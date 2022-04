Catalunya Championship 2022: Your form stats for this week's event in north-east Spain

The DP World Tour makes a 120-mile journey north, from Tarragona to Girona, for this week's event at PGA Catalunya.

The 23-year-old Stadium Course is no stranger to Europe's professional golfers, having hosted a number of big tournaments over the past two decades.

Co-designed by Angel Gallardo and Neil Coles, the Stadium Course staged four tournaments on the previously-titled European Tour, and most recently in 2014 when it hosted the Spanish Open.

It was also the location for the national opens of 2000 and 2009, after making its pro debut as host of the Sarazen World Open in October 1999.

The undulating Stadium Course is a parkland venue with heavily tree-lined fairways and is spectacularly overlooked by the Pyrenees' mountain range. Water comes into play on five holes.

Since staging its third Spanish Open eight years ago, the Stadium Course has undergone a €1m upgrade to prepare for this week's tournament.

PGA Catalunya, which is a 36-hole golf resort, also hosted nine consecutive European Tour Qualifying School events between 2008 and 2016, when the venue's two courses shared duties.

DP World Tour Consistency Chart

Most Times Within Eight Shots of Champion Thru 72 Holes (Since 01-Oct-21)

Total

7: Adri Arnaus

7: Pablo Larrazabal

7: Matthieu Pavon

7: Jordan Smith

6: Marcus Armitage

6: Joachim B Hansen

6: Scott Jamieson

6: Romain Langasque

6: Adrian Meronk

5: Oliver Bekker

5: Bernd Wiesberger

Only those entered this week are included in table

DP World Tour

Podium Finishes at PGA Catalunya Qualifying School (2012-16)

Mikko Korhonen: Won (2014)

Edoardo Molinari: 2nd (2016)

Adrian Otaegui: Won (2015)

Renato Paratore: 3rd (2014)

Andy Sullivan: 3rd (2012)

Fabrizio Zanotti: 2nd (2013)

Only those entered this week are included in table

Six To Watch

Oliver Bekker: Is currently a career-high No 112 in the World Ranking thanks to six top-12 finishes on the DP World Tour this year.

Mikko Korhonen: Almost three years since he last won on Tour, the Finn has shown some improved form of late. Posted four sub-70 rounds in Spain last week and topped the Tour's Qualifying School when the event was staged over PGA Catalunya's two courses in 2014.

Pablo Larrazabal: Has made a stunning start to 2022, with five top-six finishes on Tour, including a brace of wins. One of these victories came on Sunday in the ISPS Handa Championship of Spain. Started the year 362 in the world and is now up to No 68.

Adrian Otaegui: Good memories from the Qualifying School played here seven years ago. Three top-five finishes on the DP World Tour this year, including runner-up on Sunday in Tarragona.

Antoine Rozner: Following a slow start to 2022, the Frenchman was fifth in Spain over the weekend. Is a two-time champion on Tour.

Jordan Smith: After a one-month absence, the Englishman returns to DP World Tour duty this Thursday. He has performed consistently for a number of months, highlighted by two runner-up finishes during 2022.

