Magical Kenya Open 2022: Course and current form stats for this week's tournament in Nairobi

Following a two-week break, the DP World Tour reconvenes in Africa for Kenya's national open.

This week's Magical Kenya Open marks the first of three straight tournaments on the African continent, with two more lined up for Johannesburg.

Muthaiga Golf Club is one of the country's most famous sporting venues, and was opened 109 years ago.

Situated around five miles north of Nairobi city centre, Muthaiga is a lush parkland venue with tight tree-lined fairways and water hazards on nine holes.

There is also a number of testing dog legs to be conquered on a course which has hosted numerous professional tournaments over the decades.

It was once a regular member of the Safari Tour calendar, during the 1960s, 70s and 80s, and most recently staged Challenge Tour events in 2017 and 2018.

World Ranking Analysis

Most Ranking Points (Top 12) Since 01.09.2021

Pts .... (Events)

53.74: Adri Arnaus (12)

49.67: Dean Burmester (13)

44.96: Shubhankar Sharma (11)

43.30: Joachim B Hansen (14)

40.84: Marcus Helligkilde (11)

40.10: Daniel Van Tonder (13)

38.93: Francesco Laporta (12)

36.82: Adrian Meronk (11)

36.76: Oliver Bekker (11)

31.72: Julien Brun (11)

27.13: Zander Lombard (14)

26.60: Justin Harding (14)

Only those teeing-up in Kenya are included in table.

Points cumulative from tournaments on PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Australasian Tour, Sunshine Tour, Korean Tour, Challenge Tour, Korn Ferry Tour.

Four To Watch

Adri Arnaus: The Spaniard is yet to win on the DP World Tour but has finished runner-up four times. The 27-year-old from Barcelona has made a strong start to the current year, highlighted by his podium performance in Saudi Arabia (Asian Tour) in early February.

JB Hansen: A two-time champion at this level. The 31-year-old Dane has been slow out of the blocks in 2022 but ended last year in great form by winning his penultimate event.

Justin Harding: The consistent South African is chasing a third DP World Tour victory, and is the defending champion in Kenya too. Last year's event was staged at Karen Country Club.

Francesco Laporta: Stood on the podium in 2017 when Muthaiga Golf Club hosted the Kenya Open as a Challenge Tour event. The Italian enjoyed a strong finish to 2021, posting four top-10s from the start of September. This included a tie-for-second in Dubai. He is yet to win on the DP World Tour.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Muthaiga course form relates to Challenge Tour events in 2017 and 2018.