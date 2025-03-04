Golf Form Guide

Puerto Rico Open 2025: Course and current form stats

The Puerto Rico Open joined the PGA Tour schedule in 2008
Coco Beach: Generous fairways and palm trees are a staple of this long Caribbean course

It's off to the Caribbean where Grand Reserve Golf Club stages a PGA Tour event for the 17th time. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament Notes

For those who failed to qualify for this week's money-spinning Signature Tour event in Orlando, there is always the consolation of chasing dollars in Puerto Rico;

The Puerto Rico Open became part of the PGA Tour schedule 17 years ago, and has been staged every season since, with the exception of 2018 when Hurricane Maria caused extensive damage to the region;

The total purse for this year's instalment at Rio Grande is $4m, compared to a whopping $20m on offer at Bay Hill.

Course Notes

This week's Puerto Rico Open will, once again, take place at Grand Reserve Country Club, which used to be known as Coco Beach. It was designed by Tom Kite, opened in 2004, and located on the north-east coastline of this Caribbean island, approximately 15 miles from the capital San Juan. 

Heavily influenced by coastal breezes, which sweep in from the Atlantic Ocean, Grand Reserve is a low-lying layout where water comes into play on 13 holes.

Fairways are reasonably generous, with areas of dense vegetation dotted around the course. Longer than the average PGA Tour layout, Grand Reserve certainly encourages players to launch into their tee shots.

It is one of just a few Tour venues to have fairways and greens laid with Paspalum grass. Putting surfaces at Coco Beach are about average size for PGA Tour events.

Good Current Form

A likely contender in the Caribbean is former world No 40 Adam Schenk 35/136.00 who makes his first appearance in this event for four years.

The current No 115 tied-sixth in his season-opening tournament in Hawaii, since when there has been a brace of T25 finishes.

Among the European contingent this week is Frenchman Antione Rozner 45/146.00.

The 32-year-old has won three times on the DP World Tour and, earlier this year, finished fourth in the Qatar Masters.

This tournament was staged at Doha Golf Club, which is an exposed layout not too dissimilar to Coco Beach. Rozner is definitely a potential each-way candidate in Puerto Rico.

Also worth checking out is Patrick Fishburn 40/141.00 who, in April of last year, wasn't even ranked inside the world's top 300.

But thanks to a series of excellent results - which included two podium finishes - he raced up the ranking and then moved inside the top 100 earlier this year when he tied-sixth in Hawaii.

Although his last few results have been below par, the 32-year-old is certainly one for the future and he's more than ready to scoop a maiden PGA Tour success this Sunday.

Good Course Form

Vince Whaley 50/151.00 is one of the few players teeing-up in the Caribbean who has a solid course history in Puerto Rico.

His three starts have all ended in T20 finishes and, at Palm Beach Gardens last week, he played well for three days before slipping down the leaderboard on Sunday.

Finally, Ben Kohles 55/156.00 might be worth checking out. He is a four-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, has a best PGA Tour performance of runner-up and tied-sixth here last year.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Six At Coco Beach (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.38: Martin Laird (8)
68.63: Ben Kohles (8)
68.88: Ryan Brehm (16)
68.92: Vince Whaley (12)
69.00: Brice Garnett (20)
69.25: Henrik Norlander (12)
69.25: Matti Schmid (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: No Tournament in 2018 Due To Hurricane Damage

