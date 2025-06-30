John Deere Classic 2025: Course and current form stats
TPC Deere Run stages a PGA Tour event for the 25th time. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Low-scoring parkland venue in Illinois
-
Take Poston [33/1] to claim second win at Deere Run
-
Coody [40/1] a strong each-way contender
Tournament and Course Notes
TPC Deere Run joined the PGA Tour calendar in July 2000, just a few months after the course was opened. Since then, it has been part of the annual schedule, with the exception of 2020 when the Covid pandemic led to its cancellation.
With many of golf's leading stars preparing to travel to the UK to compete in this year's Open Championship, the entry list for this week's event in Illinois is relatively modest. Just three members of the world's top-30 are taking part.
TPC Deere Run is a gently undulating course with Bentgrass fairways and greens, and laid out 650 feet above sea level. Water hazards come into play on just four holes, at this traditional parkland layout.
Following the 2021 edition, the course underwent a comprehensive renovation of its bunkers which were completely rebuilt. TPC Deere Run, which is a truly rural venue, is built on the site of a former Arabian horse farm.
The average-winning 72-hole total for the last 15 John Deere Classics is 262.27, which is 21.73 under par. Just 12 months ago, winner Davis Thompson was 28 under par (256), which illustrates that a hot putter is necessary for any aspiring champion.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 John Deere Classic
Five To Watch
In a mediocre field such as this, few golfers stand out as potential title contenders.
But one player who does appear to be a cut above the rest, regarding current form, is Ben Griffin 16/117.00.
The 29-year-old, who resides in Georgia, has won twice on Tour this year and is currently sixth in the FedEx Cup standings.
Three other Americans worth noting are JT Poston 33/134.00, Denny McCarthy 28/129.00 and Lucas Glover 45/146.00.
Poston is a former winner at TPC Deere Run and a three-time champion on the PGA Tour, including last October's Shriners Children's Open. His best finish of 2025, so far, is tied-fifth in the PGA Championship.
Meanwhile, McCarthy is becoming a course specialist: His last three visits to TPC Deere Run all yielded top-10 finishes.
And in his most recent outing two weeks' ago he finished in a tie-for-12th at TPC River Highlands (Signature Event) which is another low-scoring venue.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 John Deere Classic
As for former US Open champion Glover, the 45-year-old is a six-time winner on Tour, including this event in 2021.
Although not the most consistent of pros, Glover has posted four T10s this season and can't be ruled out in Illinois.
Finally, why not consider Pierceson Coody 40/141.00 who is enjoying a strong season on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The 25-year-old is currently fifth in the Tour's overall standings for 2025, thanks to six T10s that include a trio of podium finishes.
While Coody is an unlikely champion this week, he's appears to be worth an each-way flutter and is almost certain to return to the PGA Tour in 2026.
Betfair latest for the 2025 Open Championship
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At TPC Deere Run (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.22: Lucas Glover (18)
67.50: Denny McCarthy (16)
67.56: Seamus Power (16)
67.67: Sung Jae Im (12)
67.75: JT Poston (16)
67.81: Mark Hubbard (16)
67.93: Adam Schenk (15)
67.94: Adam Svensson (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
The Punter's preview for the 2025 John Deere Classic
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / TPC Deere Run (2014-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|Ben Griffin
|13
|14
|10
|2
|1
|8
|46
|MC
|1
|Sung Jae Im
|61
|57
|MC
|16
|MC
|23
|33
|MC
|Jason Day
|4
|23
|MC
|JT Poston
|45
|33
|MC
|36
|5
|23
|18
|Denny McCarthy
|12
|57
|55
|8
|46
|Lucas Glover
|9
|MC
|MC
|22
|37
|66
|Aldrich Potgieter
|1
|6
|MC
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|34
|MC
|39
|70
|7
|56
|Matt McCarty
|19
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|Michael Kim
|26
|42
|50
|44
|16
|55
|Wd
|Tom Kim
|MC
|45
|33
|MC
|44
|71
|54
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|25
|MC
|39
|3
|72
|28
|Nico Echavarria
|6
|MC
|59
|41
|25
|28
|Chris Kirk
|2
|12
|MC
|MC
|55
|42
|Davis Riley
|67
|57
|MC
|59
|MC
|2
|MC
|45
|32
|Davis Thompson
|34
|25
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|23
|Si Woo Kim
|84
|Wd
|42
|31
|28
|8
|17
|15
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|45
|23
|31
|28
|60
|23
|3
|24
|Kevin Yu
|25
|3
|MC
|50
|4
|29
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|45
|12
|MC
|16
|50
|42
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|34
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|66
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|26
|52
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|10
|Ryan Gerard
|41
|54
|50
|23
|73
|8
|42
|MC
|12
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|69
|Austin Eckroat
|60
|25
|57
|46
|67
|51
|MC
|Eric Cole
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|44
|28
|41
|34
|5
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|8
|12
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|41
|MC
|36
|46
|33
|7
|29
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|60
|47
|6
|37
|37
|MC
|18
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|27
|36
|MC
|7
|18
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|27
|66
|MC
|45
|15
|24
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|42
|15
|Victor Perez
|51
|19
|9
|75
|MC
|13
|60
|MC
|Max Homa
|MC
|54
|MC
|51
|60
|30
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|73
|19
|25
|MC
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|4
|27
|MC
|MC
|39
|3
|Kurt Kitayama
|51
|MC
|22
|MC
|5
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|4
|Wd
|41
|54
|33
|4
|Beau Hossler
|60
|52
|59
|19
|MC
|65
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|34
|9
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|MC
|36
|7
|16
|MC
|15
|Karl Vilips
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|49
|4
|Adam Hadwin
|78
|57
|27
|51
|MC
|60
|12
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|55
|34
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|13
|MC
|28
|5
|39
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|19
|MC
|MC
|7
|39
|MC
|Justin Lower
|46
|MC
|68
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|8
|Luke Clanton
|60
|34
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|13
|MC
|47
|28
|7
|5
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|36
|66
|MC
|7
|52
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|7
|3
|2
|12
|16
|25
|25
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|MC
|18
|46
|61
|MC
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|19
|MC
|MC
|46
|52
|33
|MC
|Seamus Power
|MC
|Wd
|59
|MC
|34
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|8
|6
|44
|61
|15
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|32
|52
|11
|37
|15
|26
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|25
|53
|56
|Emiliano Grillo
|73
|19
|24
|16
|20
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|55
|68
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|67
|MC
|Paul Waring
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|24
|MC
|51
|59
|2
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|MC
|43
|66
|13
|24
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|50
|65
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|20
|49
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|65
|MC
|Chan Kim
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|34
|59
|77
|65
|MC
|18
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|13
|64
|MC
|MC
|15
|10
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|53
|13
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|60
|Wd
|Wd
|56
|8
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|13
|27
|MC
|4
|Carson Young
|MC
|52
|53
|13
|MC
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|26
|23
|MC
|28
|13
|15
|12
|Jackson Suber
|6
|18
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|51
|52
|59
|MC
|45
|4
|Kevin Roy
|8
|18
|46
|54
|15
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|82
|MC
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|5
|18
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|MC
|36
|31
|MC
|12
|Kris Ventura
|34
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|31
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|MC
|46
|59
|MC
|32
|Ben Kohles
|78
|MC
|MC
|37
|52
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|MC
|3
|Ricky Castillo
|MC
|MC
|59
|37
|5
|18
|Luke List
|41
|MC
|36
|67
|MC
|4
|Peter Malnati
|41
|59
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|67
|36
|70
|20
|MC
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|47
|MC
|39
|18
|Quade Cummins
|78
|4
|MC
|36
|27
|MC
|12
|William Mouw
|34
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|18
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|45
|67
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|39
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|37
|29
|4
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|18
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|John Pak
|MC
|27
|28
|MC
|70
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|26
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|8
|Tim Widing
|MC
|52
|MC
|24
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|28
|Taylor Montgomery
|34
|36
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|67
|9
|MC
|52
|26
|Paul Peterson
|60
|52
|MC
|MC
|28
|Will Gordon
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Martin Laird
|40
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|59
|70
|45
|45
|MC
|4
|Will Chandler
|MC
|MC
|MC
|76
|27
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|MC
|13
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|51
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|35
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|67
|Wd
|70
|MC
|67
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|MC
|18
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|86
|36
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|12
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|64
|43
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Martin
|MC
|48
|MC
|33
|Cameron Champ
|19
|9
|MC
|52
|MC
|15
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|68
|MC
|MC
|9
|56
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|43
|MC
|29
|18
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Nick Hardy
|51
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|32
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|10
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|42
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|73
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|73
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|8
|Mason Andersen
|85
|Wd
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|11
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|34
|35
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|11
|MC
|23
|61
|Harrison Endycott
|82
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|James Hahn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|66
|Scott Piercy
|28
|13
|10
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Benjamin James
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|34
|30
|69
|64
|MC
|26
|Jackson Koivun
|MC
|Brendan Valdes
|MC
|13
|MC
|Preston Summerhays
