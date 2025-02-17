Golf Form Guide

Magical Kenya Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Muthaiga is a tricky, undulating layout where accuracy is more important than power
Muthaiga is a tight, tree-lined, parkland venue where good course management is the key to scoring low

The DP World Tour travels to East Africa for this week's tournament in Nairobi. Words and stats by Andy Swales...

  • Accuracy the key at tight, tree-lined layout, with quick greens

  • Cantero [40/1] ready to make DP World Tour breakthrough

  • Former champ Jorge [22/1] can double-up in Kenya

Tournament and Course Notes

For the fourth year in a row, Kenya's national open will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club. Despite only making its DP World Tour debut in 2022, Muthaiga has been a regular venue on the Challenge Tour having hosted 17 events since 1991.

Laid out close to the Karura Forest, Muthaiga Golf Club has a history which dates back more than 100 years. Early in the new millennium, South African architect Peter Matkovich was commissioned to update the layout, and when the renovated course was re-opened in November 2004 he had created a venue with the fastest greens in East Africa.

Muthaiga Golf Club, which is situated around five miles north of Nairobi city centre, is a lush parkland course with tight tree-lined fairways and water hazards on eight holes.

There are plenty of testing dog legs to be conquered on a layout where good course management and accurate iron play are especially important.

Betfair Exchange market for Magical Kenya Open

Six To Watch

With none of this week's competitors currently ranked inside the world's top 100, opportunity knocks for a large number of players.

If current form is anything to go by, then three golfers who will fancy their chances at Muthaiga are Brandon Robinson-Thompson 50/151.00, Ivan Cantero 40/141.00 and Martin Couvra 60/161.00.

All three should be rested, following a week's break on the DP World Tour, with each of them already posting a brace of T10s since the start of the year. This trio also make up an attractive group of each-way candidates.

Robinson-Thompson spent most of last year on the Challenge Tour and this week's event certainly resembles - with its mediocre field - a second tier tournament.

Cantero, meanwhile, has made a strong start to 2025 and could be ready to make his breakthrough as a Tour winner.

Elsewhere, Eddie Pepperell 80/181.00, who played in a second tier tournament last week when finishing sixth in South Africa, hasn't won on the DP World Tour for seven years.

But the Kenya Open certainly provides the 34-year-old Englishman with a chance to re-enter the winners' enclosure. He tied-23rd here last year.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for Magical Kenya Open

The experienced Jorge Campillo 22/123.00 will view this week's tournament as a chance to grab European Tour title No 4.

He won here two years ago but didn't defend in 2024 because he was playing on the PGA Tour in the States.

Finally, one other player you may wish to check out is 24-year-old Wilco Nienaber 40/141.00.

The big-hitting South African arrives in Kenya on the back of Sunday's victory in the NTT Data Pro-Am, an event co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and the Challenge Tour (now called the Hotel Planner Tour).

He's been talked about for a number of years as a likely top-50 player and maybe his chance to shine at this level has finally arrived.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Muthaiga (2022-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.75: Jorge Campillo (8)
68.38: Lukas Nemecz (8)
68.50: Darius Van Driel (10)
68.58: Santiago Tarrio (12)
68.75: Nacho Elvira (8)
68.75: Jayden Trey Schaper (8)
68.88: Adri Arnaus (8)
68.90: Ashun Wu (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter's Kenya Open Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Muthaiga Form (2022-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50
John Parry 21 MC MC MC 1 2
Jorge Campillo 50 13 MC MC 47
Sebastian Soderberg 24 5 31
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC 8
Joe Dean Wd 13 5 68 MC
Hao Tong Li 1 24 22 52
Angel Ayora 14 MC 27 36 5
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 42 MC MC 68
Adrian Otaegui MC 49 67 58 28
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 3 8 MC 42 MC
Nacho Elvira 25 MC MC 58 19
Connor Syme 34 22 27 MC
Marcel Siem 42 34 MC 58 MC
Marcus Armitage MC MC 2 31
Robin Williams MC MC MC 45 MC MC
Grant Forrest MC 38 44 79
Bernd Wiesberger 61 38 MC 45 MC
Joost Luiten 18 36 27 24
Hamish Brown MC MC 8 16 28
Adrien Saddier 35 13 MC
Mink Yu Kim 8 55 MC Wd
Jeff Winther 25 MC 67 MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 48 MC MC
Sean Crocker 25 MC MC MC 42 42
Joakim Lagergren MC 8 MC 42 MC
JaydenTreySchaper 5 MC 61 21 13 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 14 4 5 31 42
Darius Van Driel MC MC 13 MC 5
Calum Hill MC 17 Wd
Marcus Kinhult MC MC 44 MC 13 2
Martin Couvra 5 4 MC MC 7
Wilco Nienaber 1 35 MC 5 19 MC
Andrea Pavan 19 13 50 MC 19 24
Hiroshi Iwata
Ryggs Johnston 61 MC Wd MC 36
Aaron Cockerill 21 38 MC MC MC
Conor Purcell 42 60 MC MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra 5
Casey Jarvis 32 66 21 73 37 36 11
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 65 MC MC 58
Oliver Lindell 14 MC 44 19 36
Brandon Wu 25 55 41
RyanVanVelzen 61 MC 61 MC 63 2
Matthew Southgate MC 22 11
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 55 16 63 36
Marcel Schneider 14 8 MC 52 MC 15
Gavin Green MC 34 MC MC MC 47
Jamie Rutherford 6 1 MC MC
Jens Dantorp MC 8 MC 65 47
Maximilian Kieffer 58 MC 16 45
Ricardo Gouveia MC 21 36 14
Troy Merritt MC MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC 49 MC 68 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 24 MC 38 21 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 14 24 36 MC 47
Woo Young Cho 63 MC
KazumaKobori MC 24 MC
Eddie Pepperell 6 MC 9 MC
Deon Germishuys 58 MC 38 44 28 MC
Jack Senior 25 66 27 36 55
David Law MC 45 9 5 22
Frederik Schott MC MC MC MC 5
Tapio Pulkkanen 25 13 MC
Thomas Aiken MC MC 22 MC 42 MC
Jordan Gumberg MC 60 MC 17 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC 67 MC 59
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 35 MC 44 52 MC
Joel Girrbach MC 68 57 37 MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC 74
Benjamin Hebert 19 MC MC 22 36
Manuel Elvira 25 66 27 MC 28
Callum Tarren 61 8 MC MC
Alexander Levy MC MC MC 63 64
Louis De Jager Wd 64 61 52 52 MC
Marco Penge
Lukas Nemecz MC 36 MC
Andreas Halvorsen 19 57 5
Filippo Celli 32 14 MC 50
Niklas Lemke 10 33
Veer Ahlawat MC 49 27 MC
Jens Fahrbring MC MC 35 16 MC
BjornAkesson MC MC 61
Mikael Lindberg MC 64 MC 36 MC
Ben Schmidt 5 MC 16
James Morrison MC MC 22
Matthias Schwab MC MC 36 MC
Pierre Pineau 25 MC MC MC 64
Adri Arnaus MC 28 MC 30 28
Zihao Jin MC 38 MC 33
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 36 56 12 MC 47
Christofer Blomstrand MC MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell 55 34 61 MC 7
Daan Huizing 42 53 MC MC
Ding Wen Yi 35 55 44 42 23
Ashun Wu MC
Sam Hutsby MC 28 MC
Jovan Rebula 24 4 13 20 39 4 MC
Dave Horsey 45
Daniel Young 9 14 38 50
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC MC MC 30 36
Santiago Tarrio 15 MC MC 68
