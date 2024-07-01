John Deere Classic 2024: Course and current form stats

Since 2009, the average winning 72-hole total is 262.7

Tournament and Course Notes

• TPC Deere Run joined the PGA Tour calendar in July 2000, just a few months after the course was opened. Since then, it has been part of the annual schedule, with the exception of 2020 when the Covid pandemic led to its cancellation;

• With many of golf's leading stars preparing to travel to the UK to compete in this year's Open Championship, the entry list for this week's event is relatively modest. Just two members of the world's top-25 are taking part;

• This parkland course has Bentgrass fairways and greens, and was laid out 650 feet above sea level. Water hazards are not a major issue at TPC Deere Run, coming into play on just four holes, although there are plenty of trees and dense wooded areas ready to penalise any errant shots;

• Following the 2021 edition, the course underwent a comprehensive renovation of its bunkers which were completely rebuilt. TPC Deere Run, which is a truly rural venue, is built on the site of a former Arabian horse farm;

• The John Deere Classic is usually a birdie-fest and, since 2009, the average-winning 72-hole total is 262.7. Therefore, a hot putter is an absolute necessity for any aspiring champion. At just under 7,300 yards, and with few monster par-4s on the scorecard, this is not a course where the big hitters enjoy a significant advantage.

Good Current Form

The 'top seed' this week is world No 8 Patrick Cantlay 9/110.00 who makes his Deere Run debut.

Cantlay travels to the Midwest in good form, thanks to a brace of top-five finishes in his most recent two events. This includes a podium at the US Open.

Defending champ Sepp Straka 20/121.00 has been in solid form since the start of April, with four T10s.

Also looking strong is Korea's world No 29 Sung Jae Im 18/119.00 who has posted four T10s from six PGA Tour outings since mid-May.

The most recent of his two Tour wins came in Las Vegas over 32 months ago.

And young American Davis Thompson 28/129.00, who turns 26 this week, continues to impress.

He tied-ninth recently at the US Open, before taking his career tally of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour to three in Detroit on Sunday.

One other name to consider is Eric Cole 50/151.00 who tied-sixth over the weekend in Michigan.

This was only his second top-10 of 2024, following an excellent debut season last year when he posted six top-five finishes in all.

Good Course Form

Two-time Deere Run champ Jordan Spieth 18/119.00 makes his first appearance at the course for nine years, although his current form is hardly inspiring.

Four other pros with strong course histories are Lucas Glover 50/151.00, Denny McCarthy 25/126.00, JT Poston 33/134.00 and Adam Schenk 66/167.00.

Of this quartet, McCarthy may provide the best opportunity this week.

His recent form has been steady, although not spectacular, but he does have a couple of T10s in the bag this season.

He's perhaps a better each-way option than outright winner, and the same can be said about Seamus Power 50/151.00 whose Deere Run form is reasonably strong.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At TPC Deere Run (2017-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.50: Lucas Glover (18)

67.75: Alex Smalley (12)

67.80: Sepp Straka (10)

67.92: Maverick McNealy (12)

67.92: Adam Svensson (12)

67.93: Adam Schenk (15)

67.95: Seamus Power (20)

68.00: Daniel Berger (12)

68.11: Patrick Rodgers (18)

68.13: Denny McCarthy (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves