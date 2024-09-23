Presidents Cup 2024: Form stats ahead of this week's international team event

Parkland course with small greens

USA chasing 10th successive victory

Eight US players in world's top 15, but just one for the hosts

Tournament Notes

• The biennial Presidents Cup is arguably the most one-sided international event in world sport. Since it began in 1994, this four-day match has been staged 14 times;

• However, a quick analysis of the results will illustrate the one-sided nature of this golfing occasion. The match has been won 12 times by the United States, with one victory for the International team, plus one tie;

• The Americans have won each of the last nine meetings, while The International side's only victory came 26 years ago at Royal Melbourne. Perhaps the one glimmer of hope for The International dozen, is that their 1998 success, along with the tied contest in 2003, did not happen on US soil;

• But 17 years ago, when Royal Montreal previously hosted this contest, the match was won 19½-14½ by the visitors. The sole survivor from 2007 was Aussie Adam Scott;

• As with previous meetings, there are two teams of 12 players each. A quick glance at the World Ranking shows that the current ranking average of the US team is 12.42, while The International dozen is 34.42. All 12 Americans are ranked inside the top 25, compared to just four from the International team;

• Days one and two will feature a total of 18 games (nine on each day, consisting of nine fourballs and nine foursomes. There will be 12 singles on Sunday, bringing the total number of games to 30;

• There are just two rookies in The International team (Min Woo Lee and Mackenzie Hughes); while the USA have four (Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Russell Henley and Sahith Theegala). However, Clark and Harman did experience the more pressure-cooker environment of the Ryder Cup last year.

• When the 2014 Canadian Open was staged over Royal Montreal's Blue Course, only two of this week's 24 players were involved in the tournament: Corey Conners (MC) and Taylor Pendrith (T43);

• The International side's hopes may depend on the form of their five Asian stars, which include four South Koreans, along with their highest-ranked player Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

Course Notes

• The Blue Course is no stranger to the PGA Tour, having hosted the Canadian Open five times since 1975. The last occasion was 10 years ago. It is a largely flat parkland course with water in play on six holes, and all of it on the back nine;

• The putting surfaces are smaller than the PGA Tour average, while both greens and fairways are sown with a combination of Bentgrass and Poa annua. The average fairway width for landing areas is a fairly typical 26 to 30 yards;

• Although the club has been in existence for just over 150 years, it has moved location twice, most recently in 1959.