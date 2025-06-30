Golf Form Guide

John Deere Classic 2025: Course and current form stats

TPC Deere Run joined the PGA Tour calendar in July 2000
TPC Deere Run: A low-scoring venue where last year's 72-hole winning total was 256 (28 under par)

TPC Deere Run stages a PGA Tour event for the 25th time. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Low-scoring parkland venue in Illinois

  • Take Poston [33/1] to claim second win at Deere Run

  • Coody [40/1] a strong each-way contender

Tournament and Course Notes

TPC Deere Run joined the PGA Tour calendar in July 2000, just a few months after the course was opened. Since then, it has been part of the annual schedule, with the exception of 2020 when the Covid pandemic led to its cancellation.

With many of golf's leading stars preparing to travel to the UK to compete in this year's Open Championship, the entry list for this week's event in Illinois is relatively modest. Just three members of the world's top-30 are taking part.

TPC Deere Run is a gently undulating course with Bentgrass fairways and greens, and laid out 650 feet above sea level. Water hazards come into play on just four holes, at this traditional parkland layout.

Following the 2021 edition, the course underwent a comprehensive renovation of its bunkers which were completely rebuilt. TPC Deere Run, which is a truly rural venue, is built on the site of a former Arabian horse farm.

The average-winning 72-hole total for the last 15 John Deere Classics is 262.27, which is 21.73 under par. Just 12 months ago, winner Davis Thompson was 28 under par (256), which illustrates that a hot putter is necessary for any aspiring champion.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 John Deere Classic

Five To Watch

In a mediocre field such as this, few golfers stand out as potential title contenders.

But one player who does appear to be a cut above the rest, regarding current form, is Ben Griffin 16/117.00.

The 29-year-old, who resides in Georgia, has won twice on Tour this year and is currently sixth in the FedEx Cup standings.

Three other Americans worth noting are JT Poston 33/134.00, Denny McCarthy 28/129.00 and Lucas Glover 45/146.00.

Poston is a former winner at TPC Deere Run and a three-time champion on the PGA Tour, including last October's Shriners Children's Open. His best finish of 2025, so far, is tied-fifth in the PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, McCarthy is becoming a course specialist: His last three visits to TPC Deere Run all yielded top-10 finishes.

And in his most recent outing two weeks' ago he finished in a tie-for-12th at TPC River Highlands (Signature Event) which is another low-scoring venue.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 John Deere Classic

As for former US Open champion Glover, the 45-year-old is a six-time winner on Tour, including this event in 2021.

Although not the most consistent of pros, Glover has posted four T10s this season and can't be ruled out in Illinois.

Finally, why not consider Pierceson Coody 40/141.00 who is enjoying a strong season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The 25-year-old is currently fifth in the Tour's overall standings for 2025, thanks to six T10s that include a trio of podium finishes.

While Coody is an unlikely champion this week, he's appears to be worth an each-way flutter and is almost certain to return to the PGA Tour in 2026.

Betfair latest for the 2025 Open Championship

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At TPC Deere Run (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.22: Lucas Glover (18)
67.50: Denny McCarthy (16)
67.56: Seamus Power (16)
67.67: Sung Jae Im (12)
67.75: JT Poston (16)
67.81: Mark Hubbard (16)
67.93: Adam Schenk (15)
67.94: Adam Svensson (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's preview for the 2025 John Deere Classic

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Deere Run (2014-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17
Ben Griffin 13 14 10 2 1 8 46 MC 1
Sung Jae Im 61 57 MC 16 MC 23 33 MC
Jason Day 4 23 MC
JT Poston 45 33 MC 36 5 23 18
Denny McCarthy 12 57 55 8 46
Lucas Glover 9 MC MC 22 37 66
Aldrich Potgieter 1 6 MC MC
Stephan Jaeger MC 34 MC 39 70 7 56
Matt McCarty 19 MC 4 MC MC 15 MC
Michael Kim 26 42 50 44 16 55 Wd
Tom Kim MC 45 33 MC 44 71 54 MC
Bud Cauley 25 MC 39 3 72 28
Nico Echavarria 6 MC 59 41 25 28
Chris Kirk 2 12 MC MC 55 42
Davis Riley 67 57 MC 59 MC 2 MC 45 32
Davis Thompson 34 25 MC 49 MC MC 23
Si Woo Kim 84 Wd 42 31 28 8 17 15 MC
Sam Stevens 45 23 31 28 60 23 3 24
Kevin Yu 25 3 MC 50 4 29 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 45 12 MC 16 50 42 MC
Joe Highsmith 34 36 MC MC MC 8 66 MC
Jacob Bridgeman 26 52 MC 31 MC MC 4 MC 10
Ryan Gerard 41 54 50 23 73 8 42 MC 12
Nick Dunlap MC 66 MC MC 44 MC 69
Austin Eckroat 60 25 57 46 67 51 MC
Eric Cole Wd MC MC 44 28 41 34 5 MC
Thriston Lawrence 8 12 MC 4 MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 41 MC 36 46 33 7 29 MC
Ryo Hisatsune 60 47 6 37 37 MC 18
Keith Mitchell MC 27 36 MC 7 18
Max McGreevy MC 27 66 MC 45 15 24
Patrick Rodgers MC MC 28 MC 42 15
Victor Perez 51 19 9 75 MC 13 60 MC
Max Homa MC 54 MC 51 60 30
Taylor Moore MC MC 73 19 25 MC MC
Jake Knapp 4 27 MC MC 39 3
Kurt Kitayama 51 MC 22 MC 5 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 4 Wd 41 54 33 4
Beau Hossler 60 52 59 19 MC 65 MC
Lee Hodges 34 9 53 MC MC MC MC
Rickie Fowler MC 36 7 16 MC 15
Karl Vilips MC MC 11 MC 49 4
Adam Hadwin 78 57 27 51 MC 60 12
Brian Campbell MC Wd MC 55 34 MC
Alex Smalley MC 13 MC 28 5 39 MC
Sami Valimaki 19 MC MC 7 39 MC
Justin Lower 46 MC 68 MC 60 MC MC 8
Luke Clanton 60 34 MC
Mark Hubbard 13 MC 47 28 7 5 MC
Rico Hoey MC 36 66 MC 7 52 MC
Pierceson Coody 7 3 2 12 16 25 25 MC
Patrick Fishburn MC 43 MC MC MC MC MC
Jesper Svensson MC 18 46 61 MC MC
Doug Ghim 19 MC MC 46 52 33 MC
Seamus Power MC Wd 59 MC 34 MC
Andrew Putnam 8 6 44 61 15 MC
Vince Whaley 32 52 11 37 15 26
Matt Kuchar MC 25 53 56
Emiliano Grillo 73 19 24 16 20 MC
Garrick Higgo MC 55 68 MC
Alejandro Tosti MC MC MC 54 67 MC
Paul Waring MC 47 MC MC
Harry Higgs 24 MC 51 59 2 MC MC
Steven Fisk MC 43 66 13 24
Adam Schenk MC 50 65 MC MC 5 MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC Wd 20 49 MC
McClure Meissner MC MC 28 MC 65 MC
Chan Kim 19 MC MC MC MC MC
Hayden Springer 34 59 77 65 MC 18
Joel Dahmen MC MC MC MC MC MC
Chandler Phillips 13 64 MC MC 15 10
Sam Ryder MC MC 53 13 MC MC
Isaiah Salinda 60 Wd Wd 56 8
Trace Crowe MC MC MC 1 13 27 MC 4
Carson Young MC 52 53 13 MC MC
Chris Gotterup 26 23 MC 28 13 15 12
Jackson Suber 6 18 53 MC MC MC
Henrik Norlander 51 52 59 MC 45 4
Kevin Roy 8 18 46 54 15 MC
Zach Johnson 82 MC MC
Takumi Kanaya 46 MC MC MC MC 45 5 18
Brice Garnett MC MC 36 31 MC 12
Kris Ventura 34 MC 16 MC MC 31
Adam Svensson MC MC 46 59 MC 32
Ben Kohles 78 MC MC 37 52 MC
Frankie Capan MC MC 77 MC MC 3
Ricky Castillo MC MC 59 37 5 18
Luke List 41 MC 36 67 MC 4
