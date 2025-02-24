Cognizant Classic 2025: Course and current form stats
The Florida Swing gets underway this week, with its customary opener in Palm Beach Gardens. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Tee-to-green accuracy especially vital at PGA National
-
Berger [20/1] ready to re-enter winners' enclosure
-
Nicolai [60/1] a decent each-way selection
Tournament and Course Notes
The venue for this week's tournament, The Champion Course at PGA National, is one of golf's most respected layouts. Co-designed by Tom Fazio, and his uncle George Fazio, The Champion Course opened for business in November 1981.
Two years later it hosted the Ryder Cup, and then the PGA Championship in 1987. In 2007, it became a PGA Tour regular as host of the Honda Classic.
Located approximately 80 miles north of downtown Miami, The Champion Course has undergone three Jack Nicklaus-led upgrades during the past 25 years, most recently in 2018.
Although trees and dense vegetation are in short supply, it remains a parkland course that demands accurate tee-to-green golf and solid ball-striking.
There are sizeable water hazards on 13 holes and since last year's event the fairways have been slightly narrowed. For 2025, fairway width will average 28 yards and although this is not overly tight, this low-lying layout is definitely no pushover.
After a handful of weeks putting on Poa Annua greens, the players will face the more tricky Bermuda grass surfaces. The greens here are bigger than the PGA Tour average. And, for the first time since 2014, the Bermuda grass fairways at the Champion Course have been over-seeded with Ryegrass.
Good Current Form
Austrian Sepp Straka 20/121.00 is one of the few golfers this week who can combine a strong course history, with good current form.
He's both a winner over the Champion Course, as well as a winner on the PGA Tour this season (during January).
Another member of Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team from 2023 is Nicolai Hojgaard 45/146.00 who appears to have re-discovered his mojo, after posting a tie-for-eighth in Mexico at the weekend.
The young Dane is a strong each-way option, thanks to this latest result which was his best finish in a PGA Tour event for over 12 months.
Two other pros looking pretty good at present are American Denny McCarthy 30/131.00 and Daniel Berger 20/121.00.
McCarthy, who tied-fifth at Torrey Pines two weeks ago, has previously stood on the PGA National podium.
Meanwhile Berger, a former world No 12, looks to be in decent shape again, and was clearly disappointed to finish in a tie-for-second at TPC Scottsdale earlier this month.
The 31-year-old four-time winner on Tour has registered three top-four finishes at PGA National in eight appearances. His most recent win on the PGA Tour came four years ago at Pebble Beach.
Good Course Form
In recent years, no one has performed more consistently well over PGA National's Champion Course than Shane Lowry 19/120.00.
The Irishman's last three visits to this part of Florida have all yielded top-five finishes.
He's also performed reasonably well during the past six months, and at the start of February finished second behind Rory McIlroy at Pebble Beach.
Another pro with a strong PGA National history is world No 100 Keith Mitchell 33/134.00, who is a former winner over the Champion Course, along with a brace of other top-10s.
His form during the early weeks of 2025 has shown moments of promise, without lasting the full 72 holes. Perhaps the return to one of his favourite venues can re-ignite the flame.
The Champion at the Champion Course
None of PGA National's 18 champions were lower than 10th after 36 holes - and only two were outside the top six (see table below).
And only two winners were more than three strokes behind at half-way.
It doesn't appear to be an easy course on which to reduce large deficits when chasing birdies at weekend pin positions.
