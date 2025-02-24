Golf Form Guide

Cognizant Classic 2025: Course and current form stats

The Florida Swing gets underway at PGA National's Champion Course.
Water is never very far away at PGA National's Champion Course

The Florida Swing gets underway this week, with its customary opener in Palm Beach Gardens. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Tee-to-green accuracy especially vital at PGA National

  • Berger [20/1] ready to re-enter winners' enclosure

  • Nicolai [60/1] a decent each-way selection

Tournament and Course Notes

The venue for this week's tournament, The Champion Course at PGA National, is one of golf's most respected layouts. Co-designed by Tom Fazio, and his uncle George Fazio, The Champion Course opened for business in November 1981.

Two years later it hosted the Ryder Cup, and then the PGA Championship in 1987. In 2007, it became a PGA Tour regular as host of the Honda Classic.

Located approximately 80 miles north of downtown Miami, The Champion Course has undergone three Jack Nicklaus-led upgrades during the past 25 years, most recently in 2018.

Although trees and dense vegetation are in short supply, it remains a parkland course that demands accurate tee-to-green golf and solid ball-striking.

There are sizeable water hazards on 13 holes and since last year's event the fairways have been slightly narrowed. For 2025, fairway width will average 28 yards and although this is not overly tight, this low-lying layout is definitely no pushover.

After a handful of weeks putting on Poa Annua greens, the players will face the more tricky Bermuda grass surfaces. The greens here are bigger than the PGA Tour average. And, for the first time since 2014, the Bermuda grass fairways at the Champion Course have been over-seeded with Ryegrass.

Good Current Form

Austrian Sepp Straka 20/121.00 is one of the few golfers this week who can combine a strong course history, with good current form.

He's both a winner over the Champion Course, as well as a winner on the PGA Tour this season (during January).

Another member of Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team from 2023 is Nicolai Hojgaard 45/146.00 who appears to have re-discovered his mojo, after posting a tie-for-eighth in Mexico at the weekend.

The young Dane is a strong each-way option, thanks to this latest result which was his best finish in a PGA Tour event for over 12 months.

Two other pros looking pretty good at present are American Denny McCarthy 30/131.00 and Daniel Berger 20/121.00.

McCarthy, who tied-fifth at Torrey Pines two weeks ago, has previously stood on the PGA National podium.

Meanwhile Berger, a former world No 12, looks to be in decent shape again, and was clearly disappointed to finish in a tie-for-second at TPC Scottsdale earlier this month.

The 31-year-old four-time winner on Tour has registered three top-four finishes at PGA National in eight appearances. His most recent win on the PGA Tour came four years ago at Pebble Beach.

Good Course Form

In recent years, no one has performed more consistently well over PGA National's Champion Course than Shane Lowry 19/120.00.

The Irishman's last three visits to this part of Florida have all yielded top-five finishes.

He's also performed reasonably well during the past six months, and at the start of February finished second behind Rory McIlroy at Pebble Beach.

Another pro with a strong PGA National history is world No 100 Keith Mitchell 33/134.00, who is a former winner over the Champion Course, along with a brace of other top-10s.

His form during the early weeks of 2025 has shown moments of promise, without lasting the full 72 holes. Perhaps the return to one of his favourite venues can re-ignite the flame.

The Champion at the Champion Course

None of PGA National's 18 champions were lower than 10th after 36 holes - and only two were outside the top six (see table below).

And only two winners were more than three strokes behind at half-way.

It doesn't appear to be an easy course on which to reduce large deficits when chasing birdies at weekend pin positions.

Year ... Pos @ 36 ... (Champ)
`24: 2nd (Austin Eckroat)
`23: 2nd (Chris Kirk)
`22: 6th (Sepp Straka)
`21: 2nd (Matt Jones)
`20: 9th (Sung Jae Im)
`19: 1st (Keith Mitchell)
`18: 7th (Justin Thomas)
`17: 3rd (Rickie Fowler)
`16: 4th (Adam Scott)
`15: 1st (Padraig Harrington)
`14: 3rd (Russell Henley)
`13: 2nd (Michael Thompson)
`12: 3rd (Rory McIlroy)
`11: 2nd (Rory Sabbatini)
`10: 1st (Camilo Villegas)
`09: 1st (Yong Eun Yang)
`08: 6th (Ernie Els)
`07: 5th (Mark Wilson)

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At PGA National (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.75: Shane Lowry (20)
69.20: Chris Kirk (20)
69.25: Russell Henley (16)
69.39: Byeong Hun An (18)
69.40: Andrew Novak (10)
69.40: Sepp Straka (20)
69.50: Keith Mitchell (18)
69.57: Daniel Berger (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table


MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / PGA National Form (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Russell Henley 39 5 10 30
Sepp Straka MC 15 7 1 30 15
Shane Lowry 39 2 MC
Billy Horschel MC MC 9 21 MC 51
Sung Jae Im MC 57 33 4 MC 3
Byeong Hun An MC 73 22 MC 32
Brian Harman 17 25 53 MC 21 58
Max Greyserman 24 49 Wd 48 7 24
Denny McCarthy 5 16 58 16 46
Taylor Pendrith 50 9 7 45 13
Lucas Glover 31 MC 3 MC 21
Matthieu Pavon 44 63 73 MC 48
Austin Eckroat MC MC 13 MC MC 15
Nico Echavarria 34 MC 77 MC 2 32
Cameron Young MC 12 72 MC 8
Davis Thompson 13 36 58 51 MC 36
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 39 4 40 MC 40
Daniel Berger 12 2 MC 21 MC
Min Woo Lee 48 12 17 17
Matt McCarty 63 MC MC MC 65 53
Thriston Lawrence 59 MC MC MC
Eric Cole MC MC 22 68 68 5 52
Jhonattan Vegas 40 42 MC 4
Mackenzie Hughes 52 36 40 58 MC
Ben Griffin 4 44 36 69 MC 7 45
Jordan Spieth MC 4 69
Tom Hoge 54 MC 17 29 45 8
Chris Kirk MC 62 34 MC 44
Matt Wallace MC 44 MC 45
Nicolai Hojgaard 8 36 65
Patrick Rodgers 25 3 MC 22 56 70 MC
Sam Stevens MC 31 44 17 2 51 59
Andrew Novak 13 MC 13 3 MC MC
Taylor Moore 34 9 22 56 7 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 49 MC 27 31
Michael Kim 13 13 2 MC 43 MC
JJ Spaun 34 Wd 33 15 29 3
Beau Hossler MC 32 69 15 12
Justin Lower MC 62 MC 3 37
Kurt Kitayama MC 49 MC 58 37
Lee Hodges 57 33 9 34 10
Erik van Rooyen 59 MC 40 MC MC 30
Harry Hall 34 MC 58 21 10 8
Niklas Norgaard 34 MC 4
Rickie Fowler 39 Wd 53 21
Luke Clanton MC 15 MC
Victor Perez 72 MC MC 34
Max McGreevy 25 MC Wd MC MC
Brian Campbell 1 MC 51 Wd
Jake Knapp 25 17 44 33 32 MC 56
Keith Mitchell 25 33 21 30
Ryan Fox MC 63 27 10
Charley Hoffman MC MC 25 5 59
Matteo Manassero 68 25 43
Doug Ghim 49 68 MC 21 72
Aldrich Potgieter 2 15 MC MC
Adam Schenk 25 25 Wd 6
Jesper Svensson 49 63 MC MC 10
Paul Waring MC MC Wd MC
Mark Hubbard MC MC 73 68 12 21
Patrick Fishburn MC MC MC MC 6
Matti Schmid MC MC 25 MC MC
CT Pan 68 57 21
Seamus Power 24 36 17 MC
Ryo Hisatsune 10 MC MC 43 65
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC MC 40
Emiliano Grillo 65 76 Wd MC MC
Vince Whaley MC MC 32 64 72
Matt Kuchar 43 21
Brendon Todd MC 78 Wd MC
Rico Hoey MC MC MC 58 59
Antoine Rozner 55 4 48 MC
Luke List MC 36 56 MC 72
Alex Smalley 10 21 MC 11 16
Frankie Capan 55 MC 56 12 45
Davis Riley MC MC MC MC Wd
Ben Kohles 25 MC 21 53
Andrew Putnam 49 25 32 MC 30
Adam Svensson 59 36 MC MC 30
Peter Malnati 68 49 MC MC MC 53
Carson Young MC 57 MC 29 MC
McClure Meissner MC MC 52 68 21
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 67 9 MC MC
Ben Silverman MC 16 MC MC 69
Chandler Phillips 34 49 70 MC MC
Pierceson Coody 2 9 MC 7
David Lipsky 76 MC Wd MC 45
Rikuya Hoshino MC MC 43 MC
Sami Valimaki 34 MC 15 MC
Greyson Sigg 17 32 9 MC 70
Chan Kim 17 MC 42 MC 53
Tim Widing MC MC MC Wd
Gary Woodland MC 21 22 16
Harry Higgs 74 63 34 MC
Joe Highsmith 17 MC MC 66 MC
Steven Fisk 17 MC 63 MC MC
Isaiah Salinda 3 42 MC MC
Rafael Campos 34 MC MC MC MC 57
Joel Dahmen 6 MC 9 MC MC
William Mouw MC 66 MC MC
Taylor Dickson MC MC MC 72
Brice Garnett 67 34 30 48
Sam Ryder 59 36 25 43 21
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 74 MC MC
Alejandro Tosti 10 MC 58 MC
Jackson Suber MC 56 MC 6
Kris Ventura 25 49 4 58 MC
Ryan Gerard 17 15 51 37
Thomas Rosenmueller 68 MC MC 59
Jacob Bridgeman 34 MC MC 21 MC
Chris Gotterup MC MC 25 MC MC 46
Henrik Norlander 13 MC MC MC 37
Nate Lashley MC MC Wd MC 37
Kevin Roy 17 Wd 18 45
Paul Peterson MC Wd MC 10
Vincent Norrman 75 71 40 29 37
Ricky Castillo 55 15 43 MC
Camilo Villegas 44 MC 7 MC
David Skinns MC 49 MC MC MC
Taylor Montgomery 45 69 MC 58 65
Cristobal Del Solar MC 66 MC 70
Bud Cauley 21 30
Quade Cummins 32 MC 34 MC
Karl Vilips 72
Braden Thornberry MC Wd MC MC
Will Chandler MC 6 MC MC
Nick Hardy MC MC MC MC MC
Chad Ramey 34 MC 48 MC MC
Kevin Velo MC MC MC MC
Will Gordon MC 69 7 66 MC
Zach Johnson 48 MC 21
Ben Martin 45 MC 40 MC 59
Webb Simpson MC 16
Brandt Snedeker 66 32 51 53
Danny Willett 9 MC
Trey Mullinax MC 32 MC 18
Ryan Palmer MC 77 MC 34 MC
Francesco Molinari 49 MC MC
Luke Donald MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC
Jeremy Paul 25 MC 64 45
Mason Andersen 65 MC MC MC
John Pak 17 56 MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC MC
Trevor Cone MC MC MC MC
Danny Walker 13 42 MC MC
Noah Goodwin 49 63 MC MC
Lanto Griffin 25 MC 9 34 MC
Ben Polland MC
Justin Hicks
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Russell Henley 41 3 8 20 24 43 MC 44
Sepp Straka MC 5 1 33 27 MC
Shane Lowry 4 5 2 36 21 49 53
Billy Horschel 9 42 16 42 16 MC 4 8 MC
Sung Jae Im MC 42 MC 8 1 51
Byeong Hun An 21 21 MC 4 36 5
Brian Harman MC 47 MC 33 48 MC 11
Max Greyserman 47
Denny McCarthy MC MC 30 3 MC MC MC
Taylor Pendrith MC 42 25
Lucas Glover 35 30 19 MC 4 17 21 MC MC
Matthieu Pavon 28
Austin Eckroat 1 MC
Nico Echavarria 21 MC
Cameron Young 4 16
Davis Thompson 47
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 42 25
Daniel Berger MC 4 4 36 29 MC MC 2
Min Woo Lee 2 26
Matt McCarty
Thriston Lawrence
Eric Cole MC 2
Jhonattan Vegas 21 42 30 27 16 72 4 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 48 36 2 MC 59 66
Ben Griffin MC 21
Jordan Spieth
Tom Hoge 28 MC MC MC MC 37
Chris Kirk 28 1 7 25 MC MC 33 MC MC
Matt Wallace MC 29 MC MC 20
Nicolai Hojgaard MC
Patrick Rodgers 64 MC 21 30 33 MC MC 44
Sam Stevens MC MC 55
Andrew Novak 9 29 MC 57
Taylor Moore MC
Thorbjorn Olesen MC
Michael Kim MC MC MC 57 MC 53
JJ Spaun 30 MC MC 21
Beau Hossler 28 16 60 38
Justin Lower MC 64
Kurt Kitayama 3 47
Lee Hodges MC 14 9
Erik van Rooyen 2 MC 60 MC
Harry Hall MC 74
Niklas Norgaard
Rickie Fowler 41 42 65 MC 2 MC 1 6 41
Luke Clanton
Victor Perez 16
Max McGreevy MC MC
Brian Campbell
Jake Knapp 4
Keith Mitchell 9 9 53 MC 1 MC
Ryan Fox 35
Charley Hoffman MC
Matteo Manassero
Doug Ghim 16 MC MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter
Adam Schenk 56 42 MC 36 MC 30 29
Jesper Svensson
Paul Waring
Mark Hubbard 64 42 15 46 11 MC 65 Dq
Patrick Fishburn MC
Matti Schmid MC MC
CT Pan 28 16 3 MC MC 17 37
Seamus Power MC MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC 68 MC MC 66 26
Emiliano Grillo MC MC 8 43 74
Vince Whaley MC 36 MC
Matt Kuchar MC MC
Brendon Todd MC 48 MC
Rico Hoey 56
Antoine Rozner
Luke List MC MC MC MC 2 52 10
Alex Smalley MC 55
Frankie Capan
Davis Riley 62 29 42
Ben Kohles MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC MC
Adam Svensson MC 49 9 59
Peter Malnati 9 MC MC MC 36 49 MC MC
Carson Young 56 29
McClure Meissner 53
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 4 48 MC 38 7
Ben Silverman 16 MC 36 MC
Chandler Phillips Wd
Pierceson Coody MC 63
David Lipsky 41 55
Rikuya Hoshino
Sami Valimaki MC
Greyson Sigg 56 MC MC
Chan Kim 28
Tim Widing
Gary Woodland MC 5 8 36 49 2 61
Harry Higgs MC MC 19 58
Joe Highsmith MC
Steven Fisk
Isaiah Salinda
Rafael Campos MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC 33
William Mouw
Taylor Dickson
Brice Garnett 55 MC 25 11 MC MC MC
Sam Ryder 21 9 8 53
Michael Thorbjornsen
Alejandro Tosti MC
Jackson Suber
Kris Ventura MC
Ryan Gerard 4
Thomas Rosenmueller
Jacob Bridgeman 28
Chris Gotterup 35
Henrik Norlander MC MC MC
Nate Lashley MC MC 36 MC
Kevin Roy 29
Paul Peterson
Vincent Norrman 47 63
Ricky Castillo
Camilo Villegas 67 MC MC 8 MC 68 MC 14 16
David Skinns 4 MC
Taylor Montgomery 60
Cristobal Del Solar
Bud Cauley 21 42 12 Wd 27
Quade Cummins
Karl Vilips
Braden Thornberry
Will Chandler
Nick Hardy MC MC MC
Chad Ramey 35 MC MC
Kevin Velo
Will Gordon 42 36
Zach Johnson 21 12 MC 8 67 59 27 MC MC
Ben Martin MC 5 33 72 31
Webb Simpson 74 36 5
Brandt Snedeker MC MC
Danny Willett 29 48 MC
Trey Mullinax 30 51 MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC 70 17 4 MC 37 26 25
Francesco Molinari MC 14 65 MC
Luke Donald MC MC MC 11 MC 27 61 7
Kevin Kisner MC MC 48 70 51
Jeremy Paul
Mason Andersen
John Pak
Kaito Onishi
Trevor Cone 74
Danny Walker
Noah Goodwin
Lanto Griffin MC
Ben Polland
Justin Hicks 77 MC

