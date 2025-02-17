Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour departs the West Coast for Mexico, and this week's event close to the Pacific Ocean. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Generous fairways, large undulating greens, plenty of water
-
Jaeger [22/1] to challenge for PGA Tour title No 2
-
Bhatia [11/1] the player to beat in Mexico
Tournament and Course Notes
For a fourth consecutive year, the PGA Tour will be teeing up at Vidanta Vallarta, which is a resort course approximately half a mile from Mexico's Pacific coast.
The Greg Norman-designed layout opened in 2015, before making its PGA Tour debut seven years later.
Both fairways and putting surfaces are sown with Paspalum grass, while the layout has typically large and undulating Greg Norman-crafted greens, surrounded by cavernous bunkers.
Fairway width is reasonably generous by PGA Tour standards, and the numerous large water hazards affect 14 holes. It's usually a course which suits those who blast the ball long distances.
The resort is approximately 200 miles from the country's seventh largest city Guadalajara, and 550 from the capital Mexico City.
Betfair Exchange market for Mexico Open
Six To Watch
The highest-ranked golfer in the field is Englishman Aaron Rai (29) [20/1], however, a more likely champion this week would be Akshay Bhatia [11/1] who is one position futher down the list at No 30.
Bhatia tied-ninth at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday and on his only previous appearance at Vidanta Vallarta finished fourth.
For those who like to study course form, then Patrick Rodgers [20/1] and Stephan Jaeger [22/1] might catch your attention.
Rodgers is yet to finish outside the top-10 at Vidanta in three previous visits.
The big question is whether his mood will be upbeat after failing to secure his maiden PGA Tour title in last week's event at Torrey Pines.
He led thru 54 holes before finishing in a tie-for-third, three strokes behind champion Ludvig Aberg.
As for Jaeger, the 35-year-old German stood on the Vidanta podium last year and his best finish of 2025 is tied-third in Hawaii.
He can certainly blast the ball long, as illustrated by finishing 21st in last year's Driving Distance category on the PGA Tour.
Elsewhere, it's been a good February for American Michael Kim 22/123.00, highlighted by his runner-up finish at TPC Scottsdale.
The 31-year-old, and one-time winner on the PGA Tour, is currently a career-high No 80 in the world.
His solid all-round game could prosper in a field lacking any of the world's top 25 pros.
Finally, if you're seeking an each-way shout then Carson Young [45/1] might be your man.
He may not be the longest driver on Tour but he's certainly accurate and has enjoyed his previous visits to Mexico, when competing in the World Wide Technology Championship. He was second at El Cardonal last November, a course on which he's also finished ninth.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for Mexico Open
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Vidanta Vallarta (2022-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.75: Patrick Rodgers (12)
68.00: Carson Young (8)
68.08: Stephan Jaeger (12)
68.25: CT Pan (8)
68.38: Harry Hall (8)
68.42: Emiliano Grillo (12)
68.50: Davis Riley (6)
68.50: Erik van Rooyen (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
The Punter's Mexico Open Preview
Last 10 Weeks / Vidanta Vallarta Form (2022-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|Aaron Rai
|37
|40
|MC
|15
|Akshay Bhatia
|9
|32
|22
|37
|32
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|12
|22
|14
|Stephan Jaeger
|44
|40
|MC
|3
|36
|Matt McCarty
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|53
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|44
|36
|69
|MC
|7
|45
|Kevin Yu
|17
|16
|64
|MC
|MC
|44
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|36
|65
|Matt Wallace
|44
|MC
|45
|Patrick Rodgers
|3
|MC
|22
|56
|70
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|9
|22
|56
|7
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|31
|44
|17
|2
|51
|59
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|27
|31
|Beau Hossler
|32
|69
|15
|12
|Justin Lower
|62
|MC
|3
|37
|Kurt Kitayama
|49
|MC
|58
|37
|Michael Kim
|13
|2
|MC
|43
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|30
|42
|Harry Hall
|MC
|58
|21
|10
|8
|Niklas Norgaard
|MC
|4
|Victor Perez
|MC
|MC
|34
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|63
|27
|10
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|25
|5
|59
|Matteo Manassero
|25
|43
|Jake Knapp
|17
|44
|33
|32
|MC
|56
|Jesper Svensson
|63
|MC
|MC
|10
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Paul Waring
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|CT Pan
|57
|21
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|59
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|MC
|43
|65
|Emiliano Grillo
|76
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|32
|64
|72
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|MC
|58
|59
|Antoine Rozner
|4
|48
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|36
|56
|MC
|72
|Davis Riley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|56
|12
|45
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|21
|53
|Adam Svensson
|36
|MC
|MC
|30
|Andrew Putnam
|25
|32
|MC
|30
|Peter Malnati
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|6
|Alex Smalley
|21
|MC
|11
|16
|Carson Young
|57
|MC
|29
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|52
|68
|21
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|67
|9
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|16
|MC
|MC
|69
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|49
|70
|MC
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|45
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|43
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|32
|9
|MC
|70
|Chan Kim
|MC
|42
|MC
|53
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|15
|MC
|Tim Widing
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Harry Higgs
|63
|34
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|William Mouw
|66
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|72
|Sam Ryder
|36
|25
|43
|21
|Jackson Suber
|56
|MC
|6
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|74
|MC
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|49
|4
|58
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|15
|51
|37
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|MC
|MC
|59
|Aldrich Potgieter
|15
|MC
|MC
|42
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|58
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|46
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|37
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|Wd
|18
|45
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|51
|Wd
|Paul Peterson
|Wd
|MC
|10
|Vincent Norrman
|71
|40
|29
|37
|David Skinns
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|15
|43
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|66
|MC
|70
|Taylor Montgomery
|69
|MC
|58
|65
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|9
|34
|MC
|John Pak
|56
|MC
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|MC
|34
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|Isaiah Salinda
|42
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|6
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Danny Walker
|42
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|69
|7
|66
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|Wd
|MC
|Ben Martin
|MC
|40
|MC
|59
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|64
|45
|Aaron Baddeley
|32
|MC
|76
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|63
|MC
|MC
|Padraig Harrington
|38
|50
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|65
|MC
|40
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|MC
|MC
|27
|Trey Mullinax
|32
|MC
|18
|Ryan Palmer
|77
|MC
|34
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|51
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Fred Biondi
|MC
|Santiago De la Fuente
|19
|31
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|Tyler McCumber
|2
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|Blades Brown
|MC
|Vince Covello
|MC
|65
|Jose Luis Ballester
|MC
|Jesse Droemer
|Erich Fortlage
|Luke Gifford
|Justin Hastings
|Riley Lewis
|Jose Antonio Safa
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|32
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|25
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|39
|27
|MC
|2
|Pierceson Coody
|2
|9
|MC
|7
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|2
|MC
|15
|Kevin Tway
|52
|53
|Garrick Higgo
|26
|Wd
|59
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|53
|Gerado Gomez
|Leandro Mihaich
|Matthew Watkins
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Aaron Rai
|19
|MC
|24
|Akshay Bhatia
|4
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Stephan Jaeger
|3
|18
|15
|Matt McCarty
|Thriston Lawrence
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|52
|33
|Matt Wallace
|33
|MC
|67
|Patrick Rodgers
|6
|10
|10
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|46
|Beau Hossler
|10
|Justin Lower
|3
|64
|Kurt Kitayama
|2
|Michael Kim
|MC
|30
|Erik van Rooyen
|8
|33
|Harry Hall
|33
|10
|Niklas Norgaard
|Victor Perez
|52
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|55
|Matteo Manassero
|Jake Knapp
|1
|Jesper Svensson
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|Paul Waring
|CT Pan
|3
|29
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|48
|Emiliano Grillo
|33
|5
|33
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|Luke List
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|5
|Frankie Capan
|Ben Kohles
|Wd
|42
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|24
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|15
|Hayden Springer
|38
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|MC
|6
|Carson Young
|8
|15
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|13
|Takumi Kanaya
|Chandler Phillips
|24
|David Lipsky
|MC
|60
|6
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Greyson Sigg
|19
|18
|33
|Chan Kim
|8
|Sami Valimaki
|2
|Tim Widing
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|Rafael Campos
|38
|William Mouw
|Taylor Dickson
|Sam Ryder
|Jackson Suber
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Kris Ventura
|Ryan Gerard
|33
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|10
|Chris Gotterup
|Wd
|Henrik Norlander
|13
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|39
|11
|Joel Dahmen
|Kevin Roy
|18
|Brian Campbell
|Paul Peterson
|Vincent Norrman
|MC
|18
|David Skinns
|MC
|51
|Ricky Castillo
|Cristobal Del Solar
|48
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|Lanto Griffin
|48
|66
|15
|John Pak
|Quade Cummins
|Karl Vilips
|Isaiah Salinda
|Braden Thornberry
|Will Chandler
|Nick Hardy
|Chad Ramey
|33
|MC
|Danny Walker
|Kevin Velo
|Will Gordon
|24
|Hayden Buckley
|61
|Ben Martin
|46
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|Aaron Baddeley
|24
|39
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|Kaito Onishi
|Noah Goodwin
|Padraig Harrington
|52
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|70
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|13
|MC
|42
|Trey Mullinax
|24
|Ryan Palmer
|52
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|24
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|39
|33
|Matthew Riedel
|Philip Knowles
|Fred Biondi
|MC
|Santiago De la Fuente
|46
|MC
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|MC
|MC
|Tyler McCumber
|Anders Albertson
|Blades Brown
|Vince Covello
|Jose Luis Ballester
|Jesse Droemer
|Erich Fortlage
|Luke Gifford
|Justin Hastings
|Riley Lewis
|Jose Antonio Safa
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|24
|Zac Blair
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|33
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|MC
|24
|Pierceson Coody
|Wd
|Dylan Wu
|24
|15
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|60
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|52
|55
|Gerado Gomez
|Leandro Mihaich
|Matthew Watkins
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Memorial Tournament: Stick with Scheffler at 3/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Memorial Tournament 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 33/1 to 80/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Austrian Alpine Open Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Ayora can fly in the mountains
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats