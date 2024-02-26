SDC Championship 2024: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour travels more than 3,000 miles south from Nairobi to tee-up on South Africa's Eastern Cape. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Strong course management skills required
-
Rozner 20/121.00 can claim fourth DP World Tour title
-
Young Ryan 50/151.00 a solid e/w option on home soil
Tournament and Course Notes
• The SDC Championship is the second of three consecutive DP World Tour events on the continent of Africa. And, for the second year in a row, the tournament takes place at St Francis Links which made its 'Euro' debut 12 months ago;
• Opened in December 2006, the course is located around one mile from the coast and has kikuyu grass fairways and bent grass putting surfaces;
• The venue is almost as far south as you can travel in the vast Rainbow Country, with this week's SDC Championship also doubling up as a tournament co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour;
• The undulating fairways need to be treated with respect, as there is plenty of dense vegetation waiting to gobble-up any errant drive or approach. Water comes into play on five holes, most of these late in the round;
• The majority of fairways on the par 4s and 5s change direction, some more sharply than others, putting an emphasis on good course management;
• This Jack Nicklaus-designed course has been a regular location for members of South Africa's Sunshine Tour.
Good Current Form
In a tournament where there is no golfer ranked inside the world's top 60, Zander Lombard 16/117.00 is the standout entry this week.
The No 98 has contested six events so far this year, has posted a trio of top-six finishes, and nothing worse than tied-16th.
The 29-year-old from Pretoria is chasing his first victory on the DP World Tour, and second on the Sunshine Tour.
Frenchman Antoine Rozner 20/121.00 played well during the Middle East segment of this year's DP World Tour, improving week-by-week. He also tied-third at St Francis Links 12 months ago.
Another podium finisher in this event last year was Ewen Ferguson 18/119.00 who arrives in the Eastern Cape on the back of a brace of top-10s.
Tom McKibbin 18/119.00 has gone about his business quietly and efficiently this year, highlighted by a top-five finish in Qatar.
And then there's Connor Syme 28/129.00, who sprung to life last week in Kenya with a tie-for-seventh.
Both McKibbin and Syme were top-20 finishers at St Francis last year.
Good Course Form
Three South Africans with decent histories, regarding Sunshine Tour events staged here, are: Jaco Ahlers 100/1101.00, Jayden Trey Schaper 33/134.00and Ryan Van Velzen 50/151.00.
Ahlers can add a brace of T-5s to the podium finish he had here 12 months ago when this event joined the DP World Tour schedule.
Schaper has posted three Sunshine Tour top-10s at St Francis, while Van Velzen has stood on the podium once.
The 22-year-old Van Velzen has made a strong start to 2024 on his home tour, winning once and finishing runner-up a few weeks later.
He also tied-11th at last week's Kenya Open on the DP World Tour.
Note: Regarding 'Course Form' table, there is an additional alphabetical list of players who have posted Top-12 finishes in Sunshine Tour events staged at St Francis Links since 2015.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / St Francis Form
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|Rikuya Hoshino
|64
|1
|12
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|56
|MC
|41
|4
|Thriston Lawrence
|19
|49
|MC
|MC
|2
|Zander Lombard
|6
|16
|2
|13
|16
|6
|Keita Nakajima
|33
|MC
|4
|Antoine Rozner
|6
|12
|16
|32
|Adrian Otaegui
|4
|65
|MC
|MC
|56
|20
|Joost Luiten
|33
|MC
|21
|14
|Ewen Ferguson
|7
|9
|23
|MC
|11
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|MC
|35
|25
|14
|Tom McKibbin
|4
|16
|14
|25
|Connor Syme
|7
|35
|34
|51
|40
|Julien Guerrier
|8
|63
|70
|14
|Richie Ramsay
|55
|48
|70
|21
|43
|Jeff Winther
|55
|MC
|66
|25
|Nacho Elvira
|2
|13
|MC
|16
|41
|28
|Hennie Du Plessis
|3
|27
|47
|51
|23
|Todd Clements
|24
|20
|51
|40
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|1
|70
|41
|Hurly Long
|43
|MC
|MC
|48
|Daniel Brown
|61
|76
|MC
|43
|Ugo Coussaud
|2
|12
|34
|70
|Gavin Green
|11
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|16
|4
|MC
|MC
|40
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|43
|Julien Brun
|MC
|56
|47
|MC
|56
|Louis De Jager
|36
|49
|MC
|20
|56
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|48
|Marcus Armitage
|50
|MC
|43
|47
|MC
|43
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|23
|38
|48
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Jason Scrivener
