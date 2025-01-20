Golf Form Guide

Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Torrey Pines has hosted more than 50 PGA Tour events
The stunning but sometimes windswept cliffs of Torrey Pines, one of golf's toughest venues

We're off to the cliff tops of San Diego for this week's PGA Tour tournament at Torrey Pines so read Andy Swales' preview for the course info, players' form and ones to watch ...

Tournament Notes

In 2025, it's another Wednesday start and Saturday finish for the Farmers Insurance Open in southern California.

The tournament is staged over the North and South courses at Torrey Pines, host of this event since 1968.

Situated around 16 miles north of downtown San Diego, Torrey is one of golf's most iconic locations.

Both courses are owned by the City of San Diego and, as is tradition, the golfers will play one round at each course over the first 36 holes, before the South takes charge for days three and four.

Course Notes

The South Course: Laid out along cliff tops high above the Pacific Ocean, it has also staged two US Opens, most recently in 2021.

At over 7,750 yards the South is one of the longest courses in professional golf and, not surprisingly, the bigger hitters have usually come out on top in this event. If a heavy wind blows in from the ocean, the South can become one huge slog for the medium and shorter hitters.

Both courses have undergone major renovations during the past decade. On the South, every putting surface was re-contoured to provide multiple pin positions.

The South's undulating greens need careful attention and are smaller than their counterparts on the North Course.

The North Course greens now measure, on average, around 6,000 square feet, having increased in size by approximately 20-30% 10 years ago when the layout was upgraded by the late Tom Weiskopf.

Putting surfaces on the North are sown with Bentgrass, while those on the South are Poa Annua.

Although both layouts are par 72s, the South is around two strokes tougher than the North. Water is not an issue on either layout.

Seven to watch at the Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines is one of those venues where course history appears to have a greater bearing on the result, than many others.

With this is mind, former world No 1 Jason Day 25/126.00 must be considered a real threat in this week's event.

The Australian is a two-time winner in San Diego, along with a brace of other podium finishes. He's also in reasonable nick right now, following his tied-third in the desert over the weekend.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau 20/121.00 is another course specialist who is no slouch off the tee either - which is a key ingredient to winning at Torrey.

And in-form Hideki Matsuyama 10/111.00 will be ready to contend again after winning the season-opening tournament at Kapalua.

The current world No 4 finished third on last year's Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green category, as well as fourth in Strokes Gained: Total, which perfectly illustrates his strong all-round game.

Ludvig Aberg 11/112.00 may not have performed as well last year, as he had in 2024, but he still did enough to retain his position among the world's top 10.

He began the current season with a tie-for-fifth in Hawaii and on his Torrey Pines debut 12 months ago tied-for-ninth.

Further down the pecking order is Will Zalatoris 25/126.00, the current world No 63.

The 28-year-old, who was born in San Francisco, seems to have fully recovered from the back surgery which forced him to miss most of the 2023 season.

He played well in spells last year and is now ready to challenge for honours in 2025.

A former world No 7, the American sneaked into the top-12 last week at La Quinta and he travels to San Diego where he finished second in 2022.

And if you're seeking a decent each-way or top five shout, then take a peek at Beau Hossler 50/151.00.

He tied-sixth here last year and, in his opening event of 2025, was 12th at The American Express.

Finally, keep an eye out for America's next Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley 22/123.00.

