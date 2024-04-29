Masters Tips

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024: Course and current form stats

Opened 20 years ago, TPC Craig Ranch is laid out on the outskirts of north Dallas
The par-three 17th at TPC Craig Ranch (seemingly modelled on TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole)

The PGA Tour travels to Texas for the third time this year. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Spieth 14/115.00 averages 66.63 on 'home town' course

  • Schenk 50/151.00 offers e/w potential

  • Seamus 50/151.00 enjoys solid course form

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • Designed by the late Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, TPC Craig Ranch is located approximately 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas;

    • Ahead of making its debut as a PGA Tour event three years ago, the course twice hosted (2008 & 2012) tournaments on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour;

    • TPC Craig Ranch is a parkland course which combines Bentgrass putting surfaces with Zoysiagrass fairways;

    • Although there are not many large expanses of water on Weiskopf's layout, the long and winding Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course on 14 holes. In total, water will probably affect the sport's top pros on around nine holes.

    Good Current Form

    Fresh from last week's team event in New Orleans, where he and his partner tied-eighth, Thomas Detry 33/134.00 will tee-up in Dallas in decent nick but still chasing his first title at this level.

    The Belgian is one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour and in 2024 has twice finished inside the top five, including runner-up in Houston over Easter weekend.

    Sung Jae Im 25/126.00 is back in the States following his victory in Korea on Sunday, having tied-12th at Harbour Town the previous week.

    And if you're seeking an each-way selection, then Adam Schenk 50/151.00 might offer some hope.

    The 32-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour but since the start of April his form has certainly picked up.

    He tied-fifth in San Antonio before finishing T12 at Augusta National.

    Good Course Form

    The local favourite is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth 14/115.00 who was born in Dallas and still resides there.

    His form this year has been patchy but both of his previous starts at TPC Craig Ranch have produced top-10s.

    There appears to be few players who have a strong record at this relatively new venue.

    One golfer who seems to fit the bill regarding decent, if not spectacular, course form is Seamus Power 50/151.00.

    The 37-year-old's 12 competitive rounds at TPC Craig Ranch average 67.33, and in his most recent outing at Harbour Town tied-12th.

    He would be delighted to follow in the footsteps of his Irish compatriots Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who won last week's two-player team event in New Orleans, but he is probably more of an each-way option, rather than outright winner.

    Two-time TPC Craig Ranch winner Kyoung-Hoon Lee 45/146.00 has a season's best finish of tied-fourth in early March.

    Stroke Averages

    Lowest Eight At TPC Craig Ranch (2021-23)
    Average .... (Rounds)
    66.50: Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12)
    66.63: Jordan Spieth (8)
    67.13: Adam Scott (8)
    67.25: Ryan Palmer (12)
    67.33: Seamus Power (12)
    67.38: Stephan Jaeger (8)
    67.50: Jason Day (10)
    67.63: Tom Kim (8)
    67.63: Alexander Noren (8)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 6
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    Note: Current form table does not include results from the team event played last week in New Orleans.