Stats Preview For This Week's Joburg Open

Last 10 Weeks / Coco Beach Form (2014-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Thriston Lawrence MC 59 MC MC MC
Matt Wallace MC MC 44 MC 45
Andrew Novak MC 13 MC 13 3 MC MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 2 MC MC 10
Niklas Norgaard 25 34 MC 4
Matteo Manassero MC 68 25 43
Adam Schenk MC 25 25 Wd 6
Patrick Fishburn 48 MC MC MC MC 6
Matti Schmid 18 MC MC 25 MC MC
Matthew Jordan 10 MC MC 27
Vince Whaley 32 MC MC 32 64 72
Antoine Rozner 62 55 4 48 MC
Brendon Todd MC MC 78 Wd MC
Rico Hoey 25 MC MC MC 58 59
Ben Kohles MC 25 MC 21 53
Davis Riley 48 MC MC MC MC Wd
Adam Svensson MC 59 36 MC MC 30
Hayden Springer 45 MC 6
Carson Young MC MC 57 MC 29 MC
Takumi Kanaya 32 MC MC MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC 67 9 MC MC
Greyson Sigg 64 17 32 9 MC 70
David Lipsky MC 76 MC Wd MC 45
Chan Kim 32 17 MC 42 MC 53
Pierceson Coody MC 2 9 MC 7
Rikuya Hoshino 48 MC MC 43 MC
Steven Fisk MC 17 MC 63 MC MC
Harry Higgs MC 74 63 34 MC
Tim Widing MC MC MC MC Wd
Angel Ayora MC 20 14 MC 27
Zac Blair 32 MC
Joel Dahmen 32 6 MC 9 MC MC
William Mouw MC MC 66 MC MC
Brice Garnett 11 67 34 30 48
Ryan Gerard 25 17 15 51 37
Alejandro Tosti 68 10 MC 58 MC
Taylor Dickson MC MC MC MC 72
Henrik Norlander MC 13 MC MC MC 37
Michael Thorbjornsen 39 MC 74 MC MC
Jackson Suber 42 MC 56 MC 6
Thomas Rosenmueller MC 68 MC MC 59
Kevin Roy MC 17 Wd 18 45
Chris Gotterup MC MC MC 25 MC MC 46
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 16 8 24 MC
Wesley Bryan 25 MC
Paul Peterson MC MC Wd MC 10
Dylan Wu MC MC 2 MC 15
John Pak 17 56 MC MC
Ricky Castillo 56 55 15 43 MC
Camilo Villegas MC 44 MC 7 MC
Lanto Griffin 25 MC 9 34 MC
Taylor Montgomery 25 45 69 MC 58 65
Cristobal Del Solar MC MC 66 MC 70
Bud Cauley 56 21 30
Trace Crowe 19 MC 62 9
Quade Cummins 32 32 MC 34 MC
Karl Vilips 39 72
Robby Shelton 33 5 31
Danny Walker 13 42 MC MC
Kevin Tway 52 53
Braden Thornberry MC MC Wd MC MC
Carl Yuan MC MC 53
Martin Laird MC
Matthew NeSmith 39 22 Wd 39
Chad Ramey MC 34 MC 48 MC MC
Will Chandler MC MC 6 MC MC
Nick Hardy MC MC MC MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 29 22 MC MC
Garrick Higgo 26 Wd 59
Chesson Hadley MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell Wd 27 24
Kevin Velo MC MC MC MC MC
Hayden Buckley MC Wd MC
Jeremy Paul MC 25 MC 64 45
Tyler Duncan 7 MC 17 26 65
Chez Reavie MC 71
Aaron Baddeley 34 32 MC 76
Mason Andersen MC 65 MC MC MC
Troy Merritt 37 MC MC MC MC
Noah Goodwin 49 63 MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC MC
Russell Knox 53 MC 2 9
Norman Xiong 53 65 MC 40 MC
Trevor Cone MC MC MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 66 32 51 53
Danny Willett MC 9 MC
Cameron Champ MC 19 MC 40 65
Trey Mullinax MC MC 32 MC 18
Ryan Palmer MC MC 77 MC 34 MC
Richy Werenski 68 MC 19 MC
Scott Piercy 55 MC MC
Tommy Gainey Wd MC MC
Matthew Riedel 65 MC MC 51
Austin Cook 49 11 MC 31
Martin Trainer Wd MC
William McGirt Wd 11 16 MC
Sangmoon Bae 39 Wd
Adam Long 68 MC MC MC 15
Robert Streb MC 68 MC MC 53
James Hahn 37
Philip Knowles MC MC Wd MC
Jonathan Byrd 49
Sean O`Hair Wd MC MC
Bill Haas MC
Ryan Brehm 74 MC 56 76
Cody Gribble 72 MC MC MC
Santiago De la Fuente 65 19 31
Sung Kang
