Puerto Rico Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Tournament Notes

For those who failed to qualify for this week's money-spinning Signature Tour event in Orlando, there is always the consolation of chasing dollars in Puerto Rico;

The Puerto Rico Open became part of the PGA Tour schedule 17 years ago, and has been staged every season since, with the exception of 2018 when Hurricane Maria caused extensive damage to the region;

The total purse for this year's instalment at Rio Grande is $4m, compared to a whopping $20m on offer at Bay Hill.

Course Notes

This week's Puerto Rico Open will, once again, take place at Grand Reserve Country Club, which used to be known as Coco Beach. It was designed by Tom Kite, opened in 2004, and located on the north-east coastline of this Caribbean island, approximately 15 miles from the capital San Juan.

Heavily influenced by coastal breezes, which sweep in from the Atlantic Ocean, Grand Reserve is a low-lying layout where water comes into play on 13 holes.

Fairways are reasonably generous, with areas of dense vegetation dotted around the course. Longer than the average PGA Tour layout, Grand Reserve certainly encourages players to launch into their tee shots.

It is one of just a few Tour venues to have fairways and greens laid with Paspalum grass. Putting surfaces at Coco Beach are about average size for PGA Tour events.

Good Current Form

A likely contender in the Caribbean is former world No 40 Adam Schenk 35/136.00 who makes his first appearance in this event for four years.

The current No 115 tied-sixth in his season-opening tournament in Hawaii, since when there has been a brace of T25 finishes.

Among the European contingent this week is Frenchman Antione Rozner 45/146.00.

The 32-year-old has won three times on the DP World Tour and, earlier this year, finished fourth in the Qatar Masters.

This tournament was staged at Doha Golf Club, which is an exposed layout not too dissimilar to Coco Beach. Rozner is definitely a potential each-way candidate in Puerto Rico.

Also worth checking out is Patrick Fishburn 40/141.00 who, in April of last year, wasn't even ranked inside the world's top 300.

But thanks to a series of excellent results - which included two podium finishes - he raced up the ranking and then moved inside the top 100 earlier this year when he tied-sixth in Hawaii.

Although his last few results have been below par, the 32-year-old is certainly one for the future and he's more than ready to scoop a maiden PGA Tour success this Sunday.

Good Course Form

Vince Whaley 50/151.00 is one of the few players teeing-up in the Caribbean who has a solid course history in Puerto Rico.

His three starts have all ended in T20 finishes and, at Palm Beach Gardens last week, he played well for three days before slipping down the leaderboard on Sunday.

Finally, Ben Kohles 55/156.00 might be worth checking out. He is a four-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, has a best PGA Tour performance of runner-up and tied-sixth here last year.





Stroke Averages



Lowest Six At Coco Beach (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.38: Martin Laird (8)

68.63: Ben Kohles (8)

68.88: Ryan Brehm (16)

68.92: Vince Whaley (12)

69.00: Brice Garnett (20)

69.25: Henrik Norlander (12)

69.25: Matti Schmid (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: No Tournament in 2018 Due To Hurricane Damage