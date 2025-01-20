Farmers Insurance Open 2025: Course and current form stats
We're off to the cliff tops of San Diego for this week's PGA Tour tournament at Torrey Pines so read Andy Swales' preview for the course info, players' form and ones to watch ...
-
South Course is one of longest layouts in pro golf
-
Jason 25/126.00 can make it a Torrey hat-trick
-
Zalatoris 25/126.00 ready to win again
Tournament Notes
In 2025, it's another Wednesday start and Saturday finish for the Farmers Insurance Open in southern California.
The tournament is staged over the North and South courses at Torrey Pines, host of this event since 1968.
Situated around 16 miles north of downtown San Diego, Torrey is one of golf's most iconic locations.
Both courses are owned by the City of San Diego and, as is tradition, the golfers will play one round at each course over the first 36 holes, before the South takes charge for days three and four.
Course Notes
The South Course: Laid out along cliff tops high above the Pacific Ocean, it has also staged two US Opens, most recently in 2021.
At over 7,750 yards the South is one of the longest courses in professional golf and, not surprisingly, the bigger hitters have usually come out on top in this event. If a heavy wind blows in from the ocean, the South can become one huge slog for the medium and shorter hitters.
Both courses have undergone major renovations during the past decade. On the South, every putting surface was re-contoured to provide multiple pin positions.
The South's undulating greens need careful attention and are smaller than their counterparts on the North Course.
The North Course greens now measure, on average, around 6,000 square feet, having increased in size by approximately 20-30% 10 years ago when the layout was upgraded by the late Tom Weiskopf.
Putting surfaces on the North are sown with Bentgrass, while those on the South are Poa Annua.
Although both layouts are par 72s, the South is around two strokes tougher than the North. Water is not an issue on either layout.
Seven to watch at the Farmers Insurance Open
Torrey Pines is one of those venues where course history appears to have a greater bearing on the result, than many others.
With this is mind, former world No 1 Jason Day 25/126.00 must be considered a real threat in this week's event.
The Australian is a two-time winner in San Diego, along with a brace of other podium finishes. He's also in reasonable nick right now, following his tied-third in the desert over the weekend.
Six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau 20/121.00 is another course specialist who is no slouch off the tee either - which is a key ingredient to winning at Torrey.
And in-form Hideki Matsuyama 10/111.00 will be ready to contend again after winning the season-opening tournament at Kapalua.
The current world No 4 finished third on last year's Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green category, as well as fourth in Strokes Gained: Total, which perfectly illustrates his strong all-round game.
Ludvig Aberg 11/112.00 may not have performed as well last year, as he had in 2024, but he still did enough to retain his position among the world's top 10.
He began the current season with a tie-for-fifth in Hawaii and on his Torrey Pines debut 12 months ago tied-for-ninth.
Further down the pecking order is Will Zalatoris 25/126.00, the current world No 63.
The 28-year-old, who was born in San Francisco, seems to have fully recovered from the back surgery which forced him to miss most of the 2023 season.
He played well in spells last year and is now ready to challenge for honours in 2025.
A former world No 7, the American sneaked into the top-12 last week at La Quinta and he travels to San Diego where he finished second in 2022.
And if you're seeking a decent each-way or top five shout, then take a peek at Beau Hossler 50/151.00.
He tied-sixth here last year and, in his opening event of 2025, was 12th at The American Express.
Finally, keep an eye out for America's next Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley 22/123.00.
The former PGA Championship winner has opened his 2025 campaign with finishes of 15-6 in Hawaii, and at Torrey has posted a trio of T5s.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Torrey Pines (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.86: Will Zalatoris (14)
69.86: Tony Finau (22)
69.94: Max Homa (18)
69.94: Justin Rose (18)
70.10: Jason Day (20)
70.29: Hideki Matsuyama (24)
70.33: Taylor Montgomery (12)
70.41: Sung Jae Im (22)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Farmers Insurance Form (2019-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|W48
|W47
|W46
|Hideki Matsuyama
|16
|1
|2
|Ludvig Aberg
|5
|6
|17
|Keegan Bradley
|6
|15
|5
|Sahith Theegala
|37
|36
|8
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|3
|9
|Aaron Rai
|15
|14
|Tony Finau
|MC
|15
|Maverick McNealy
|45
|8
|1
|17
|Shane Lowry
|3
|Akshay Bhatia
|37
|32
|4
|2
|Jason Day
|3
|40
|19
|8
|Matthieu Pavon
|48
|17
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|15
|17
|Max Greyserman
|7
|24
|Stephan Jaeger
|3
|36
|Max Homa
|26
|14
|Taylor Pendrith
|45
|13
|19
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|14
|30
|Matt McCarty
|MC
|65
|53
|MC
|Eric Cole
|68
|5
|52
|15
|Justin Rose
|18
|34
|Thomas Detry
|53
|5
|36
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|4
|57
|Matt Wallace
|45
|53
|11
|Will Zalatoris
|12
|26
|18
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|44
|11
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|7
|45
|15
|8
|Si Woo Kim
|51
|MC
|32
|Wd
|Justin Lower
|3
|37
|MC
|5
|Kurt Kitayama
|58
|37
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|30
|42
|24
|Harris English
|43
|MC
|60
|Taylor Moore
|7
|MC
|35
|JJ Spaun
|29
|3
|MC
|Victor Perez
|34
|MC
|34
|Beau Hossler
|12
|Harry Hall
|21
|10
|8
|Niklas Norgaard
|4
|48
|40
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|1
|Lee Hodges
|34
|10
|5
|Adam Schenk
|Wd
|6
|53
|Jesper Svensson
|MC
|10
|36
|7
|Luke Clanton
|MC
|2
|Matteo Manassero
|43
|43
|30
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|6
|8
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|56
|68
|Doug Ghim
|21
|72
|42
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|12
|21
|35
|3
|Charley Hoffman
|5
|59
|Patrick Rodgers
|70
|MC
|17
|9
|Ryo Hisatsune
|43
|65
|55
|17
|29
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|59
|61
|Vince Whaley
|64
|72
|8
|5
|Rico Hoey
|58
|59
|17
|Davis Riley
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|21
|MC
|2
|62
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|MC
|35
|2
|Luke List
|MC
|72
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|30
|53
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|51
|59
|42
|67
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|3
|16
|9
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|MC
|3
|McClure Meissner
|68
|21
|Carson Young
|29
|MC
|35
|62
|Frankie Capan
|12
|45
|David Lipsky
|MC
|45
|9
|Rikuya Hoshino
|43
|MC
|28
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|MC
|11
|Chan Kim
|MC
|53
|Michael Kim
|43
|MC
|11
|12
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tim Widing
|MC
|Wd
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|69
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|63
|Steven Fisk
|MC
|MC
|49
|Joe Highsmith
|66
|MC
|11
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|72
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|1
|Alex Smalley
|11
|16
|MC
|29
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|MC
|William Mouw
|MC
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|34
|MC
|11
|34
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|6
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|MC
|8
|Gary Woodland
|16
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|58
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|30
|37
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|37
|17
|57
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|MC
|59
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|2
|42
|42
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|70
|MC
|9
|Sam Ryder
|43
|21
|MC
|5
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|MC
|46
|Jacob Bridgeman
|21
|MC
|MC
|12
|Ryan Gerard
|51
|37
|Pierceson Coody
|7
|MC
|12
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|10
|25
|Brian Campbell
|51
|Wd
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|MC
|42
|2
|8
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|MC
|17
|Kevin Roy
|18
|45
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|70
|42
|27
|51
|Taylor Montgomery
|58
|65
|42
|Vincent Norrman
|29
|37
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|John Pak
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|15
|MC
|47
|Isaiah Salinda
|MC
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|34
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|43
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|53
|42
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|65
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|Danny Walker
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|35
|29
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|7
|MC
|MC
|47
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|21
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|64
|45
|Lanto Griffin
|34
|MC
|68
|12
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|58
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|12
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|28
|58
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|76
|MC
|70
|Noah Goodwin
|MC
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|Ryan Palmer
|34
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|MC
|17
|Brandt Snedeker
|51
|53
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|66
|MC
|30
|47