Peter Malnati 41 59 66 MC MC MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC MC
Ben Silverman 67 36 70 20 MC MC
Nate Lashley MC 47 MC 39 18
Quade Cummins 78 4 MC 36 27 MC 12
William Mouw 34 MC MC 27 MC 18
Rafael Campos MC MC MC 55 45 67
David Lipsky MC MC MC MC MC 4
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC 13 39 MC
Taylor Dickson MC MC 37 29 4
Jeremy Paul MC 18 59 MC MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC MC 39 MC
John Pak MC 27 28 MC 70 MC
Chad Ramey 26 MC MC 45 MC 8
Tim Widing MC 52 MC 24
Thomas Rosenmueller 51 MC MC MC 52 28
Taylor Montgomery 34 36 7 MC MC MC
David Skinns 67 9 MC 52 26
Paul Peterson 60 52 MC MC 28
Will Gordon 51 MC MC MC 5 MC
Martin Laird 40 MC 2 MC MC
Dylan Wu 59 70 45 45 MC 4
Will Chandler MC MC MC 76 27 MC MC
Danny Willett MC 13 MC
Lanto Griffin 51 MC 27 MC MC MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 7 MC MC 35
Zac Blair MC MC 52 MC MC MC MC
Camilo Villegas 67 Wd 70 MC 67 MC
Noah Goodwin MC 18 21 MC MC MC
Cristobal Del Solar 86 36 MC MC 31 MC 12
Matthew NeSmith MC 64 43 9 MC MC MC
Ben Martin MC 48 MC 33
Cameron Champ 19 9 MC 52 MC 15 MC
Dylan Frittelli 68 MC MC 9 56
Trey Mullinax MC 43 MC 29 18
Braden Thornberry MC MC MC MC MC 10
Nick Hardy 51 MC 11 MC MC 32
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC 7 MC 10
Trevor Cone MC 42 52 MC MC MC
Kaito Onishi 73 MC 5 MC MC MC
Kevin Velo 73 MC MC Wd MC MC 8
Mason Andersen 85 Wd MC 37 MC MC
Chesson Hadley 11 MC MC 20 MC MC
Matthew Riedel 26 MC MC MC MC
Philip Knowles 34 35 MC 8 MC MC MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Bronson Burgoon 11 MC 23 61
Harrison Endycott 82 MC MC MC MC 10
James Hahn MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC MC MC 39 66
Scott Piercy 28 13 10 MC MC 25 MC MC
Nicholas Lindheim
Benjamin James MC
Anders Albertson MC MC 34 30 69 64 MC 26
Jackson Koivun MC
Brendan Valdes MC 13 MC
Preston Summerhays 7 MC MC 48
Kyle Stanley
Brandon Matthews MC MC MC 76 64
Aaron Wise 51 MC 58 MC 39
Vince Covello MC MC Wd MC
David Ford MC MC MC
Robby Shelton MC 20 38 MC MC MC MC 18
Nick Watney MC MC MC 64 45 MC MC
Tyler Duncan MC 20 MC 48 MC MC 6 MC
George McNeill 42 MC MC
Jonathan Byrd 48 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC MC 35
Tommy Gainey 19 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gordon Sargent 67 MC
Michael La Sasso MC MC
Jay Giannetto
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Ben Griffin 5
Sung Jae Im 12 47 26
Jason Day 23
JT Poston 30 6 1 MC MC 65 64
Denny McCarthy 7 6 6 MC MC 34
Lucas Glover 23 6 MC 1 10 25 MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter
Stephan Jaeger 13 30 Wd MC
Matt McCarty
Michael Kim MC MC MC MC 1 71 47
Tom Kim
Bud Cauley 61 18 12 8 52
Nico Echavarria 52 MC
Chris Kirk 21 23 60 MC
Davis Riley MC
Davis Thompson 1 31
Si Woo Kim Wd MC
Sam Stevens 34 MC
Kevin Yu 20 6
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 2
Joe Highsmith MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC
Ryan Gerard 26
Nick Dunlap MC
Austin Eckroat
Eric Cole 7 42 MC
Thriston Lawrence
Thorbjorn Olesen 61
Ryo Hisatsune 52
Keith Mitchell 18 42 MC 7
Max McGreevy MC MC
Patrick Rodgers 34 MC 30 23 43 2 27 MC MC
Victor Perez
Max Homa MC 35
Taylor Moore MC 24
Jake Knapp 52
Kurt Kitayama
Michael Thorbjornsen 2 17
Beau Hossler 61 26 MC 26
Lee Hodges 77 43
Rickie Fowler
Karl Vilips
Adam Hadwin MC MC 8 18
Brian Campbell 12 MC
Alex Smalley MC 2 16 47
Sami Valimaki 12
Justin Lower 73 51
Luke Clanton 2
Mark Hubbard 32 6 13 41 MC MC 24
Rico Hoey 26
Pierceson Coody 30
Patrick Fishburn MC
Jesper Svensson
Doug Ghim 34 26 MC 18 Wd
Seamus Power 17 13 8 61 16 25
Andrew Putnam MC 41 MC MC* MC
Vince Whaley MC MC 43 MC
Matt Kuchar MC 67
Emiliano Grillo MC 2
Garrick Higgo MC 21
Alejandro Tosti MC
Paul Waring
Harry Higgs MC 57 MC MC
Steven Fisk
Adam Schenk MC 4 Wd 4 6 MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC 16 11 30 25
McClure Meissner 20
Chan Kim 12
Hayden Springer 7
Joel Dahmen 46 MC MC 2 MC
Chandler Phillips 44
Sam Ryder 34 MC 60 58 18 2
Isaiah Salinda
Trace Crowe 44
Carson Young 5 MC
Chris Gotterup MC 4
Jackson Suber
Henrik Norlander 61 MC MC 28 27
Kevin Roy 31
Zach Johnson 26 35 60 34 37 16 5 34 3 2
Takumi Kanaya
Brice Garnett 34 MC MC MC 37 MC MC MC 45
Kris Ventura MC
Adam Svensson 34 21 24 18
Ben Kohles 52 MC
Frankie Capan
Ricky Castillo
Luke List MC 4 68 56
Peter Malnati MC MC 30 58 56 MC 44 27 MC
Greyson Sigg MC 13 16
Ben Silverman 18 MC 65
Nate Lashley MC 21 MC 26
Quade Cummins
William Mouw 13
Rafael Campos MC MC
David Lipsky 61 MC 24
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC MC
Taylor Dickson
Jeremy Paul
Rikuya Hoshino
John Pak
Chad Ramey MC 42 MC
Tim Widing
Thomas Rosenmueller
Taylor Montgomery MC
David Skinns MC MC
Paul Peterson
Will Gordon MC MC 28
Martin Laird MC MC 30 28 37
Dylan Wu MC MC 43
Will Chandler
Danny Willett
Lanto Griffin MC 51 MC 60
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC
Zac Blair 46 MC MC MC 56 MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 41 19 MC MC 45
Noah Goodwin
Cristobal Del Solar
Matthew NeSmith 75 35 50
Ben Martin MC MC MC 39 2 MC
Cameron Champ MC 51 MC 11 MC
Dylan Frittelli 52 MC 30 MC 1
Trey Mullinax MC MC MC MC 19
Braden Thornberry
Nick Hardy MC 21 30 43 55
Hayden Buckley 34 30
Trevor Cone MC
Kaito Onishi MC
Kevin Velo
Mason Andersen
Chesson Hadley 32 MC 10 34 MC* 25 MC MC
Matthew Riedel
Philip Knowles
Ryan Palmer 75 MC 18 MC* MC
Bronson Burgoon MC 47 2 47
Harrison Endycott MC 66
James Hahn 52 35 67
Kevin Kisner MC 44 35 20
Austin Cook MC MC 16 MC 67 34
Scott Piercy MC Wd MC 69 MC 14
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC 69 55
Benjamin James
Anders Albertson MC MC*
Jackson Koivun
Brendan Valdes
Preston Summerhays
Kyle Stanley MC 41 18 MC 55 22 18 63
Brandon Matthews 68
Aaron Wise 69 MC 16
Vince Covello
David Ford
Robby Shelton 34 MC MC 27
Nick Watney MC MC MC 50 6 60 MC
Tyler Duncan MC 61 Wd MC 26 12
George McNeill MC MC MC* MC MC MC
Jonathan Byrd MC 43 MC MC MC 5 MC 52
Chez Reavie MC 35 MC 18 MC 39 65
Tommy Gainey MC 51 69 27
Gordon Sargent 57
Michael La Sasso
Jay Giannetto MC
**********
Not Held In 2020 (Covid)

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

