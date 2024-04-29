The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour travels to Texas for the third time this year. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
Spieth 14/115.00 averages 66.63 on 'home town' course
Schenk 50/151.00 offers e/w potential
Seamus 50/151.00 enjoys solid course form
Tournament and Course Notes
• Designed by the late Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, TPC Craig Ranch is located approximately 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas;
• Ahead of making its debut as a PGA Tour event three years ago, the course twice hosted (2008 & 2012) tournaments on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour;
• TPC Craig Ranch is a parkland course which combines Bentgrass putting surfaces with Zoysiagrass fairways;
• Although there are not many large expanses of water on Weiskopf's layout, the long and winding Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course on 14 holes. In total, water will probably affect the sport's top pros on around nine holes.
Good Current Form
Fresh from last week's team event in New Orleans, where he and his partner tied-eighth, Thomas Detry 33/134.00 will tee-up in Dallas in decent nick but still chasing his first title at this level.
The Belgian is one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour and in 2024 has twice finished inside the top five, including runner-up in Houston over Easter weekend.
Sung Jae Im 25/126.00 is back in the States following his victory in Korea on Sunday, having tied-12th at Harbour Town the previous week.
And if you're seeking an each-way selection, then Adam Schenk 50/151.00 might offer some hope.
The 32-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour but since the start of April his form has certainly picked up.
He tied-fifth in San Antonio before finishing T12 at Augusta National.
Good Course Form
The local favourite is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth 14/115.00 who was born in Dallas and still resides there.
His form this year has been patchy but both of his previous starts at TPC Craig Ranch have produced top-10s.
There appears to be few players who have a strong record at this relatively new venue.
One golfer who seems to fit the bill regarding decent, if not spectacular, course form is Seamus Power 50/151.00.
The 37-year-old's 12 competitive rounds at TPC Craig Ranch average 67.33, and in his most recent outing at Harbour Town tied-12th.
He would be delighted to follow in the footsteps of his Irish compatriots Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who won last week's two-player team event in New Orleans, but he is probably more of an each-way option, rather than outright winner.
Two-time TPC Craig Ranch winner Kyoung-Hoon Lee 45/146.00 has a season's best finish of tied-fourth in early March.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At TPC Craig Ranch (2021-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.50: Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12)
66.63: Jordan Spieth (8)
67.13: Adam Scott (8)
67.25: Ryan Palmer (12)
67.33: Seamus Power (12)
67.38: Stephan Jaeger (8)
67.50: Jason Day (10)
67.63: Tom Kim (8)
67.63: Alexander Noren (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 6
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: Current form table does not include results from the team event played last week in New Orleans.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / TPC Craig Ranch (2021-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|Jordan Spieth
|39
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|30
|Jason Day
|18
|30
|MC
|35
|36
|Tom Kim
|18
|30
|MC
|Wd
|52
|62
|Will Zalatoris
|44
|9
|74
|MC
|4
|Min Woo Lee
|22
|MC
|54
|44
|2
|Byeong Hun An
|67
|16
|MC
|MC
|8
|21
|Sung Jae Im
|1
|12
|MC
|MC
|31
|18
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|18
|MC
|1
|MC
|44
|MC
|3
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|30
|17
|6
|30
|Adam Schenk
|49
|12
|5
|33
|19
|MC
|56
|Adam Scott
|22
|14
|45
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|62
|55
|MC
|45
|57
|4
|1
|Ryan Fox
|38
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|18
|14
|54
|12
|28
|Luke List
|38
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|28
|2
|17
|62
|MC
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|39
|14
|3
|26
|30
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|23
|14
|11
|19
|9
|Nick Dunlap
|69
|MC
|11
|MC
|48
|53
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|58
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Patrick Rodgers
|5
|Wd
|74
|MC
|MC
|25
|6
|Keith Mitchell
|14
|MC
|17
|73
|9
|19
|Mark Hubbard
|36
|25
|31
|31
|64
|48
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|58
|7
|MC
|35
|23
|19
|Beau Hossler
|78
|57
|MC
|MC
|28
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|33
|MC
|32
|60
|6
|Sami Valimaki
|45
|54
|MC
|MC
|2
|Taylor Montgomery
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|11
|60
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|78
|33
|MC
|18
|MC
|48
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|40
|MC
|31
|9
|MC
|4
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|14
|39
|36
|17
|MC
|55
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|4
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|33
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|58
|45
|9
|41
|13
|Alejandro Tosti
|33
|MC
|2
|75
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|6
|14
|53
|67
|68
|61
|28
|8
|Alexander Bjork
|33
|MC
|54
|47
|MC
|Vincent Norrman
|45
|83
|MC
|47
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|11
|MC
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Seamus Power
|12
|MC
|26
|64
|21
|Sam Ryder
|43
|MC
|64
|33
|16
|21
|Justin Suh
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Michael Kim
|14
|MC
|64
|33
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|9
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|39
|21
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|55
|MC
|45
|3
|MC
|Wd
|24
|Matti Schmid
|11
|69
|21
|17
|26
|10
|MC
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|18
|45
|21
|MC
|MC
|47
|24
|Jorge Campillo
|18
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|53
|19
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|43
|MC
|MC
|67
|16
|16
|8
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|36
|14
|45
|61
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|40
|14
|57
|64
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|81
|36
|MC
|MC
|42
|16
|13
|Justin Lower
|4
|25
|28
|Wd
|MC
|36
|MC
|3
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|58
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|52
|CT Pan
|51
|42
|51
|28
|3
|Max Greyserman
|40
|MC
|7
|33
|15
|47
|Wd
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|Wd
|Chez Reavie
|33
|33
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|51
|36
|MC
|64
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|33
|14
|MC
|54
|32
|56
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|7
|75
|MC
|67
|4
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|13
|Camilo Villegas
|35
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|67
|Taiga Semikawa
|24
|MC
|49
|Andrew Novak
|58
|53
|17
|MC
|9
|8
|Dylan Wu
|58
|78
|26
|19
|MC
|24
|Martin Laird
|51
|31
|54
|10
|9
|Jimmy Stanger
|23
|MC
|MC
|35
|3
|35
|38
|Ryan Moore
|45
|31
|5
|45
|MC
|60
|Brice Garnett
|18
|MC
|35
|1
|Parker Coody
|6
|58
|MC
|67
|MC
|47
|24
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|51
|21
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|67
|MC
|MC
|49
|11
|49
|MC
|Peter Kuest
|9
|10
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|9
|MC
|45
|45
|MC
|56
|19
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|24
|Carson Young
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|56
|8
|Robby Shelton
|33
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|60
|Ben Martin
|55
|7
|67
|31
|42
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|25
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|45
|26
|MC
|32
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|33
|69
|Wd
|32
|16
|60
|Harry Hall
|58
|28
|67
|MC
|49
|MC
|33
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|MC
|54
|9
|MC
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|23
|MC
|81
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|39
|82
|17
|MC
|23
|MC
|24
|Jacob Bridgeman
|23
|MC
|21
|MC
|23
|28
|MC
|Erik Barnes
|58
|MC
|17
|Wd
|2
|58
|Pierceson Coody
|18
|74
|57
|Wd
|32
|MC
|Wd
|Nicholas Lindheim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|36
|17
|MC
|41
|38
|Vince Whaley
|23
|69
|MC
|54
|18
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|11
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Callum Tarren
|23
|MC
|69
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|10
|MC
|26
|23
|53
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|42
|41
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|50
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|35
|33
|Tyson Alexander
|55
|14
|64
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|55
|MC
|74
|54
|MC
|52
|Davis Riley
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|36
|MC
|MC
|15
|13
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Whitney
|63
|75
|MC
|33
|61
|MC
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|58
|MC
|72
|3
|38
|Wesley Bryan
|2
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|38
|Troy Merritt
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|47
|58
|Wilson Furr
|55
|MC
|36
|MC
|MC
|38
|Stewart Cink
|39
|MC
|33
|Kevin Tway
|3
|37
|MC
|32
|Nico Echavarria
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|21
|24
|Patton Kizzire
|23
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|MC
|57
|61
|MC
|35
|Wd
|Austin Smotherman
|50
|9
|68
|52
|Kevin Dougherty
|MC
|MC
|45
|45
|MC
|MC
|38
|Lanto Griffin
|36
|51
|57
|48
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|50
|32
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|45
|26
|MC
|MC
|24
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|MC
|45
|49
|55
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|50
|MC
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|MC
|82
|MC
|MC
|58
|38
|Austin Cook
|MC
|37
|53
|MC
|10
|Harrison Endycott
|33
|MC
|64
|MC
|42
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|5
