British Masters: Course and current form stats

Good course management vital at The Belfry

Swede Noren [18/1] can win on British soil

Don't overlook Wallace [18/1] in the Midlands

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's Masters will be the fourth of seven DP World Tour events to be staged in the British Isles this year.

Located in the West Midlands, The Belfry's Brabazon course, which opened for business 49 years ago, made its name as a four-time host of the Ryder Cup (1985-89-93-2002). It has also staged 21 European Tour events since making its pro debut in 1979.

The Belfry is approximately eight miles north-west of Birmingham city centre, and even closer to the Royal Town of Sutton Coldfield.

The popular Brabazon layout is flat, well-bunkered, has narrow fairways, with water coming into play on 10 holes. It is a traditional British parkland venue which demands good course management skills, along with an ability to read its many undulating putting surfaces.

Solid, accurate, ball-strikers, with a strong tee-to-green pedigree, are more likely to prosper this week than those who rely on hot putting streaks.

Co-designed by two Ryder Cup stalwarts from the 1950s and 1960s (Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss), the venue returned to the DP World Tour schedule in August 2020 following an absence of 12 years.



Six To Watch

Two Scandinavians who will fancy their chances of taking home the trophy this week are the experienced Alex Noren [18/1] and the much-younger Rasmus Hojgaard [18/1].

Although Noren, now 43, failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, he ended the regular PGA Tour season with a brace of top-10s.

This includes a podium at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina and he will tee-up at The Belfry on Thursday as one of the five highest-ranked players in the field.

Rasmus, meanwhile, came mighty close to winning on home soil at the weekend, but had to settle for runner-up - one stroke adrift of winner Marco Penge.

The young Dane has a strong history at The Belfry, with a victory in 2020 and another podium last year.

He remains tantalisingly close to qualifying for Europe's Ryder Cup team next month. And this week's Masters is the final qualifying event.



Three Englishmen to keep an eye on are Aaron Rai 12/113.00, Matt Wallace 18/119.00 and Eddie Pepperell 100/1101.00.

Rai has enjoyed another solid campaign on the PGA Tour, qualifying for the opening Play-Off event in Tennessee, but missing out on last week's tournament in Maryland.

Rai hails from nearby Wolverhampton and on his only previous competitive appearance at The Belfry, tied-15th in 2020.

Meanwhile, Wallace has also returned from the States to tee-up at a venue where he finished eighth 12 months ago.

A complete outsider, but perhaps a possible each-way bet, is Pepperell who last won on the European Tour in 2018.

The 34-year-old from Oxfordshire has spent much of 2025 on the HotelPlanner Tour.

However, two weeks' ago, he tied-10th at DP World Tour level, which perhaps suggests he is slowly discovering some form and confidence.

Finally, Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra 60/161.00 may be ready to win again, after leaving the LIV Tour last year.

The 25-year-old has progressed well this season and is currently 19th in the Race to Dubai standings. His solid tee-to-green game should prove invaluable this week.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At The Belfry (2020-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.00: Bernd Wiesberger (8)

70.07: Rasmus Hojgaard (14)

70.08: Niklas Norgaard Moller (12)

70.38: Matt Wallace (8)

70.50: Calum Hill (16)

70.67: Thriston Lawrence (12)

70.83: Andy Sullivan (18)

71.00: Laurie Canter (14)

71.00: Justin Harding (10)

71.08: Joost Luiten (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves