Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025: Course and current form stats

Generous fairways, large undulating greens, plenty of water

Jaeger [22/1] to challenge for PGA Tour title No 2

Bhatia [11/1] the player to beat in Mexico

Tournament and Course Notes

For a fourth consecutive year, the PGA Tour will be teeing up at Vidanta Vallarta, which is a resort course approximately half a mile from Mexico's Pacific coast.

The Greg Norman-designed layout opened in 2015, before making its PGA Tour debut seven years later.

Both fairways and putting surfaces are sown with Paspalum grass, while the layout has typically large and undulating Greg Norman-crafted greens, surrounded by cavernous bunkers.

Fairway width is reasonably generous by PGA Tour standards, and the numerous large water hazards affect 14 holes. It's usually a course which suits those who blast the ball long distances.

The resort is approximately 200 miles from the country's seventh largest city Guadalajara, and 550 from the capital Mexico City.

Six To Watch

The highest-ranked golfer in the field is Englishman Aaron Rai (29) [20/1], however, a more likely champion this week would be Akshay Bhatia [11/1] who is one position futher down the list at No 30.

Bhatia tied-ninth at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday and on his only previous appearance at Vidanta Vallarta finished fourth.

For those who like to study course form, then Patrick Rodgers [20/1] and Stephan Jaeger [22/1] might catch your attention.

Rodgers is yet to finish outside the top-10 at Vidanta in three previous visits.

The big question is whether his mood will be upbeat after failing to secure his maiden PGA Tour title in last week's event at Torrey Pines.

He led thru 54 holes before finishing in a tie-for-third, three strokes behind champion Ludvig Aberg.

As for Jaeger, the 35-year-old German stood on the Vidanta podium last year and his best finish of 2025 is tied-third in Hawaii.

He can certainly blast the ball long, as illustrated by finishing 21st in last year's Driving Distance category on the PGA Tour.



Elsewhere, it's been a good February for American Michael Kim 22/123.00, highlighted by his runner-up finish at TPC Scottsdale.

The 31-year-old, and one-time winner on the PGA Tour, is currently a career-high No 80 in the world.

His solid all-round game could prosper in a field lacking any of the world's top 25 pros.

Finally, if you're seeking an each-way shout then Carson Young [45/1] might be your man.

He may not be the longest driver on Tour but he's certainly accurate and has enjoyed his previous visits to Mexico, when competing in the World Wide Technology Championship. He was second at El Cardonal last November, a course on which he's also finished ninth.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At Vidanta Vallarta (2022-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.75: Patrick Rodgers (12)

68.00: Carson Young (8)

68.08: Stephan Jaeger (12)

68.25: CT Pan (8)

68.38: Harry Hall (8)

68.42: Emiliano Grillo (12)

68.50: Davis Riley (6)

68.50: Erik van Rooyen (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves