Procore Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Small, fast, undulating putting surfaces

Spaun a strong e/w candidate

Sahith 12/1 13.00 can successfully defend title

Tournament Notes

• For the remainder of this year's PGA Tour schedule, the main focus will be on players attempting to retain their playing-rights for 2025, by finishing inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings.

• Following the conclusion of the Tour Championship, positions one to 50 will remain untouched. However, players ranked 51 and below will continue to earn points and change positions. Therefore, the race to retain PGA Tour cards for next year starts here.

Course Notes

• The newly-named Procore Championship will be staged at Silverado Resort & Spa, in Napa Valley, California. Located around 50 miles north-east of San Francisco, and 60 miles west of Sacramento, Silverado is a resort course where the weather remains fairly hot most of the year. The event is staged over Silverado's North Course which had previously been part of the PGA Tour calendar between 1968 and 1980.

• The North Course opened for business in 1955, before being re-designed by Robert Trent Jones 11 years later. It underwent another, less rigorous, upgrade 13 years ago when two-time major winner Johnny Miller added approximately 250 yards to its length.

• Miller, who is one of three co-owners of Silverado Resort, also widened fairways and repositioned a number of bunkers. These changes prepared the course for its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2014. Located in the heart of California's wine country, the North Course was rerouted ahead of last year's event. Holes one to seven, along with 18, remained in the same order but the others were switched around.

• Is a largely flat, parkland layout, with tree-lined fairways. The rough is usually testing, while its small Bentgrass/Poa Annua putting surfaces are quick and undulating. Therefore, accurate iron play becomes more important than ever. Water is only an issue for pros on a couple of holes.

Good Current Form

'Top seed' Wyndham Clark 11/112.00 travels to California in decent form.

The world No 6 began 2024 strongly, with a victory at Pebble Beach, along with a trio of other podium finishes by the end of April.

He then suffered a mid-season slump before re-discovering some good form since late June.

His three Play-Off performances read 7-13-8, so watch out for him this week as he fine-tunes his game ahead of this month's Presidents Cup match in Canada.

JJ Spaun 45/146.00 ended the regular season strongly with a brace of top-10s, while also having a decent record at Silverado.

His best North Course finish is tied-ninth, while also posting a tie-for-13th 12 months ago. He's a solid each-way option.

And don't forget the name John Keefer who earned an invite following a sensational run of results on this year's PGA Tour Americas.

In his last 10 outings there has been one victory, five other podiums, and he has only once finished lower than sixth.

He's ranked 219 in the world and just 23 years old.

Good Course Form

Among this week's leading candidates, who have strong Silverado histories, are Sahith Theegala 12/113.00 and Max Homa 20/121.00. Between them, they have won the last three instalments of this event.

But while Homa's current form is a long way below what is expected of him, Theegala has enjoyed a wonderful last 12 months.

He's currently the world No 12 and in his most recent start at the Tour Championship, he posted the second best 72-hole total, while finishing third on handicap.

Canadian Nick Taylor 66/167.00 has registered a trio of Silverado top 10s since 2017, while Brendon Todd 45/146.00 and Matt Kuchar 70/171.00 have also performed well here.

Kuchar will tee-up for the first time since bizarrely refusing to play the final hole of last month's Wyndham Championship.

He claimed it was too dark, and while the rest of the field had completed 72 holes by nightfall, he returned the next day on his own to finish the job.

Despite not qualifying for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs he did close out the regular season with finishes of third-12th.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Silverado (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.75: Sahith Theegala (16)

69.50: Max Homa (20)

69.58: Matt Kuchar (12)

69.71: Brendon Todd (14)

69.79: Zac Blair (14)

69.89: Tom Hoge (18)

70.00: Bud Cauley (12)

70.00: Troy Merritt (20)

70.05: Beau Hossler (20)

70.06: Russell Knox (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves