes - he raced up the ranking and then moved inside the top 100 earlier this year when he tied-sixth in Hawaii.
Although his last few results have been below par, the 32-year-old is certainly one for the future and he's more than ready to scoop a maiden PGA Tour success this Sunday.
Good Course Form
Vince Whaley 50/151.00 is one of the few players teeing-up in the Caribbean who has a solid course history in Puerto Rico.
His three starts have all ended in T20 finishes and, at Palm Beach Gardens last week, he played well for three days before slipping down the leaderboard on Sunday.
Finally, Ben Kohles 55/156.00 might be worth checking out. He is a four-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, has a best PGA Tour performance of runner-up and tied-sixth here last year.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Six At Coco Beach (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.38: Martin Laird (8)
68.63: Ben Kohles (8)
68.88: Ryan Brehm (16)
68.92: Vince Whaley (12)
69.00: Brice Garnett (20)
69.25: Henrik Norlander (12)
69.25: Matti Schmid (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Note: No Tournament in 2018 Due To Hurricane Damage
Stats Preview For This Week's Joburg Open
Last 10 Weeks / Coco Beach Form (2014-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|45
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|13
|MC
|13
|3
|MC
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|2
|MC
|MC
|10
|Niklas Norgaard
|25
|34
|MC
|4
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|68
|25
|43
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|25
|25
|Wd
|6
|Patrick Fishburn
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Matti Schmid
|18
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|10
|MC
|MC
|27
|Vince Whaley
|32
|MC
|MC
|32
|64
|72
|Antoine Rozner
|62
|55
|4
|48
|MC
|Brendon Todd
|MC
|MC
|78
|Wd
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|59
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|25
|MC
|21
|53
|Davis Riley
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|59
|36
|MC
|MC
|30
|Hayden Springer
|45
|MC
|6
|Carson Young
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|29
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|67
|9
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|64
|17
|32
|9
|MC
|70
|David Lipsky
|MC
|76
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|45
|Chan Kim
|32
|17
|MC
|42
|MC
|53
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|2
|9
|MC
|7
|Rikuya Hoshino
|48
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|MC
|17
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|74
|63
|34
|MC
|Tim Widing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|20
|14
|MC
|27
|Zac Blair
|32
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|32
|6
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|William Mouw
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|11
|67
|34
|30
|48
|Ryan Gerard
|25
|17
|15
|51
|37
|Alejandro Tosti
|68
|10
|MC
|58
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|72
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|39
|MC
|74
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|42
|MC
|56
|MC
|6
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|59
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|17
|Wd
|18
|45
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|46
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|16
|8
|24
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|25
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|10
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|15
|John Pak
|17
|56
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|56
|55
|15
|43
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|44
|MC
|7
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|25
|MC
|9
|34
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|25
|45
|69
|MC
|58
|65
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|70
|Bud Cauley
|56
|21
|30
|Trace Crowe
|19
|MC
|62
|9
|Quade Cummins
|32
|32
|MC
|34
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|39
|72
|Robby Shelton
|33
|5
|31
|Danny Walker
|13
|42
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|52
|53
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|53
|Martin Laird
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|39
|22
|Wd
|39
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|34
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|29
|22
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|26
|Wd
|59
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|Wd
|27
|24
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|25
|MC
|64
|45
|Tyler Duncan
|7
|MC
|17
|26
|65
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|71
|Aaron Baddeley
|34
|32
|MC
|76
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|49
|63
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Russell Knox
|53
|MC
|2
|9
|Norman Xiong
|53
|65
|MC
|40
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|66
|32
|51
|53
|Danny Willett
|MC
|9
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|19
|MC
|40
|65
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|18
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|34
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|68
|MC
|19
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|55
|MC
|MC
|Tommy Gainey
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|65
|MC
|MC
|51
|Austin Cook
|49
|11
|MC
|31
|Martin Trainer
|Wd
|MC
|William McGirt
|Wd
|11
|16
|MC
|Sangmoon Bae
|39
|Wd
|Adam Long
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|Robert Streb
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|53
|James Hahn
|37
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|49
|Sean O`Hair
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|74
|MC
|56
|76
|Cody Gribble
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago De la Fuente
|65
|19
|31
|Sung Kang
|Justin Hastings
|13
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|Ryan Armour
|59
|MC
|MC
|45
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|31
|Brett White
|Blades Brown
|34
|MC
|Brian Stuard
|Kyle Stanley
|Ben Crane
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Nido
|Max Kennedy
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kieron Van Wyk
|Ben Warian
|Vince Covello
|MC
|MC
|65
|David Hearn
|Dylan Frittelli
|63
|MC
|MC
|50
|10
|Jim Herman
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Stroud
|Kelvin Hernandez
|Ben Polland
|62
|MC
|Gustavo Rangel
|Connor Williams
|Reinaldo Simoni
|Andrew Filbert
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Thriston Lawrence
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|Andrew Novak
|44
|22
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Niklas Norgaard
|Matteo Manassero
|Adam Schenk
|27
|14
|16
|Patrick Fishburn
|42
|Matti Schmid
|10
|33
|Matthew Jordan
|Vince Whaley
|18
|15
|9
|Antoine Rozner
|Brendon Todd
|25
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|32
|Ben Kohles
|6
|16
|MC
|Davis Riley
|39
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|47
|Hayden Springer
|3
|Carson Young
|3
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|14
|35
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|David Lipsky
|Chan Kim
|61
|16
|Pierceson Coody
|32
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Steven Fisk
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|7
|Tim Widing
|Angel Ayora
|72
|Zac Blair
|MC
|59
|62
|38
|Joel Dahmen
|49
|MC*
|William Mouw
|Brice Garnett
|1
|48
|7
|5
|20
|26
|38
|MC*
|Ryan Gerard
|11
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|Henrik Norlander
|15
|15
|44
|39
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Jackson Suber
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Kevin Roy
|33
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|7
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|6
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|6
|62
|Paul Peterson
|Dylan Wu
|48
|MC
|John Pak
|Ricky Castillo
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|Taylor Montgomery
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Bud Cauley
|29
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|Karl Vilips
|Robby Shelton
|52
|MC
|Danny Walker
|Kevin Tway
|32
|32
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|Martin Laird
|10
|6
|Matthew NeSmith
|6
|Chad Ramey
|5
|Will Chandler
|Nick Hardy
|28
|Joseph Bramlett
|28
|49
|9
|Garrick Higgo
|32
|Chesson Hadley
|61
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|16
|1
|Kevin Chappell
|23
|15
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|Hayden Buckley
|Jeremy Paul
|Tyler Duncan
|23
|35
|62
|Chez Reavie
|Aaron Baddeley
|23
|28
|30
|2
|8
|Mason Andersen
|Troy Merritt
|23
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|33
|Kaito Onishi
|Russell Knox
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|9
|Trevor Cone
|70
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|Danny Willett
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|44
|Ryan Palmer
|Richy Werenski
|18
|21
|28
|MC
|MC*
|Scott Piercy
|42
|21
|Tommy Gainey
|32
|MC
|3
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Matthew Riedel
|Austin Cook
|10
|MC
|61
|44
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|William McGirt
|MC
|57
|MC
|29
|Sangmoon Bae
|61
|MC
|50
|MC
|35
|MC
|Adam Long
|MC
|Robert Streb
|MC
|27
|59
|14
|James Hahn
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|48
|39
|MC
|21
|MC*
|39
|16
|12
|Sean O`Hair
|61
|61
|49
|Bill Haas
|MC
|11
|41
|30
|27
|Ryan Brehm
|55
|1
|11
|35
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|23
|7
|MC
|Santiago De la Fuente
|Sung Kang
|MC
|69
|22
|49
|Justin Hastings
|MC
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|44
|MC
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|61
|MC
|49
|38
|Nick Watney
|MC
|57
|MC
|Brett White
|Blades Brown
|Brian Stuard
|68
|MC
|22
|MC
|43
|Kyle Stanley
|61
|54
|16
|3
|MC
|Ben Crane
|MC
|68
|MC
|8
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|21
|Chris Nido
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Max Kennedy
|Kieron Van Wyk
|Ben Warian
|Vince Covello
|David Hearn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|17
|24
|Dylan Frittelli
|Jim Herman
|49
|44
|7
|49
|Jimmy Walker
|Chris Stroud
|71
|15
|8
|26
|27
|9
|Kelvin Hernandez
|MC
|Ben Polland
|Gustavo Rangel
|Connor Williams
|Reinaldo Simoni
|Andrew Filbert
|**********
|The 2018 Tournament
|Was Cancelled Due
|To Hurricane Damage
