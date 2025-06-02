KLM Open 2025: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour's 'European Swing' continues in the Netherlands. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
Short course, undulating fairways, links feel
Nakajima [28/1] ready to claim second DP World Tour title
Soderberg [66/1] can put last year's meltdown behind him
Tournament and Course Notes
The DP World Tour has travelled to Amsterdam for this week's fourth European tournament of the season. The KLM Open is one of the longest-running events on Tour and will be staged at The International Club for a third time.
Opened in June 2012, The International is located around four miles south-west of Amsterdam city centre, and laid out across a 77-hectare site.
The course was co-designed by Ian Woosnam and Belgian architect firm Mastergolf. At first glance, it certainly has a links feel to it. Thanks to its undulating fairways, which are bordered by a plethora of mounds, many of the holes enjoy a sense of seclusion from the rest of the course.
Putting surfaces are large, fast, well-contoured, and offers a vast selection of potential pin positions. Water comes into play on nine holes and there is plenty of greenside sand to steer clear of.
The course is covered with small mounds and subtle slopes, so anyone who misses greens with their approach shots will need to employ a deft short-game to secure par. There is also an interesting selection of dog-legs, meaning good course management is usually the key to creating birdie opportunities.
Danger lurks everywhere and it doesn't appear to be a layout where playing safe is easy. It is a venue where accuracy is more important than sheer power, and finding the best positions on fairways and greens is vital. At a little under 7,000 yards, the course is shorter than most DP World Tour layouts.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Dutch Open
Five To Watch
Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan 33/134.00 appears to be on a roll right-now.
Two weeks ago, the 27-year-old secured his maiden DP World Tour title in Belgium, and he followed this by finishing joint runner-up in Austria on Sunday when he closed with a 60.
Since the beginning of November 2024, and his triumph at the Challenge Tour's Grand Final, Reitan has climbed more than 500 positions up golf's World Ranking.
Keita Nakajima 28/129.00 of Japan has enjoyed a solid season so far, without holding aloft any trophies since March of last year.
The 24-year-old has settled into life on the DP World Tour and has posted a brace of runner-up finishes during 2025.
He currently stands a respectable 12th in the Race to Dubai standings, following his tie-for-11th over the weekend.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Dutch Open
Also finishing tied-11th in Austria was the experienced Sebastian Soderberg 66/167.00.
The Swede has struggled since suffering a final day meltdown at last year's Scandinavian Mixed event, when he finished in a tie-for-second after throwing away a massive 54-hole advantage as he closed with a 77.
Maybe his encouraging performance in Salzburg will provide the 34-year-old with just the boost he needs.
Despite missing the cut by one stroke last week, don't rule out Joost Luiten 20/121.00 on home turf.
He usually finds inspiration when returning to his homeland, and two of his six DP World Tour successes have come in this event. His season, so far, has yielded a brace of top-five finishes.
Finally, Andrea Pavan 50/151.00 could be worth checking out.
The Italian has experienced a mixed bag of results during 2025, but he tends to reserve his best finishes for events staged on his home continent.
The former world No 65 is a two-time winner on Tour and, in this event last year, he posted a tie-for-fourth.
Betfair latest for the 2025 US Open
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since February 1st, 2025 (Top Eight Listed)
49.39: Kristoffer Reitan
45.25: Hao Tong Li
35.36: Laurie Canter
34.27: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
27.82: Eugenio Chacarra
26.43: Keita Nakajima
24.64: Richard Mansell
23.50: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / The International (2019 & 2024)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|MC
|MC
|4
|10
|Hao Tong Li
|27
|4
|2
|51
|4
|John Parry
|4
|MC
|33
|29
|Keita Nakajima
|11
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|2
|Jorge Campillo
|56
|MC
|2
|36
|MC
|31
|Kristoffer Reitan
|2
|1
|33
|2
|69
|31
|Ewen Ferguson
|2
|33
|32
|17
|Eugenio Chacarra
|27
|31
|MC
|11
|4
|1
|Richard Mansell
|42
|MC
|12
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|Wd
|63
|Julien Guerrier
|34
|MC
|52
|40
|22
|40
|Sebastian Soderberg
|8
|49
|47
|55
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|37
|MC
|9
|36
|48
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|16
|7
|6
|22
|MC
|Joe Dean
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|49
|17
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|60
|Calum Hill
|34
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|48
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|31
|4
|MC
|MC
|17
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|16
|5
|MC
|14
|3
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|16
|7
|MC
|26
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|11
|61
|MC
|49
|52
|Marcus Armitage
|13
|41
|MC
|43
|David Ravetto
|MC
|37
|MC
|40
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|2
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|37
|56
|MC
|3
|43
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|11
|17
|MC
|17
|Andy Sullivan
|17
|11
|MC
|23
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|66
|17
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC
|23
|47
|17
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|MC
|20
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robin Williams
|56
|59
|7
|58
|43
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|5
|MC
|24
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|16
|Wd
|2
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|51
|25
|11
|43
|Wd
|Marcel Siem
|5
|MC
|Wd
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|26
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|42
|MC
|17
|71
|43
|Connor Syme
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|27
|11
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|11
|MC
|23
|36
|6
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|10
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|51
|61
|MC
|20
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|Wd
|18
|37
|42
|55
|15
|Dq
|Marcus Kinhult
|37
|MC
|12
|MC
|15
|48
|Pablo Larrazabal
|51
|MC
|31
|56
|10
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|31
|23
|MC
|10
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|42
|25
|9
|36
|58
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|59
|16
|MC
|23
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|41
|MC
|63
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|37
|16
|43
|31
|Oliver Lindell
|13
|25
|12
|MC
|66
|54
|Jeff Winther
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|KazumaKobori
|MC
|25
|52
|45
|20
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|9
|56
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|40
|MC
|Todd Clements
|MC
|MC
|24
|40
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|1
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Ryggs Johnston
|64
|MC
|33
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|20
|31
|Scott Jamieson
|37
|MC
|51
|36
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|MC
|33
|24
|52
|Conor Purcell
|56
|49
|MC
|20
|15
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|51
|MC
|12
|45
|8
|Marcel Schneider
|2
|MC
|44
|MC
|10
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|65
|4
|Troy Merritt
|27
|4
|MC
|MC
|41
|17
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|32
|17
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|17
|Aaron Cockerill
|13
|31
|MC
|51
|MC
|29
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|64
|5
|MC
|Ryan Van Velzen
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|6
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|31
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|MC
|62
|26
|54
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|36
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|42
|41
|12
|MC
|8
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|49
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|13
|Zander Lombard
|42
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Gavin Green
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|MC
|17
|45
|22
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|49
|66
|16
|49
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|16
|17
|40
|MC
|Wd
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|11
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|27
|MC
|MC
|23
|54
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|Jack Senior
|41
|MC
|31
|63
|43
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|16
|MC
|23
|54
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|49
|59
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|41
|59
|MC
|40
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|17
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|51
|MC
|MC
|63
|49
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|22
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|MC
|49
|13
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|MC
|17
|58
|MC
|3
|57
|Veer Ahlawat
|13
|MC
|MC
|17
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|59
|24
|MC
|37
|Callum Shinkwin
|Wd
|41
|MC
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|58
|Mikael Lindberg
|63
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Lars Van Meijel
|49
|10
|MC
|71
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|22
|61
|33
|58
|60
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|64
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|17
|25
|56
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|18
|20
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Davis Bryant
|42
|MC
|33
|23
|4
|26
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|22
|38
|MC
|MC
|5
|44
|Daniel Gale
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Alexander G Frances
|MC
|49
|MC
|67
|43
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|MC
|56
|Julien Brun
|42
|41
|MC
|Chris Wood
|MC
|65
|7
|Alexander Knappe
|Wd
|MC
|66
|49
|60
|Corey Shaun
|37
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|26
|Vince Van Veen
|MC
|25
|55
|MC
|60
|Richard Sterne
|59
|MC
|MC
|Lars Van Der Vight
|MC
|Koen Kouwenaar
|Daniel Gavins
|Algot Kleen
|MC
|31
|Aydan Verdonk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davey Porsius
|Scott Woltering
|Bjorn Driessen
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|29
|26
|48
|Daniel List
|27
|MC
|36
|Wd
|MC
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Neil Schietekat
|31
|39
|41
|Brett Coletta
|MC
|Jamie Rutherford
|49
|MC
|33
|11
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|37
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|24
|6
|37
|Sam Hutsby
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|64
|Wd
|60
|MC
|MC
|50
|Eddie Pepperell
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Reuter
|Nevill Ruiter
|Player
|2024
|2019
|Laurie Canter
|38
|Thriston Lawrence
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|John Parry
|Keita Nakajima
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|27
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|60
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Ret
|70
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|10
|40
|Sam Bairstow
|Joe Dean
|2
|Guido Migliozzi
|1
|Alejandro Del Rey
|21
|Calum Hill
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Joost Luiten
|15
|10
|Nacho Elvira
|Angel Ayora
|21
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|David Ravetto
|29
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|58
|Andy Sullivan
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|27
|Ugo Coussaud
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|Robin Williams
|29
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|44
|Sean Crocker
|21
|36
|Bernd Wiesberger
|7
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|10
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|51
|MC
|Connor Syme
|Francesco Laporta
|51
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|21
|Dylan Naidoo
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|Marcus Kinhult
|2
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|4
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|7
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|Oliver Lindell
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|36
|KazumaKobori
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|60
|55
|Todd Clements
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|44
|40
|Ryggs Johnston
|Casey Jarvis
|15
|Scott Jamieson
|21
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|Ding Wen Yi
|Marcel Schneider
|15
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|48
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|Aaron Cockerill
|Matthew Southgate
|Ret
|10
|Ryan Van Velzen
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|29
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|44
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Zander Lombard
|69
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|Gavin Green
|25
|40
|Niklas Lemke
|67
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|44
|Matthew Baldwin
|44
|Benjamin Hebert
|Jack Senior
|Ben Schmidt
|Thomas Aiken
|7
|Joel Girrbach
|74
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|27
|Jannik De Bruyn
|60
|Nathan Kimsey
|Zihao Jin
|Dan Erickson
|Veer Ahlawat
|Gregorio De Leo
|Callum Shinkwin
|38
|5
|Callum Tarren
|BjornAkesson
|Ross Fisher
|25
|Mikael Lindberg
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|Lars Van Meijel
|29
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|29
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|Daan Huizing
|38
|Martin Trainer
|Jimmy Walker
|Tadeas Tetak
|Ockie Strydom
|73
|Wil Besseling
|38
|7
|Davis Bryant
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|Daniel Gale
|Alexander G Frances
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|27
|Julien Brun
|Chris Wood
|40
|Alexander Knappe
|Corey Shaun
|Ryan Brehm
|Jean Bekirian
|Vince Van Veen
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|Lars Van Der Vight
|60
|Koen Kouwenaar
|60
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|49
|Algot Kleen
|Aydan Verdonk
|MC
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|MC
|MC
|Bastien Amat
|Davey Porsius
|Wd
|Scott Woltering
|Bjorn Driessen
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Justin Harding
|MC
|Daniel List
|Louis Albertse
|Neil Schietekat
|Brett Coletta
|Jamie Rutherford
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|51
|Benjamin Reuter
|MC
|MC
|Nevill Ruiter