|Will Chandler
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|51
|Danny Willett
|MC
|21
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|65
|Trey Mullinax
|18
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|Willie Mack
|Jackson Koivun
|Garrick Higgo
|59
|53
|17
|Cavin McCall
|Carl Yuan
|53
|MC
|29
|Robby Shelton
|31
|17
|17
|Matthew NeSmith
|39
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|49
|23
|Martin Laird
|17
|37
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|13
|9
|30
|53
|45
|3
|12
|33
|MC
|MC
|Ludvig Aberg
|9
|Keegan Bradley
|43
|2
|65
|16
|35
|5
|4
|MC
|41
|Sahith Theegala
|64
|4
|25
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|4
|6
|32
|36
|52
|Aaron Rai
|33
|52
|6
|Tony Finau
|6
|9
|MC
|2
|6
|13
|6
|4
|18
|24
|Maverick McNealy
|37
|31
|30
|MC
|15
|29
|Shane Lowry
|25
|MC
|33
|13
|7
|Akshay Bhatia
|13
|Jason Day
|MC
|7
|3
|MC
|16
|5
|1
|MC
|MC
|1
|Matthieu Pavon
|1
|Austin Eckroat
|37
|MC
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|3
|53
|MC
|66
|MC
|Max Homa
|13
|1
|MC
|18
|9
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|9
|60
|16
|Thriston Lawrence
|Matt McCarty
|Eric Cole
|MC
|MC
|Justin Rose
|56
|18
|6
|MC
|1
|8
|4
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|20
|37
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|25
|39
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|28
|18
|11
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|Will Zalatoris
|13
|MC
|2
|7
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|6
|44
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|31
|Si Woo Kim
|25
|11
|MC
|29
|35
|Wd
|18
|Justin Lower
|43
|MC
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|Harris English
|64
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|8
|14
|31
|2
|Taylor Moore
|70
|11
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|30
|MC
|23
|9
|Victor Perez
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|57
|35
|49
|Harry Hall
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|25
|20
|56
|MC
|57
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|Luke Clanton
|Matteo Manassero
|Emiliano Grillo
|20
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|12
|33
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|3
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|13
|MC
|34
|37
|MC
|20
|Mark Hubbard
|20
|MC
|MC
|61
|Charley Hoffman
|56
|MC
|Wd
|9
|MC
|35
|54
|43
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|9
|MC
|62
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|33
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|Davis Riley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|69
|70
|Luke List
|50
|25
|1
|10
|36
|40
|12
|MC
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|MC
|79
|35
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|20
|25
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|43
|13
|Takumi Kanaya
|Andrew Putnam
|54
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|Carson Young
|56
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|David Lipsky
|MC
|56
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Chandler Phillips
|76
|Chan Kim
|MC
|Michael Kim
|37
|44
|53
|MC
|23
|54
|31
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tim Widing
|Ben Silverman
|56
|62
|67
|Sami Valimaki
|43
|Steven Fisk
|Joe Highsmith
|33
|Taylor Dickson
|Rafael Campos
|20
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|37
|56
|Zac Blair
|73
|MC
|21
|MC
|41
|MC
|11
|William Mouw
|Harry Higgs
|44
|MC
|65
|9
|Jackson Suber
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|62
|39
|48
|MC
|9
|12
|20
|18
|45
|Alejandro Tosti
|43
|Hayden Springer
|33
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|43
|Nate Lashley
|3
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|50
|20
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|34
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|4
|MC
|10
|MC
|43
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|50
|Jacob Bridgeman
|70
|Ryan Gerard
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|Brian Campbell
|41
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Kevin Streelman
|Wd
|60
|39
|37
|45
|MC
|29
|67
|3
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Taylor Montgomery
|13
|31
|11
|Vincent Norrman
|56
|44
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|9
|MC
|John Pak
|Braden Thornberry
|52
|Dylan Wu
|50
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|Nick Hardy
|37
|44
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|Kevin Tway
|18
|46
|MC
|30
|43
|35
|41
|Chad Ramey
|78
|39
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|58
|Danny Walker
|Joseph Bramlett
|25
|13
|67
|18
|45
|Kevin Velo
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|67
|Wd
|77
|54
|MC
|27
|Zach Johnson
|Jeremy Paul
|Lanto Griffin
|64
|37
|30
|7
|MC
|12
|Mason Andersen
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|37
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|62
|16
|2
|21
|13
|2
|Francesco Molinari
|73
|62
|10
|MC
|45
|14
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|78
|MC
|32
|3
|62
|45
|9
|1
|19
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|42
|21
|Will Chandler
|Matthew Riedel
|Danny Willett
|25
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|31
|MC
|78
|25
|MC
|49
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|50
|74
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|Willie Mack
|MC
|Jackson Koivun
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|53
|Cavin McCall
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|25
|67
|16
|36
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|MC
|34
|48
|30
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|55
|Martin Laird
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|55
|43
|MC
|MC*
|8
|7