Year ... Pos @ 36 ... (Champ)
`24: 2nd (Austin Eckroat)
`23: 2nd (Chris Kirk)
`22: 6th (Sepp Straka)
`21: 2nd (Matt Jones)
`20: 9th (Sung Jae Im)
`19: 1st (Keith Mitchell)
`18: 7th (Justin Thomas)
`17: 3rd (Rickie Fowler)
`16: 4th (Adam Scott)
`15: 1st (Padraig Harrington)
`14: 3rd (Russell Henley)
`13: 2nd (Michael Thompson)
`12: 3rd (Rory McIlroy)
`11: 2nd (Rory Sabbatini)
`10: 1st (Camilo Villegas)
`09: 1st (Yong Eun Yang)
`08: 6th (Ernie Els)
`07: 5th (Mark Wilson)
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At PGA National (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.75: Shane Lowry (20)
69.20: Chris Kirk (20)
69.25: Russell Henley (16)
69.39: Byeong Hun An (18)
69.40: Andrew Novak (10)
69.40: Sepp Straka (20)
69.50: Keith Mitchell (18)
69.57: Daniel Berger (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / PGA National Form (2015-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|Russell Henley
|39
|5
|10
|30
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|15
|7
|1
|30
|15
|Shane Lowry
|39
|2
|MC
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|MC
|9
|21
|MC
|51
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|57
|33
|4
|MC
|3
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|73
|22
|MC
|32
|Brian Harman
|17
|25
|53
|MC
|21
|58
|Max Greyserman
|24
|49
|Wd
|48
|7
|24
|Denny McCarthy
|5
|16
|58
|16
|46
|Taylor Pendrith
|50
|9
|7
|45
|13
|Lucas Glover
|31
|MC
|3
|MC
|21
|Matthieu Pavon
|44
|63
|73
|MC
|48
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|15
|Nico Echavarria
|34
|MC
|77
|MC
|2
|32
|Cameron Young
|MC
|12
|72
|MC
|8
|Davis Thompson
|13
|36
|58
|51
|MC
|36
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|39
|4
|40
|MC
|40
|Daniel Berger
|12
|2
|MC
|21
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|48
|12
|17
|17
|Matt McCarty
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|53
|Thriston Lawrence
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eric Cole
|MC
|MC
|22
|68
|68
|5
|52
|Jhonattan Vegas
|40
|42
|MC
|4
|Mackenzie Hughes
|52
|36
|40
|58
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|4
|44
|36
|69
|MC
|7
|45
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|4
|69
|Tom Hoge
|54
|MC
|17
|29
|45
|8
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|62
|34
|MC
|44
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|44
|MC
|45
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|8
|36
|65
|Patrick Rodgers
|25
|3
|MC
|22
|56
|70
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|31
|44
|17
|2
|51
|59
|Andrew Novak
|13
|MC
|13
|3
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|34
|9
|22
|56
|7
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|49
|MC
|27
|31
|Michael Kim
|13
|13
|2
|MC
|43
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|34
|Wd
|33
|15
|29
|3
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|32
|69
|15
|12
|Justin Lower
|MC
|62
|MC
|3
|37
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|49
|MC
|58
|37
|Lee Hodges
|57
|33
|9
|34
|10
|Erik van Rooyen
|59
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|30
|Harry Hall
|34
|MC
|58
|21
|10
|8
|Niklas Norgaard
|34
|MC
|4
|Rickie Fowler
|39
|Wd
|53
|21
|Luke Clanton
|MC
|15
|MC
|Victor Perez
|72
|MC
|MC
|34
|Max McGreevy
|25
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|1
|MC
|51
|Wd
|Jake Knapp
|25
|17
|44
|33
|32
|MC
|56
|Keith Mitchell
|25
|33
|21
|30
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|63
|27
|10
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|MC
|25
|5
|59
|Matteo Manassero
|68
|25
|43
|Doug Ghim
|49
|68
|MC
|21
|72
|Aldrich Potgieter
|2
|15
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|25
|25
|Wd
|6
|Jesper Svensson
|49
|63
|MC
|MC
|10
|Paul Waring
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|MC
|73
|68
|12
|21
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|CT Pan
|68
|57
|21
|Seamus Power
|24
|36
|17
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|10
|MC
|MC
|43
|65
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Emiliano Grillo
|65
|76
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|32
|64
|72
|Matt Kuchar
|43
|21
|Brendon Todd
|MC
|78
|Wd
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|59
|Antoine Rozner
|55
|4
|48
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|36
|56
|MC
|72
|Alex Smalley
|10
|21
|MC
|11
|16
|Frankie Capan
|55
|MC
|56
|12
|45
|Davis Riley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Ben Kohles
|25
|MC
|21
|53
|Andrew Putnam
|49
|25
|32
|MC
|30
|Adam Svensson
|59
|36
|MC
|MC
|30
|Peter Malnati
|68
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|53
|Carson Young
|MC
|57
|MC
|29
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|52
|68
|21
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|67
|9
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|69
|Chandler Phillips
|34
|49
|70
|MC
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|2
|9
|MC
|7
|David Lipsky
|76
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|45
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|34
|MC
|15
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|17
|32
|9
|MC
|70
|Chan Kim
|17
|MC
|42
|MC
|53
|Tim Widing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|21
|22
|16
|Harry Higgs
|74
|63
|34
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|17
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|17
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|3
|42
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|Joel Dahmen
|6
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|William Mouw
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|72
|Brice Garnett
|67
|34
|30
|48
|Sam Ryder
|59
|36
|25
|43
|21
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|MC
|74
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|10
|MC
|58
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|56
|MC
|6
|Kris Ventura
|25
|49
|4
|58
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|17
|15
|51
|37
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|68
|MC
|MC
|59
|Jacob Bridgeman
|34
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|46
|Henrik Norlander
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|37
|Kevin Roy
|17
|Wd
|18
|45
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|10
|Vincent Norrman
|75
|71
|40
|29
|37
|Ricky Castillo
