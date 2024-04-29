The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024: Course and current form stats

Spieth 14/1 15.00 averages 66.63 on 'home town' course

Seamus 50/1 51.00 enjoys solid course form

Tournament and Course Notes

• Designed by the late Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, TPC Craig Ranch is located approximately 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas;

• Ahead of making its debut as a PGA Tour event three years ago, the course twice hosted (2008 & 2012) tournaments on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour;

• TPC Craig Ranch is a parkland course which combines Bentgrass putting surfaces with Zoysiagrass fairways;

• Although there are not many large expanses of water on Weiskopf's layout, the long and winding Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course on 14 holes. In total, water will probably affect the sport's top pros on around nine holes.

Good Current Form

Fresh from last week's team event in New Orleans, where he and his partner tied-eighth, Thomas Detry 33/134.00 will tee-up in Dallas in decent nick but still chasing his first title at this level.

The Belgian is one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour and in 2024 has twice finished inside the top five, including runner-up in Houston over Easter weekend.

Sung Jae Im 25/126.00 is back in the States following his victory in Korea on Sunday, having tied-12th at Harbour Town the previous week.

And if you're seeking an each-way selection, then Adam Schenk 50/151.00 might offer some hope.

The 32-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour but since the start of April his form has certainly picked up.

He tied-fifth in San Antonio before finishing T12 at Augusta National.

Good Course Form

The local favourite is three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth 14/115.00 who was born in Dallas and still resides there.

His form this year has been patchy but both of his previous starts at TPC Craig Ranch have produced top-10s.

There appears to be few players who have a strong record at this relatively new venue.

One golfer who seems to fit the bill regarding decent, if not spectacular, course form is Seamus Power 50/151.00.

The 37-year-old's 12 competitive rounds at TPC Craig Ranch average 67.33, and in his most recent outing at Harbour Town tied-12th.

He would be delighted to follow in the footsteps of his Irish compatriots Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who won last week's two-player team event in New Orleans, but he is probably more of an each-way option, rather than outright winner.

Two-time TPC Craig Ranch winner Kyoung-Hoon Lee 45/146.00 has a season's best finish of tied-fourth in early March.

Stroke Averages

Lowest Eight At TPC Craig Ranch (2021-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.50: Kyoung-Hoon Lee (12)

66.63: Jordan Spieth (8)

67.13: Adam Scott (8)

67.25: Ryan Palmer (12)

67.33: Seamus Power (12)

67.38: Stephan Jaeger (8)

67.50: Jason Day (10)

67.63: Tom Kim (8)

67.63: Alexander Noren (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: Current form table does not include results from the team event played last week in New Orleans.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves