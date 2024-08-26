British Masters: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour tees-up in England for the first time this season. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Course favours solid ball-strikers
-
McKibbin 22/123.00 drives for glory at The Belfry
-
Local boy Sullivan 45/146.00 strong each-way option
Tournament and Course Notes
• After two weeks teeing-up at new locations in the Czech Republic and Denmark, the DP World Tour heads for more familiar surroundings in the heart of England. This week's tournament takes place over The Belfry's Brabazon course, which made its name as a four-time host of the Ryder Cup (1985-89-93-2002).
• The Brabazon is a traditional British parkland venue which demands good course management skills, along with an ability to read its many undulating putting surfaces. Located close to the M6 Toll Road in Sutton Coldfield, and approximately eight miles from the centre of Birmingham, the Brabazon is a flat layout that is well-bunkered, has narrow fairways, and with water coming into play on 10 holes.
• Solid, accurate, ball-strikers, with a strong tee-to-green pedigree, are more likely to prosper this week than those who rely on hot putting streaks.
• Co-designed by two Ryder Cup stalwarts from the 1950s and 1960s (Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss), the venue returned to the DP World Tour schedule in August 2020 following an absence of 12 years. The Belfry opened for business during the mid-1970s and staged its maiden European Tour event in 1979.
Good Current Form
Young Irishman Tom McKibbin 22/123.00 collected his seventh DP World Tour top-10 of the past seven months on Sunday when tied-for-10th in Denmark.
His driving stats appear strong, standing sixth in the category Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and 14th for Driving Accuracy.
This should certainly help his chances over The Brabazon.
Lucas Bjerregaard 75/176.00 followed a string of T10s on the Challenge Tour, by finishing tied-second in Denmark over the weekend.
The 33-year-old Dane is seeking a third win at this level, having moved almost 400 places up the World Ranking this year.
Four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence 35/136.00 arrives in England having won on Africa's Sunshine Tour over the weekend.
The 27-year-old scooped the 54-hole SunBet Challenge thanks to a five-stroke victory with rounds of 62-67-67.
Good Course Form
Three players with solid course histories are Calum Hill 40/141.00, Andy Sullivan 45/146.00 and Justin Walters 175/1176.00.
Scotsman Hill has competed three times at The Belfry and each visit has yielded a top-10.
Midlander Sullivan doesn't have to travel far to tee-up on Thursday and his current form is pretty solid too.
During 2024 there has been three top-four finishes on the DP World Tour, along with joint-runner-up in an Asian Tour event staged in England earlier this month.
Meanwhile, South African veteran Walters has twice stood on the podium here, and on Sunday finished tied-10th in Denmark.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At The Belfry (2020-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.75: Calum Hill (12)
69.75: Mikko Korhonen (8)
70.36: Andy Sullivan (14)
70.36: Justin Walters (14)
70.50: Justin Harding (8)
70.50: Rasmus Hojgaard (10)
70.70: Guido Migliozzi (10)
70.75: Thorbjorn Olesen (16)
70.75: Yannik Paul (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
Click here for latest betting on this week's BRITISH MASTERS
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Belfry Form (2020-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|Tyrrell Hatton
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|1
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|42
|MC
|14
|43
|39
|61
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|28
|24
|41
|MC
|MC
|15
|Keita Nakajima
|49
|MC
|MC
|20
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|53
|60
|21
|4
|Jesper Svensson
|2
|MC
|34
|47
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|22
|MC
|1
|29
|27
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|10
|MC
|66
|MC
|2
|6
|Harry Hall
|MC
|24
|1
|12
|31
|Sami Valimaki
|12
|45
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|25
|MC
|MC
|38
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|MC
|6
|29
|10
|Guido Migliozzi
|22
|31
|MC
|MC
|22
|1
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|52
|43
|26
|MC
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|1
|3
|20
|MC
|Wd
|Matteo Manassero
|18
|31
|15
|47
|10
|7
|Marcel Siem
|37
|72
|62
|MC
|1
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|10
|26
|MC
|MC
|Vincent Norrman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|10
|Connor Syme
|38
|15
|4
|MC
|Calum Hill
|MC
|32
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|19
|43
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|10
|50
|10
|MC
|60
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|58
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|14
|40
|19
|39
|5
|44
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|26
|5
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|27
|43
|70
|13
|22
|Daniel Hillier
|55
|19
|46
|MC
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|23
|MC
|MC
|52
|15
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|MC
|10
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|27
|53
|15
|MC
|33
|67
|Sam Bairstow
|Wd
|12
|57
|6
|MC
|Joe Dean
|5
|43
|25
|49
|29
|2
|Andy Sullivan
|27
|28
|2
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|10
|57
|MC
|10
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|12
|11
|25
|61
|MC
|21
|Sean Crocker
|50
|MC
|20
|3
|21
|David Micheluzzi
|10
|MC
|MC
|2
|10
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|57
|39
|64
|60
|Matthew Southgate
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Wd
|Paul Waring
|MC
|6
|21
|Wd
|MC
|68
|Jeff Winther
|27
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|3
|MC
|MC
|22
|60
|Dan Bradbury
|63
|23
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|42
|12
|MC
|31
|MC
|5
|4
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|21
|Callum Shinkwin
|52
|MC
|MC
|42
|38
|Gavin Green
|33
|44
|55
|25
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|69
|MC
|13
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|33
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|49
|42
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|43
|67
|6
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|44
|21
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|10
|28
|51
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|58
|26
|Wd
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|12
|MC
|55
|63
|2
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|28
|2
|32
|10
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|57
|67
|15
|Marcus Armitage
|42
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|33
|MC
|37
|32
|50
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|42
|44
|Jannik De Bruyn
|66
|62
|MC
|27
|3
|60
|Hurly Long
|MC
|38
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|52
|33
|74
|Louis De Jager
|3
|MC
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|Kyle Westmoreland
|12
|25
|44
|61
|MC
|42
|61
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|21
|20
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|14
|12
|MC
|17
|55
|7
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|28
|MC
|16
|33
|27
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Christofer Blomstrand
|5
|1
|MC
|MC
|8
|55
|40
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|12
|9
|MC
|25
|Max Rottluff
|27
|62
|44
|16
|MC
|MC
|58
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|33
|29
|Ockie Strydom
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|James Morrison
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|15
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|10
|10
|Eddie Pepperell
|42
|23
|49
|MC
|51
|Darren Fichardt
|31
|80
|57
|MC
|51
|David Law
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|62
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|38
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|2
|8
|8
|7
|14
|MC
|Marco Penge
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|10
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|27
|12
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|51
|Danny Willett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Dale Whitnell
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|61
|Oliver Bekker
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|14
|Wd
|55
|20
|10
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|27
|53
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|49
|46
|33
|45
|56
|MC
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|MC
|10
|20
|33
|44
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|68
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|Wd
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|25
|6
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|29
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|53
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|43
|57
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|10
|51
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|James Nicholas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Will Enefer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Dq
|MC
|27
|27
|MC
|44
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|28
|13
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Wd
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|38
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|62
|52
|MC
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|63
|74
|18
|37
|MC
|10
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|MC
|38
|22
|55
|MC
|42
|70
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|58
|MC
|5
|MC
|50
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|Sam Jones
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|37
|MC
|52
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Walters
|10
|61
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|MC
|32
|42
|10
|Pedro Figueiredo
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|37
|28
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolo Galletti
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|44
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|MC
|43
|60
|MC
|Wd
|60
|Benjamin Rusch
|53
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|Andrew Johnston
|42
|23
|MC
|MC
|32
|33
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|27
|MC
|17
|27
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|George Coetzee
|7
|58
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|63
|MC
|Mats Ege
|19
|MC
|Wd
|47
|20
|Kris Kim
|MC
|Paul O`Hara
|Robert Rock
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Andrew Martin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|51
|Kristoffer Broberg
|42
|53
|10
|MC
|MC
|29
|Tom Power Horan
|Wd
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|51
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|27
|53
|34
|49
|MC
|16
|MC
|Gary Hurley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|55
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|14
|6
|1
|3
|37
|MC
|40
|MC
|12
|Simon Thornton
|MC
|MC
|Player
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Thriston Lawrence
|39
|36
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|15
|1
|57
|17
|Matt Wallace
|19
|Keita Nakajima
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|16
|MC
|1
|Jesper Svensson
|Ewen Ferguson
|4
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|39
|21
|17
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|MC
|Harry Hall
|Sami Valimaki
|34
|MC
|21
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|30
|13
|Rikuya Hoshino
|49
|Guido Migliozzi
|28
|MC
|2
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Frederic LaCroix
|34
|21
|Matteo Manassero
|Marcel Siem
|23
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|34
|MC
|MC
|19
|Vincent Norrman
|Adrian Otaegui
|27
|40
|Connor Syme
|68
|3
|MC
|Calum Hill
|4
|8
|9
|Yannik Paul
|8
|16
|Richard Mansell
|28
|8
|57
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|39
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|Won
|Joost Luiten
|8
|36
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|7
|43
|Sam Bairstow
|Joe Dean
|Andy Sullivan
|15
|MC
|6
|9
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Johannes Veerman
|74
|MC
|70
|Henrik Norlander
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|57
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|57
|34
|MC
|Paul Waring
|49
|63
|Wd
|19
|Jeff Winther
|8
|MC
|Wd
|47
|Richie Ramsay
|49
|3
|43
|31
|Dan Bradbury
|8
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|39
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|8
|48
|65
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|15
|Dylan Frittelli
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|57
|MC
|Todd Clements
|MC
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|39
|Jordan Gumberg
|Marcus Kinhult
|68
|27
|13
|Brandon Stone
|43
|Casey Jarvis
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|21
|MC
|7
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|8
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Hurly Long
|MC
|6
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|65
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Joel Girrbach
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|30
|MC
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Thomas Aiken
|49
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|65
|Adri Arnaus
|72
|48
|43
|Christofer Blomstrand
|Ross Fisher
|68
|MC
|43
|39
|Max Rottluff
|Tom Vaillant
|Ockie Strydom
|74
|James Morrison
|28
|27
|21
|39
|Filippo Celli
|Eddie Pepperell
|34
|48
|11
|Wd
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|David Law
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|77
|21
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|51
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|77
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|58
|Marco Penge
|Matthias Schwab
|11
|46
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|16
|11
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|67
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|Luke Donald
|Oliver Bekker
|MC
|27
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|45
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|57
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|2
|MC
|72
|MJ Daffue
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|39
|8
|57
|Renato Paratore
|39
|MC
|11
|Matthis Besard
|Edoardo Molinari
|49
|36
|8
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|27
|21
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|2
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|23
|27
|43
|MC
|James Nicholas
|Will Enefer
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|34
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Pieter Moolman
|Daniel Gale
|Sam Jones
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|19
|39
|Chase Hanna
|65
|6
|Justin Walters
|23
|3
|MC
|2
|Stuart Manley
|Haydn Barron
|Mikko Korhonen
|8
|3
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|Nicolo Galletti
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Espen Kofstad
|36
|Benjamin Rusch
|Andrew Johnston
|17
|Joshua Berry
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|George Coetzee
|36
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Justin Harding
|16
|19
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|MC
|68
|MC
|Mats Ege
|Kris Kim
|Paul O`Hara
|Robert Rock
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|Dylan Mostert
|Andrew Martin
|Kristoffer Broberg
|MC
|Tom Power Horan
|Rhys Enoch
|15
|MC
|55
|Jens Fahrbring
|Gary Hurley
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Simon Thornton
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
British Masters: The Punter's Preview
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Tour Championship 2024: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
BMW Championship 2024 First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 40/1 to 55/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Danish Golf Championship Each-Way Tips: 80/1 Nacho Elvira can seal the deal