KLM Open 2025: Course and current form stats

The International Club hosts its third DP World Tour event this week
The International Club: Putting surfaces are large, fast and well-contoured

The DP World Tour's 'European Swing' continues in the Netherlands. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Short course, undulating fairways, links feel

  • Nakajima [28/1] ready to claim second DP World Tour title

  • Soderberg [66/1] can put last year's meltdown behind him

Tournament and Course Notes

The DP World Tour has travelled to Amsterdam for this week's fourth European tournament of the season. The KLM Open is one of the longest-running events on Tour and will be staged at The International Club for a third time.

Opened in June 2012, The International is located around four miles south-west of Amsterdam city centre, and laid out across a 77-hectare site.

The course was co-designed by Ian Woosnam and Belgian architect firm Mastergolf. At first glance, it certainly has a links feel to it. Thanks to its undulating fairways, which are bordered by a plethora of mounds, many of the holes enjoy a sense of seclusion from the rest of the course.

Putting surfaces are large, fast, well-contoured, and offers a vast selection of potential pin positions. Water comes into play on nine holes and there is plenty of greenside sand to steer clear of.

The course is covered with small mounds and subtle slopes, so anyone who misses greens with their approach shots will need to employ a deft short-game to secure par. There is also an interesting selection of dog-legs, meaning good course management is usually the key to creating birdie opportunities.

Danger lurks everywhere and it doesn't appear to be a layout where playing safe is easy. It is a venue where accuracy is more important than sheer power, and finding the best positions on fairways and greens is vital. At a little under 7,000 yards, the course is shorter than most DP World Tour layouts.

Five To Watch

Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan 33/134.00 appears to be on a roll right-now.

Two weeks ago, the 27-year-old secured his maiden DP World Tour title in Belgium, and he followed this by finishing joint runner-up in Austria on Sunday when he closed with a 60.

Since the beginning of November 2024, and his triumph at the Challenge Tour's Grand Final, Reitan has climbed more than 500 positions up golf's World Ranking.

Keita Nakajima 28/129.00 of Japan has enjoyed a solid season so far, without holding aloft any trophies since March of last year.

The 24-year-old has settled into life on the DP World Tour and has posted a brace of runner-up finishes during 2025.

He currently stands a respectable 12th in the Race to Dubai standings, following his tie-for-11th over the weekend.

Also finishing tied-11th in Austria was the experienced Sebastian Soderberg 66/167.00.

The Swede has struggled since suffering a final day meltdown at last year's Scandinavian Mixed event, when he finished in a tie-for-second after throwing away a massive 54-hole advantage as he closed with a 77.

Maybe his encouraging performance in Salzburg will provide the 34-year-old with just the boost he needs.

Despite missing the cut by one stroke last week, don't rule out Joost Luiten 20/121.00 on home turf.

He usually finds inspiration when returning to his homeland, and two of his six DP World Tour successes have come in this event. His season, so far, has yielded a brace of top-five finishes.

Finally, Andrea Pavan 50/151.00 could be worth checking out.

The Italian has experienced a mixed bag of results during 2025, but he tends to reserve his best finishes for events staged on his home continent.

The former world No 65 is a two-time winner on Tour and, in this event last year, he posted a tie-for-fourth.

