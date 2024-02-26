The Open Betting Tips

SDC Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

St Francis Links: A Sunshine Tour regular which made its 'European' debut last year
St Francis Links appears on the DP World Tour schedule for the second time

The DP World Tour travels more than 3,000 miles south from Nairobi to tee-up on South Africa's Eastern Cape. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Strong course management skills required

  • Rozner 20/121.00 can claim fourth DP World Tour title

  • Young Ryan 50/151.00 a solid e/w option on home soil

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • The SDC Championship is the second of three consecutive DP World Tour events on the continent of Africa. And, for the second year in a row, the tournament takes place at St Francis Links which made its 'Euro' debut 12 months ago;

    • Opened in December 2006, the course is located around one mile from the coast and has kikuyu grass fairways and bent grass putting surfaces;

    • The venue is almost as far south as you can travel in the vast Rainbow Country, with this week's SDC Championship also doubling up as a tournament co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour;

    • The undulating fairways need to be treated with respect, as there is plenty of dense vegetation waiting to gobble-up any errant drive or approach. Water comes into play on five holes, most of these late in the round;

    • The majority of fairways on the par 4s and 5s change direction, some more sharply than others, putting an emphasis on good course management;

    • This Jack Nicklaus-designed course has been a regular location for members of South Africa's Sunshine Tour.

    Good Current Form

    In a tournament where there is no golfer ranked inside the world's top 60, Zander Lombard 16/117.00 is the standout entry this week.

    The No 98 has contested six events so far this year, has posted a trio of top-six finishes, and nothing worse than tied-16th.

    The 29-year-old from Pretoria is chasing his first victory on the DP World Tour, and second on the Sunshine Tour.

    Frenchman Antoine Rozner 20/121.00 played well during the Middle East segment of this year's DP World Tour, improving week-by-week. He also tied-third at St Francis Links 12 months ago.

    Another podium finisher in this event last year was Ewen Ferguson 18/119.00 who arrives in the Eastern Cape on the back of a brace of top-10s.

    Tom McKibbin 18/119.00 has gone about his business quietly and efficiently this year, highlighted by a top-five finish in Qatar.

    And then there's Connor Syme 28/129.00, who sprung to life last week in Kenya with a tie-for-seventh.

    Both McKibbin and Syme were top-20 finishers at St Francis last year.

    Good Course Form

    Three South Africans with decent histories, regarding Sunshine Tour events staged here, are: Jaco Ahlers 100/1101.00, Jayden Trey Schaper 33/134.00and Ryan Van Velzen 50/151.00.

    Ahlers can add a brace of T-5s to the podium finish he had here 12 months ago when this event joined the DP World Tour schedule.

    Schaper has posted three Sunshine Tour top-10s at St Francis, while Van Velzen has stood on the podium once.

    The 22-year-old Van Velzen has made a strong start to 2024 on his home tour, winning once and finishing runner-up a few weeks later.

    He also tied-11th at last week's Kenya Open on the DP World Tour.

    Note: Regarding 'Course Form' table, there is an additional alphabetical list of players who have posted Top-12 finishes in Sunshine Tour events staged at St Francis Links since 2015.

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / St Francis Form

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Rikuya Hoshino 64 1 12 MC MC
Jordan Smith 56 MC 41 4
Thriston Lawrence 19 49 MC MC 2
Zander Lombard 6 16 2 13 16 6
Keita Nakajima 33 MC 4
Antoine Rozner 6 12 16 32
Adrian Otaegui 4 65 MC MC 56 20
Joost Luiten 33 MC 21 14
Ewen Ferguson 7 9 23 MC 11
Romain Langasque MC MC 35 25 14
Tom McKibbin 4 16 14 25
Connor Syme 7 35 34 51 40
Julien Guerrier 8 63 70 14
Richie Ramsay 55 48 70 21 43
Jeff Winther 55 MC 66 25
Nacho Elvira 2 13 MC 16 41 28
Hennie Du Plessis 3 27 47 51 23
Todd Clements 24 20 51 40
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 1 70 41
Hurly Long 43 MC MC 48
Daniel Brown 61 76 MC 43
Ugo Coussaud 2 12 34 70
Gavin Green 11 MC MC 47 MC
Ockie Strydom 16 4 MC MC 40
Nick Bachem MC MC MC 63 43
Julien Brun MC 56 47 MC 56
Louis De Jager 36 49 MC 20 56
Matthew Baldwin MC 23 MC MC 48
Marcus Armitage 50 MC 43 47 MC 43
Dale Whitnell MC 23 38 48
Adri Arnaus MC MC MC 53
Jason Scrivener 61 56 47 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 27 8 34 63
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 24 MC 23 38
David Law MC MC 56 MC
RyanVanVelzen 11 Wd 2 7 1
Manuel Elvira 4 49 MC 23 41
Oliver Wilson MC MC MC MC 36
Andy Sullivan 36 MC 43 MC 66
Casey Jarvis 42 49 65 MC MC 41
Marco Penge MC 35 MC MC
Jaco Ahlers MC 17 MC
Sam Bairstow MC 13 23 23
Darren Fichardt MC MC 67 MC
Santiago Tarrio 11 61 56 MC 25
Ricardo Gouveia 42 70 MC 23 74
Deon Germishuys 9 MC 52 2
David Ravetto 64 1 MC
Adrien Saddier 23 MC MC MC
Matteo Manassero MC 35 MC MC
Max Rottluff 49 MC 59
Wilco Nienaber MC 40 MC 7
Oliver Bekker MC 25 MC MC 9
Andrea Pavan MC MC 48 MC MC
James Morrison 33 67 23 56
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC MC 9 MC
Brandon Stone MC 6 MC MC 4
Francesco Laporta 61 MC 59
Jeong Weon Ko 9 65 73 59 70
Lorenzo Scalise 11 MC 70 56 MC
Jamie Donaldson MC 35 74 MC
Ross Fisher 55 65 MC MC
Shaun Norris 57 Wd 6
Ashun Wu 23 9 48 MC MC 48
JC Ritchie 13 8 4 MC 33
Soren Kjeldsen 33 43 MC 41
Matthias Schwab 23 MC MC MC MC
Tom Vaillant MC 35 MC MC
Jaco Prinsloo 6 10 33 MC 37
Clement Sordet MC 42 MC 56 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 23 13 MC 67
Joel Girrbach 56 MC 8 20
Gunner Wiebe MC MC 70 MC
Will Enefer MC MC 62 MC
Thomas Aiken 23 40 12 MC
Frederik Schott 56 MC MC 37
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 74
Louis Albertse 27 15 3 16 19
Neil Schietekat 27 MC 13 23 2
Daniel Van Tonder 27 10 MC 36 35
Chase Hanna MC 35 MC MC
Stuart Manley MC MC 74 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 23 MC MC MC
Justin Walters MC MC 18 58
Andrew Wilson MC 70 23
Benjamin Follett-Smith 56 10 24 23 MC
Pieter Moolman 36 MC 16 51
Luca Filippi 42 10 MC MC 28
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 27 12 37 31
Tom Lewis 36 MC 70 74
Dylan Naidoo 17 15 MC 4 14
JJ Senekal 51 53 MC MC
Dylan Mostert MC MC MC 23 3
Om Prakash Chouhan 68 MC MC MC
Haydn Barron 64 9 43
Gu Xin Chen MC 46 MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC 17 MC MC
Kyle Barker 42 25 MC 36 44
Joe Dean 2 MC
Robin Williams 11 3 MC MC 28
Martin Rohwer MC Wd MC 2 14
Keenan Davidse 8 66 MC 23 Wd
Jaco Van Zyl MC 53 37 MC
Lauri Ruuska MC MC MC
Hennie O`Kennedy MC MC 13 MC 44
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen Wd MC MC
Gerhard Pepler Wd MC 18 16 41
Sebastian Friedrichsen 68 MC 65 MC
Jack Davidson MC 13 MC
Jonas Blixt MC MC MC MC MC
Stefan Wears Taylor 17 MC 67 7 57
Jean Hugo 34 59 66 30 9
Malcolm Mitchell 57 40 48 23 MC
Rupert Kaminski 57 MC 6 46
Wynand Dingle 27 59 MC 36 44
Hennie Otto MC MC MC
Peter Karmis MC MC MC 14
Lyle Rowe 46 49 MC 12 MC
Dan Erickson 27 MC MC 35
Matthis Besard MC MC 48 13
Espen Kofstad MC MC MC MC
Trevor Fisher 17 53 43 59
Nicolo Galletti 11 73
Anton Karlsson MC MC 61 MC MC
Benjamin Rusch 50 70
Ruan Korb MC MC MC MC 51
Albert Venter MC MC 52 MC MC
MJ Viljoen MC MC MC MC MC
Martin Vorster 8 MC MC 46 MC
CJ Du Plessis MC MC MC 56 MC
Heinrich Bruiners MC 59 MC MC MC
Garrick Porteous 50 49
Sean Bradley MC MC 23 28
Jake Redman 13 MC MC MC MC
Herman Loubser MC MC MC 36 24
