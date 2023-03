Muthaiga made its DP World Tour debut 12 months ago

Rozner on prowl for title No 4 since December 2020

Rafa seeks to consolidate solid start to year

The DP World Tour travels to the Southern Hemisphere to spend the next three weeks on the continent of Africa.

Week one is in Kenya, followed by a brace of tournaments in South Africa.

First up is the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Muthaiga made its debut on the DP World Tour 12 months ago when China's Ashun Wu closed with a 65 to win by four strokes and claim his fourth title on the 'European' calendar - and his first for three and a half years.

Muthaiga Golf Club, which is situated around five miles north of Nairobi city centre, is a lush parkland venue with tight tree-lined fairways and water hazards on eight holes.

The course is laid out close to the Karura Forest and is undulating in places.

Muthaiga is slightly shorter than the majority of layouts used to host modern top level professional tournaments.

It was opened on New Year's Eve 1913, and is a symbol of Britain's former colonial past.

There are plenty of testing dog legs to be conquered on a course which has hosted numerous professional tournaments over the decades.

It was once a regular member of the Safari Tour calendar, during the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s, and more recently staged Challenge Tour events in 2017 and 2018.

In all, Muthaiga hosted 17 Challenge Tour events over a 28-year period beginning in 1991.

Five To Watch

Oliver Bekker: The South African posted a top-10 finish here last year, since when he has come close to securing a maiden DP World Tour title. He recently claimed his eighth career victory on the Sunshine Tour.

Julien Brun: The Frenchman was an impressive fifth at January's Hero Dubai Desert Classic, and tied-12th last time out in Singapore.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello: There was a time when the Spaniard was ranked No 16 in the world and qualifying for all four major championships. His form has slipped since those heady days and he is now ranked 199. However, the 38-year-old has had three top-15 finishes in five starts during 2023, so perhaps the future is starting to look rosy again for the resident of Gran Canaria.

Jorge Campillo: A two-time Tour winner, Campillo tied-fourth in India last time out and tied-13th at Muthaiga 12 months ago.

Antoine Rozner: The 30-year-old Frenchman recently posted top-six finishes in Singapore and Thailand, and is chasing a fourth Tour victory in just over 27 months. Is making his fourth competitive appearance at Muthaiga.