Louis Albertse MC MC MC MC 39 MC 63
Dermot McElroy 67 MC MC
Julien Brun
NicolaiKristensen MC MC
John Axelsen 24 MC MC
Gregorio De Leo 12 MC MC
Jacob Skov Olesen MC MC 9
Lars Van Meijel 19 36 MC 54
Clement Sordet MC 7 16 13
Renato Paratore 58 MC MC MC 22
Neil Schietekat 50 MC 50 69 MC MC MC
Lorenzo Scalise 62 MC
Alexander George Frances 42 MC
Jamie Donaldson MC
Daniel Gale MC MC 28
Brett Coletta 18 16
Tadeas Tetak MC MC 42
Joshua Berry MC 52 30 MC
Corey Shaun MC 38 MC 9
Justin Harding MC 52
Steven Brown
Jean Bekirian 42 13 MC MC
Daniel List MC MC 3 MC
Albert Boneta MC MC 13 26 MC
Richard Sterne MC MC 5 MC
Daniel Gavins MC MC 50 74
Dan Erickson MC MC 44 MC MC
Tiger Christensen MC 71
Davis Bryant MC MC MC 42
Bastien Amat 58 MC MC MC
Palmer Jackson MC 47 MC MC
Njoroge Njonge Kibugu
Michael Karanga
John Lejirma
Adel Balala
Greg Snow
Samuel Njoroge
Dismas Indiza
David Wakhu
Mohit Mediratta
Rizwan Charania
Edwin Mudanyi
William Odek
Shashwat Harish
Joseph Cwinyaai
Player 2024 2023 2022
John Parry 23
Jorge Campillo 1 13
Sebastian Soderberg
Guido Migliozzi MC MC
Joe Dean 2
Hao Tong Li
Angel Ayora
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 75 17
Adrian Otaegui 4 30 34
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Nacho Elvira 2 40
Connor Syme 7 55 26
Marcel Siem
Marcus Armitage 50 35 17
Robin Williams
Grant Forrest 11
Bernd Wiesberger
Joost Luiten MC
Hamish Brown
Adrien Saddier 23 47 51
Mink Yu Kim
Jeff Winther
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC 13
Sean Crocker Ret
Joakim Lagergren 65 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 7 34
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 23 MC
Darius Van Driel 1 11 MC
Calum Hill 20
Marcus Kinhult 56 65 8
Martin Couvra
Wilco Nienaber MC 25
Andrea Pavan MC
Hiroshi Iwata
Ryggs Johnston
Aaron Cockerill 42 MC 2
Conor Purcell MC
Eugenio Chacarra
Casey Jarvis 42 25
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC 17
Oliver Lindell
Brandon Wu
RyanVanVelzen 11
Matthew Southgate
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 19
Marcel Schneider 23 MC
Gavin Green 11 15 MC
Jamie Rutherford 42
Jens Dantorp 61
Maximilian Kieffer MC 20
Ricardo Gouveia 42 MC
Troy Merritt
Jeong Weon Ko 9 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 11 MC 60
Kristoffer Reitan
Woo Young Cho
KazumaKobori
Eddie Pepperell 23 MC
Deon Germishuys 9 55
Jack Senior
David Law MC 48
Frederik Schott 56
Tapio Pulkkanen 19
Thomas Aiken 23 65
Jordan Gumberg MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 23 40 MC
Joel Girrbach 56
Jannik De Bruyn MC 15
Benjamin Hebert
Manuel Elvira 4
Callum Tarren
Alexander Levy MC MC
Louis De Jager 36 35
Marco Penge
Lukas Nemecz 5 17
Andreas Halvorsen
Filippo Celli MC
Niklas Lemke 47 17
Veer Ahlawat
Jens Fahrbring MC MC
BjornAkesson
Mikael Lindberg
Ben Schmidt
James Morrison 75
Matthias Schwab 23
Pierre Pineau 15
Adri Arnaus 30 8
Zihao Jin
Benjamin Follett-Smith 56 MC
Christofer Blomstrand
Dale Whitnell MC
Daan Huizing 68 MC
Ding Wen Yi
Ashun Wu 23 MC 1
Sam Hutsby 11 MC
Jovan Rebula
Dave Horsey MC 5
Daniel Young 42
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 17
Santiago Tarrio 11 3 26
Louis Albertse
Dermot McElroy
Julien Brun MC 7 13
NicolaiKristensen
John Axelsen MC MC
Gregorio De Leo
Jacob Skov Olesen
Lars Van Meijel MC
Clement Sordet MC
Renato Paratore MC 55 40
Neil Schietekat
Lorenzo Scalise 11
Alexander George Frances
Jamie Donaldson MC
Daniel Gale
Brett Coletta
Tadeas Tetak
Joshua Berry 23
Corey Shaun
Justin Harding MC 40 42
Steven Brown 50 MC MC
Jean Bekirian
Daniel List
Albert Boneta
Richard Sterne 26
Daniel Gavins 6
Dan Erickson
Tiger Christensen
Davis Bryant
Bastien Amat
Palmer Jackson
Njoroge Njonge Kibugu MC MC 64
Michael Karanga MC MC
John Lejirma MC MC MC
Adel Balala MC MC
Greg Snow MC MC MC
Samuel Njoroge MC MC MC
Dismas Indiza MC MC MC
David Wakhu MC
Mohit Mediratta MC MC
Rizwan Charania
Edwin Mudanyi MC
William Odek
Shashwat Harish
Joseph Cwinyaai

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