Jacques Blaauw 42 53 31 MC 9
Anthony Michael 8 MC MC 46 MC
Combrinck Smit MC MC MC
James Nicholas 42 55
Keith Horne MC 40 43 28
Keagan Thomas MC MC 52 MC MC
Rourke Van der Spuy 17 MC MC MC MC
Robson Chinhoi MC MC MC MC 24
Sam Jones 42 MC MC 68
Merrick Bremner Wd MC MC MC MC
Joshua Berry 23 MC MC 12
Andrew Johnston
Tristen Strydom 54 MC MC MC MC
Jazz Janewattananond Wd 13
Lucas Vacarisas 36 MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg MC 17 1 MC
Player 2023
Rikuya Hoshino
Jordan Smith 23
Thriston Lawrence 14
Zander Lombard 41
Keita Nakajima
Antoine Rozner 3
Adrian Otaegui MC
Joost Luiten 9
Ewen Ferguson 3
Romain Langasque MC
Tom McKibbin 18
Connor Syme 14
Julien Guerrier MC
Richie Ramsay 41
Jeff Winther MC
Nacho Elvira 23
Hennie Du Plessis MC
Todd Clements 58
Dylan Frittelli
Hurly Long Ret
Daniel Brown 9
Ugo Coussaud
Gavin Green 41
Ockie Strydom MC
Nick Bachem 18
Julien Brun 23
Louis De Jager 30
Matthew Baldwin 1
Marcus Armitage
Dale Whitnell 32
Adri Arnaus 2
Jason Scrivener
Niklas Norgaard Moller 23
Jayden Trey Schaper MC
David Law MC
RyanVanVelzen MC
Manuel Elvira
Oliver Wilson MC
Andy Sullivan 60
Casey Jarvis 23
Marco Penge
Jaco Ahlers 3
Sam Bairstow
Darren Fichardt MC
Santiago Tarrio
Ricardo Gouveia
Deon Germishuys MC
David Ravetto 18
Adrien Saddier
Matteo Manassero
Max Rottluff
Wilco Nienaber MC
Oliver Bekker 32
Andrea Pavan
James Morrison MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Brandon Stone 32
Francesco Laporta
Jeong Weon Ko 32
Lorenzo Scalise
Jamie Donaldson MC
Ross Fisher 23
Shaun Norris 32
Ashun Wu
JC Ritchie MC
Soren Kjeldsen
Matthias Schwab
Tom Vaillant
Jaco Prinsloo 14
Clement Sordet MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Joel Girrbach
Gunner Wiebe
Will Enefer
Thomas Aiken 9
Frederik Schott Ret
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Louis Albertse 47
Neil Schietekat 53
Daniel Van Tonder 32
Chase Hanna
Stuart Manley
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Justin Walters MC
Andrew Wilson
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC
Pieter Moolman MC
Luca Filippi 47
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Tom Lewis
Dylan Naidoo 47
JJ Senekal MC
Dylan Mostert 47
Om Prakash Chouhan
Haydn Barron
Gu Xin Chen
Jordan Gumberg
Kyle Barker MC
Joe Dean
Robin Williams MC
Martin Rohwer MC
Keenan Davidse 9
Jaco Van Zyl 41
Lauri Ruuska
Hennie O`Kennedy MC
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen MC
Gerhard Pepler
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Jack Davidson
Jonas Blixt
Stefan Wears Taylor MC
Jean Hugo 30
Malcolm Mitchell
Rupert Kaminski MC
Wynand Dingle MC
Hennie Otto 32
Peter Karmis
Lyle Rowe MC
Dan Erickson
Matthis Besard
Espen Kofstad
Trevor Fisher 32
Nicolo Galletti
Anton Karlsson 23
Benjamin Rusch
Ruan Korb 47
Albert Venter 9
MJ Viljoen
Martin Vorster
CJ Du Plessis 65
Heinrich Bruiners MC
Garrick Porteous
Sean Bradley
Jake Redman MC
Herman Loubser MC
Jacques Blaauw MC
Anthony Michael MC
Combrinck Smit MC
James Nicholas
Keith Horne
Keagan Thomas 62
Rourke Van der Spuy MC
Robson Chinhoi
Sam Jones
Merrick Bremner 65
Joshua Berry
Andrew Johnston
Tristen Strydom MC
Jazz Janewattananond
Lucas Vacarisas
Mikael Lindberg MC
**********
**********
Alphabetical list of players
with Top-12 finishes in
Sunshine Tour events
at St Francis Links
since 2015
Player `23 `22-2 `22-1 `21 `18 `17 `16 `15
Jaco Ahlers 5 4
Louis Albertse 8
Kyle Barker 10
Oliver Bekker 12
Jacques Blaauw 11 3
Merrick Bremner 8
Heinrich Bruiners 12 6
Keenan Davidse 6
Louis De Jager 3
CJ Du Plessis 7
Hennie Du Plessis 2
Dan Erickson 11
Luca Filippi 9
Trevor Fisher 11
Keith Horne 3
Jean Hugo 6
Casey Jarvis 2
Rupert Kaminski 1 8
Peter Karmis 3 5 8
Ruan Korb 1
Zander Lombard 3
Herman Loubser 11
Anthony Michael 7
Malcolm Mitchell 12
Pieter Moolman 9 2
Dylan Mostert 9
Dylan Naidoo 5
Hennie O`Kennedy 4
Hennie Otto 3
Jaco Prinsloo 11
Jake Redman 11 3
JC Ritchie 10
Lyle Rowe 11
Jayden Trey Schaper 10 6 5
Neil Schietekat 5 2 3
JJ Senekal 7
Ockie Strydom 2
RyanVanVelzen 3
Jaco Van Zyl 6
Martin Vorster 5
Stefan Wears Taylor 12
Robin Williams 8

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

