British Masters: Course and current form stats

The sixth hole at The Belfry's Brabazon course
The Belfry: Has hosted four Ryder Cup matches

The DP World Tour tees-up at one of golf's most famous venues this week so Andy Swales supplies bettors with the course info, player form and key stats...

  • Good course management vital at The Belfry

  • Swede Noren [18/1] can win on British soil

  • Don't overlook Wallace [18/1] in the Midlands

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's Masters will be the fourth of seven DP World Tour events to be staged in the British Isles this year.

Located in the West Midlands, The Belfry's Brabazon course, which opened for business 49 years ago, made its name as a four-time host of the Ryder Cup (1985-89-93-2002). It has also staged 21 European Tour events since making its pro debut in 1979.

The Belfry is approximately eight miles north-west of Birmingham city centre, and even closer to the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield.

The popular Brabazon layout is flat, well-bunkered, has narrow fairways, with water coming into play on 10 holes. It is a traditional British parkland venue which demands good course management skills, along with an ability to read its many undulating putting surfaces.

Solid, accurate, ball-strikers, with a strong tee-to-green pedigree, are more likely to prosper this week than those who rely on hot putting streaks.

Co-designed by two Ryder Cup stalwarts from the 1950s and 1960s (Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss), the venue returned to the DP World Tour schedule in August 2020 following an absence of 12 years.

Betfair latest for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Six To Watch

Two Scandinavians who will fancy their chances of taking home the trophy this week are the experienced Alex Noren [18/1] and the much-younger Rasmus Hojgaard [18/1].

Although Noren, now 43, failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, he ended the regular PGA Tour season with a brace of top-10s.

This includes a podium at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina and he will tee-up at The Belfry on Thursday as one of the five highest-ranked players in the field.

Rasmus, meanwhile, came mighty close to winning on home soil at the weekend, but had to settle for runner-up - one stroke adrift of winner Marco Penge.

The young Dane has a strong history at The Belfry, with a victory in 2020 and another podium last year.

He remains tantalisingly close to qualifying for Europe's Ryder Cup team next month. And this week's Masters is the final qualifying event.

Three Englishmen to keep an eye on are Aaron Rai 12/113.00, Matt Wallace 18/119.00 and Eddie Pepperell 100/1101.00.

Rai has enjoyed another solid campaign on the PGA Tour, qualifying for the opening Play-Off event in Tennessee, but missing out on last week's tournament in Maryland.

Rai hails from nearby Wolverhampton and on his only previous competitive appearance at The Belfry, tied-15th in 2020.

Meanwhile, Wallace has also returned from the States to tee-up at a venue where he finished eighth 12 months ago.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 British Masters

A complete outsider, but perhaps a possible each-way bet, is Pepperell who last won on the European Tour in 2018.

The 34-year-old from Oxfordshire has spent much of 2025 on the HotelPlanner Tour.

However, two weeks' ago, he tied-10th at DP World Tour level, which perhaps suggests he is slowly discovering some form and confidence.

Finally, Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra 60/161.00 may be ready to win again, after leaving the LIV Tour last year.

The 25-year-old has progressed well this season and is currently 19th in the Race to Dubai standings. His solid tee-to-green game should prove invaluable this week.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 British Masters

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At The Belfry (2020-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.00: Bernd Wiesberger (8)
70.07: Rasmus Hojgaard (14)
70.08: Niklas Norgaard Moller (12)
70.38: Matt Wallace (8)
70.50: Calum Hill (16)
70.67: Thriston Lawrence (12)
70.83: Andy Sullivan (18)
71.00: Laurie Canter (14)
71.00: Justin Harding (10)
71.08: Joost Luiten (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's preview for the 2025 British Masters

