For the first time in almost 19 years, the DP World Tour will be teeing-up at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg.

The club's most recent engagement on Tour was in January 2004, when it staged the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Four years earlier, Houghton was given the honour of hosting the first European Tour event of the new century, and which was won by England's Anthony Wall.

Course Details

Houghton is a lush parkland course, approximately two and a half miles north-east of Johannesburg city centre.

The course has staged eight South African Opens, the first of these in 1951, while the most recent was 30 years ago.

During its long and illustrious history, the club approached the Jack Nicklaus design group of architects to upgrade the layout.

The club website says that although Houghton is 'not brutally long', its main defence is 'strategically and extensively positioned bunkers.'

The greens have been re-contoured, with 'rolling undulations and subtle slopes to protect the integrity of the course.'

Their description continues: 'The parkland layout is dotted with ponds and dams.'

There have been no Sunshine Tour events staged at Houghton during the past decade, although it was the site of a Qualifying School tournament in 2019.

Latest betting for this week's Joburg Open

Four To Watch

Oliver Bekker: A seven-time winner on his home Sunshine Tour, but still chasing a maiden title on the 'European' equivalent. The South African came close to breaking this 'Euro' duck, in Spain, in early May when he lost a six-hole play-off to Adri Arnaus.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: In a field where the leading non-Southern Africa golfer is ranked outside the world top 200, it's usually safest to back one of the home pros teeing-up. The 28-year-old South African is probably better placed than most to claim a fourth DP World Tour title. He tied-fifth in his most recent start at Sun City two weeks' ago.

Jens Dantorp: Maybe the leading overseas challenger this week. The Swede has had a solid season on the Challenge Tour - winning once - and added a brace of top-10 finishes on the main DP World Tour during July.

Thriston Lawrence: Has kicked-on well since claiming a maiden DP World Tour title 12 months ago. Collected a second Tour victory at Crans-sur-Sierre, Switzerland, in August and is now ranked 90 in the world. He finished a creditable 14th in the 2022 Race to Dubai standings.

