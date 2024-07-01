Golf Form Guide

John Deere Classic 2024: Course and current form stats

The John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run is usually a birdie-fest
TPC Deere Run: A low-scoring parkland course in rural Illinois

The PGA Tour remains in the Midwest, switching states from Michigan to Illinois. Words & stats supplied by Andy Swales.

  • Since 2009, the average winning 72-hole total is 262.7

  • In-form Sung Jae 18/119.00 ready to win again

  • Upwardly-mobile Davis 28/129.00 closing in on maiden title

Tournament and Course Notes

• TPC Deere Run joined the PGA Tour calendar in July 2000, just a few months after the course was opened. Since then, it has been part of the annual schedule, with the exception of 2020 when the Covid pandemic led to its cancellation;

• With many of golf's leading stars preparing to travel to the UK to compete in this year's Open Championship, the entry list for this week's event is relatively modest. Just two members of the world's top-25 are taking part;

• This parkland course has Bentgrass fairways and greens, and was laid out 650 feet above sea level. Water hazards are not a major issue at TPC Deere Run, coming into play on just four holes, although there are plenty of trees and dense wooded areas ready to penalise any errant shots;

• Following the 2021 edition, the course underwent a comprehensive renovation of its bunkers which were completely rebuilt. TPC Deere Run, which is a truly rural venue, is built on the site of a former Arabian horse farm;

• The John Deere Classic is usually a birdie-fest and, since 2009, the average-winning 72-hole total is 262.7. Therefore, a hot putter is an absolute necessity for any aspiring champion. At just under 7,300 yards, and with few monster par-4s on the scorecard, this is not a course where the big hitters enjoy a significant advantage.

Good Current Form

The 'top seed' this week is world No 8 Patrick Cantlay 9/110.00 who makes his Deere Run debut.

Cantlay travels to the Midwest in good form, thanks to a brace of top-five finishes in his most recent two events. This includes a podium at the US Open.

Defending champ Sepp Straka 20/121.00 has been in solid form since the start of April, with four T10s.

Also looking strong is Korea's world No 29 Sung Jae Im 18/119.00 who has posted four T10s from six PGA Tour outings since mid-May.

The most recent of his two Tour wins came in Las Vegas over 32 months ago.

And young American Davis Thompson 28/129.00, who turns 26 this week, continues to impress.

He tied-ninth recently at the US Open, before taking his career tally of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour to three in Detroit on Sunday.

One other name to consider is Eric Cole 50/151.00 who tied-sixth over the weekend in Michigan.

This was only his second top-10 of 2024, following an excellent debut season last year when he posted six top-five finishes in all.

Good Course Form

Two-time Deere Run champ Jordan Spieth 18/119.00 makes his first appearance at the course for nine years, although his current form is hardly inspiring.

Four other pros with strong course histories are Lucas Glover 50/151.00, Denny McCarthy 25/126.00, JT Poston 33/134.00 and Adam Schenk 66/167.00.

Of this quartet, McCarthy may provide the best opportunity this week.

His recent form has been steady, although not spectacular, but he does have a couple of T10s in the bag this season.

He's perhaps a better each-way option than outright winner, and the same can be said about Seamus Power 50/151.00 whose Deere Run form is reasonably strong.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At TPC Deere Run (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.50: Lucas Glover (18)
67.75: Alex Smalley (12)
67.80: Sepp Straka (10)
67.92: Maverick McNealy (12)
67.92: Adam Svensson (12)
67.93: Adam Schenk (15)
67.95: Seamus Power (20)
68.00: Daniel Berger (12)
68.11: Patrick Rodgers (18)
68.13: Denny McCarthy (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

