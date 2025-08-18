British Masters: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour tees-up at one of golf's most famous venues this week so Andy Swales supplies bettors with the course info, player form and key stats...
-
Good course management vital at The Belfry
-
Swede Noren [18/1] can win on British soil
-
Don't overlook Wallace [18/1] in the Midlands
Tournament and Course Notes
This week's Masters will be the fourth of seven DP World Tour events to be staged in the British Isles this year.
Located in the West Midlands, The Belfry's Brabazon course, which opened for business 49 years ago, made its name as a four-time host of the Ryder Cup (1985-89-93-2002). It has also staged 21 European Tour events since making its pro debut in 1979.
The Belfry is approximately eight miles north-west of Birmingham city centre, and even closer to the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield.
The popular Brabazon layout is flat, well-bunkered, has narrow fairways, with water coming into play on 10 holes. It is a traditional British parkland venue which demands good course management skills, along with an ability to read its many undulating putting surfaces.
Solid, accurate, ball-strikers, with a strong tee-to-green pedigree, are more likely to prosper this week than those who rely on hot putting streaks.
Co-designed by two Ryder Cup stalwarts from the 1950s and 1960s (Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss), the venue returned to the DP World Tour schedule in August 2020 following an absence of 12 years.
Six To Watch
Two Scandinavians who will fancy their chances of taking home the trophy this week are the experienced Alex Noren [18/1] and the much-younger Rasmus Hojgaard [18/1].
Although Noren, now 43, failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, he ended the regular PGA Tour season with a brace of top-10s.
This includes a podium at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina and he will tee-up at The Belfry on Thursday as one of the five highest-ranked players in the field.
Rasmus, meanwhile, came mighty close to winning on home soil at the weekend, but had to settle for runner-up - one stroke adrift of winner Marco Penge.
The young Dane has a strong history at The Belfry, with a victory in 2020 and another podium last year.
He remains tantalisingly close to qualifying for Europe's Ryder Cup team next month. And this week's Masters is the final qualifying event.
Three Englishmen to keep an eye on are Aaron Rai 12/113.00, Matt Wallace 18/119.00 and Eddie Pepperell 100/1101.00.
Rai has enjoyed another solid campaign on the PGA Tour, qualifying for the opening Play-Off event in Tennessee, but missing out on last week's tournament in Maryland.
Rai hails from nearby Wolverhampton and on his only previous competitive appearance at The Belfry, tied-15th in 2020.
Meanwhile, Wallace has also returned from the States to tee-up at a venue where he finished eighth 12 months ago.
A complete outsider, but perhaps a possible each-way bet, is Pepperell who last won on the European Tour in 2018.
The 34-year-old from Oxfordshire has spent much of 2025 on the HotelPlanner Tour.
However, two weeks' ago, he tied-10th at DP World Tour level, which perhaps suggests he is slowly discovering some form and confidence.
Finally, Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra 60/161.00 may be ready to win again, after leaving the LIV Tour last year.
The 25-year-old has progressed well this season and is currently 19th in the Race to Dubai standings. His solid tee-to-green game should prove invaluable this week.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At The Belfry (2020-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.00: Bernd Wiesberger (8)
70.07: Rasmus Hojgaard (14)
70.08: Niklas Norgaard Moller (12)
70.38: Matt Wallace (8)
70.50: Calum Hill (16)
70.67: Thriston Lawrence (12)
70.83: Andy Sullivan (18)
71.00: Laurie Canter (14)
71.00: Justin Harding (10)
71.08: Joost Luiten (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / The Belfry (2020-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|Aaron Rai
|22
|5
|34
|47
|17
|33
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|17
|32
|8
|4
|4
|8
|17
|38
|Alex Noren
|3
|7
|MC
|MC
|30
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2
|34
|16
|MC
|MC
|46
|Marco Penge
|1
|27
|MC
|2
|11
|21
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|34
|7
|55
|Kristoffer Reitan
|6
|3
|30
|13
|4
|46
|Matt Wallace
|64
|27
|3
|45
|50
|46
|23
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|4
|MC
|38
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|34
|55
|14
|4
|24
|Jordan Smith
|6
|45
|22
|2
|28
|61
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|44
|8
|12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|16
|MC
|14
|12
|John Parry
|3
|16
|55
|26
|50
|Patrick Rodgers
|38
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|19
|MC
|60
|1
|Jesper Svensson
|29
|MC
|14
|16
|43
|44
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|16
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|46
|Martin Couvra
|MC
|73
|MC
|2
|Keita Nakajima
|55
|58
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|48
|22
|26
|46
|Joe Dean
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|61
|55
|MC
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|16
|52
|MC
|MC
|7
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|45
|MC
|38
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Grant Forrest
|1
|22
|54
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|4
|65
|19
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|22
|26
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|75
|MC
|Calum Hill
|Dq
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|Johannes Veerman
|8
|MC
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|10
|Andy Sullivan
|16
|7
|17
|MC
|33
|Joost Luiten
|40
|57
|4
|Julien Guerrier
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|Sam Bairstow
|Dq
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|16
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|6
|31
|MC
|34
|38
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|50
|7
|10
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|27
|35
|MC
|46
|21
|Alejandro Del Rey
|60
|MC
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|KazumaKobori
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|16
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|34
|58
|MC
|Todd Clements
|7
|3
|MC
|MC
|21
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|40
|26
|57
|Marcel Schneider
|47
|MC
|26
|7
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|50
|49
|7
|Ugo Coussaud
|57
|43
|19
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|Wd
|MC
|43
|66
|33
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|3
|68
|MC
|MC
|46
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|25
|MC
|14
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|10
|MC
|69
|Robin Williams
|38
|48
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|29
|MC
|11
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|3
|MC
|19
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Mink Yu Kim
|56
|MC
|MC
|4
|2
|63
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|54
|40
|17
|33
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Jeff Winther
|40
|MC
|26
|33
|Jason Scrivener
|12
|42
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|24
|62
|MC
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|31
|MC
|58
|MC
|57
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|17
|MC
|18
|2
|8
|Wd
|9
|Danny Willett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|MC
|21
|Ben Schmidt
|3
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|47
|MC
|63
|MC
|26
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|41
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|24
|62
|34
|26
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|31
|65
|MC
