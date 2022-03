Puerto Rico Open 2022: Course and current form stats

For those PGA Tour members who failed to qualify for this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida, there is the option of teeing-up at Grand Reserve Country Club.

Located on the island's north-east coastline, approximately 15 miles from the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan, Grand Reserve has undergone a number of name changes down the years.

Designed by Tom Kite and opened 18 years ago, it has generally been known as Coco Beach, although it was once called Trump International until the venue was forced to file for bankruptcy.

The course made its PGA Tour debut in 2008, and this week's tournament has generally been considered one of the least-prestigious titles on the professional calendar.

Course Characteristics

Heavily influenced by coastal breezes, which sweep in from the Atlantic Ocean, Grand Reserve is a low-lying layout where water comes into play on 13 holes.

Fairways are reasonably generous, with areas of dense vegetation dotted around the venue.

The course certainly encourages players to launch into their tee shots. Between 1.1.2016 and 31.12.2021, the stats show that Grand Reserve was the 10th easiest course (out of 29 regular venues) to locate fairways off the tee.

However, this doesn't mean that danger doesn't exist, and especially when the wind blows.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Grand Reserve (2015-21)

68.50: Ted Potter (8)

69.58: Aaron Baddeley (12)

69.60: Ryan Brehm (10)

69.75: Joseph Bramlett (8)

69.75: Bill Haas (8)

69.88: Chase Seiffert (8)

69.94: Cameron Percy (18)

70.00: Brice Garnett (16)

70.00: Josh Teater (14)

70.06: Rafael Campos (18)

70.08: Chris Stroud (12)

70.20: Fabian Gomez (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Analysis of Results in 'Low Prestige' Events



% .... (T25s/Starts)

41.18: Cameron Percy (7\17)

38.46: David Hearn (10\26)

37.50: Ryan Armour (6\16)

37.50: DJ Trahan (9\24)

36.36: Nate Lashley (4\11)

36.00: Fabian Gomez (9\25)

35.71: Michael Gligic (5\14)

35.29: Richy Werenski (6\17)

33.33: Joseph Bramlett (5\15)

33.33: Brice Garnett (6\18)

33.33: Mark Hubbard (3\9)

33.33: Kelly Kraft (4\12)

33.33: Kyle Stanley (4\12)

The above table looks at players' performances in less-prestigious events, when the quality of field is below the PGA Tour average. In the above example, it covers tournaments which have a 'World Rating' of 125 or less, according to the World Ranking. This covers the period from 01.01.2018 to date.

Min. No. of Events = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Three To Watch

Ryan Armour: More than four years since his solitary PGA Tour win. However, the 46-year-old's record in these 'low-prestige' tournaments is still better than most of those teeing-up this week.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello: Not currently inside the world top 100, yet is the third highest-ranked pro taking part. The Spaniard tied-10th here on his most recent visit seven years ago.

Bill Haas: Hardly the player he was, although the 39-year-old does stand out among those competing in Puerto Rico. Tied-25th at PGA National on Sunday, which was his highest finish since last June. This week's event could turn out to have the weakest field in PGA Tour history.

Note: There was no event in 2018 due to the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Maria which struck the region in September of the previous year.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves