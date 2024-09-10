Golf Form Guide

Procore Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

After a gap of 34 years, Silverado returned to the PGA Tour schedule in 2014
Silverado's North Course: A parkland layout, with tree-lined fairways and small greens

The PGA Tour's eight-tournament 'Fall Series' gets underway this week in California so get the key stats from Andy Swales before the off...

  • Small, fast, undulating putting surfaces

  • Spaun a strong e/w candidate

  • Sahith 12/113.00 can successfully defend title

Tournament Notes

• For the remainder of this year's PGA Tour schedule, the main focus will be on players attempting to retain their playing-rights for 2025, by finishing inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings.

• Following the conclusion of the Tour Championship, positions one to 50 will remain untouched. However, players ranked 51 and below will continue to earn points and change positions. Therefore, the race to retain PGA Tour cards for next year starts here.

Course Notes

• The newly-named Procore Championship will be staged at Silverado Resort & Spa, in Napa Valley, California. Located around 50 miles north-east of San Francisco, and 60 miles west of Sacramento, Silverado is a resort course where the weather remains fairly hot most of the year. The event is staged over Silverado's North Course which had previously been part of the PGA Tour calendar between 1968 and 1980.

• The North Course opened for business in 1955, before being re-designed by Robert Trent Jones 11 years later. It underwent another, less rigorous, upgrade 13 years ago when two-time major winner Johnny Miller added approximately 250 yards to its length.

• Miller, who is one of three co-owners of Silverado Resort, also widened fairways and repositioned a number of bunkers. These changes prepared the course for its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2014. Located in the heart of California's wine country, the North Course was rerouted ahead of last year's event. Holes one to seven, along with 18, remained in the same order but the others were switched around.

• Is a largely flat, parkland layout, with tree-lined fairways. The rough is usually testing, while its small Bentgrass/Poa Annua putting surfaces are quick and undulating. Therefore, accurate iron play becomes more important than ever. Water is only an issue for pros on a couple of holes.

Good Current Form

'Top seed' Wyndham Clark 11/112.00 travels to California in decent form.

The world No 6 began 2024 strongly, with a victory at Pebble Beach, along with a trio of other podium finishes by the end of April.

He then suffered a mid-season slump before re-discovering some good form since late June.

His three Play-Off performances read 7-13-8, so watch out for him this week as he fine-tunes his game ahead of this month's Presidents Cup match in Canada.

JJ Spaun 45/146.00 ended the regular season strongly with a brace of top-10s, while also having a decent record at Silverado.

His best North Course finish is tied-ninth, while also posting a tie-for-13th 12 months ago. He's a solid each-way option.

And don't forget the name John Keefer who earned an invite following a sensational run of results on this year's PGA Tour Americas.

In his last 10 outings there has been one victory, five other podiums, and he has only once finished lower than sixth.

He's ranked 219 in the world and just 23 years old.

Good Course Form

Among this week's leading candidates, who have strong Silverado histories, are Sahith Theegala 12/113.00 and Max Homa 20/121.00. Between them, they have won the last three instalments of this event.

But while Homa's current form is a long way below what is expected of him, Theegala has enjoyed a wonderful last 12 months.

He's currently the world No 12 and in his most recent start at the Tour Championship, he posted the second best 72-hole total, while finishing third on handicap.

Canadian Nick Taylor 66/167.00 has registered a trio of Silverado top 10s since 2017, while Brendon Todd 45/146.00 and Matt Kuchar 70/171.00 have also performed well here.

Kuchar will tee-up for the first time since bizarrely refusing to play the final hole of last month's Wyndham Championship.

He claimed it was too dark, and while the rest of the field had completed 72 holes by nightfall, he returned the next day on his own to finish the job.

Despite not qualifying for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs he did close out the regular season with finishes of third-12th.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Silverado (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.75: Sahith Theegala (16)
69.50: Max Homa (20)
69.58: Matt Kuchar (12)
69.71: Brendon Todd (14)
69.79: Zac Blair (14)
69.89: Tom Hoge (18)
70.00: Bud Cauley (12)
70.00: Troy Merritt (20)
70.05: Beau Hossler (20)
70.06: Russell Knox (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Procore Championship: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Silverado Form (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27
Wyndham Clark 8 13 7 14 MC 10
Sahith Theegala 2 48 46 6 MC 4
Max Homa 33 70 43 70
Corey Conners 22 50 9 25 10
Min Woo Lee 22 MC 22 MC 73
Nick Taylor 65 MC 30 MC 57
Eric Cole 46 18 7 31 46 7
Lucas Glover MC MC MC 23
Tom Hoge 29 13 46 MC 72 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 58 28 19 16 46
Harris English 61 50 34
Maverick McNealy 12 45 3 MC MC
Adam Schenk MC 59 MC MC
Brendon Todd 22 12 31 46 12
Ben Kohles MC 24 46 52
Jhonattan Vegas 40 61 1 20
Patrick Rodgers 33 33 37 5 34
Lee Hodges MC MC 46 77
Keith Mitchell 12 46 MC MC 18
Matt Kuchar 12 3 MC
Beau Hossler 12 MC MC 61
Adam Svensson 7 37 MC 34
CT Pan Wd 18 MC 2
Andrew Putnam MC 19 21 MC MC
Charley Hoffman 12 59 8 57
JJ Spaun 3 9 29 45 23
McClure Meissner 12 59 4 16 20
Chandler Phillips 38 MC MC 44
Chan Kim 12 MC 29 10 12
Sam Stevens MC 64 29 57 34
Rico Hoey 22 67 8 2 26
Vince Whaley 63 2 MC MC
Zac Blair 45 MC MC 2 46
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 41 9 Wd Wd MC
Ben Silverman MC 53 40 31 18
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 66 MC 17 55 34
Alejandro Tosti MC 18 MC 53 MC MC
Doug Ghim 41 24 MC 34
Luke Clanton 5 MC 37 2
David Skinns MC 24 MC MC
Taylor Montgomery 74
Pierceson Coody 61 72 2 30
Matti Schmid 17 64 26 12 57 MC 32
Chris Gotterup 22 59 MC MC
Nate Lashley 59 MC 38 MC
Michael Kim Wd MC 24 MC MC
Justin Lower 33 33 67 73
Patrick Fishburn MC 6 3 15 MC
Sam Ryder MC MC 38 25 34
Alex Smalley MC 12 33 37 MC
Trace Crowe 7 24 MC MC 44
Hayden Buckley MC MC 7 59 34
Carson Young MC 71 MC MC 5
Justin Suh 52 19 11 MC 73
Gary Woodland 28 37 50 67
Jacob Bridgeman 12 19 MC MC MC
Dylan Wu MC 53 MC 31 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC 9 MC 2 75
Carl Yuan MC 56 MC MC MC
Joel Dahmen 64 MC MC MC 46
Hayden Springer MC 59 MC 37 7
Ryan Moore 45 MC MC 21 MC
Chez Reavie MC MC 44 10 MC
Martin Laird MC MC 21 MC
Robby Shelton 67 52 MC 34
Tyler Duncan MC 53 MC MC MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC 40 MC MC 46
Camilo Villegas MC 57 MC MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC 24 MC 32
Brandon Wu MC MC MC 10 MC
Henrik Norlander 8 53 MC 12 11 25 61
Neal Shipley 3 2 MC 37 40 6 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen MC MC 61 MC 2
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC MC
John Keefer 3 4 1 2 2 19 6 2
Aaron Baddeley Wd 53 MC 59
Kevin Streelman MC 64 MC 46
Nick Hardy 38 46 MC 59 MC
Joe Highsmith MC 44 MC MC MC
Kevin Tway 52 MC MC 45 MC
Chad Ramey 52 24 13 45 MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC 8 50 MC
Parker Coody Wd MC MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett MC 37 44 MC MC
Roger Sloan 12 MC MC 53 61
Troy Merritt MC MC MC 59 MC
Rafael Campos MC 30 MC MC MC MC
David Lipsky MC MC MC 37 61
Webb Simpson MC
Nico Echavarria 22 35 MC 52
Erik Barnes MC MC MC MC
Lanto Griffin 44 40 10 MC
Stewart Cink MC 46 MC 62 52
Daniel Berger 45 MC Wd MC MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC
Garrick Higgo MC MC MC 63 MC
Norman Xiong
Ryan McCormick MC MC MC 31 MC
Wesley Bryan MC 67 MC MC MC
Cameron Champ 45 12 50 MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC 75
Paul Barjon MC MC MC 67 MC
Kelly Kraft 33 MC MC MC
Tom Whitney MC MC MC MC MC
Callum Tarren MC MC MC 21 MC
Kevin Chappell 38 67 17 25 61
Austin Smotherman 64 MC MC 53 21 61
Kevin Dougherty MC MC MC MC 46
Ben Taylor 52 MC 50 6 46
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC MC MC
Wilson Furr MC MC MC MC 72
Martin Trainer MC 45 MC MC MC MC
Will Gordon MC MC 49 MC MC
Scott Gutschewski 30 21 MC 64 MC 61
Austin Cook MC Wd MC MC MC MC MC
Danny Willett MC MC MC
James Hahn MC 64 52
Trey Mullinax MC 17
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC MC 33 MC MC
Cody Gribble 73 21 MC
Russell Knox MC 50 37 MC
Bud Cauley MC MC 61
Ryan Brehm MC MC 56 MC MC
Bill Haas 24 MC MC MC 64 52
Philip Knowles MC 13 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker 12 MC MC MC 53 MC
William McGirt MC 25
Kevin Kisner MC 33 64 MC
Blaine Hale 30 MC MC MC MC 52
Jeffrey Guan MC MC
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC MC MC MC
DingWen Yi
Anders Albertson MC MC
Nick Watney MC MC 63 MC MC
Benjamin James MC
Tom Johnson
Mike Weir
JB Holmes MC
Tim Wilkinson MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 46 MC 9 53 MC MC
Tommy Gainey MC 71 MC MC Wd 2 MC
Sung Kang MC MC 37 28 MC MC 48 MC MC
Adam Long MC MC MC 27 MC MC MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 39 MC MC MC MC 52
Jonathan Byrd MC 50 53 53 44 50
Jim Herman MC MC
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Wyndham Clark 43 30 MC MC 33
Sahith Theegala 1 6 47 14
Max Homa 7 1 1 62 60 MC 39
Corey Conners MC 13 MC 30
Min Woo Lee
Nick Taylor 6 64 10 53 9 MC MC MC
Eric Cole 4 MC
Lucas Glover 66 65 MC 17 30 MC 17 MC
Tom Hoge 12 36 29 MC 17 37 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes 52 25 MC 33 MC 13
Harris English 9 33 66 MC 35 MC
Maverick McNealy MC 2 MC 52 63 52
Adam Schenk 55 51 61 MC 14 MC
Brendon Todd 6 9 22 MC 26
Ben Kohles MC
Jhonattan Vegas 52 56 53 MC 10 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 6 46 44 25 43 MC 6 MC
Lee Hodges MC MC
Keith Mitchell MC
Matt Kuchar 7 12 36 MC 21
Beau Hossler 30 25 16 23 MC MC 74
Adam Svensson 12 51 41
CT Pan MC 72 6 61 MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC 43 30 36 30 MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC 22 56 MC MC
JJ Spaun 11 59 MC 9 MC 41 MC 55
McClure Meissner
Chandler Phillips
Chan Kim
Sam Stevens 45 MC
Rico Hoey
Vince Whaley 25 MC MC 23 MC
Zac Blair 52 12 MC 4 30 62 MC 12
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 14 MC MC MC
Ben Silverman MC* 43
Seong Hyeon Kim 2 36
Alejandro Tosti
Doug Ghim 17 72 MC 14
Luke Clanton
David Skinns 69
Taylor Montgomery MC 3
Pierceson Coody
Matti Schmid MC 59
Chris Gotterup 51
Nate Lashley 30 55 16 MC MC 17 MC
Michael Kim MC Dq MC MC 73 MC 3 61
Justin Lower 45 4 MC
Patrick Fishburn
Sam Ryder 14 MC 58 MC MC 4 MC
Alex Smalley 43 MC
Trace Crowe
Hayden Buckley MC MC
Carson Young 19 MC
Justin Suh 30 MC 58
Gary Woodland 64
Jacob Bridgeman 55
Dylan Wu 14 MC 47
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 51 MC MC
Carl Yuan 68 MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC 52 MC 46 MC
Hayden Springer MC
Ryan Moore 45 MC MC MC 2 17 10
Chez Reavie 66 MC 28 3 33 33 13 22 17 53
Martin Laird 19 MC MC MC 46 17 8 64 3
Robby Shelton 19 21 MC 52
Tyler Duncan MC MC MC MC 56 69 5
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Camilo Villegas MC 73 MC
Chesson Hadley 62 MC MC 14 23 MC 3 MC 57
Brandon Wu MC MC
Henrik Norlander MC MC MC MC 64
Neal Shipley
Michael Thorbjornsen
Greyson Sigg 25 51 30
John Keefer
Aaron Baddeley MC 36 36 MC 33 4 MC 67 55 31
Kevin Streelman 56 59 3 MC 25 13 MC 41 MC
Nick Hardy MC 67 36
Joe Highsmith
Kevin Tway MC MC 30 MC MC 1 52 62
Chad Ramey 19 MC MC
Patton Kizzire 56 MC 28 MC MC MC 2
Parker Coody
Joseph Bramlett 12 42 MC 35
Roger Sloan MC MC 13 60
Troy Merritt 7 59 16 MC MC 4 69 15 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC 33
David Lipsky 30 MC 22
Webb Simpson MC MC 30 17 MC MC
Nico Echavarria MC MC
Erik Barnes MC
Lanto Griffin MC 66 17 MC
Stewart Cink MC MC 1 MC
Daniel Berger 23 17 MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC 70
Garrick Higgo MC MC
Norman Xiong
Ryan McCormick
Wesley Bryan MC MC MC 55
Cameron Champ MC MC MC 1 25 MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC
Paul Barjon 42
Kelly Kraft 25 MC MC MC MC 69 MC MC
Tom Whitney
Callum Tarren 7 MC MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC MC 56 40 MC MC
Austin Smotherman MC 25 66
Kevin Dougherty MC
Ben Taylor 30 25 36 MC
Tyson Alexander 30 MC
Wilson Furr
Martin Trainer 30 MC MC MC 60
Will Gordon MC 36 61
Scott Gutschewski 51
Austin Cook 56 MC 11 52 MC
Danny Willett 2 MC MC
James Hahn 45 51 MC 9 MC* MC 41 MC
Trey Mullinax MC MC MC MC 22
Josh Teater MC MC*
Sean O`Hair MC 58 MC MC 26 Wd
Cody Gribble MC MC 59 8
Russell Knox 30 25 58 9 MC MC 68
Bud Cauley 14 44 46 7 50
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC 69
Bill Haas MC MC 10 17 20
Philip Knowles MC
Brandt Snedeker 59 MC MC 17 2 17 57
William McGirt 64 MC 67 30 Wd
Kevin Kisner 62 21
Blaine Hale
Jeffrey Guan
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
DingWen Yi
Anders Albertson MC MC
Nick Watney MC 70 30 46 10 MC 35 64
Benjamin James
Tom Johnson 30
Mike Weir MC
JB Holmes MC MC 46 9
Tim Wilkinson 36 65
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC 21 MC
Tommy Gainey MC
Sung Kang 65 MC 47 MC MC* 62 MC
Adam Long MC MC MC 23 63
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC 7 25
Jonathan Byrd MC MC 61 MC*
Jim Herman MC MC 42 MC 72 MC

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