John Deere Classic: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Deere Run (2013-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17
Patrick Cantlay 5 3 MC 53 29 23
Sepp Straka 23 56 5 5 MC 8 11
Jason Day 44 MC 33 43 4 59
Sung Jae Im 3 MC 8 9 MC 4 1
Jordan Spieth 63 41 MC 37 43 29 MC
Denny McCarthy 31 32 39 24 MC 6
Cameron Davis 1 48 MC 50 56 MC 38
Lucas Glover 44 MC MC 12 43 16
JT Poston 55 32 22 12 MC 60
Eric Cole 6 48 MC 45 MC MC MC 68 MC
Adam Schenk MC 55 MC MC Wd MC 64 13
Aaron Rai 2 19 14 32 39 4 23
Jake Knapp 31 48 MC MC MC 58 8
Davis Thompson 2 9 27 MC 17 2 MC 23
Nick Dunlap 10 66 MC 12 MC 24 30
Ben Griffin 31 67 MC 2 MC Wd 16 13 MC
Lee Hodges MC 31 45 12 12 24 MC
Peter Malnati 74 70 MC 33 37 MC 66 19
Luke List 67 MC MC MC MC 30 19
Brendon Todd MC 36 67 MC 50 78 60
Davis Riley 57 48 MC 1 66 30 28
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 27 53 16 MC 36
Andrew Putnam 44 45 MC 53 29 MC
Adam Svensson MC 16 56 27 51 24 43 47
Keith Mitchell MC 10 37 MC 20 28
Mark Hubbard 52 50 42 65 26 52 3
Patrick Rodgers 31 16 MC 45 MC 29
Beau Hossler 31 MC 14 MC MC 4 52 MC
Maverick McNealy 44 7 17 23 41 MC
Ben Kohles 20 56 MC 26 58 2 28
Ryo Hisatsune 31 35 MC 18 MC 13
Chandler Phillips 67 10 12 50 MC 19
Alejandro Tosti Wd 17 73 63 MC MC
Sami Valimaki MC 35 MC MC MC MC
Matt Kuchar 25 50 33 MC 17 34 MC MC
Kevin Yu 31 42 61 4 MC 28
Taylor Montgomery 44 Wd MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC 32 Wd 59 11
Sam Stevens 10 2 14 MC 10 62 4
Seamus Power 20 MC 27 MC 16 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 56 MC 61 63 50 4 MC
Chan Kim MC MC MC 40 MC 28
Jorge Campillo MC 12 62 MC 4 24 39
Michael Kim 52 14 MC 20 MC 11
Nate Lashley 25 42 MC MC 38
Sam Ryder MC MC MC 26 MC MC
Doug Ghim MC Wd 50 35 MC 28
Ben Silverman 17 35 32 16 MC MC
Zac Blair MC 26 24 MC 53 MC 4
Max Greyserman 31 21 MC MC 40 MC 4
Alex Smalley MC Wd MC 20 13 MC
Harry Higgs 26 4 MC MC 1 1 50 MC
Chris Gotterup 67 61 MC MC MC 1 24 11
CT Pan MC 35 37 MC MC Wd 28
David Skinns 17 21 MC 20 48 11
Rico Hoey 6 MC MC MC MC MC
Justin Suh MC MC MC 50 MC MC
Justin Lower 25 50 MC MC MC 24 28
Andrew Novak 20 14 MC 54 30 23
McClure Meissner MC MC 57 5 13 MC 23
Dylan Wu 10 MC MC 16 30 28
Hayden Buckley 44 MC 5 59 52 MC
JJ Spaun 10 MC MC 26 MC MC
Brice Garnett MC MC 35 MC 11
Carl Yuan 20 Wd MC 68 MC MC
Joel Dahmen 25 10 56 59 62 28
Carson Young MC 14 MC 32 30 MC
Jimmy Stanger MC MC MC MC
Chez Reavie MC 65 MC 32 MC 40
Robby Shelton 57 MC 9 26 MC MC
Martin Laird MC MC 37 MC 48 MC
Tyler Duncan MC 24 56
Pierceson Coody 63 35 5 54 MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC MC MC
Vince Whaley 57 31 33 32 4 41 MC
Greyson Sigg MC 56 MC MC 13 MC 8
Ryan Moore 44 60 69 MC MC
Brandon Wu 44 70 62 MC MC MC 28
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC 51 MC 40 30 MC
Parker Coody MC MC 61 36 MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman 31 MC 14 46 MC 19
Trace Crowe MC 42 27 22 32 MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC 51 MC 10 MC 8
Kevin Streelman 57 57 50 36 MC MC
Nick Hardy 52 42 65 MC 28
Harry Hall 31 42 MC 40 MC 28
Joe Highsmith 57 MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Tway MC 68 24 43 9 11
Rafael Campos MC MC MC MC 9 38
David Lipsky Wd MC 9 MC MC 23
Garrick Higgo MC 42 MC MC MC 4
Joseph Bramlett MC 51 37 26 MC
Erik Barnes MC 65 MC MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 24 54 MC MC
Hayden Springer 10 54 MC MC MC MC MC
Troy Merritt 17 MC 45 40 9 MC
Nicholas Lindheim 31 MC MC
Zach Johnson 63 MC 45 20 19
Chad Ramey MC 24 MC MC MC 2
Dylan Frittelli 33 MC 29 20 MC 67 MC
Patton Kizzire 20 MC 10 24 28
Henrik Norlander MC 21 MC MC 20 64 19
Ryan Palmer 34 35 MC MC 19
Nico Echavarria 63 54 MC MC MC 24 4
Tom Whitney MC MC MC MC 66 MC
Wesley Bryan 67 MC MC MC MC
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC MC 52 MC
Stewart Cink MC 27 MC
Callum Tarren 57 MC 70 MC MC 11
Paul Barjon MC MC 54 MC 4
Daniel Berger MC 21 MC 45 36 13 MC
Ryan McCormick 31 51 MC MC 4 41 MC
Kevin Dougherty MC MC MC 30 MC
Will Gordon MC MC
Wilson Furr MC 31 MC MC MC MC
Patrick Fishburn 25 17 MC 20 MC 4
Lanto Griffin MC 51 MC 66 MC
Roger Sloan 31 MC 40 MC MC
Austin Smotherman MC MC 54 MC 65 70 70 MC 23
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 31 54 MC 38 48 10 46 MC MC
Kelly Kraft MC 42 MC 13 11
Cameron Champ MC MC MC MC
Ben Taylor MC MC MC MC MC 37
Kyle Westmoreland MC 56 15 MC
Adam Long MC MC 4 MC MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC 20 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 25 27 MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC 61 MC 2
Scott Piercy 66 MC 36 Wd 26 52 28
Richy Werenski 16 MC MC 20 29 MC MC MC 55
Kevin Chappell MC MC MC 30 MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC 52 MC
James Hahn MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC MC MC MC
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh 68 31 17 MC MC 36 32 59 29
Sean O`Hair MC MC 27 Wd Wd 61 37
Russell Knox 26 MC 19 64 46 MC 19
Cody Gribble MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC 3
Luke Clanton 10 41
Tommy Gainey MC MC MC MC MC 79 MC 9
Neal Shipley 20 9 26
Bud Cauley 52 MC MC
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 39
Kevin Kisner MC MC 65 MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 6 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC MC MC 48 40
Andrew Landry
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC 60 MC MC MC MC MC
Anders Albertson MC 63 16
Blaine Hale 44 11 MC MC MC MC MC
Nick Watney MC MC 11
Cole Sherwood 18 46 MC
Jackson Buchanan 39 MC
Tracy Vest
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC MC MC 41 MC
William McGirt MC MC 32 Wd 63 MC
Jim Herman MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC
MJ Daffue 56 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Paul Haley MC MC 77 MC MC MC 78 MC
Player `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Patrick Cantlay
Sepp Straka 1 MC 26
Jason Day
Sung Jae Im 47 26
Jordan Spieth 1 7 1
Denny McCarthy 6 6 MC MC 34
Cameron Davis 8 55 53
Lucas Glover 6 MC 1 10 25 MC MC 15
JT Poston 6 1 MC MC 65 64
Eric Cole 42 MC
Adam Schenk 4 Wd 4 6 MC
Aaron Rai
Jake Knapp
Davis Thompson 31
Nick Dunlap
Ben Griffin
Lee Hodges 43
Peter Malnati MC 30 58 56 MC 44 27 MC
Luke List 4 68 56 MC
Brendon Todd 2 43 18 MC MC MC MC
Davis Riley
Thorbjorn Olesen
Andrew Putnam 41 MC MC* MC
Adam Svensson 21 24 18
Keith Mitchell 42 MC 7
Mark Hubbard 6 13 41 MC MC 24
Patrick Rodgers MC 30 23 43 2 27 MC MC 15
Beau Hossler 26 MC 26
Maverick McNealy 8 18 44