Last 10 Weeks / The Belfry (2020-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24
Aaron Rai 22 5 34 47 17 33
Matt Fitzpatrick 17 32 8 4 4 8 17 38
Alex Noren 3 7 MC MC 30
Rasmus Hojgaard 2 34 16 MC MC 46
Marco Penge 1 27 MC 2 11 21
Laurie Canter MC 34 7 55
Kristoffer Reitan 6 3 30 13 4 46
Matt Wallace 64 27 3 45 50 46 23
Hao Tong Li MC 4 MC 38
Nicolai Hojgaard 34 55 14 4 24
Jordan Smith 6 45 22 2 28 61
Thriston Lawrence MC MC 45 MC 44 8 12
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 16 MC 14 12
John Parry 3 16 55 26 50
Patrick Rodgers 38 15 MC MC MC MC MC
Daniel Brown 19 MC 60 1
Jesper Svensson 29 MC 14 16 43 44 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 16 MC 68 MC MC 46
Martin Couvra MC 73 MC 2
Keita Nakajima 55 58 MC
Jorge Campillo 48 22 26 46
Joe Dean MC 2 MC MC MC
Romain Langasque 61 55 MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra 16 52 MC MC 7
Matthew Jordan MC 45 MC 38 MC
Ewen Ferguson MC MC MC MC 63
Grant Forrest 1 22 54 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 4 65 19 MC
Richard Mansell MC 22 26 MC
Connor Syme MC 75 MC
Calum Hill Dq MC MC MC 3
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 38 MC MC MC 5
Johannes Veerman 8 MC MC
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 10
Andy Sullivan 16 7 17 MC 33
Joost Luiten 40 57 4
Julien Guerrier 24 MC MC MC
Daniel Hillier MC MC MC 41
Sam Bairstow Dq MC 65 MC MC
Frederic LaCroix 16 MC 7 MC MC
Elvis Smylie 6 31 MC 34 38 MC
Francesco Laporta MC 50 7 10
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 27 35 MC 46 21
Alejandro Del Rey 60 MC MC
Dan Bradbury MC MC MC MC MC 3
KazumaKobori MC MC MC 3 16
Guido Migliozzi MC MC MC MC MC
Marcel Siem 34 58 MC
Todd Clements 7 3 MC MC 21
Marcus Armitage MC MC 40 26 57
Marcel Schneider 47 MC 26 7
Angel Ayora MC 50 49 7
Ugo Coussaud 57 43 19 MC
Nacho Elvira MC MC 38 MC
Yannik Paul Wd MC 43 66 33
Jacob Skov Olesen MC 3 68 MC MC 46
David Ravetto MC MC 19 MC
Darius Van Driel 57 MC MC MC
Brandon Stone 25 MC 14 MC
David Micheluzzi MC 10 MC 69
Robin Williams 38 48 17 MC MC MC
Yuto Katsuragawa MC 29 MC 11 MC
Manuel Elvira MC 3 MC 19
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC MC 46
Alex Fitzpatrick 31 MC MC MC 19
Sean Crocker MC MC MC 63
Mink Yu Kim 56 MC MC 4 2 63
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 54 40 17 33
Dylan Naidoo MC MC MC MC 26
Jeff Winther 40 MC 26 33
Jason Scrivener 12 42 8 MC MC MC
Richie Ramsay MC MC MC 19 MC
Bernd Wiesberger MC MC MC MC 63
Nicolas Colsaerts 24 62 MC MC
Hamish Brown MC 31 MC 58 MC 57
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC MC 33 MC
Joshua Berry 17 MC 18 2 8 Wd 9
Danny Willett MC MC MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC MC 21
Ben Schmidt 3 13 MC MC MC
Ryggs Johnston 47 MC 63 MC 26 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC 56 MC MC MC
Andrea Pavan MC MC MC 38 41 MC
Ding Wen Yi 24 62 34 26 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 31 65 MC MC 33
Jack Senior 47 13 40 MC MC
Dylan Frittelli 29 MC MC
Conor Purcell 34 42 45 61 MC
Jens Dantorp MC 31 MC MC 26 28
Davis Bryant MC 48 MC 4 10
Casey Jarvis MC 13 MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 57 MC 61 MC
Andreas Halvorsen MC 42 MC 46 16