Justin Hastings 13
Jason Dufner MC
Ryan Armour 59 MC MC 45
Nick Watney MC MC 31
Brett White
Blades Brown 34 MC
Brian Stuard
Kyle Stanley
Ben Crane
Anders Albertson MC MC MC
Chris Nido
Max Kennedy 19 MC MC MC
Kieron Van Wyk
Ben Warian
Vince Covello MC MC 65
David Hearn
Dylan Frittelli 63 MC MC 50 10
Jim Herman MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC
Chris Stroud
Kelvin Hernandez
Ben Polland 62 MC
Gustavo Rangel
Connor Williams
Reinaldo Simoni
Andrew Filbert
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `17 `16 `15 `14
Thriston Lawrence
Matt Wallace MC
Andrew Novak 44 22
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Niklas Norgaard
Matteo Manassero
Adam Schenk 27 14 16
Patrick Fishburn 42
Matti Schmid 10 33
Matthew Jordan
Vince Whaley 18 15 9
Antoine Rozner
Brendon Todd 25 MC
Rico Hoey 32
Ben Kohles 6 16 MC
Davis Riley 39
Adam Svensson MC 47
Hayden Springer 3
Carson Young 3 MC
Takumi Kanaya
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 14 35
Greyson Sigg MC
David Lipsky
Chan Kim 61 16
Pierceson Coody 32
Rikuya Hoshino
Steven Fisk
Harry Higgs MC 7
Tim Widing
Angel Ayora 72
Zac Blair MC 59 62 38
Joel Dahmen 49 MC*
William Mouw
Brice Garnett 1 48 7 5 20 26 38 MC*
Ryan Gerard 11
Alejandro Tosti MC MC
Taylor Dickson
Henrik Norlander 15 15 44 39
Michael Thorbjornsen
Jackson Suber
Thomas Rosenmueller
Kevin Roy 33
Chris Gotterup MC 7
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 6
Wesley Bryan MC 6 62
Paul Peterson
Dylan Wu 48 MC
John Pak
Ricky Castillo
Camilo Villegas MC 48 MC MC
Lanto Griffin
Taylor Montgomery
Cristobal Del Solar
Bud Cauley 29
Trace Crowe MC
Quade Cummins
Karl Vilips
Robby Shelton 52 MC
Danny Walker
Kevin Tway 32 32 MC
Braden Thornberry
Carl Yuan MC MC
Martin Laird 10 6
Matthew NeSmith 6
Chad Ramey 5
Will Chandler
Nick Hardy 28
Joseph Bramlett 28 49 9
Garrick Higgo 32
Chesson Hadley 61 MC MC* MC 16 1
Kevin Chappell 23 15 MC
Kevin Velo
Hayden Buckley
Jeremy Paul
Tyler Duncan 23 35 62
Chez Reavie
Aaron Baddeley 23 28 30 2 8
Mason Andersen
Troy Merritt 23 MC
Noah Goodwin 33
Kaito Onishi
Russell Knox MC
Norman Xiong 9
Trevor Cone 70
Brandt Snedeker MC
Danny Willett
Cameron Champ MC
Trey Mullinax 44
Ryan Palmer
Richy Werenski 18 21 28 MC MC*
Scott Piercy 42 21
Tommy Gainey 32 MC 3 68 MC MC MC Wd
Matthew Riedel
Austin Cook 10 MC 61 44
Martin Trainer MC 64 MC MC MC 1
William McGirt MC 57 MC 29
Sangmoon Bae 61 MC 50 MC 35 MC
Adam Long MC
Robert Streb MC 27 59 14
James Hahn MC
Philip Knowles
Jonathan Byrd MC 48 39 MC 21 MC* 39 16 12
Sean O`Hair 61 61 49
Bill Haas MC 11 41 30 27
Ryan Brehm 55 1 11 35 MC
Cody Gribble 23 7 MC
Santiago De la Fuente
Sung Kang MC 69 22 49
Justin Hastings MC
Jason Dufner MC 44 MC
Ryan Armour MC 61 MC 49 38
Nick Watney MC 57 MC
Brett White
Blades Brown
Brian Stuard 68 MC 22 MC 43
Kyle Stanley 61 54 16 3 MC
Ben Crane MC 68 MC 8 MC
Anders Albertson 21
Chris Nido 49 MC MC MC MC
Max Kennedy
Kieron Van Wyk
Ben Warian
Vince Covello
David Hearn MC MC MC MC 25 17 24
Dylan Frittelli
Jim Herman 49 44 7 49
Jimmy Walker
Chris Stroud 71 15 8 26 27 9
Kelvin Hernandez MC
Ben Polland
Gustavo Rangel
Connor Williams
Reinaldo Simoni
Andrew Filbert
**********
The 2018 Tournament
Was Cancelled Due
To Hurricane Damage