|61
|56
|47
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|27
|8
|34
|63
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|24
|MC
|23
|38
|David Law
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|11
|Wd
|2
|7
|1
|Manuel Elvira
|4
|49
|MC
|23
|41
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|Andy Sullivan
|36
|MC
|43
|MC
|66
|Casey Jarvis
|42
|49
|65
|MC
|MC
|41
|Marco Penge
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Jaco Ahlers
|MC
|17
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|13
|23
|23
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|11
|61
|56
|MC
|25
|Ricardo Gouveia
|42
|70
|MC
|23
|74
|Deon Germishuys
|9
|MC
|52
|2
|David Ravetto
|64
|1
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|49
|MC
|59
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|40
|MC
|7
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|9
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|James Morrison
|33
|67
|23
|56
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|4
|Francesco Laporta
|61
|MC
|59
|Jeong Weon Ko
|9
|65
|73
|59
|70
|Lorenzo Scalise
|11
|MC
|70
|56
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|35
|74
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|55
|65
|MC
|MC
|Shaun Norris
|57
|Wd
|6
|Ashun Wu
|23
|9
|48
|MC
|MC
|48
|JC Ritchie
|13
|8
|4
|MC
|33
|Soren Kjeldsen
|33
|43
|MC
|41
|Matthias Schwab
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|6
|10
|33
|MC
|37
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|42
|MC
|56
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|23
|13
|MC
|67
|Joel Girrbach
|56
|MC
|8
|20
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|Will Enefer
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|23
|40
|12
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|56
|MC
|MC
|37
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|74
|Louis Albertse
|27
|15
|3
|16
|19
|Neil Schietekat
|27
|MC
|13
|23
|2
|Daniel Van Tonder
|27
|10
|MC
|36
|35
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|74
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Walters
|MC
|MC
|18
|58
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|70
|23
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|56
|10
|24
|23
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|36
|MC
|16
|51
|Luca Filippi
|42
|10
|MC
|MC
|28
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|27
|12
|37
|31
|Tom Lewis
|36
|MC
|70
|74
|Dylan Naidoo
|17
|15
|MC
|4
|14
|JJ Senekal
|51
|53
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|3
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|64
|9
|43
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|Kyle Barker
|42
|25
|MC
|36
|44
|Joe Dean
|2
|MC
|Robin Williams
|11
|3
|MC
|MC
|28
|Martin Rohwer
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|2
|14
|Keenan Davidse
|8
|66
|MC
|23
|Wd
|Jaco Van Zyl
|MC
|53
|37
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hennie O`Kennedy
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|44
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Gerhard Pepler
|Wd
|MC
|18
|16
|41
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|68
|MC
|65
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|13
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|17
|MC
|67
|7
|57
|Jean Hugo
|34
|59
|66
|30
|9
|Malcolm Mitchell
|57
|40
|48
|23
|MC
|Rupert Kaminski
|57
|MC
|6
|46
|Wynand Dingle
|27
|59
|MC
|36
|44
|Hennie Otto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Lyle Rowe
|46
|49
|MC
|12
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|27
|MC
|MC
|35
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|48
|13
|Espen Kofstad
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Fisher
|17
|53
|43
|59
|Nicolo Galletti
|11
|73
|Anton Karlsson
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|50
|70
|Ruan Korb
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|Albert Venter
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MJ Viljoen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Vorster
|8
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|CJ Du Plessis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Heinrich Bruiners
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|50
|49
|Sean Bradley
|MC
|MC
|23
|28
|Jake Redman
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Herman Loubser
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|24
|Jacques Blaauw
|42
|53
|31
|MC
|9
|Anthony Michael
|8
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Combrinck Smit
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Nicholas
|42
|55
|Keith Horne
|MC
|40
|43
|28
|Keagan Thomas
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robson Chinhoi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Sam Jones