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Craig Ranch (2021-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8
Jordan Spieth 39 MC 10 MC MC 30
Jason Day 18 30 MC 35 36
Tom Kim 18 30 MC Wd 52 62
Will Zalatoris 44 9 74 MC 4
Min Woo Lee 22 MC 54 44 2
Byeong Hun An 67 16 MC MC 8 21
Sung Jae Im 1 12 MC MC 31 18 MC
Stephan Jaeger 18 MC 1 MC 44 MC 3
Si Woo Kim 18 30 17 6 30
Adam Schenk 49 12 5 33 19 MC 56
Adam Scott 22 14 45 MC
Jake Knapp 62 55 MC 45 57 4 1
Ryan Fox 38 MC 78 MC MC 35 MC
Tom Hoge 18 14 54 12 28
Luke List 38 MC MC 56 MC
Thomas Detry 28 2 17 62 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes 39 14 3 26 30 MC
Alexander Noren 23 14 11 19 9
Nick Dunlap 69 MC 11 MC 48 53
Thorbjorn Olesen 58 14 MC MC MC 46
Patrick Rodgers 5 Wd 74 MC MC 25 6
Keith Mitchell 14 MC 17 73 9 19
Mark Hubbard 36 25 31 31 64 48
Aaron Rai MC 58 7 MC 35 23 19
Beau Hossler 78 57 MC MC 28
Robert MacIntyre MC 33 MC 32 60 6
Sami Valimaki 45 54 MC MC 2
Taylor Montgomery Wd MC MC 11 60
Ryo Hisatsune MC 78 33 MC 18 MC 48
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 40 MC 31 9 MC 4 MC
Ben Griffin 14 39 36 17 MC 55 MC
Charley Hoffman 4 69 MC MC MC
Matt Wallace MC 17 MC MC 33
Matt Kuchar MC 49 MC MC
Maverick McNealy 58 45 9 41 13
Alejandro Tosti 33 MC 2 75 MC MC MC
Chan Kim 6 14 53 67 68 61 28 8
Alexander Bjork 33 MC 54 47 MC
Vincent Norrman 45 83 MC 47 MC
Taylor Pendrith 11 MC 36 MC MC MC MC
Seamus Power 12 MC 26 64 21
Sam Ryder 43 MC 64 33 16 21
Justin Suh MC MC 33 MC MC MC MC
Michael Kim 14 MC 64 33 MC 23 MC MC
Kevin Yu MC 39 MC MC 9
Nate Lashley MC 39 21 13 MC MC MC
Chandler Phillips 55 MC 45 3 MC Wd 24
Matti Schmid 11 69 21 17 26 10 MC MC
Alex Smalley 6 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Davis Thompson 18 45 21 MC MC 47 24
Jorge Campillo 18 MC MC 49 MC 53 19
Zac Blair MC MC MC 54 MC
Doug Ghim 43 MC MC 67 16 16 8
Seong Hyeon Kim 36 14 45 61 MC MC 67 MC
Sam Stevens 40 14 57 64 MC 18 MC MC
Ben Silverman MC 81 36 MC MC 42 16 13
Justin Lower 4 25 28 Wd MC 36 MC 3
Carl Yuan MC 58 MC 5 MC MC 52
CT Pan 51 42 51 28 3
Max Greyserman 40 MC 7 33 15 47 Wd
Ben Kohles MC 78 MC MC 6 MC Wd
Chez Reavie 33 33 MC 12 MC MC
JJ Spaun 51 36 MC 64 MC
Rico Hoey 33 14 MC 54 32 56 MC
David Skinns MC 7 75 MC 67 4 MC
Brandon Wu 59 MC MC MC 42 MC 13
Camilo Villegas 35 MC Wd MC MC 67
Taiga Semikawa 24 MC 49
Andrew Novak 58 53 17 MC 9 8
Dylan Wu 58 78 26 19 MC 24
Martin Laird 51 31 54 10 9
Jimmy Stanger 23 MC MC 35 3 35 38
Ryan Moore 45 31 5 45 MC 60
Brice Garnett 18 MC 35 1
Parker Coody 6 58 MC 67 MC 47 24
Joe Highsmith MC 51 21 MC 6 MC MC
Joel Dahmen 67 MC MC 49 11 49 MC
Peter Kuest 9 10 MC MC
Greyson Sigg 9 MC 45 45 MC 56 19
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC 61 MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC MC MC 35 24
Carson Young MC MC MC 54 MC 56 8
Robby Shelton 33 MC 33 MC MC 60
Ben Martin 55 7 67 31 42 MC
Nick Hardy MC 25 57 MC MC MC
Kevin Streelman 45 26 MC 32 MC
Garrick Higgo MC 33 69 Wd 32 16 60
Harry Hall 58 28 67 MC 49 MC 33
Norman Xiong MC MC 54 9 MC MC
Matthew NeSmith 43 MC MC MC 26 MC MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 23 MC 81 MC 6 MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 39 82 17 MC 23 MC 24
Jacob Bridgeman 23 MC 21 MC 23 28 MC
Erik Barnes 58 MC 17 Wd 2 58
Pierceson Coody 18 74 57 Wd 32 MC Wd
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett MC MC 36 17 MC 41 38
Vince Whaley 23 69 MC 54 18 MC
Trace Crowe 11 Wd MC MC MC 60
Callum Tarren 23 MC 69 72 MC MC MC
McClure Meissner MC 10 MC 26 23 53 MC
David Lipsky MC 58 MC MC 42 41 MC
Chad Ramey 50 MC 17 MC MC 35 33
Tyson Alexander 55 14 64 MC MC 16 MC
Ryan Palmer 55 MC 74 54 MC 52
Davis Riley MC 14 MC MC 62 MC
Henrik Norlander 36 MC MC 15 13
Paul Barjon MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tom Whitney 63 75 MC 33 61 MC MC
Zach Johnson MC MC MC 21
Ben Taylor MC MC MC MC MC MC
Hayden Springer MC 58 MC 72 3 38
Wesley Bryan 2 MC
Rafael Campos 14 MC MC MC 18 38
Troy Merritt 67 MC MC MC 23 47 58
Wilson Furr 55 MC 36 MC MC 38
Stewart Cink 39 MC 33
Kevin Tway 3 37 MC 32
Nico Echavarria 14 MC MC MC 15 21 24
Patton Kizzire 23 Wd MC MC MC MC
Chris Gotterup MC MC 57 61 MC 35 Wd
Austin Smotherman 50 9 68 52
Kevin Dougherty MC MC 45 45 MC MC 38
Lanto Griffin 36 51 57 48
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 50 32 MC
Cameron Champ MC 45 26 MC MC 24
Roger Sloan MC MC 45 49 55 MC
Patrick Fishburn 23 MC MC MC 42 MC MC
Jimmy Walker 50 MC MC
Ryan McCormick MC 82 MC MC 58 38
Austin Cook MC 37 53 MC 10
Harrison Endycott 33 MC 64 MC 42 MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC 5 MC 5 19
Kelly Kraft MC
Scott Gutschewski 66 MC 69 MC MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas 23 MC 36 MC 60
Josh Teater MC 58 MC MC 61 MC
Kevin Chappell MC 33 MC 23 MC
Cody Gribble MC MC 23
Ryan Brehm MC MC 53 72 55 MC MC
Bronson Burgoon 58 MC 75 MC
Kevin Kisner 68 72 MC MC MC MC
Bud Cauley MC 39 45 MC 21
Daniel Berger 50 45 MC MC MC
Brandt Snedeker 72 MC MC MC MC MC
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC 78 MC 42 MC MC
David Nyfjall
Sean O`Hair 18 MC 61
Nick Watney MC MC
Bill Haas 18 MC
Richy Werenski 55 59 MC MC MC 18
James Hahn 63 72 MC 33
Seung-Yul Noh 29 14 MC 32
Tommy Gainey 9 MC 14 32 MC
Blaine Hale MC MC MC MC MC MC
Kris Kim
Jarred Jeter
**********
Does Not Include Team
Event Result at TPC Louisiana
Player 2023 2022 2021
Jordan Spieth 2 9
Jason Day 1 51 MC
Tom Kim 34 17
Will Zalatoris MC 17
Min Woo Lee MC
Byeong Hun An 14
Sung Jae Im
Stephan Jaeger 11 38
Si Woo Kim 2 MC 55
Adam Schenk MC 79 34
Adam Scott 8 32
Jake Knapp
Ryan Fox
Tom Hoge 43 17 MC
Luke List 34 MC 61
Thomas Detry
Mackenzie Hughes 14 MC
Alexander Noren 12 21
Nick Dunlap
Thorbjorn Olesen
Patrick Rodgers 32 47
Keith Mitchell 76 26
Mark Hubbard 32 34
Aaron Rai MC 46
Beau Hossler 17 MC
Robert MacIntyre
Sami Valimaki
Taylor Montgomery 50
Ryo Hisatsune
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 50 1 1
Ben Griffin MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC
Matt Wallace MC
Matt Kuchar 43 12 17
Maverick McNealy MC 32
Alejandro Tosti
Chan Kim
Alexander Bjork
Vincent Norrman 8
Taylor Pendrith
Seamus Power 19 17 9
Sam Ryder MC MC
Justin Suh MC
Michael Kim MC 67
Kevin Yu
Nate Lashley 23 17 MC
Chandler Phillips
Matti Schmid MC
Alex Smalley
Davis Thompson 70
Jorge Campillo
Zac Blair
Doug Ghim 19 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 50
Sam Stevens 34
Ben Silverman
Justin Lower 43 46
Carl Yuan MC
CT Pan 4
Max Greyserman
Ben Kohles MC
Chez Reavie MC
JJ Spaun 38 47
Rico Hoey
David Skinns 38
Brandon Wu 23 51
Camilo Villegas
Taiga Semikawa
Andrew Novak 67 46
Dylan Wu MC MC
Martin Laird 34 MC 61
Jimmy Stanger
Ryan Moore MC MC
Brice Garnett 77 15 47
Parker Coody 64
Joe Highsmith
Joel Dahmen
Peter Kuest 14
Greyson Sigg MC MC
Hayden Buckley MC
Chesson Hadley MC 69 MC
Carson Young 14
Robby Shelton 43
Ben Martin 26
Nick Hardy
Kevin Streelman
Garrick Higgo 30
Harry Hall 83
Norman Xiong
Matthew NeSmith 30 51
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Aaron Baddeley 23 MC
Jacob Bridgeman
Erik Barnes
Pierceson Coody MC MC
Nicholas Lindheim
Joseph Bramlett 19 51 7
Vince Whaley 79 25 26
Trace Crowe
Callum Tarren 46
McClure Meissner MC MC
David Lipsky MC 25
Chad Ramey 50
Tyson Alexander MC
Ryan Palmer 8 5 47
Davis Riley MC 9
Henrik Norlander 34 MC
Paul Barjon 65
Tom Whitney
Zach Johnson
Ben Taylor MC
Hayden Springer
Wesley Bryan MC 65 26
Rafael Campos MC
Troy Merritt MC 7
Wilson Furr
Stewart Cink 34
Kevin Tway 11 MC MC
Nico Echavarria
Patton Kizzire 30 83 3
Chris Gotterup
Austin Smotherman MC 25
Kevin Dougherty
Lanto Griffin 51
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 5
Cameron Champ 50 38 55
Roger Sloan 79 MC 34
Patrick Fishburn
Jimmy Walker 74 MC
Ryan McCormick
Austin Cook MC MC 71
Harrison Endycott 50
Martin Trainer MC 76 MC
Kelly Kraft 79 MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC
Jhonattan Vegas 59 9
Josh Teater MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC
Cody Gribble MC
Ryan Brehm 64 MC MC
Bronson Burgoon 13
Kevin Kisner MC
Bud Cauley
Daniel Berger 3
Brandt Snedeker MC 17
Sung Kang 14 MC 47
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
David Nyfjall
Sean O`Hair 50 39
Nick Watney MC MC
Bill Haas 74 65 MC
Richy Werenski 11 MC
James Hahn 50 9 MC
Seung-Yul Noh 74 MC
Tommy Gainey 34
Blaine Hale
Kris Kim
Jarred Jeter

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

