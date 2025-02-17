Magical Kenya Open 2025: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour travels to East Africa for this week's tournament in Nairobi. Words and stats by Andy Swales...
-
Accuracy the key at tight, tree-lined layout, with quick greens
-
Cantero [40/1] ready to make DP World Tour breakthrough
-
Former champ Jorge [22/1] can double-up in Kenya
Tournament and Course Notes
For the fourth year in a row, Kenya's national open will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club. Despite only making its DP World Tour debut in 2022, Muthaiga has been a regular venue on the Challenge Tour having hosted 17 events since 1991.
Laid out close to the Karura Forest, Muthaiga Golf Club has a history which dates back more than 100 years. Early in the new millennium, South African architect Peter Matkovich was commissioned to update the layout, and when the renovated course was re-opened in November 2004 he had created a venue with the fastest greens in East Africa.
Muthaiga Golf Club, which is situated around five miles north of Nairobi city centre, is a lush parkland course with tight tree-lined fairways and water hazards on eight holes.
There are plenty of testing dog legs to be conquered on a layout where good course management and accurate iron play are especially important.
Betfair Exchange market for Magical Kenya Open
Six To Watch
With none of this week's competitors currently ranked inside the world's top 100, opportunity knocks for a large number of players.
If current form is anything to go by, then three golfers who will fancy their chances at Muthaiga are Brandon Robinson-Thompson 50/151.00, Ivan Cantero 40/141.00 and Martin Couvra 60/161.00.
All three should be rested, following a week's break on the DP World Tour, with each of them already posting a brace of T10s since the start of the year. This trio also make up an attractive group of each-way candidates.
Robinson-Thompson spent most of last year on the Challenge Tour and this week's event certainly resembles - with its mediocre field - a second tier tournament.
Cantero, meanwhile, has made a strong start to 2025 and could be ready to make his breakthrough as a Tour winner.
Elsewhere, Eddie Pepperell 80/181.00, who played in a second tier tournament last week when finishing sixth in South Africa, hasn't won on the DP World Tour for seven years.
But the Kenya Open certainly provides the 34-year-old Englishman with a chance to re-enter the winners' enclosure. He tied-23rd here last year.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for Magical Kenya Open
The experienced Jorge Campillo 22/123.00 will view this week's tournament as a chance to grab European Tour title No 4.
He won here two years ago but didn't defend in 2024 because he was playing on the PGA Tour in the States.
Finally, one other player you may wish to check out is 24-year-old Wilco Nienaber 40/141.00.
The big-hitting South African arrives in Kenya on the back of Sunday's victory in the NTT Data Pro-Am, an event co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and the Challenge Tour (now called the Hotel Planner Tour).
He's been talked about for a number of years as a likely top-50 player and maybe his chance to shine at this level has finally arrived.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Muthaiga (2022-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.75: Jorge Campillo (8)
68.38: Lukas Nemecz (8)
68.50: Darius Van Driel (10)
68.58: Santiago Tarrio (12)
68.75: Nacho Elvira (8)
68.75: Jayden Trey Schaper (8)
68.88: Adri Arnaus (8)
68.90: Ashun Wu (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
The Punter's Kenya Open Preview
Last 10 Weeks / Muthaiga Form (2022-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|John Parry
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|2
|Jorge Campillo
|50
|13
|MC
|MC
|47
|Sebastian Soderberg
|24
|5
|31
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|Joe Dean
|Wd
|13
|5
|68
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|1
|24
|22
|52
|Angel Ayora
|14
|MC
|27
|36
|5
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|42
|MC
|MC
|68
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|49
|67
|58
|28
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|3
|8
|MC
|42
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|25
|MC
|MC
|58
|19
|Connor Syme
|34
|22
|27
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|42
|34
|MC
|58
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|2
|31
|Robin Williams
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|38
|44
|79
|Bernd Wiesberger
|61
|38
|MC
|45
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|18
|36
|27
|24
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|MC
|8
|16
|28
|Adrien Saddier
|35
|13
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|8
|55
|MC
|Wd
|Jeff Winther
|25
|MC
|67
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|42
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|8
|MC
|42
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|5
|MC
|61
|21
|13
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|14
|4
|5
|31
|42
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|5
|Calum Hill
|MC
|17
|Wd
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|13
|2
|Martin Couvra
|5
|4
|MC
|MC
|7
|Wilco Nienaber
|1
|35
|MC
|5
|19
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|19
|13
|50
|MC
|19
|24
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Ryggs Johnston
|61
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|36
|Aaron Cockerill
|21
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|42
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|5
|Casey Jarvis
|32
|66
|21
|73
|37
|36
|11
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|65
|MC
|MC
|58
|Oliver Lindell
|14
|MC
|44
|19
|36
|Brandon Wu
|25
|55
|41
|RyanVanVelzen
|61
|MC
|61
|MC
|63
|2
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|22
|11
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|55
|16
|63
|36
|Marcel Schneider
|14
|8
|MC
|52
|MC
|15
|Gavin Green
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|Jamie Rutherford
|6
|1
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|8
|MC
|65
|47
|Maximilian Kieffer
|58
|MC
|16
|45
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|21
|36
|14
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|49
|MC
|68
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|24
|MC
|38
|21
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|14
|24
|36
|MC
|47
|Woo Young Cho
|63
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|MC
|24
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|6
|MC
|9
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|58
|MC
|38
|44
|28
|MC
|Jack Senior
|25
|66
|27
|36
|55
|David Law
|MC
|45
|9
|5
|22
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|25
|13
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|42
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|60
|MC
|17
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|59
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|35
|MC
|44
|52
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|68
|57
|37
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|74
|Benjamin Hebert
|19
|MC
|MC
|22
|36
|Manuel Elvira
|25
|66
|27
|MC
|28
|Callum Tarren
|61
|8
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|64
|Louis De Jager
|Wd
|64
|61
|52
|52
|MC
|Marco Penge
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|36
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|19
|57
|5
|Filippo Celli
|32
|14
|MC
|50
|Niklas Lemke
|10
|33
|Veer Ahlawat
|MC
|49
|27
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|MC
|MC
|35
|16
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|MC
|61
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|64
|MC
|36
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|5
|MC
|16
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|22
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|28
|MC
|30
|28
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|38
|MC
|33
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|36
|56
|12
|MC
|47
|Christofer Blomstrand
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|55
|34
|61
|MC
|7
|Daan Huizing
|42
|53
|MC
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|35
|55
|44
|42
|23
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|MC
|28
|MC
|Jovan Rebula
|24
|4
|13
|20
|39
|4
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|45
|Daniel Young
|9
|14
|38
|50
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|36
|Santiago Tarrio
|15
|MC
|MC
|68
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|63
|Dermot McElroy
|67
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|NicolaiKristensen
|MC
|MC
|John Axelsen
|24
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|12
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|MC
|9
|Lars Van Meijel
|19
|36
|MC
|54
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|7
|16
|13
|Renato Paratore
|58
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|Neil Schietekat
|50
|MC
|50
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|62
|MC
|Alexander George Frances
|42
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|MC
|28
|Brett Coletta
|18
|16
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|42
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|52
|30
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|38
|MC
|9
|Justin Harding
|MC
|52
|Steven Brown
|Jean Bekirian
|42
|13
|MC
|MC
|Daniel List
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|MC
|MC
|13
|26
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|50
|74
|Dan Erickson
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|Tiger Christensen
|MC
|71
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|Bastien Amat
|58
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Palmer Jackson
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|Njoroge Njonge Kibugu
|Michael Karanga
|John Lejirma
|Adel Balala
|Greg Snow
|Samuel Njoroge
|Dismas Indiza
|David Wakhu
|Mohit Mediratta
|Rizwan Charania
|Edwin Mudanyi
|William Odek
|Shashwat Harish
|Joseph Cwinyaai
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2022
|John Parry
|23
|Jorge Campillo
|1
|13
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|Joe Dean
|2
|Hao Tong Li
|Angel Ayora
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|75
|17
|Adrian Otaegui
|4
|30
|34
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Nacho Elvira
|2
|40
|Connor Syme
|7
|55
|26
|Marcel Siem
|Marcus Armitage
|50
|35
|17
|Robin Williams
|Grant Forrest
|11
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|Adrien Saddier
|23
|47
|51
|Mink Yu Kim
|Jeff Winther
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|13
|Sean Crocker
|Ret
|Joakim Lagergren
|65
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|7
|34
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|23
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|1
|11
|MC
|Calum Hill
|20
|Marcus Kinhult
|56
|65
|8
|Martin Couvra
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|25
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Ryggs Johnston
|Aaron Cockerill
|42
|MC
|2
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Casey Jarvis
|42
|25
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|17
|Oliver Lindell
|Brandon Wu
|RyanVanVelzen
|11
|Matthew Southgate
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|19
|Marcel Schneider
|23
|MC
|Gavin Green
|11
|15
|MC
|Jamie Rutherford
|42
|Jens Dantorp
|61
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|20
|Ricardo Gouveia
|42
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|Jeong Weon Ko
|9
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|11
|MC
|60
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Woo Young Cho
|KazumaKobori
|Eddie Pepperell
|23
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|9
|55
|Jack Senior
|David Law
|MC
|48
|Frederik Schott
|56
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|19
|Thomas Aiken
|23
|65
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|23
|40
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|56
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|15
|Benjamin Hebert
|Manuel Elvira
|4
|Callum Tarren
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|36
|35
|Marco Penge
|Lukas Nemecz
|5
|17
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|47
|17
|Veer Ahlawat
|Jens Fahrbring
|MC
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|Mikael Lindberg
|Ben Schmidt
|James Morrison
|75
|Matthias Schwab
|23
|Pierre Pineau
|15
|Adri Arnaus
|30
|8
|Zihao Jin
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|56
|MC
|Christofer Blomstrand
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|68
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|Ashun Wu
|23
|MC
|1
|Sam Hutsby
|11
|MC
|Jovan Rebula
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|5
|Daniel Young
|42
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|17
|Santiago Tarrio
|11
|3
|26
|Louis Albertse
|Dermot McElroy
|Julien Brun
|MC
|7
|13
|NicolaiKristensen
|John Axelsen
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Lars Van Meijel
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|55
|40
|Neil Schietekat
|Lorenzo Scalise
|11
|Alexander George Frances
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|Brett Coletta
|Tadeas Tetak
|Joshua Berry
|23
|Corey Shaun
|Justin Harding
|MC
|40
|42
|Steven Brown
|50
|MC
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|Daniel List
|Albert Boneta
|Richard Sterne
|26
|Daniel Gavins
|6
|Dan Erickson
|Tiger Christensen
|Davis Bryant
|Bastien Amat
|Palmer Jackson
|Njoroge Njonge Kibugu
|MC
|MC
|64
|Michael Karanga
|MC
|MC
|John Lejirma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adel Balala
|MC
|MC
|Greg Snow
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Samuel Njoroge
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dismas Indiza
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Wakhu
|MC
|Mohit Mediratta
|MC
|MC
|Rizwan Charania
|Edwin Mudanyi
|MC
|William Odek
|Shashwat Harish
|Joseph Cwinyaai