|55
|15
|43
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|44
|MC
|7
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|45
|69
|MC
|58
|65
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|66
|MC
|70
|Bud Cauley
|21
|30
|Quade Cummins
|32
|MC
|34
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|72
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|34
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|69
|7
|66
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|48
|MC
|21
|Ben Martin
|45
|MC
|40
|MC
|59
|Webb Simpson
|MC
|16
|Brandt Snedeker
|66
|32
|51
|53
|Danny Willett
|9
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|32
|MC
|18
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|77
|MC
|34
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|49
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|25
|MC
|64
|45
|Mason Andersen
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|John Pak
|17
|56
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Danny Walker
|13
|42
|MC
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|49
|63
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|25
|MC
|9
|34
|MC
|Ben Polland
|MC
|Justin Hicks
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Russell Henley
|41
|3
|8
|20
|24
|43
|MC
|44
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|5
|1
|33
|27
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|4
|5
|2
|36
|21
|49
|53
|Billy Horschel
|9
|42
|16
|42
|16
|MC
|4
|8
|MC
|Sung Jae Im
|MC
|42
|MC
|8
|1
|51
|Byeong Hun An
|21
|21
|MC
|4
|36
|5
|Brian Harman
|MC
|47
|MC
|33
|48
|MC
|11
|Max Greyserman
|47
|Denny McCarthy
|MC
|MC
|30
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|MC
|42
|25
|Lucas Glover
|35
|30
|19
|MC
|4
|17
|21
|MC
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|28
|Austin Eckroat
|1
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|21
|MC
|Cameron Young
|4
|16
|Davis Thompson
|47
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|42
|25
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|4
|4
|36
|29
|MC
|MC
|2
|Min Woo Lee
|2
|26
|Matt McCarty
|Thriston Lawrence
|Eric Cole
|MC
|2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|21
|42
|30
|27
|16
|72
|4
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|48
|36
|2
|MC
|59
|66
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|21
|Jordan Spieth
|Tom Hoge
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|Chris Kirk
|28
|1
|7
|25
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|20
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|64
|MC
|21
|30
|33
|MC
|MC
|44
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|MC
|55
|Andrew Novak
|9
|29
|MC
|57
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|53
|JJ Spaun
|30
|MC
|MC
|21
|Beau Hossler
|28
|16
|60
|38
|Justin Lower
|MC
|64
|Kurt Kitayama
|3
|47
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|14
|9
|Erik van Rooyen
|2
|MC
|60
|MC
|Harry Hall
|MC
|74
|Niklas Norgaard
|Rickie Fowler
|41
|42
|65
|MC
|2
|MC
|1
|6
|41
|Luke Clanton
|Victor Perez
|16
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|Jake Knapp
|4
|Keith Mitchell
|9
|9
|53
|MC
|1
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|35
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|Doug Ghim
|16
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Adam Schenk
|56
|42
|MC
|36
|MC
|30
|29
|Jesper Svensson
|Paul Waring
|Mark Hubbard
|64
|42
|15
|46
|11
|MC
|65
|Dq
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|CT Pan
|28
|16
|3
|MC
|MC
|17
|37
|Seamus Power
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|66
|26
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|MC
|8
|43
|74
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|36
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|MC
|Brendon Todd
|MC
|48
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|56
|Antoine Rozner
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|52
|10
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|55
|Frankie Capan
|Davis Riley
|62
|29
|42
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|49
|9
|59
|Peter Malnati
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|49
|MC
|MC
|Carson Young
|56
|29
|McClure Meissner
|53
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|4
|48
|MC
|38
|7
|Ben Silverman
|16
|MC
|36
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|Wd
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|63
|David Lipsky
|41
|55
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|56
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|28
|Tim Widing
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|5
|8
|36
|49
|2
|61
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|MC
|19
|58
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|Isaiah Salinda
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|33
|William Mouw
|Taylor Dickson
|Brice Garnett
|55
|MC
|25
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|21
|9
|8
|53
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|4
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Jacob Bridgeman
|28
|Chris Gotterup
|35
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|29
|Paul Peterson
|Vincent Norrman
|47
|63
|Ricky Castillo
|Camilo Villegas
|67
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|68
|MC
|14
|16
|David Skinns
|4
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|60
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Bud Cauley
|21
|42
|12
|Wd
|27
|Quade Cummins
|Karl Vilips
|Braden Thornberry
|Will Chandler
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|35
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|Will Gordon
|42
|36
|Zach Johnson
|21
|12
|MC
|8
|67
|59
|27
|MC
|MC
|Ben Martin
|MC
|5
|33
|72
|31
|Webb Simpson
|74
|36
|5
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|29
|48
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|30
|51
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|70
|17
|4
|MC
|37
|26
|25
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|14
|65
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|27
|61
|7
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|48
|70
|51
|Jeremy Paul
|Mason Andersen
|John Pak
|Kaito Onishi
|Trevor Cone
|74
|Danny Walker
|Noah Goodwin
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|Ben Polland
|Justin Hicks
|77
|MC