World Ranking Points

Most Points Since February 1st, 2025 (Top Eight Listed)
49.39: Kristoffer Reitan
45.25: Hao Tong Li
35.36: Laurie Canter
34.27: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
27.82: Eugenio Chacarra
26.43: Keita Nakajima
24.64: Richard Mansell
23.50: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / The International (2019 & 2024)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13
Laurie Canter MC MC MC
Thriston Lawrence 4 MC MC MC MC MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC MC 4 10
Hao Tong Li 27 4 2 51 4
John Parry 4 MC 33 29
Keita Nakajima 11 MC MC 11 MC 2
Jorge Campillo 56 MC 2 36 MC 31
Kristoffer Reitan 2 1 33 2 69 31
Ewen Ferguson 2 33 32 17
Eugenio Chacarra 27 31 MC 11 4 1
Richard Mansell 42 MC 12 MC
Daniel Brown Wd 63
Julien Guerrier 34 MC 52 40 22 40
Sebastian Soderberg 8 49 47 55 MC
Daniel Hillier 37 MC 9 36 48
Johannes Veerman MC MC 20 MC MC
Sam Bairstow 16 7 6 22 MC
Joe Dean 22 MC MC MC
Guido Migliozzi 49 17 MC
Alejandro Del Rey MC 41 MC MC 60
Calum Hill 34 MC MC 36 MC 48
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 31 4 MC MC 17
Joost Luiten MC 16 5 MC 14 3
Nacho Elvira MC 16 7 MC 26 MC
Angel Ayora MC 11 61 MC 49 52
Marcus Armitage 13 41 MC 43
David Ravetto MC 37 MC 40
Darius Van Driel MC 2 MC
Yannik Paul MC 37 56 MC 3 43
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 11 17 MC 17
Andy Sullivan 17 11 MC 23 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 49 MC MC 66 17
Ugo Coussaud MC 23 47 17
David Micheluzzi MC MC 20
Dan Bradbury MC MC MC
Robin Williams 56 59 7 58 43
Jayden Trey Schaper 5 MC 24 MC
Sean Crocker 16 Wd 2 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 51 25 11 43 Wd
Marcel Siem 5 MC Wd
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC 11 26 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 42 MC 17 71 43
Connor Syme 59 MC MC MC MC
Francesco Laporta 27 11 MC MC
Brandon Stone 11 MC 23 36 6
Dylan Naidoo MC MC 61 MC MC 10
Yuto Katsuragawa 51 61 MC 20 MC
Mink Yu Kim Wd 18 37 42 55 15 Dq
Marcus Kinhult 37 MC 12 MC 15 48
Pablo Larrazabal 51 MC 31 56 10
Andrea Pavan MC 31 23 MC 10
Fabrizio Zanotti 42 25 9 36 58
Hamish Brown MC MC 52 MC MC
Grant Forrest 59 16 MC 23 MC
Joakim Lagergren 42 MC MC MC 65 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 41 MC 63 MC
Jason Scrivener MC 37 16 43 31
Oliver Lindell 13 25 12 MC 66 54
Jeff Winther 4 MC MC MC 31
KazumaKobori MC 25 52 45 20
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 9 56 MC
Richie Ramsay 40 MC
Todd Clements MC MC 24 40
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 1 MC 44 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC 43
Ryggs Johnston 64 MC 33 MC
Casey Jarvis MC 37 MC MC 20 31
Scott Jamieson 37 MC 51 36
Wilco Nienaber MC MC 33 24 52
Conor Purcell 56 49 MC 20 15 MC
Ding Wen Yi 51 MC 12 45 8
Marcel Schneider 2 MC 44 MC 10 MC
Jens Dantorp MC MC 65 4
Troy Merritt 27 4 MC MC 41 17
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC MC 55 32 17
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC 58 MC 17
Aaron Cockerill 13 31 MC 51 MC 29
Matthew Southgate MC 64 5 MC
Ryan Van Velzen MC MC 15 MC MC
Andreas Halvorsen MC MC MC 56 6
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC MC 71 MC 31
Tom Vaillant MC MC 62 26 54
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC MC 45 36 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 42 41 12 MC 8
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 49 MC Wd MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC MC MC 7 13
Zander Lombard 42 MC MC 45 MC MC
Brandon Wu 27 MC MC MC 10 MC
Gavin Green 34 MC MC MC 31
Niklas Lemke MC MC 17 45 22
Jordan Gumberg MC 49 66 16 49 MC
Andrew Wilson MC 16 17 40 MC Wd
Manuel Elvira MC 11 52 MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 27 MC MC 23 54 MC
Benjamin Hebert MC 31 MC MC MC 17
Jack Senior 41 MC 31 63 43
Ben Schmidt MC 16 MC 23 54 MC
Thomas Aiken MC 49 59 MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC 33 MC MC
Francesco Molinari 41 59 MC 40 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard 17 MC 24 MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer 51 MC MC 63 49 MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC Dq 22 MC
Nathan Kimsey MC MC 49 13
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC MC
Dan Erickson MC 17 58 MC 3 57
Veer Ahlawat 13 MC MC 17
Gregorio De Leo MC 59 24 MC 37
Callum Shinkwin Wd 41 MC MC
Callum Tarren 5 MC MC MC 43
BjornAkesson MC MC 31 MC MC
Ross Fisher MC MC MC MC 66 58
Mikael Lindberg 63 MC 24 MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC MC
