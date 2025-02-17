Golf Form Guide

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Course and current form stats

Vidanta Vallarta: A modern course with plenty of water
Vidanta Vallarta: A Greg Norman-designed layout with large, undulating putting surfaces and sizeable bunkers

The PGA Tour departs the West Coast for Mexico, and this week's event close to the Pacific Ocean. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Generous fairways, large undulating greens, plenty of water

  • Jaeger [22/1] to challenge for PGA Tour title No 2

  • Bhatia [11/1] the player to beat in Mexico

Tournament and Course Notes

For a fourth consecutive year, the PGA Tour will be teeing up at Vidanta Vallarta, which is a resort course approximately half a mile from Mexico's Pacific coast.

The Greg Norman-designed layout opened in 2015, before making its PGA Tour debut seven years later.

Both fairways and putting surfaces are sown with Paspalum grass, while the layout has typically large and undulating Greg Norman-crafted greens, surrounded by cavernous bunkers.

Fairway width is reasonably generous by PGA Tour standards, and the numerous large water hazards affect 14 holes. It's usually a course which suits those who blast the ball long distances.

The resort is approximately 200 miles from the country's seventh largest city Guadalajara, and 550 from the capital Mexico City.

Six To Watch

The highest-ranked golfer in the field is Englishman Aaron Rai (29) [20/1], however, a more likely champion this week would be Akshay Bhatia [11/1] who is one position futher down the list at No 30.

Bhatia tied-ninth at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday and on his only previous appearance at Vidanta Vallarta finished fourth.

For those who like to study course form, then Patrick Rodgers [20/1] and Stephan Jaeger [22/1] might catch your attention.

Rodgers is yet to finish outside the top-10 at Vidanta in three previous visits.

The big question is whether his mood will be upbeat after failing to secure his maiden PGA Tour title in last week's event at Torrey Pines.

He led thru 54 holes before finishing in a tie-for-third, three strokes behind champion Ludvig Aberg.

As for Jaeger, the 35-year-old German stood on the Vidanta podium last year and his best finish of 2025 is tied-third in Hawaii.

He can certainly blast the ball long, as illustrated by finishing 21st in last year's Driving Distance category on the PGA Tour.

Elsewhere, it's been a good February for American Michael Kim 22/123.00, highlighted by his runner-up finish at TPC Scottsdale.

The 31-year-old, and one-time winner on the PGA Tour, is currently a career-high No 80 in the world.

His solid all-round game could prosper in a field lacking any of the world's top 25 pros.

Finally, if you're seeking an each-way shout then Carson Young [45/1] might be your man.

He may not be the longest driver on Tour but he's certainly accurate and has enjoyed his previous visits to Mexico, when competing in the World Wide Technology Championship. He was second at El Cardonal last November, a course on which he's also finished ninth.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Vidanta Vallarta (2022-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.75: Patrick Rodgers (12)
68.00: Carson Young (8)
68.08: Stephan Jaeger (12)
68.25: CT Pan (8)
68.38: Harry Hall (8)
68.42: Emiliano Grillo (12)
68.50: Davis Riley (6)
68.50: Erik van Rooyen (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter's Mexico Open Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Vidanta Vallarta Form (2022-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50
Aaron Rai 37 40 MC 15
Akshay Bhatia 9 32 22 37 32
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 12 22 14
Stephan Jaeger 44 40 MC 3 36
Matt McCarty MC MC MC 65 53
Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC MC
Ben Griffin 44 36 69 MC 7 45
Kevin Yu 17 16 64 MC MC 44
Nicolai Hojgaard 36 65
Matt Wallace 44 MC 45
Patrick Rodgers 3 MC 22 56 70 MC
Taylor Moore 9 22 56 7 MC
Sam Stevens 31 44 17 2 51 59
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 27 31
Beau Hossler 32 69 15 12
Justin Lower 62 MC 3 37
Kurt Kitayama 49 MC 58 37
Michael Kim 13 2 MC 43 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC 40 MC MC 30 42
Harry Hall MC 58 21 10 8
Niklas Norgaard MC 4
Victor Perez MC MC 34
Max McGreevy MC Wd MC MC
Ryan Fox 63 27 10
Charley Hoffman MC 25 5 59
Matteo Manassero 25 43
Jake Knapp 17 44 33 32 MC 56
Jesper Svensson 63 MC MC 10
Patrick Fishburn MC MC MC 6
Paul Waring MC Wd MC
CT Pan 57 21
Matti Schmid MC 25 MC MC 59
Ryo Hisatsune MC MC 43 65
Emiliano Grillo 76 Wd MC MC
Vince Whaley MC 32 64 72
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC 40
Rico Hoey MC MC 58 59
Antoine Rozner 4 48 MC MC
Luke List 36 56 MC 72
Davis Riley MC MC MC Wd
Frankie Capan MC 56 12 45
Ben Kohles MC 21 53
Adam Svensson 36 MC MC 30
Andrew Putnam 25 32 MC 30
Peter Malnati 49 MC MC MC 53
Hayden Springer MC 6
Alex Smalley 21 MC 11 16
Carson Young 57 MC 29 MC
McClure Meissner MC 52 68 21
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 67 9 MC MC
Ben Silverman 16 MC MC 69
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC
Chandler Phillips 49 70 MC MC
David Lipsky MC Wd MC 45
Rikuya Hoshino MC 43 MC
Greyson Sigg 32 9 MC 70
Chan Kim MC 42 MC 53
Sami Valimaki MC 15 MC
Tim Widing MC MC Wd
Harry Higgs 63 34 MC
Joe Highsmith MC MC 66 MC
Steven Fisk MC 63 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC MC MC 57
William Mouw 66 MC MC
Taylor Dickson MC MC 72
Sam Ryder 36 25 43 21
Jackson Suber 56 MC 6
Michael Thorbjornsen 74 MC MC
Kris Ventura 49 4 58 MC
Ryan Gerard 15 51 37
Thomas Rosenmueller MC MC 59
Aldrich Potgieter 15 MC MC 42
Jacob Bridgeman MC MC 21 MC
Alejandro Tosti MC 58 MC
Chris Gotterup MC 25 MC MC 46
Henrik Norlander MC MC MC 37
Nate Lashley MC Wd MC 37
Joel Dahmen MC 9 MC MC
Kevin Roy Wd 18 45
Brian Campbell MC 51 Wd
Paul Peterson Wd MC 10
Vincent Norrman 71 40 29 37
David Skinns 49 MC MC MC
Ricky Castillo 15 43 MC
Cristobal Del Solar 66 MC 70
Taylor Montgomery 69 MC 58 65
Lanto Griffin MC 9 34 MC
John Pak 56 MC MC
Quade Cummins MC 34 MC
Karl Vilips
Isaiah Salinda 42 MC MC
Braden Thornberry Wd MC MC
Will Chandler 6 MC MC
Nick Hardy MC MC MC MC
Chad Ramey MC 48 MC MC
Danny Walker 42 MC MC
Kevin Velo MC MC MC
Will Gordon 69 7 66 MC
Hayden Buckley Wd MC
Ben Martin MC 40 MC 59
Jeremy Paul MC 64 45