Gavin Green 40 MC MC 68 21
Tom Vaillant 41 MC MC 50
Gregorio De Leo 4 MC MC MC
RyanVanVelzen MC 19 MC MC
Nathan Kimsey MC 40 53
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 64 MC 57
Andrew Wilson 52 50 MC MC MC
Brandon Wu 53 MC 63 MC MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko 34 MC MC MC 49 MC
Matthew Southgate 47 MC MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC MC MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 24 MC MC MC MC 82
Matthew Baldwin 61 19 MC MC MC MC
Frederik Schott 66 MC MC 50
Lucas Bjerregaard 14 MC MC
Niklas Lemke 14 MC MC MC MC
Callum Tarren MC MC 34
Benjamin Hebert MC MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg 4 MC MC 49 63
Dan Erickson MC 31 19 MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC MC 77
Eddie Pepperell 10 18 8 Wd MC
Maximilian Kieffer 40 MC 54 MC 16
Joel Girrbach MC MC 20 54 54 57
Zander Lombard 64 MC 58 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 29 31 MC MC 26 21
Alexander Levy MC MC 24 38 MC
Veer Ahlawat 34 25 MC 73
Darren Fichardt MC MC MC
Clement Sordet MC 31 38 5
Jannik De Bruyn MC 52 MC MC MC 50
Thomas Aiken 47 52 MC MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC 35 65 64 63
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC 69
Callum Shinkwin 47 MC 57 64 41
Simon Forsstrom MC MC MC MC 57
Pierre Pineau MC MC Wd MC
Ross Fisher MC MC MC 79
Tadeas Tetak MC 69 MC MC 77 21
Erik Barnes MC MC MC Wd MC MC
BjornAkesson 12 MC MC MC MC
MJ Daffue 39 MC 24 MC 58 71 51
Daniel List MC MC MC 6 50
Daniel Gale MC MC MC 28
Richard Sterne 29 10 MC MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC 61 MC
Ockie Strydom 60 MC MC
Chris Wood 16 19 MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC 82
Luke Donald MC MC
Julien Brun 48 MC MC MC
Corey Shaun MC MC MC MC
Graeme Robertson MC MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe 58 MC MC 73
Pablo Ereno Perez MC 27 MC 47 MC MC MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano MC
Cameron Adam MC
Paul O`Hara MC
Albert Boneta MC MC MC MC 6 MC 41 21
Louis Albertse MC 31 52 MC MC
Jean Bekirian MC MC 12 21 MC
Justin Harding MC 13 MC MC MC 73
Bastien Amat MC MC 38 12 37 79 MC MC
Wil Besseling MC 57 MC 58 63
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC MC MC 23 57 61 41 MC 62
Hiroshi Iwata MC MC 32 69 22
Neil Schietekat MC 64 MC
Brett Coletta MC MC MC MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20
Aaron Rai 15
Matt Fitzpatrick
Alex Noren
Rasmus Hojgaard 3 16 MC 1
Marco Penge MC
Laurie Canter 25 MC 30 13
Kristoffer Reitan
Matt Wallace 8 19
Hao Tong Li 46 MC MC MC 31
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC
Jordan Smith 12 39 21 17 MC
Thriston Lawrence 2 39 36
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 57
John Parry 57
Patrick Rodgers
Daniel Brown 68 MC
Jesper Svensson 5
Niklas Norgaard Moller 1 7 43
Martin Couvra
Keita Nakajima 33
Jorge Campillo 6 MC MC MC 7
Joe Dean 68
Romain Langasque 8 8 MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra
Matthew Jordan 66 34 MC MC 19
Ewen Ferguson MC 4 MC MC
Grant Forrest 33 57 MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC
Richard Mansell MC 28 8 57
Connor Syme 53 68 3 MC
Calum Hill 53 4 8 9
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC MC
Johannes Veerman 23 74 MC 70
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 39
Andy Sullivan 46 15 MC 6 9
Joost Luiten 18 8 36
Julien Guerrier 53 MC MC 30 MC
Daniel Hillier 53 1
Sam Bairstow MC
Frederic LaCroix MC 34 21
Elvis Smylie
Francesco Laporta 39 MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Alejandro Del Rey MC 39 MC
Dan Bradbury MC 8
KazumaKobori
Guido Migliozzi MC 28 MC 2
Marcel Siem 31 23 MC MC
Todd Clements 46 MC
Marcus Armitage MC MC 21 MC 7
Marcel Schneider MC MC MC MC
Angel Ayora
Ugo Coussaud
Nacho Elvira MC MC 73
Yannik Paul MC 8 16
Jacob Skov Olesen
David Ravetto MC
Darius Van Driel 28 57 57 11
Brandon Stone 12 43
David Micheluzzi 31 MC
Robin Williams
Yuto Katsuragawa 12
Manuel Elvira MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 39 65
Alex Fitzpatrick 12
Sean Crocker MC MC MC
Mink Yu Kim
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Dylan Naidoo
Jeff Winther 33 8 MC Wd 47
Jason Scrivener 25 MC 45 MC
Richie Ramsay 39 49 3 43 31
Bernd Wiesberger 34 5
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 47
Hamish Brown
Brandt Snedeker
Joshua Berry MC
Danny Willett MC 16 11 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC MC 8 MC
Ben Schmidt 63
Ryggs Johnston
Adrian Otaegui MC 27 40
Andrea Pavan 25 MC MC
Ding Wen Yi
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 25 15
Jack Senior MC 52 28
Dylan Frittelli 39
Conor Purcell
Jens Dantorp 53 MC
Davis Bryant
Casey Jarvis MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC
Andreas Halvorsen
Gavin Green 9 8 48 65 MC
Tom Vaillant 17
Gregorio De Leo
RyanVanVelzen
Nathan Kimsey MC
Deon Germishuys 57
Shubhankar Sharma 18 MC MC 34 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC 52 MC
Andrew Wilson 9 57 MC
Brandon Wu
Jeong Weon Ko 4 77
Matthew Southgate MC MC 57 34 MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 18 65 MC
Frederik Schott 77 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard 25 MC MC 58
Niklas Lemke 49 MC
Callum Tarren
Benjamin Hebert 45 MC 3
Mikael Lindberg 23
Dan Erickson
Jordan Gumberg MC
Eddie Pepperell MC 34 48 11 Wd
Maximilian Kieffer 39 57 MC
Joel Girrbach MC
Zander Lombard MC 66 MC Wd
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC 67
Alexander Levy 34 34 MC
Veer Ahlawat
Darren Fichardt MC MC
Clement Sordet MC MC 34
Jannik De Bruyn 78
Thomas Aiken 39 49
Dale Whitnell Ret MC MC 21 MC
Zihao Jin
Callum Shinkwin MC MC 16 MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC MC
Pierre Pineau
Ross Fisher MC 68 MC 43 39
Tadeas Tetak
Erik Barnes
BjornAkesson
MJ Daffue MC
Daniel List
Daniel Gale MC
Richard Sterne 54
Matthias Schwab 33 11 46
Ockie Strydom MC 74
Chris Wood MC 11
Martin Trainer
Harrison Endycott
Luke Donald MC
Julien Brun MC 8
Corey Shaun
Graeme Robertson
Alexander Knappe MC MC
Pablo Ereno Perez
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano MC MC 68 MC
Cameron Adam
Paul O`Hara MC
Albert Boneta
Louis Albertse
Jean Bekirian
Justin Harding MC 16 19
Bastien Amat
Wil Besseling Wd MC MC MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Hiroshi Iwata
Neil Schietekat
Brett Coletta

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

