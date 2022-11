Earth Course usually favours big hitters

McIlroy seeking third title at Jumeirah Estates

MacIntyre to shine in the desert

For a 14th successive year, the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai will host the lucrative end of season Tour Championship.

First staged in November 2009, this tournament will once again decide who ends the season as the year's No 1 golfer on the DP World Tour.

And, for the first time in its history, the total prize fund on offer has reached a staggering $10m - to be shared out among the leading 50 pros on Tour.

Those occupying the top 50 slots on the Race to Dubai standings, following the conclusion of the Nedbank Challenge in Sun City, are invited to attend this week's Tour finale.

As it happens, this most precious of invites has been extended to No 53, as three of the top 50 will not be attending.

The player who ends up winning the tournament will pocket more than $3.5m.

Course Characteristics

At just over 7,700 yards in length, the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course was built to entice the big hitters and promote attacking golf.

Among the big boomers to have won here are Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm - both of whom have triumphed twice around the Earth Course.

That said, despite its length, another two-time winner is Matt Fitzpatrick who is a more modest performer off the tee, finishing 70th in last season's Driving Distance category on the PGA Tour.

The same goes for last year's winner Collin Morikawa who will not be defending his title this week.

Fairways are wide, while trees and dense vegetation is hardly an issue.

Putting surfaces are big, quick and undulating, with many of the Great White Shark's greens guarded by large, deep sand bunkers.

Water has an impact on just five holes, with four of these arriving deep into the back nine.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At The Earth Course (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.67: Jon Rahm (12)

69.00: Matt Fitzpatrick (24)

69.25: Rory McIlroy (16)

69.29: Tommy Fleetwood (24)

69.55: Shane Lowry (20)

69.79: Tyrrell Hatton (24)

69.92: Adrian Otaegui (12)

70.00: Robert MacIntyre (12)

70.08: Alex Noren (12)

70.25: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those playing this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Viktor Hovland: Stood on the podium on his only previous visit to the Earth Course. The world No 11 triumphed in Dubai back in January and has generally performed well at this time of year.

Rory McIlroy: The world No 1 appears to be back to his very best, despite just missing out on a major victory this year (on more than one occasion). He has already won the PGA Tour's equivalent title back in August - the Tour Championship - and is strongly favoured to complete 'the double' this Sunday.

Jon Rahm: The Spaniard is ending 2022 strongly, while chasing a third victory at the Earth Course in just four visits.

Robert MacIntyre: It's hard to see anyone outside of the world's top 30 winning this week, but one of the few who could cause a ripple or two is the young Scot. The 26-year-old tied-fourth last year and in September won the Italian Open ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy - so is clearly happy to mix it with the big boys.