|19
|Kelly Kraft
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|66
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|23
|MC
|36
|MC
|60
|Josh Teater
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|33
|MC
|23
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|MC
|23
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|53
|72
|55
|MC
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|58
|MC
|75
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|68
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|39
|45
|MC
|21
|Daniel Berger
|50
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sung Kang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|MC
|MC
|78
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|David Nyfjall
|Sean O`Hair
|18
|MC
|61
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|18
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|55
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|James Hahn
|63
|72
|MC
|33
|Seung-Yul Noh
|29
|14
|MC
|32
|Tommy Gainey
|9
|MC
|14
|32
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kris Kim
|Jarred Jeter
|Does Not Include Team
|Event Result at TPC Louisiana
|Player
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Jordan Spieth
|2
|9
|Jason Day
|1
|51
|MC
|Tom Kim
|34
|17
|Will Zalatoris
|MC
|17
|Min Woo Lee
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|14
|Sung Jae Im
|Stephan Jaeger
|11
|38
|Si Woo Kim
|2
|MC
|55
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|79
|34
|Adam Scott
|8
|32
|Jake Knapp
|Ryan Fox
|Tom Hoge
|43
|17
|MC
|Luke List
|34
|MC
|61
|Thomas Detry
|Mackenzie Hughes
|14
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|12
|21
|Nick Dunlap
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Patrick Rodgers
|32
|47
|Keith Mitchell
|76
|26
|Mark Hubbard
|32
|34
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|46
|Beau Hossler
|17
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|Sami Valimaki
|Taylor Montgomery
|50
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|50
|1
|1
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|43
|12
|17
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|32
|Alejandro Tosti
|Chan Kim
|Alexander Bjork
|Vincent Norrman
|8
|Taylor Pendrith
|Seamus Power
|19
|17
|9
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|Justin Suh
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|67
|Kevin Yu
|Nate Lashley
|23
|17
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|Davis Thompson
|70
|Jorge Campillo
|Zac Blair
|Doug Ghim
|19
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|50
|Sam Stevens
|34
|Ben Silverman
|Justin Lower
|43
|46
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|CT Pan
|4
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|38
|47
|Rico Hoey
|David Skinns
|38
|Brandon Wu
|23
|51
|Camilo Villegas
|Taiga Semikawa
|Andrew Novak
|67
|46
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|Martin Laird
|34
|MC
|61
|Jimmy Stanger
|Ryan Moore
|MC
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|77
|15
|47
|Parker Coody
|64
|Joe Highsmith
|Joel Dahmen
|Peter Kuest
|14
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|69
|MC
|Carson Young
|14
|Robby Shelton
|43
|Ben Martin
|26
|Nick Hardy
|Kevin Streelman
|Garrick Higgo
|30
|Harry Hall
|83
|Norman Xiong
|Matthew NeSmith
|30
|51
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Aaron Baddeley
|23
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Erik Barnes
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|MC
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Joseph Bramlett
|19
|51
|7
|Vince Whaley
|79
|25
|26
|Trace Crowe
|Callum Tarren
|46
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|25
|Chad Ramey
|50
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|8
|5
|47
|Davis Riley
|MC
|9
|Henrik Norlander
|34
|MC
|Paul Barjon
|65
|Tom Whitney
|Zach Johnson
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|65
|26
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|7
|Wilson Furr
|Stewart Cink
|34
|Kevin Tway
|11
|MC
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|Patton Kizzire
|30
|83
|3
|Chris Gotterup
|Austin Smotherman
|MC
|25
|Kevin Dougherty
|Lanto Griffin
|51
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|5
|Cameron Champ
|50
|38
|55
|Roger Sloan
|79
|MC
|34
|Patrick Fishburn
|Jimmy Walker
|74
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|71
|Harrison Endycott
|50
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|76
|MC
|Kelly Kraft
|79
|MC
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|59
|9
|Josh Teater
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|64
|MC
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|13
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|Daniel Berger
|3
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|17
|Sung Kang
|14
|MC
|47
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|David Nyfjall
|Sean O`Hair
|50
|39
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|74
|65
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|11
|MC
|James Hahn
|50
|9
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|74
|MC
|Tommy Gainey
|34
|Blaine Hale
|Kris Kim
|Jarred Jeter