|42
|MC
|MC
|68
|Merrick Bremner
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|23
|MC
|MC
|12
|Andrew Johnston
|Tristen Strydom
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jazz Janewattananond
|Wd
|13
|Lucas Vacarisas
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|17
|1
|MC
|Player
|2023
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Jordan Smith
|23
|Thriston Lawrence
|14
|Zander Lombard
|41
|Keita Nakajima
|Antoine Rozner
|3
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|9
|Ewen Ferguson
|3
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|18
|Connor Syme
|14
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|41
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|23
|Hennie Du Plessis
|MC
|Todd Clements
|58
|Dylan Frittelli
|Hurly Long
|Ret
|Daniel Brown
|9
|Ugo Coussaud
|Gavin Green
|41
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|Nick Bachem
|18
|Julien Brun
|23
|Louis De Jager
|30
|Matthew Baldwin
|1
|Marcus Armitage
|Dale Whitnell
|32
|Adri Arnaus
|2
|Jason Scrivener
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|23
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|David Law
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|60
|Casey Jarvis
|23
|Marco Penge
|Jaco Ahlers
|3
|Sam Bairstow
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|David Ravetto
|18
|Adrien Saddier
|Matteo Manassero
|Max Rottluff
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|Oliver Bekker
|32
|Andrea Pavan
|James Morrison
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Brandon Stone
|32
|Francesco Laporta
|Jeong Weon Ko
|32
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|23
|Shaun Norris
|32
|Ashun Wu
|JC Ritchie
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|Matthias Schwab
|Tom Vaillant
|Jaco Prinsloo
|14
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Joel Girrbach
|Gunner Wiebe
|Will Enefer
|Thomas Aiken
|9
|Frederik Schott
|Ret
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Louis Albertse
|47
|Neil Schietekat
|53
|Daniel Van Tonder
|32
|Chase Hanna
|Stuart Manley
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Justin Walters
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|Luca Filippi
|47
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Tom Lewis
|Dylan Naidoo
|47
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|47
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Haydn Barron
|Gu Xin Chen
|Jordan Gumberg
|Kyle Barker
|MC
|Joe Dean
|Robin Williams
|MC
|Martin Rohwer
|MC
|Keenan Davidse
|9
|Jaco Van Zyl
|41
|Lauri Ruuska
|Hennie O`Kennedy
|MC
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|MC
|Gerhard Pepler
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Jack Davidson
|Jonas Blixt
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|MC
|Jean Hugo
|30
|Malcolm Mitchell
|Rupert Kaminski
|MC
|Wynand Dingle
|MC
|Hennie Otto
|32
|Peter Karmis
|Lyle Rowe
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|Matthis Besard
|Espen Kofstad
|Trevor Fisher
|32
|Nicolo Galletti
|Anton Karlsson
|23
|Benjamin Rusch
|Ruan Korb
|47
|Albert Venter
|9
|MJ Viljoen
|Martin Vorster
|CJ Du Plessis
|65
|Heinrich Bruiners
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|Sean Bradley
|Jake Redman
|MC
|Herman Loubser
|MC
|Jacques Blaauw
|MC
|Anthony Michael
|MC
|Combrinck Smit
|MC
|James Nicholas
|Keith Horne
|Keagan Thomas
|62
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|MC
|Robson Chinhoi
|Sam Jones
|Merrick Bremner
|65
|Joshua Berry
|Andrew Johnston
|Tristen Strydom
|MC
|Jazz Janewattananond
|Lucas Vacarisas
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|**********
|**********
|Alphabetical list of players
|with Top-12 finishes in
|Sunshine Tour events
|at St Francis Links
|since 2015
|Player
|`23
|`22-2
|`22-1
|`21
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Jaco Ahlers
|5
|4
|Louis Albertse
|8
|Kyle Barker
|10
|Oliver Bekker
|12
|Jacques Blaauw
|11
|3
|Merrick Bremner
|8
|Heinrich Bruiners
|12
|6
|Keenan Davidse
|6
|Louis De Jager
|3
|CJ Du Plessis
|7
|Hennie Du Plessis
|2
|Dan Erickson
|11
|Luca Filippi
|9
|Trevor Fisher
|11
|Keith Horne
|3
|Jean Hugo
|6
|Casey Jarvis
|2
|Rupert Kaminski
|1
|8
|Peter Karmis
|3
|5
|8
|Ruan Korb
|1
|Zander Lombard
|3
|Herman Loubser
|11
|Anthony Michael
|7
|Malcolm Mitchell
|12
|Pieter Moolman
|9
|2
|Dylan Mostert
|9
|Dylan Naidoo
|5
|Hennie O`Kennedy
|4
|Hennie Otto
|3
|Jaco Prinsloo
|11
|Jake Redman
|11
|3
|JC Ritchie
|10
|Lyle Rowe
|11
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|10
|6
|5
|Neil Schietekat
|5
|2
|3
|JJ Senekal
|7
|Ockie Strydom
|2
|RyanVanVelzen
|3
|Jaco Van Zyl
|6
|Martin Vorster
|5
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|12
|Robin Williams
|8
