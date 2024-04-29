Masters Tips

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

Volvo China Open 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in the Far East

Hidden Grace last staged a DP World Tour event in 2019 when it was called Genzon Golf Club
Some large water hazards at Hidden Grace

The DP World Tour returns to China for the first time post-Covid. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Large water hazards and generous fairways

  • In-form McKibbin 16/117.00 can secure second Tour title

  • Levy 33/134.00 ready to re-join top table after lean spell

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • This week's venue Hidden Grace Golf Club has previously staged five DP World Tour events, between 2014 and 2019. Two of these tournaments were the China Open (2014 & 2019), while the other three were titled Shenzhen International (2015-17);

    • However, the name Hidden Grace won't sound familiar, as the venue was formerly called Genzon Golf Club;

    • The course is located in Shenzhen which is China's third biggest city (population 18 million) after Beijing and Shanghai. It is also approximately 25 miles from China's mainland border with Hong Kong;

    • Opened 30 years ago, and renovated in 2007, Hidden Grace is undulating and tree-lined, with water on nine holes. Water is particularly in abundance over the closing seven holes, and there are some interesting dog-legs early in the round. However, to counter this, fairways are fairly generous regarding width.

    Latest betting for this week's Volvo China Open

    Good Current Form

    Among the European pros teeing-up this week, Sebastian Soderberg 14/115.00 and Tom McKibbin 16/117.00 will fancy their chances of lifting the title.

    Soderberg has posted back-to-back runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour this year, the latest in Japan on Sunday.

    McKibbin, meanwhile, has played superbly during the early months of 2024.

    Aside from a missed cut in Singapore, the 21-year-old from Northern Ireland has finished inside the top-25 in each of his other seven Tour events.

    These include four T12s, the most recent being tied-seventh in Japan over the weekend.

    One other name that might be worth considering is Alexander Levy 33/134.00 who was once ranked inside the world's top 50.

    The Frenchman is currently plying his trade on the Challenge Tour where his last four starts have all yielded top-10 finishes.

    Levy is certainly no stranger to this week's venue having won a European Tour event here 10 years ago.

    He's also posted two other top-10s at Hidden Grace and will be seeking his first Tour title in over six years.

    Latest betting for May's PGA Championship

    Good Course Form

    Regarding course form, the much-travelled Jordan Smith 16/117.00 should be one of this week's leading contenders.

    Two previous trips to Hidden Grace have yielded finishes of 14-5, added to his satisfactory current form on the DP World Tour.

    The Englishman has had a brace of T4s during 2024 and tied-24th in Japan on Sunday.

    Unlike in Japan last week, which ended in a victory for Yuto Katsuragawa, it is difficult to see one of the home players emerging as the winner this Sunday.

    The one exception would probably be Hao Tong Li 20/121.00 who tied-18th in Gotemba at the weekend.

    The once world No 32 knows the course well. He's finished fourth and second here on the DP World Tour, while being runner-up in 2021 when the China Open was part of the home tour only.

    Betfair Sportsbook

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

    Now read CJ Cup Byron Nelson: The Punter's Preview

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks / Hidden Grace (2014-19)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8
Jordan Smith 24 37 21 2 MC
Sebastian Soderberg 2 2 21
Jesper Svensson MC 1 67 11
Zander Lombard 36 13 49 MC MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC
Yannik Paul 36 10 MC
Joost Luiten 60 11 11 58 MC
Tom McKibbin 7 MC 9 12
Adrian Otaegui 30 26 MC 24 4
Romain Langasque MC 5 21 41 MC MC
Antoine Rozner 24 MC
Connor Syme MC 8 4 7
Grant Forrest MC Wd 70
Daniel Hillier 11 Wd MC 54
Matteo Manassero MC 5 MC 1 36
Julien Guerrier MC 41 MC
Jeff Winther MC 9 11 MC 24
Dan Bradbury MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 31 7 MC
Matthew Southgate 18 58 74
Sam Bairstow 36 13 3 15 MC MC
Calum Hill 56 51 43
Nacho Elvira 51 44 2
Gavin Green MC 5 49 MC 12 11
Frederic LaCroix MC 21 65 50
Ugo Coussaud Wd 37 37 23 24
Matthew Jordan MC 13 70 4
Maximilian Kieffer MC 65 MC MC
Richie Ramsay 30 60 MC 41
Aaron Cockerill 55 37 55 42
Dylan Frittelli MC 58 55 MC
Darius Van Driel 31 21 74 1
Marcus Helligkilde MC 51 16
Andy Sullivan MC Wd 4 23 4 36
Scott Jamieson 42 MC MC
Hurly Long MC MC 29 MC
Guido Migliozzi MC MC 16 MC
Alejandro Del Rey 24 7 64
Marcus Armitage MC MC 4 50
Paul Waring MC 49 29
Johannes Veerman 2 37 46
Ockie Strydom MC 43 MC 31
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 19 37
Louis De Jager MC 15 MC 11 24 36
Julien Brun 30 MC 37 MC 16 MC
Jens Dantorp 56 37 60 MC
Alexander Levy 9 2 4 7 29 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC 70 15 47
Casey Jarvis 18 15 55 35 35 12 42
Jacques Kruyswijk 36 3 29 17 11
Masahiro Kawamura 7 57 60 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 31 49 29 MC
Jason Scrivener MC 29 17 MC
Manuel Elvira 11 MC MC 31 4
Daan Huizing Dq 19 MC 68
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 3 49 6 41 23
David Law MC 29 MC MC MC
Adri Arnaus MC MC 21 MC 20
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 64 MC
Marco Penge MC 37 MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio MC 51 MC 11
Jeung-Hun Wang 57 MC MC
Sarit Suwannarut 17 34 14
Renato Paratore MC MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko 11 5 MC 46 MC 9
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 56 71 75 5 36 MC
Andrea Pavan MC MC 65 11 MC MC
Francesco Laporta 42 26 65 71 16
Taichi Kho MC MC 65 MC 14 MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 60 58 MC 42
Hao Tong Li 18 17 43 60
Tom Vaillant 7 MC MC MC
Adrien Saddier MC MC 31 23
Lukas Nemecz Wd 58 11
Brandon Stone 18 37 MC MC MC MC
Lorenzo Scalise 60 31 81 35 47 11
Satoshi Kodaira MC 58 MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab 42 26 43 35 61 23
James Morrison 11 37 56 MC 55
Joel Girrbach 18 13 43 38 MC 56
Edoardo Molinari MC 58 56 56
Marcus Kinhult MC 21 75 56
Ashun Wu MC 43 29 MC 23
Bernd Wiesberger 24 MC 16
Ross Fisher MC 79 MC MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC 41 MC
Frederik Schott MC MC 16 11 MC 56
Will Enefer 50 45 MC 55 MC MC
Soren Kjeldsen MC MC MC
Chase Hanna MC Wd 56 MC MC
Filippo Celli 42 MC 79 MC
Tom Lewis 60 68 49 MC 36
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC MC 56
Om Prakash Chouhan MC 8 MC MC MC 68
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia Wd MC MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC 17 MC MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen MC 19 MC MC 41 55 68
Matthis Besard 47 MC MC MC
Jonas Blixt MC MC MC MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher MC MC 75
Wo-Cheng Ye MC 28 27
Li Lin Qiang MC MC
Lloyd Jefferson Go
Zheng-Kai Bai
Sam Jones MC MC 42
Liu Enhua
Gordan Brixi 26 MC
Zhou Yan Han
Jian Chuan-Lin
Kieran Muir 14
Bowen Xiao
Kuan-Po Lin
Xue Wen Luo
Lawrence Ting
Hui Lin Zhang
Zihan She
Cheng Jin
Tong Yang
Ma Cheng Yao
Nan-Nan Shen
Xue Han
Huang Zijie
Andrew Johnston
Yilong Chen
Zhang Jin Shen
Yi Nong Yang
Shi Yu Fan
Wu Di
Daxing Jin
Cao Tommy Senshou
Yi-Tseng Huang
Jian Feng Ye
Zhao Xing Yu
Nicolas Paez
Zhou Ziqin
Jin Zihao
Shun Yat Hak
Tang Hai Zhao
Zi-Hong Zhang
Tu Xuan Wu
Zhang Chang Lei
Fan Ji Cheng
Qiu Yongqi
Hongfu Wu
Nan Chen You
Woo Jin Jung
Zhang Xiao Lang
Ma Bingwen MC
Wen Yi Huang
Xiang Fang
Jin Zhang
George Worrall
Chang Tse-Yu
Zeqian Fang
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 30 3 37 2 14 23
Benjamin Rusch 9 MC 50
David Ravetto MC 13 MC 21 MC 3 64
Garrick Porteous 49 1 68 56 MC 50
Nicolo Galletti 31 11
Quan Gang
Lian Wei Zhang
Ming Hao Shao
Kristian Krogh Johannessen
Haydn Barron MC MC MC 20 64
Clement Sordet MC 23 31 MC
Player 2019 2017 2016 2015 2014
Jordan Smith 5 14
Sebastian Soderberg MC
Jesper Svensson
Zander Lombard MC
Pablo Larrazabal 11 MC 22 36
Yannik Paul
Joost Luiten 29 2
Tom McKibbin
Adrian Otaegui MC 45 39 19
Romain Langasque 5 MC
Antoine Rozner
Connor Syme
Grant Forrest MC
Daniel Hillier
Matteo Manassero 39 24 29
Julien Guerrier
Jeff Winther MC
Dan Bradbury
Shubhankar Sharma
Matthew Southgate 14 19
Sam Bairstow
Calum Hill
Nacho Elvira 32 25 8 15
Gavin Green 19
Frederic LaCroix
Ugo Coussaud
Matthew Jordan
Maximilian Kieffer 45 MC 29 32
Richie Ramsay 14 21 24 11 32
Aaron Cockerill
Dylan Frittelli 5
Darius Van Driel
Marcus Helligkilde
Andy Sullivan 54 8
Scott Jamieson 51 21 MC MC 24
Hurly Long
Guido Migliozzi 32
Alejandro Del Rey
Marcus Armitage 21
Paul Waring MC Wd MC
Johannes Veerman MC
Ockie Strydom
Fabrizio Zanotti 43 5 16
Louis De Jager 51
Julien Brun
Jens Dantorp MC
Alexander Levy MC 8 4 25 1
Matthew Baldwin MC MC
Casey Jarvis
Jacques Kruyswijk 11
Masahiro Kawamura Ret 46
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Jason Scrivener 32 45 MC
Manuel Elvira
Daan Huizing MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
David Law
Adri Arnaus 29
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 5 33
Marco Penge
Santiago Tarrio
Jeung-Hun Wang MC
Sarit Suwannarut
Renato Paratore MC MC 68 44
Jeong Weon Ko
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Andrea Pavan MC MC
Francesco Laporta
Taichi Kho
Ricardo Gouveia 26 MC
Hao Tong Li 4 MC MC 2 50
Tom Vaillant
Adrien Saddier
Lukas Nemecz
Brandon Stone 45 2
Lorenzo Scalise
Satoshi Kodaira
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 47 8
Matthias Schwab MC
James Morrison 43 29 38 MC
Joel Girrbach
Edoardo Molinari 70 Dq 57
Marcus Kinhult
Ashun Wu 5 MC 50
Bernd Wiesberger 14 1
Ross Fisher MC 3 16 15 MC
Gunner Wiebe
Frederik Schott
Will Enefer
Soren Kjeldsen MC 60
Chase Hanna
Filippo Celli
Tom Lewis 4 40
Nicolas Colsaerts 43 39 58 MC MC
Om Prakash Chouhan
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Gu Xin Chen 68
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Matthis Besard
Jonas Blixt
Stephen Gallacher 26 68
Wo-Cheng Ye
Li Lin Qiang
Lloyd Jefferson Go
Zheng-Kai Bai MC MC
Sam Jones
Liu Enhua
Gordan Brixi
Zhou Yan Han
Jian Chuan-Lin
Kieran Muir
Bowen Xiao MC MC MC MC
Kuan-Po Lin
Xue Wen Luo MC 33 MC
Lawrence Ting
Hui Lin Zhang MC 57 MC MC
Zihan She MC MC MC MC
Cheng Jin 40 MC MC
Tong Yang
Ma Cheng Yao MC
Nan-Nan Shen
Xue Han
Huang Zijie
Andrew Johnston MC
Yilong Chen MC MC
Zhang Jin Shen
Yi Nong Yang MC MC 65
Shi Yu Fan MC
Wu Di
Daxing Jin MC MC MC MC
Cao Tommy Senshou
Yi-Tseng Huang
Jian Feng Ye 43 MC
Zhao Xing Yu
Nicolas Paez
Zhou Ziqin
Jin Zihao
Shun Yat Hak
Tang Hai Zhao
Zi-Hong Zhang MC
Tu Xuan Wu MC MC MC
Zhang Chang Lei
Fan Ji Cheng
Qiu Yongqi
Hongfu Wu 55 57 MC
Nan Chen You
Woo Jin Jung
Zhang Xiao Lang
Ma Bingwen MC
Wen Yi Huang MC 69 65 4 MC
Xiang Fang
Jin Zhang MC MC MC MC MC
George Worrall
Chang Tse-Yu
Zeqian Fang
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 21 65 1
Benjamin Rusch
David Ravetto
Garrick Porteous
Nicolo Galletti
Quan Gang
Lian Wei Zhang MC MC MC MC MC
Ming Hao Shao
**********
The following players, who have entered this week,
posted T-25s at Hidden Grace during the past 10 years
competing in the China Open (non 'Euro Tour' events).
Player 2023 2021 2020
Sarit Suwannarut 1
Taichi Kho 2
Hao Tong Li 2
Gu Xin Chen 2 3
Wo-Cheng Ye 9
Bowen Xiao 22
Xue Wen Luo 21 7
Hui Lin Zhang 9 1
Zihan She 11
Ma Cheng Yao 11
Xue Han 21 15
Huang Zijie 25
Yilong Chen 18 8
Shi Yu Fan 18 11
Daxing Jin 25 19
Jian Feng Ye 19
Shun Yat Hak 7 11
Tu Xuan Wu 21
Zhang Chang Lei 27
Hongfu Wu 20
Wen Yi Huang 6
Jin Zhang 1
Lian Wei Zhang 25

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's De-brief: Irish pair claim the spoils in New Orleans

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    ISPS Handa Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 50/1 to 125/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    ISPS Handa Championship Each-Way Tips: 20/1 Takumi Kanaya can add to Japanese success

More Golf Form Guide