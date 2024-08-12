Golf Form Guide

FedEx St Jude Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

TPC Southwind: It's week one of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Offs
TPC Southwind: Host to some of the smallest putting surfaces on the PGA Tour

We're off to Memphis, Tennessee for week one of the three-tournament FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Words and form stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament and Course Notes

• The 18th FedEx Cup Play-Offs start with the FedEx St Jude Championship in Tennessee. And there are further trips to Colorado and Georgia, before this season's No 1 golfer on the PGA Tour is crowned on September 1st;

• The tournament takes place at TPC Southwind, approximately 20 miles south-east of Memphis city centre. Designed by Ron Prichard, in consultation with two-time major winners Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller, TPC Southwind has staged a PGA Tour event every year since making its debut in 1989;

• The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings, following last week's Wyndham Championship, have qualified to tee-up in St Jude. Field sizes for the remaining two Play-Off events at Castle Pines and East Lake, will be 50 and 30 respectively;

• TPC Southwind, which opened in 1988, is a gently undulating tree-lined course which was built on the site of a former dairy farm. Precision driving and pin-point iron play is the key to success, while water comes into play on 10 holes;

• In 2004, the original Bentgrass putting surfaces were switched to Bermuda. During this upgrade they also narrowed many of the fairways, planted more than 100 new trees, added 15 bunkers and enlarged three ponds;

• More modifications were made to this parkland course in 2020 that included renovating every bunker, while extending the seventh hole by 15 yards, and relocating the third fairway. The greens at TPC Southwind are considerably smaller than the PGA Tour average, which is why the emphasis is more on accuracy than sheer power.

Good Current Form

The world's two most successful players of 2024 - Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50 and Xander Schauffele 15/28.50 - will be the main attractions again this week.

World No 1 Scheffler, who recently won Gold in Paris to collect his seventh victory of the year, doesn't have a great history at TPC Southwind.

The same can almost be said of Schauffele, the winner of two major titles this season. At least he can boast of one top-10 Southwind finish from six visits.

Since Riviera in mid-February, Schauffele has only once finished lower than tied-20th in 14 starts.

As for those with both good current form and a strong course history are the silver and bronze medallists from the Olympics, Tommy Fleetwood 22/123.00 and Hideki Matsuyama 25/126.00 respectively.

The pair are 11th and 12th in the current World Ranking, with Matsuyama in particular enjoying a comeback season on the PGA Tour having been outside the top 50 in early February.

Two others, who in this high quality field might be viewed as better each-way propositions than outright winners, are Sung Jae Im 35/136.00 and Russell Henley 33/134.00.

Both are playing pretty well, and can each boast of a solid Southwind history too.

Henley, in particular, should be fresh having not teed-up since finishing fifth at Royal Troon last month.

Good Course Form

Among the big name pros whose course form is better than most, are Rory McIlroy 17/29.50 and Patrick Cantlay 20/121.00.

McIlroy, who won't have to face the rigours of another major championship for eight months, has twice finished inside the top-four here, including tied-third last year.

Cantlay, another golfer whose misfiring major performances have received plenty of media attention in recent years, was runner-up at St Jude 12 months ago.

The 32-year-old Californian's overall form has improved during recent months, following a slow start to 2024.

Despite being a top-10 pro for the past four to five years, Cantlay has only twice stood on a major podium, and never on the top step.

Perhaps, with the major season done and dusted for another year, he can now focus on winning the FedEx Cup for a second tine.

Finally, England's Matt Fitzpatrick 45/146.00 has also performed well at TPC Southwind in recent years with a trio of top-six finishes from five starts.

However, the former US Open champion from Sheffield has struggled of late and even had to withdraw from the Olympic tournament in Paris recently.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At TPC Southwind (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.83: Sam Burns (12)
67.94: Justin Thomas (16)
67.94: Rory McIlroy (18)
68.00: Collin Morikawa (16)
68.06: Hideki Matsuyama (16)
68.25: Tommy Fleetwood (16)
68.33: Brian Harman (12)
68.40: Patrick Cantlay (20)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

The Punter Previews TPC Southwind Tournament

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Southwind (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23
Scottie Scheffler 1 7 1 41 1
Xander Schauffele 9 1 15 13 7 8
Rory McIlroy 5 MC 4 2 15
Ludvig Aberg 18 MC 4 27 12 5
Wyndham Clark 14 MC 10 9 56 MC
Collin Morikawa 24 16 4 13 14 2
Viktor Hovland 30 MC 46 20 MC 15
Patrick Cantlay 25 5 3 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 2 MC 34 15 16 20
Hideki Matsuyama 3 66 MC 23 6 8
Sahith Theegala 6 MC 4 48 32 12
Russell Henley 5 48 7 27
Brian Harman 45 60 21 9 21 33
Robert MacIntyre MC 50 1 MC 16 MC
Max Homa 43 70 61 MC 22
Tom Kim 8 MC 15 MC 2 26 43
Tony Finau 12 MC 5 3 8
Sung Jae Im 41 7 4 12 3 MC 8
Keegan Bradley 22 46 MC 39 32 43
Matt Fitzpatrick Wd 50 39 36 64 5
Matthieu Pavon 58 50 MC 16 5 MC
Cameron Young 22 31 6 9 67 50
Jason Day 9 13 23 44 MC 33
Sepp Straka 35 22 MC 61 23 56 5
Akshay Bhatia MC 64 MC 2 5 16 22
Aaron Rai 1 75 4 7 2 19
Shane Lowry MC 26 6 9 19 49
Sam Burns 12 31 55 9 15
Justin Thomas 31 62 5 MC 33
Billy Horschel 7 2 MC 55 41 15
Byeong Hun An 24 13 MC Wd MC 22
Adam Scott 10 2 39 32
Justin Rose MC 2 MC 68 MC MC
Min Woo Lee MC 22 MC 73 2 21
Corey Conners 9 25 10 27 9 20
Chris Kirk 31 44 63 26 MC
Jordan Spieth MC 25 MC 26 63 41 MC
Denny McCarthy 33 MC MC 7 31 32 39
Nick Dunlap MC MC 1 MC 10 66 MC 12
Davis Thompson 12 66 46 1 2 9 27
Cameron Davis MC 19 26 1 48 MC 50
Nick Taylor MC 30 MC 57 42 MC 27
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 22 16 MC Wd 23 32 4
Adam Hadwin 28 MC MC 34 27 MC 3
Taylor Pendrith 5 5 72 23 16 33
Eric Cole 7 31 46 7 6 48 MC 45
Stephan Jaeger MC 26 MC MC 31 21 MC
Alexander Noren 45 13 10 MC MC 22
Thomas Detry MC 9 26 55 14 41
Austin Eckroat 6 MC 66 MC 27 74 39
Si Woo Kim MC 43 26 31 32 15
Max Greyserman 2 2 13 21 26 31 21
JT Poston MC MC MC 30 55 32 22
Tom Hoge MC 72 MC 3 MC 45
Will Zalatoris MC MC MC Wd 42 MC 41
Harris English 50 34 63 41 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 28 19 16 46 36 MC MC
Taylor Moore 52 12 MC MC 10 68 MC MC
Emiliano Grillo 59 43 24 43 MC 55 41 27
Erik van Rooyen MC 17 MC 39 6 MC
Ben Griffin 7 MC MC 39 5 31 67 MC
Victor Perez 33 4 MC 10 44 MC 12
Jake Knapp Wd Wd 24 52 31 48 MC MC
Maverick McNealy 45 3 MC MC 44
Brendon Todd 12 31 46 12 MC 36 67 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC 65 MC 74 70 MC 33
Patrick Rodgers 33 37 5 34 31 16 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 61 1 20 25
Mark Hubbard MC 17 MC 32 52 50
Seamus Power 28 37 65 17 20 MC 27
**********
List includes all
qualified players
(FedEx Top 70)
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Scottie Scheffler 31 MC 14 15 43 MC
Xander Schauffele 24 57 46 6 27 52
Rory McIlroy 3 MC 12 47 4
Ludvig Aberg
Wyndham Clark 66 28
Collin Morikawa 13 5 26 20
Viktor Hovland 13 20 36 59
Patrick Cantlay 2 57 23 35 12
Tommy Fleetwood 3 46 35 4
Hideki Matsuyama 16 2 20 43
Sahith Theegala 13 13
Russell Henley 6 MC MC 7 MC
Brian Harman 31 3 36 MC 6
Robert MacIntyre 15 59
Max Homa 6 42 51 52 61 MC* 66
Tom Kim 24 13
Tony Finau 64 5 34 65 27 MC
Sung Jae Im 6 12 46 35
Keegan Bradley 43 MC 52 61
Matt Fitzpatrick 66 5 57 6 4
Matthieu Pavon
Cameron Young 31 31
Jason Day 52 MC 6 40
Sepp Straka 63 2
Akshay Bhatia
Aaron Rai 49 51 26 12
Shane Lowry 46 23 6 30
Sam Burns 52 20 2 MC
Justin Thomas 13 26 1 12
Billy Horschel MC 17 25 9 51 4 8 6
Byeong Hun An 37 12 MC
Adam Scott 5 36 40 10
Justin Rose 20 MC 54 11
Min Woo Lee 62
Corey Conners 6 28 36 30 27 68 MC
Chris Kirk 16 MC 6 MC*
Jordan Spieth 6 MC 12 30 12
Denny McCarthy 66 20 18
Nick Dunlap
Davis Thompson
Cameron Davis 6 13 60
Nick Taylor 24 MC 35 30
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 64 20
Adam Hadwin 16 69 72
Taylor Pendrith 68
Eric Cole 31
Stephan Jaeger 20 46 MC
Alexander Noren Wd 12
Thomas Detry 61
Austin Eckroat
Si Woo Kim 16 42 65 MC
Max Greyserman
JT Poston 24 20 30 18 MC
Tom Hoge 43 MC MC MC 34 12
Will Zalatoris 1 8
Harris English 52 4 MC 10 26 45 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 58 46 44 MC
Taylor Moore 5 31
Emiliano Grillo 20 31
Erik van Rooyen 20
Ben Griffin 24
Victor Perez 61 65
Jake Knapp
Maverick McNealy 31
Brendon Todd 43 67 15 MC
Peter Malnati MC 30 MC* MC 19
Patrick Rodgers 52 MC MC 29
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 32
Mark Hubbard 66 MC 47 MC 45
Seamus Power 66 MC 12 27
**********
List includes all
qualified players
(FedEx Top 70)