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC Wd MC MC
Lars Van Meijel 49 10 MC 71 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 22 61 33 58 60 MC
Matthias Schwab 64 MC MC 71 MC MC
Simon Forsstrom 17 25 56
Daan Huizing MC MC MC 24 MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC
Tadeas Tetak MC MC MC 16 18 20
Ockie Strydom MC MC MC MC MC
Wil Besseling 59 MC MC MC MC 60
Davis Bryant 42 MC 33 23 4 26
Clement Sordet MC MC 24 MC MC MC
Albert Boneta 22 38 MC MC 5 44
Daniel Gale 17 MC MC MC 63
Alexander G Frances MC 49 MC 67 43 MC
Jamie Donaldson MC MC 56
Julien Brun 42 41 MC
Chris Wood MC 65 7
Alexander Knappe Wd MC 66 49 60
Corey Shaun 37 MC 49 MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC
Jean Bekirian MC MC MC 54 26
Vince Van Veen MC 25 55 MC 60
Richard Sterne 59 MC MC
Lars Van Der Vight MC
Koen Kouwenaar
Daniel Gavins
Algot Kleen MC 31
Aydan Verdonk MC MC MC MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
Bastien Amat MC MC MC MC MC
Davey Porsius
Scott Woltering
Bjorn Driessen
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 25 MC MC
Justin Harding MC 70 MC MC 29 26 48
Daniel List 27 MC 36 Wd MC
Louis Albertse MC MC MC MC MC MC
Neil Schietekat 31 39 41
Brett Coletta MC
Jamie Rutherford 49 MC 33 11 MC
Frederik Schott 37 MC MC Wd 24 6 37
Sam Hutsby MC 67 MC MC
Santiago Tarrio 64 Wd 60 MC MC 50
Eddie Pepperell Wd MC MC
Benjamin Reuter
Nevill Ruiter
Player 2024 2019
Laurie Canter 38
Thriston Lawrence
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC
Hao Tong Li MC
John Parry
Keita Nakajima
Jorge Campillo MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC
Ewen Ferguson 27
Eugenio Chacarra MC
Richard Mansell 60
Daniel Brown MC
Julien Guerrier
Sebastian Soderberg Ret 70
Daniel Hillier MC
Johannes Veerman 10 40
Sam Bairstow
Joe Dean 2
Guido Migliozzi 1
Alejandro Del Rey 21
Calum Hill
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Joost Luiten 15 10
Nacho Elvira
Angel Ayora 21
Marcus Armitage MC
David Ravetto 29
Darius Van Driel MC
Yannik Paul
Alex Fitzpatrick 58
Andy Sullivan
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 27
Ugo Coussaud
David Micheluzzi MC
Dan Bradbury MC
Robin Williams 29
Jayden Trey Schaper 44
Sean Crocker 21 36
Bernd Wiesberger 7
Marcel Siem MC
Adrian Otaegui 10
Nicolas Colsaerts 51 MC
Connor Syme
Francesco Laporta 51
Brandon Stone MC 21
Dylan Naidoo
Yuto Katsuragawa MC
Mink Yu Kim
Marcus Kinhult 2
Pablo Larrazabal MC
Andrea Pavan 4
Fabrizio Zanotti MC
Hamish Brown
Grant Forrest MC
Joakim Lagergren 7
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC
Jason Scrivener
Oliver Lindell
Jeff Winther MC 36
KazumaKobori
Dylan Frittelli MC
Richie Ramsay 60 55
Todd Clements MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC
Shubhankar Sharma 44 40
Ryggs Johnston
Casey Jarvis 15
Scott Jamieson 21
Wilco Nienaber MC
Conor Purcell
Ding Wen Yi
Marcel Schneider 15
Jens Dantorp MC MC
Troy Merritt 48
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC
Deon Germishuys
Aaron Cockerill
Matthew Southgate Ret 10
Ryan Van Velzen
Andreas Halvorsen
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Tom Vaillant 29
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Jacob Skov Olesen
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 44
Tapio Pulkkanen
Zander Lombard 69 MC
Brandon Wu
Gavin Green 25 40
Niklas Lemke 67
Jordan Gumberg MC
Andrew Wilson MC
Manuel Elvira 44
Matthew Baldwin 44
Benjamin Hebert
Jack Senior
Ben Schmidt
Thomas Aiken 7
Joel Girrbach 74 MC
Francesco Molinari
Lucas Bjerregaard
Maximilian Kieffer MC 27
Jannik De Bruyn 60
Nathan Kimsey
Zihao Jin
Dan Erickson
Veer Ahlawat
Gregorio De Leo
Callum Shinkwin 38 5
Callum Tarren
BjornAkesson
Ross Fisher 25
Mikael Lindberg
Dale Whitnell MC
Pierre Pineau
Lars Van Meijel 29
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 29
Matthias Schwab MC
Simon Forsstrom
Daan Huizing 38
Martin Trainer
Jimmy Walker
Tadeas Tetak
Ockie Strydom 73
Wil Besseling 38 7
Davis Bryant
Clement Sordet MC MC
Albert Boneta
Daniel Gale
Alexander G Frances
Jamie Donaldson MC 27
Julien Brun
Chris Wood 40
Alexander Knappe
Corey Shaun
Ryan Brehm
Jean Bekirian
Vince Van Veen MC
Richard Sterne
Lars Van Der Vight 60
Koen Kouwenaar 60
Daniel Gavins MC 49
Algot Kleen
Aydan Verdonk MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano MC MC
Bastien Amat
Davey Porsius Wd
Scott Woltering
Bjorn Driessen
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Justin Harding MC
Daniel List
Louis Albertse
Neil Schietekat
Brett Coletta
Jamie Rutherford
Frederik Schott MC
Sam Hutsby
Santiago Tarrio MC
Eddie Pepperell 51
Benjamin Reuter MC MC
Nevill Ruiter