The former PGA Championship winner has opened his 2025 campaign with finishes of 15-6 in Hawaii, and at Torrey has posted a trio of T5s.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Torrey Pines (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.86: Will Zalatoris (14)
69.86: Tony Finau (22)
69.94: Max Homa (18)
69.94: Justin Rose (18)
70.10: Jason Day (20)
70.29: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
70.33: Taylor Montgomery (12)
70.41: Sung Jae Im (22)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Farmers Insurance Form (2019-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46
Hideki Matsuyama 16 1 2
Ludvig Aberg 5 6 17
Keegan Bradley 6 15 5
Sahith Theegala 37 36 8
Sung Jae Im MC 3 9
Aaron Rai 15 14
Tony Finau MC 15
Maverick McNealy 45 8 1 17
Shane Lowry 3
Akshay Bhatia 37 32 4 2
Jason Day 3 40 19 8
Matthieu Pavon 48 17
Austin Eckroat MC 15 17
Max Greyserman 7 24
Stephan Jaeger 3 36
Max Homa 26 14
Taylor Pendrith 45 13 19
Thriston Lawrence MC MC 14 30
Matt McCarty MC 65 53 MC
Eric Cole 68 5 52 15
Justin Rose 18 34
Thomas Detry 53 5 36
Jhonattan Vegas MC 4 57
Matt Wallace 45 53 11
Will Zalatoris 12 26 18
Kevin Yu MC 44 11 MC
Ben Griffin 7 45 15 8
Si Woo Kim 51 MC 32 Wd
Justin Lower 3 37 MC 5
Kurt Kitayama 58 37
Erik van Rooyen MC 30 42 24
Harris English 43 MC 60
Taylor Moore 7 MC 35
JJ Spaun 29 3 MC
Victor Perez 34 MC 34
Beau Hossler 12
Harry Hall 21 10 8
Niklas Norgaard 4 48 40
Max McGreevy MC MC 1
Lee Hodges 34 10 5
Adam Schenk Wd 6 53
Jesper Svensson MC 10 36 7
Luke Clanton MC 2
Matteo Manassero 43 43 30
Emiliano Grillo MC MC
Patrick Fishburn MC 6 8
Jake Knapp MC 56 68
Doug Ghim 21 72 42 MC
Mark Hubbard 12 21 35 3
Charley Hoffman 5 59
Patrick Rodgers 70 MC 17 9
Ryo Hisatsune 43 65 55 17 29
Matti Schmid MC MC 59 61
Vince Whaley 64 72 8 5
Rico Hoey 58 59 17
Davis Riley MC Wd MC
Daniel Berger 21 MC 2 62
Andrew Novak MC MC 35 2
Luke List MC 72 MC
Adam Svensson MC 30 53
Peter Malnati MC MC 53 MC MC
Sam Stevens 51 59 42 67
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 3 16 9
Andrew Putnam MC 30 MC MC
Antoine Rozner MC MC 3
McClure Meissner 68 21
Carson Young 29 MC 35 62
Frankie Capan 12 45
David Lipsky MC 45 9
Rikuya Hoshino 43 MC 28
Chandler Phillips MC MC 11
Chan Kim MC 53
Michael Kim 43 MC 11 12
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC MC
Tim Widing MC Wd
Ben Silverman MC 69
Sami Valimaki MC 63
Steven Fisk MC MC 49
Joe Highsmith 66 MC 11
Taylor Dickson MC 72
Rafael Campos MC MC 57 MC 1
Alex Smalley 11 16 MC 29
Zac Blair MC MC MC
William Mouw MC MC
Harry Higgs 34 MC 11 34
Jackson Suber MC 6
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 8
Gary Woodland 16 MC
Alejandro Tosti 58 MC MC MC
Hayden Springer 30 37
Henrik Norlander MC 37 17 57
Nate Lashley MC 37 MC MC
Thomas Rosenmueller MC 59 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 2 42 42
Greyson Sigg MC 70 MC 9
Sam Ryder 43 21 MC 5
Chris Gotterup MC MC 46
Jacob Bridgeman 21 MC MC 12
Ryan Gerard 51 37
Pierceson Coody 7 MC 12
Paul Peterson MC 10 25
Brian Campbell 51 Wd
Aldrich Potgieter MC MC 42 2 8
Kevin Streelman MC 53 MC MC
Wesley Bryan MC MC 17
Kevin Roy 18 45
David Skinns MC MC MC 42
Cristobal Del Solar MC 70 42 27 51
Taylor Montgomery 58 65 42
Vincent Norrman 29 37
Joel Dahmen MC MC 35 MC
John Pak MC MC
Braden Thornberry MC MC
Dylan Wu 15 MC 47
Isaiah Salinda MC MC
Quade Cummins 34 MC
Nick Hardy MC MC MC MC
Ricky Castillo 43 MC
Kevin Tway 53 42 MC
Chad Ramey MC MC MC 29
Hayden Buckley MC MC 65
Chesson Hadley MC
Danny Walker MC MC
Joseph Bramlett MC 35 29
Kevin Velo MC MC
Camilo Villegas 7 MC MC 47
Zach Johnson MC 21 MC
Jeremy Paul 64 45
Lanto Griffin 34 MC 68 12
Mason Andersen MC MC
Kris Ventura 58 MC
Troy Merritt MC 12
Kaito Onishi MC MC 28 58
Trevor Cone MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC 76 MC 70
Noah Goodwin MC MC
Norman Xiong MC MC MC 47
Ryan Palmer 34 MC
Francesco Molinari MC MC 17
Brandt Snedeker 51 53 MC MC
Will Gordon 66 MC 30 47
Will Chandler MC
Matthew Riedel 51
Danny Willett MC 21
Philip Knowles MC 65
Trey Mullinax 18 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC
Bronson Burgoon MC
Anders Albertson MC MC
Willie Mack
Jackson Koivun
Garrick Higgo 59 53 17
Cavin McCall
Carl Yuan 53 MC 29
Robby Shelton 31 17 17
Matthew NeSmith 39 MC MC
Brandon Wu 49 23
Martin Laird 17 37
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Hideki Matsuyama 13 9 30 53 45 3 12 33 MC MC
Ludvig Aberg 9
Keegan Bradley 43 2 65 16 35 5 4 MC 41
Sahith Theegala 64 4 25
Sung Jae Im MC 4 6 32 36 52
Aaron Rai 33 52 6
Tony Finau 6 9 MC 2 6 13 6 4 18 24
Maverick McNealy 37 31 30 MC 15 29
Shane Lowry 25 MC 33 13 7
Akshay Bhatia 13
Jason Day MC 7 3 MC 16 5 1 MC MC 1
Matthieu Pavon 1
Austin Eckroat 37 MC MC
Max Greyserman MC
Stephan Jaeger 3 53 MC 66 MC
Max Homa 13 1 MC 18 9 MC MC
Taylor Pendrith 9 60 16
Thriston Lawrence
Matt McCarty
Eric Cole MC MC
Justin Rose 56 18 6 MC 1 8 4 MC MC
Thomas Detry 20 37
Jhonattan Vegas MC 25 39 MC 30 MC MC 28 18 11
Matt Wallace MC
Will Zalatoris 13 MC 2 7 MC
Kevin Yu 6 44 MC
Ben Griffin MC 31
Si Woo Kim 25 11 MC 29 35 Wd 18
Justin Lower 43 MC MC
Kurt Kitayama MC MC
Erik van Rooyen MC
Harris English 64 MC MC 71 MC 8 14 31 2
Taylor Moore 70 11 MC
JJ Spaun MC MC 34 MC 30 MC 23 9
Victor Perez MC
Beau Hossler 6 MC MC MC 9 57 35 49
Harry Hall MC MC MC
Niklas Norgaard
Max McGreevy MC
Lee Hodges MC MC MC
Adam Schenk 25 20 56 MC 57 MC
Jesper Svensson
Luke Clanton
Matteo Manassero
Emiliano Grillo 20 44 MC MC MC 52 12 33 MC
Patrick Fishburn MC
Jake Knapp 3 MC
Doug Ghim 13 MC 34 37 MC 20
Mark Hubbard 20 MC MC 61
Charley Hoffman 56 MC Wd 9 MC 35 54 43 MC
Patrick Rodgers 9 MC 62 MC 9 MC MC 4 MC
Ryo Hisatsune 33
Matti Schmid MC MC
Vince Whaley MC MC MC MC
Rico Hoey MC
Davis Riley MC MC MC
Daniel Berger MC 20 MC MC MC 24
Andrew Novak MC 69 70
Luke List 50 25 1 10 36 40 12 MC MC
Adam Svensson MC MC 79 35
Peter Malnati MC 20 25 10 MC MC MC
Sam Stevens 43 13
Takumi Kanaya
Andrew Putnam 54 MC
Antoine Rozner
McClure Meissner MC
Carson Young 56 MC
Frankie Capan
David Lipsky MC 56
Rikuya Hoshino
Chandler Phillips 76
Chan Kim MC
Michael Kim 37 44 53 MC 23 54 31
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC MC
Tim Widing
Ben Silverman 56 62 67
Sami Valimaki 43
Steven Fisk
Joe Highsmith 33
Taylor Dickson
Rafael Campos 20 MC
Alex Smalley MC 37 56
Zac Blair 73 MC 21 MC 41 MC 11
William Mouw
Harry Higgs 44 MC 65 9
Jackson Suber
Michael Thorbjornsen
Gary Woodland MC 62 39 48 MC 9 12 20 18 45
Alejandro Tosti 43
Hayden Springer 33
Henrik Norlander MC MC 2 MC MC 43
Nate Lashley 3 MC
Thomas Rosenmueller
Seong Hyeon Kim 50 20
Greyson Sigg MC 34
Sam Ryder MC 4 MC 10 MC 43 MC
Chris Gotterup 50
Jacob Bridgeman 70
Ryan Gerard
Pierceson Coody MC
Paul Peterson
Brian Campbell 41
Aldrich Potgieter
Kevin Streelman Wd 60 39 37 45 MC 29 67 3
Wesley Bryan MC
Kevin Roy MC
David Skinns MC MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Taylor Montgomery 13 31 11
Vincent Norrman 56 44
Joel Dahmen MC MC MC 55 9 MC
John Pak
Braden Thornberry 52
Dylan Wu 50 MC MC
Isaiah Salinda MC
Quade Cummins
Nick Hardy 37 44 MC MC
Ricky Castillo
Kevin Tway 18 46 MC 30 43 35 41
Chad Ramey 78 39
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC
Chesson Hadley 25 MC MC MC MC 23 58
Danny Walker
Joseph Bramlett 25 13 67 18 45
Kevin Velo
Camilo Villegas MC 67 Wd 77 54 MC 27
Zach Johnson
Jeremy Paul
Lanto Griffin 64 37 30 7 MC 12
Mason Andersen
Kris Ventura MC MC
Troy Merritt MC 72 MC MC MC
Kaito Onishi
Trevor Cone MC
Aaron Baddeley 37 MC MC 64 MC MC 8 MC
Noah Goodwin
Norman Xiong MC MC
Ryan Palmer 62 16 2 21 13 2
Francesco Molinari 73 62 10 MC 45 14 MC
Brandt Snedeker 78 MC 32 3 62 45 9 1 19
Will Gordon MC MC 42 21
Will Chandler
Matthew Riedel
Danny Willett 25
Philip Knowles MC
Trey Mullinax 31 MC 78 25 MC 49
Scott Gutschewski MC MC
Bronson Burgoon 50 74 42 MC MC MC 62
Anders Albertson MC MC
Willie Mack MC
Jackson Koivun
Garrick Higgo MC 53
Cavin McCall
Carl Yuan MC MC
Robby Shelton 25 67 16 36
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 34 48 30
Brandon Wu MC 55
Martin Laird MC MC 46 MC 55 43 MC MC* 8 7

