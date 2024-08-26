Golf Form Guide

British Masters: Course and current form stats

The Belfry, co-designed by Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss, is almost 50 years old.
The Belfry: Has staged 20 European Tour events, as well as four Ryder Cup contests

The DP World Tour tees-up in England for the first time this season. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Course favours solid ball-strikers

  • McKibbin 22/123.00 drives for glory at The Belfry

  • Local boy Sullivan 45/146.00 strong each-way option

Tournament and Course Notes

• After two weeks teeing-up at new locations in the Czech Republic and Denmark, the DP World Tour heads for more familiar surroundings in the heart of England. This week's tournament takes place over The Belfry's Brabazon course, which made its name as a four-time host of the Ryder Cup (1985-89-93-2002).

• The Brabazon is a traditional British parkland venue which demands good course management skills, along with an ability to read its many undulating putting surfaces. Located close to the M6 Toll Road in Sutton Coldfield, and approximately eight miles from the centre of Birmingham, the Brabazon is a flat layout that is well-bunkered, has narrow fairways, and with water coming into play on 10 holes.

• Solid, accurate, ball-strikers, with a strong tee-to-green pedigree, are more likely to prosper this week than those who rely on hot putting streaks.

• Co-designed by two Ryder Cup stalwarts from the 1950s and 1960s (Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss), the venue returned to the DP World Tour schedule in August 2020 following an absence of 12 years. The Belfry opened for business during the mid-1970s and staged its maiden European Tour event in 1979.

Good Current Form

Young Irishman Tom McKibbin 22/123.00 collected his seventh DP World Tour top-10 of the past seven months on Sunday when tied-for-10th in Denmark.

His driving stats appear strong, standing sixth in the category Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and 14th for Driving Accuracy.

This should certainly help his chances over The Brabazon.

Lucas Bjerregaard 75/176.00 followed a string of T10s on the Challenge Tour, by finishing tied-second in Denmark over the weekend.

The 33-year-old Dane is seeking a third win at this level, having moved almost 400 places up the World Ranking this year.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence 35/136.00 arrives in England having won on Africa's Sunshine Tour over the weekend.

The 27-year-old scooped the 54-hole SunBet Challenge thanks to a five-stroke victory with rounds of 62-67-67.

Good Course Form

Three players with solid course histories are Calum Hill 40/141.00, Andy Sullivan 45/146.00 and Justin Walters 175/1176.00.

Scotsman Hill has competed three times at The Belfry and each visit has yielded a top-10.

Midlander Sullivan doesn't have to travel far to tee-up on Thursday and his current form is pretty solid too.

During 2024 there has been three top-four finishes on the DP World Tour, along with joint-runner-up in an Asian Tour event staged in England earlier this month.