|7
|MC
|MC
|48
|Kyle Stanley
|Brandon Matthews
|MC
|MC
|MC
|76
|64
|Aaron Wise
|51
|MC
|58
|MC
|39
|Vince Covello
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|David Ford
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|20
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|45
|MC
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|20
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|George McNeill
|42
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|48
|MC
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|MC
|35
|Tommy Gainey
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|67
|MC
|Michael La Sasso
|MC
|MC
|Jay Giannetto
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Ben Griffin
|5
|Sung Jae Im
|12
|47
|26
|Jason Day
|23
|JT Poston
|30
|6
|1
|MC
|MC
|65
|64
|Denny McCarthy
|7
|6
|6
|MC
|MC
|34
|Lucas Glover
|23
|6
|MC
|1
|10
|25
|MC
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Stephan Jaeger
|13
|30
|Wd
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|71
|47
|Tom Kim
|Bud Cauley
|61
|18
|12
|8
|52
|Nico Echavarria
|52
|MC
|Chris Kirk
|21
|23
|60
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|1
|31
|Si Woo Kim
|Wd
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|34
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|20
|6
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|2
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|26
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|Eric Cole
|7
|42
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|61
|Ryo Hisatsune
|52
|Keith Mitchell
|18
|42
|MC
|7
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|34
|MC
|30
|23
|43
|2
|27
|MC
|MC
|Victor Perez
|Max Homa
|MC
|35
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|24
|Jake Knapp
|52
|Kurt Kitayama
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|2
|17
|Beau Hossler
|61
|26
|MC
|26
|Lee Hodges
|77
|43
|Rickie Fowler
|Karl Vilips
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|MC
|8
|18
|Brian Campbell
|12
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|2
|16
|47
|Sami Valimaki
|12
|Justin Lower
|73
|51
|Luke Clanton
|2
|Mark Hubbard
|32
|6
|13
|41
|MC
|MC
|24
|Rico Hoey
|26
|Pierceson Coody
|30
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|Doug Ghim
|34
|26
|MC
|18
|Wd
|Seamus Power
|17
|13
|8
|61
|16
|25
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|67
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|2
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|21
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|Paul Waring
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|4
|Wd
|4
|6
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|16
|11
|30
|25
|McClure Meissner
|20
|Chan Kim
|12
|Hayden Springer
|7
|Joel Dahmen
|46
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|44
|Sam Ryder
|34
|MC
|60
|58
|18
|2
|Isaiah Salinda
|Trace Crowe
|44
|Carson Young
|5
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|4
|Jackson Suber
|Henrik Norlander
|61
|MC
|MC
|28
|27
|Kevin Roy
|31
|Zach Johnson
|26
|35
|60
|34
|37
|16
|5
|34
|3
|2
|Takumi Kanaya
|Brice Garnett
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|34
|21
|24
|18
|Ben Kohles
|52
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|Ricky Castillo
|Luke List
|MC
|4
|68
|56
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|30
|58
|56
|MC
|44
|27
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|13
|16
|Ben Silverman
|18
|MC
|65
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|21
|MC
|26
|Quade Cummins
|William Mouw
|13
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|David Lipsky
|61
|MC
|24
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|Jeremy Paul
|Rikuya Hoshino
|John Pak
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|42
|MC
|Tim Widing
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|28
|Martin Laird
|MC
|MC
|30
|28
|37
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|43
|Will Chandler
|Danny Willett
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|51
|MC
|60
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|41
|19
|MC
|MC
|45
|Noah Goodwin
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Matthew NeSmith
|75
|35
|50
|Ben Martin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|2
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|51
|MC
|11
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|52
|MC
|30
|MC
|1
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Braden Thornberry
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|21
|30
|43
|55
|Hayden Buckley
|34
|30
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|Mason Andersen
|Chesson Hadley
|32
|MC
|10
|34
|MC*
|25
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|Philip Knowles
|Ryan Palmer
|75
|MC
|18
|MC*
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|MC
|47
|2
|47
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|66
|James Hahn
|52
|35
|67
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|44
|35
|20
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|67
|34
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|69
|MC
|14
|Nicholas Lindheim
|MC
|MC
|69
|55
|Benjamin James
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC*
|Jackson Koivun
|Brendan Valdes
|Preston Summerhays
|Kyle Stanley
|MC
|41
|18
|MC
|55
|22
|18
|63
|Brandon Matthews
|68
|Aaron Wise
|69
|MC
|16
|Vince Covello
|David Ford
|Robby Shelton
|34
|MC
|MC
|27
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|6
|60
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|61
|Wd
|MC
|26
|12
|George McNeill
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|52
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|35
|MC
|18
|MC
|39
|65
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|51
|69
|27
|Gordon Sargent
|57
|Michael La Sasso
|Jay Giannetto
|MC
|**********
|Not Held In 2020 (Covid)