Aaron Baddeley 32 MC 76
Mason Andersen MC MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC
Noah Goodwin 63 MC MC
Padraig Harrington 38 50 MC
Norman Xiong 65 MC 40 MC
Trevor Cone MC MC MC
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra MC MC 27
Trey Mullinax 32 MC 18
Ryan Palmer 77 MC 34 MC
Francesco Molinari MC MC
Scott Piercy MC MC
Matthew Riedel MC 51
Philip Knowles MC Wd MC
Fred Biondi MC
Santiago De la Fuente 19 31
Jose Cristobal Islas
Tyler McCumber 2
Anders Albertson MC MC
Blades Brown MC
Vince Covello MC 65
Jose Luis Ballester MC
Jesse Droemer
Erich Fortlage
Luke Gifford
Justin Hastings
Riley Lewis
Jose Antonio Safa
Chesson Hadley MC MC MC
Zac Blair 32 MC
Wesley Bryan 25 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 39 27 MC 2
Pierceson Coody 2 9 MC 7
Dylan Wu MC 2 MC 15
Kevin Tway 52 53
Garrick Higgo 26 Wd 59
Carl Yuan MC MC 53
Gerado Gomez
Leandro Mihaich
Matthew Watkins
Player 2024 2023 2022
Aaron Rai 19 MC 24
Akshay Bhatia 4
Rasmus Hojgaard
Stephan Jaeger 3 18 15
Matt McCarty
Thriston Lawrence
Ben Griffin MC
Kevin Yu
Nicolai Hojgaard 52 33
Matt Wallace 33 MC 67
Patrick Rodgers 6 10 10
Taylor Moore MC
Sam Stevens MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 46
Beau Hossler 10
Justin Lower 3 64
Kurt Kitayama 2
Michael Kim MC 30
Erik van Rooyen 8 33
Harry Hall 33 10
Niklas Norgaard
Victor Perez 52
Max McGreevy MC MC
Ryan Fox MC
Charley Hoffman MC 55
Matteo Manassero
Jake Knapp 1
Jesper Svensson
Patrick Fishburn MC
Paul Waring
CT Pan 3 29
Matti Schmid MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune 48
Emiliano Grillo 33 5 33
Vince Whaley MC MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC
Rico Hoey MC
Antoine Rozner
Luke List MC
Davis Riley MC 5
Frankie Capan
Ben Kohles Wd 42
Adam Svensson MC
Andrew Putnam 24 MC
Peter Malnati MC 15
Hayden Springer 38
Alex Smalley MC MC 6
Carson Young 8 15
McClure Meissner MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC
Ben Silverman 13
Takumi Kanaya
Chandler Phillips 24
David Lipsky MC 60 6
Rikuya Hoshino
Greyson Sigg 19 18 33
Chan Kim 8
Sami Valimaki 2
Tim Widing
Harry Higgs MC
Joe Highsmith MC
Steven Fisk
Rafael Campos 38
William Mouw
Taylor Dickson
Sam Ryder
Jackson Suber
Michael Thorbjornsen
Kris Ventura
Ryan Gerard 33
Thomas Rosenmueller
Aldrich Potgieter
Jacob Bridgeman MC
Alejandro Tosti MC 10
Chris Gotterup Wd
Henrik Norlander 13 MC
Nate Lashley MC 39 11
Joel Dahmen
Kevin Roy 18
Brian Campbell
Paul Peterson
Vincent Norrman MC 18
David Skinns MC 51
Ricky Castillo
Cristobal Del Solar 48 MC
Taylor Montgomery
Lanto Griffin 48 66 15
John Pak
Quade Cummins
Karl Vilips
Isaiah Salinda
Braden Thornberry
Will Chandler
Nick Hardy
Chad Ramey 33 MC
Danny Walker
Kevin Velo
Will Gordon 24
Hayden Buckley 61
Ben Martin 46 MC
Jeremy Paul
Aaron Baddeley 24 39 MC
Mason Andersen
Kaito Onishi
Noah Goodwin
Padraig Harrington 52
Norman Xiong MC
Trevor Cone 70
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra 13 MC 42
Trey Mullinax 24
Ryan Palmer 52
Francesco Molinari MC 24
Scott Piercy MC 39 33
Matthew Riedel
Philip Knowles
Fred Biondi MC
Santiago De la Fuente 46 MC
Jose Cristobal Islas MC MC
Tyler McCumber
Anders Albertson
Blades Brown
Vince Covello
Jose Luis Ballester
Jesse Droemer
Erich Fortlage
Luke Gifford
Justin Hastings
Riley Lewis
Jose Antonio Safa MC MC
Chesson Hadley 24
Zac Blair
Wesley Bryan MC 33
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 24
Pierceson Coody Wd
Dylan Wu 24 15 MC
Kevin Tway MC MC
Garrick Higgo 60 MC
Carl Yuan 52 55
Gerado Gomez
Leandro Mihaich
Matthew Watkins