|MC
|33
|Jack Senior
|47
|13
|40
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|29
|MC
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|34
|42
|45
|61
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|26
|28
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|48
|MC
|4
|10
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|61
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|42
|MC
|46
|16
|Gavin Green
|40
|MC
|MC
|68
|21
|Tom Vaillant
|41
|MC
|MC
|50
|Gregorio De Leo
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|40
|53
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|64
|MC
|57
|Andrew Wilson
|52
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|53
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|47
|MC
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|82
|Matthew Baldwin
|61
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|66
|MC
|MC
|50
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|14
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|MC
|34
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|4
|MC
|MC
|49
|63
|Dan Erickson
|MC
|31
|19
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|77
|Eddie Pepperell
|10
|18
|8
|Wd
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|40
|MC
|54
|MC
|16
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|20
|54
|54
|57
|Zander Lombard
|64
|MC
|58
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|29
|31
|MC
|MC
|26
|21
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|24
|38
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|34
|25
|MC
|73
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|31
|38
|5
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Thomas Aiken
|47
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|35
|65
|64
|63
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|Callum Shinkwin
|47
|MC
|57
|64
|41
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|79
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|77
|21
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|39
|MC
|24
|MC
|58
|71
|51
|Daniel List
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|50
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Richard Sterne
|29
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|60
|MC
|MC
|Chris Wood
|16
|19
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|82
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Graeme Robertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|58
|MC
|MC
|73
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|MC
|27
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|MC
|Cameron Adam
|MC
|Paul O`Hara
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|41
|21
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|31
|52
|MC
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|MC
|12
|21
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|38
|12
|37
|79
|MC
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|57
|MC
|58
|63
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|57
|61
|41
|MC
|62
|Hiroshi Iwata
|MC
|MC
|32
|69
|22
|Neil Schietekat
|MC
|64
|MC
|Brett Coletta
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|Aaron Rai
|15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Alex Noren
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|3
|16
|MC
|1
|Marco Penge
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|25
|MC
|30
|13
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Matt Wallace
|8
|19
|Hao Tong Li
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|12
|39
|21
|17
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|2
|39
|36
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|57
|John Parry
|57
|Patrick Rodgers
|Daniel Brown
|68
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|5
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|1
|7
|43
|Martin Couvra
|Keita Nakajima
|33
|Jorge Campillo
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Joe Dean
|68
|Romain Langasque
|8
|8
|MC
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Matthew Jordan
|66
|34
|MC
|MC
|19
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|33
|57
|MC
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|28
|8
|57
|Connor Syme
|53
|68
|3
|MC
|Calum Hill
|53
|4
|8
|9
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|23
|74
|MC
|70
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|39
|Andy Sullivan
|46
|15
|MC
|6
|9
|Joost Luiten
|18
|8
|36
|Julien Guerrier
|53
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|53
|1
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|34
|21
|Elvis Smylie
|Francesco Laporta
|39
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|39
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|8
|KazumaKobori
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|28
|MC
|2
|Marcel Siem
|31
|23
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|46
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|7
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|Ugo Coussaud
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|MC
|73
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|8
|16
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|David Ravetto
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|28
|57
|57
|11
|Brandon Stone
|12
|43
|David Micheluzzi
|31
|MC
|Robin Williams
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|12
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|39
|65
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|12
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|Jeff Winther
|33
|8
|MC
|Wd
|47
|Jason Scrivener
|25
|MC
|45
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|39
|49
|3
|43
|31
|Bernd Wiesberger
|34
|5
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|47
|Hamish Brown
|Brandt Snedeker
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|Danny Willett
|MC
|16
|11
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|63
|Ryggs Johnston
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|27
|40
|Andrea Pavan
|25
|MC
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|25
|15
|Jack Senior
|MC
|52
|28
|Dylan Frittelli
|39
|Conor Purcell
|Jens Dantorp
|53
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Gavin Green
|9
|8
|48
|65
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|17
|Gregorio De Leo
|RyanVanVelzen
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|57
|Shubhankar Sharma
|18
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|9
|57
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|Jeong Weon Ko
|4
|77
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|57
|34
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|18
|65
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|77
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|25
|MC
|MC
|58
|Niklas Lemke
|49
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|Benjamin Hebert
|45
|MC
|3
|Mikael Lindberg
|23
|Dan Erickson
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|34
|48
|11
|Wd
|Maximilian Kieffer
|39
|57
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|66
|MC
|Wd
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|67
|Alexander Levy
|34
|34
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|34
|Jannik De Bruyn
|78
|Thomas Aiken
|39
|49
|Dale Whitnell
|Ret
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|68
|MC
|43
|39
|Tadeas Tetak
|Erik Barnes
|BjornAkesson
|MJ Daffue
|MC
|Daniel List
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|54
|Matthias Schwab
|33
|11
|46
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|74
|Chris Wood
|MC
|11
|Martin Trainer
|Harrison Endycott
|Luke Donald
|MC
|Julien Brun
|MC
|8
|Corey Shaun
|Graeme Robertson
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|Cameron Adam
|Paul O`Hara
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|Louis Albertse
|Jean Bekirian
|Justin Harding
|MC
|16
|19
|Bastien Amat
|Wil Besseling
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Hiroshi Iwata
|Neil Schietekat
|Brett Coletta
