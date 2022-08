For the second week in a row, the DP World Tour has undertaken a reasonably long journey to set up camp in Denmark.

Those who competed in the Swiss Alps last week, will have travelled around 930 miles north to tee-up at HimmerLand Golf Resort in Jutland.

This will be the seventh time since 2014 that the Tour has visited this north Danish venue.

Course Characteristics

Situated around 16 miles south-west of Aalborg - Denmark's fourth largest town - HimmerLand has undulating fairways and greens, with water coming into play on five holes.

Wind is usually a factor at this fairly exposed location, while fairway lies on the Creeping Bent and Festuca turf can sometimes be described as tight.

Although there are few trees for the pros to worry about, the course certainly has plenty of sand.

HimmerLand, which is located close to the village of Gatten, was given a €2m redesign in 2012, ahead of the course making its Tour debut two years later.

At a little over 6,700 yards in length, HimmerLand is certainly not the longest layout on Tour, with five par-4s under 400 yards.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Himmerland (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.50: Robert MacIntyre (8)

68.63: Pablo Larrazabal (8)

68.63: Guido Migliozzi (8)

68.75: Marcus Armitage (8)

68.85: Paul Dunne (13)

68.88: Tapio Pulkkanen (8)

69.00: Alexander Bjork (12)

69.13: Chris Paisley (16)

69.25: Matt Wallace (8)

69.57: Benjamin Hebert (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Alexander Bjork: The former world No 59 tied-for-6th here last year and has posted five top-25 finishes from his last eight starts. Not scintillating, I agree, but neither is the quality of DP World Tour fields right now.

Marcus Helligkilde: As the season progresses, it seems as though the 25-year-old Dane is closing-in on a maiden DP World Tour title. Was a three-time winner on the Challenge Tour last year.

Marcel Schneider: Thanks to five top-10s on the DP World Tour since the middle of May, the German is currently well-placed to qualify for the lucrative end-of-season finale in Dubai.

Connor Syme: Still awaiting a first Tour title despite six podium finishes to date. The 27-year-old Scot is currently an impressive 22nd in this year's Race to Dubai standings.

Matt Wallace: Sunday's runner-up finish in Switzerland was his best result on the DP World Tour since December 2020. Does this signify a change of fortune for the former world No 23?

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: No tournaments at Himmerland in 2018 and 2020