Ben Kohles MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune
Chandler Phillips
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Matt Kuchar 67
Kevin Yu 6
Taylor Montgomery MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC
Sam Stevens MC
Seamus Power 13 8 61 16 25
Seong Hyeon Kim MC
Chan Kim
Jorge Campillo
Michael Kim MC MC MC 1 71 47
Nate Lashley 21 MC 26
Sam Ryder MC 60 58 18 2
Doug Ghim 26 MC 18 Wd
Ben Silverman MC 65
Zac Blair MC MC MC 56 MC
Max Greyserman
Alex Smalley 2 16 47
Harry Higgs 57 MC MC
Chris Gotterup 4
CT Pan 24 MC 34
David Skinns MC
Rico Hoey
Justin Suh MC
Justin Lower 51
Andrew Novak 42 30
McClure Meissner
Dylan Wu MC 43
Hayden Buckley 30
JJ Spaun 64 MC
Brice Garnett MC MC MC 37 MC MC MC 45
Carl Yuan MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC 2 MC
Carson Young MC
Jimmy Stanger
Chez Reavie 35 MC 18 MC 39 65 15
Robby Shelton MC MC 27
Martin Laird MC 30 28 37
Tyler Duncan 61 Wd MC 26 12
Pierceson Coody
Camilo Villegas MC 41 19 MC MC 45 71
Vince Whaley MC 43 MC
Greyson Sigg 13 16
Ryan Moore MC 24 2 18 55 MC 1 24 7 22
Brandon Wu 30
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Parker Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Trace Crowe
Chesson Hadley MC 10 34 MC* 25 MC MC
Kevin Streelman 51 41 MC 7 44 MC MC 44
Nick Hardy 21 30 43 55
Harry Hall
Joe Highsmith
Kevin Tway MC MC 23 MC 50 12 52
Rafael Campos MC
David Lipsky MC 24
Garrick Higgo 21
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC
Erik Barnes
Matthew NeSmith 35 50
Hayden Springer
Troy Merritt 17 MC MC 43 60 56 MC 20
Nicholas Lindheim MC 69 55
Zach Johnson 35 60 34 37 16 5 34 3 2 2
Chad Ramey 42 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 30 MC 1
Patton Kizzire MC 16 11 30 25
Henrik Norlander MC MC 28 27 MC
Ryan Palmer MC 18 MC* MC
Nico Echavarria MC
Tom Whitney
Wesley Bryan MC MC MC 3 8
Tyson Alexander MC
Stewart Cink 63 40 MC 52
Callum Tarren MC 6
Paul Barjon MC
Daniel Berger 34 33 5
Ryan McCormick
Kevin Dougherty
Will Gordon MC 28
Wilson Furr
Patrick Fishburn
Lanto Griffin 51 MC 60
Roger Sloan Wd 71 10 18
Austin Smotherman 51 MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC
Kelly Kraft MC 24 66 63 64 5
Cameron Champ 51 MC 11 MC
Ben Taylor MC MC
Kyle Westmoreland MC
Adam Long MC 13 23 53
Austin Cook MC 16 MC 67 34
Jhonattan Vegas 11 37 44 3
Martin Trainer MC 63 MC MC
Scott Piercy Wd MC 69 MC 14
Richy Werenski 42 MC MC 47 23 25
Kevin Chappell MC MC 8 52
Harrison Endycott 66
James Hahn 35 67 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC
Josh Teater MC 67 28 MC
Seung-Yul Noh 63 43 Wd 50 MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC 11 MC MC* MC 68 MC
Russell Knox 57 MC
Cody Gribble 42 MC 34 MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC
Luke Clanton
Tommy Gainey MC 51 69 27 MC
Neal Shipley
Bud Cauley 18 12 8 52 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 17
Kevin Kisner 44 35 20
Bill Haas MC MC 10 MC*
Brandt Snedeker MC MC
Andrew Landry 61 Wd 64 3 55 8
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Anders Albertson MC*
Blaine Hale
Nick Watney MC MC 50 6 60 MC 27
Cole Sherwood
Jackson Buchanan
Tracy Vest
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC 14
William McGirt MC MC MC 71 41 23 MC
Jim Herman 63 28 MC MC MC 10
Jimmy Walker 42
MJ Daffue 35
Paul Haley MC MC