Meanwhile, South African veteran Walters has twice stood on the podium here, and on Sunday finished tied-10th in Denmark.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At The Belfry (2020-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
69.75: Calum Hill (12)
69.75: Mikko Korhonen (8)
70.36: Andy Sullivan (14)
70.36: Justin Walters (14)
70.50: Justin Harding (8)
70.50: Rasmus Hojgaard (10)
70.70: Guido Migliozzi (10)
70.75: Thorbjorn Olesen (16)
70.75: Yannik Paul (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Belfry Form (2020-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25
Tyrrell Hatton MC
Thriston Lawrence 1 MC 4 MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 42 MC 14 43 39 61 MC
Matt Wallace 28 24 41 MC MC 15
Keita Nakajima 49 MC MC 20
Rasmus Hojgaard 53 60 21 4
Jesper Svensson 2 MC 34 47 MC
Ewen Ferguson 22 MC 1 29 27
Jordan Smith MC MC MC 2 MC
Tom McKibbin 10 MC 66 MC 2 6
Harry Hall MC 24 1 12 31
Sami Valimaki 12 45 MC MC 12 MC
Laurie Canter 25 MC MC 38
Rikuya Hoshino MC MC 6 29 10
Guido Migliozzi 22 31 MC MC 22 1
Jorge Campillo MC 52 43 26 MC MC
Frederic LaCroix 1 3 20 MC Wd
Matteo Manassero 18 31 15 47 10 7
Marcel Siem 37 72 62 MC 1
Matthew Jordan MC 10 26 MC MC
Vincent Norrman MC MC MC Wd MC
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC MC 22 10
Connor Syme 38 15 4 MC
Calum Hill MC 32 MC
Yannik Paul 19 43 MC 26 MC MC
Richard Mansell MC 10 50 10 MC 60
Alex Fitzpatrick 6 MC MC MC 55 58
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC 42 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 14 40 19 39 5 44
Antoine Rozner MC 26 5 MC
Julien Guerrier 27 43 70 13 22
Daniel Hillier 55 19 46 MC MC
Joost Luiten 23 MC MC 52 15
Daniel Brown MC MC 10 61 MC MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 27 53 15 MC 33 67
Sam Bairstow Wd 12 57 6 MC
Joe Dean 5 43 25 49 29 2
Andy Sullivan 27 28 2 MC 16 MC MC
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC MC 60 MC
Johannes Veerman MC 10 57 MC 10
Henrik Norlander MC 12 11 25 61 MC 21
Sean Crocker 50 MC 20 3 21
David Micheluzzi 10 MC MC 2 10 MC
Grant Forrest 57 39 64 60
Matthew Southgate Wd MC MC MC 4 MC Wd
Paul Waring MC 6 21 Wd MC 68
Jeff Winther 27 MC MC 61 MC
Richie Ramsay 3 MC MC 22 60
Dan Bradbury 63 23 MC MC 10 MC
Andrea Pavan 42 12 MC 31 MC 5 4
Alejandro Del Rey MC 15 MC MC 21
Callum Shinkwin 52 MC MC 42 38
Gavin Green 33 44 55 25
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69 MC 13 54 MC MC MC MC
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC MC 52 33 MC
Scott Jamieson MC MC 49 42
Jens Dantorp MC 43 67 6 MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC 44 21 MC MC
Todd Clements 10 28 51 33 MC MC MC
Nick Bachem MC 58 26 Wd MC
JaydenTreySchaper 13 MC MC MC 44
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC 52 MC MC
Marcus Kinhult 12 MC 55 63 2
Brandon Stone MC 28 2 32 10 MC
Casey Jarvis MC MC 33 MC 57 67 15
Marcus Armitage 42 MC 24 MC MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 33 MC 37 32 50
Manuel Elvira MC MC MC MC 44 42 44
Jannik De Bruyn 66 62 MC 27 3 60
Hurly Long MC 38 53 MC MC MC Wd
Matthew Baldwin MC 12 MC MC MC MC 44
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC 49 MC 52 33 74
Louis De Jager 3 MC MC 32 MC MC
Kyle Westmoreland 12 25 44 61 MC 42 61 MC
Hao Tong Li 21 20 MC MC
Thomas Aiken 14 12 MC 17 55 7
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 28 MC 16 33 27
Adri Arnaus MC 12 MC MC MC 5 MC
Christofer Blomstrand 5 1 MC MC 8 55 40
Ross Fisher MC 12 9 MC 25
Max Rottluff 27 62 44 16 MC MC 58
Tom Vaillant MC MC 37 MC 33 29
Ockie Strydom Wd Wd MC MC MC 73
James Morrison MC 28 MC MC 40 MC 15
Filippo Celli MC MC MC 9 10 10
Eddie Pepperell 42 23 49 MC 51
Darren Fichardt 31 80 57 MC 51
David Law MC MC MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio MC 62 57 MC MC MC MC
Daan Huizing MC MC MC 44 MC 38
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC MC 64 MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard 2 8 8 7 14 MC
Marco Penge MC 43 MC MC MC 50
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC 27 10 MC
Francesco Laporta 27 12 MC 50 MC MC 51
Danny Willett MC MC MC 29
Garrick Porteous MC MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 61 MC MC MC MC MC 29
Dale Whitnell 19 MC MC MC MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC 61
Oliver Bekker 37 MC MC MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC 28 MC MC MC
Jason Scrivener 27 MC MC MC MC MC
Andrew Wilson 14 Wd 55 20 10 MC
Oliver Wilson 27 53 44 MC MC MC
MJ Daffue 49 46 33 45 56 MC
Tom Lewis MC MC 10 20 33 44
Ricardo Gouveia MC 68 MC 37 MC MC MC
Lorenzo Scalise 66 MC MC MC MC 63 MC
Jamie Donaldson Wd MC MC
Renato Paratore MC MC MC 40 MC Wd
Matthis Besard MC MC 25 6 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari 23 MC MC MC 55 29
Ashun Wu MC 53 65 MC MC MC
Frederik Schott MC 43 57 MC MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC MC 40 10 51
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC MC MC MC 29
James Nicholas MC MC MC MC 5 MC
Will Enefer MC MC MC 60 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Dq MC 27 27 MC 44
Jack Davidson MC 28 13 MC MC
Clement Sordet 43 MC MC MC MC
Jaco Prinsloo Wd MC 37 MC MC 38
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC 62 52 MC MC
Lauri Ruuska 63 74 18 37 MC 10 MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen MC 38 22 55 MC 42 70
Pieter Moolman MC 58 MC 5 MC 50 MC
Daniel Gale
Sam Jones 42 MC MC MC MC 10 MC
Daniel Gavins Wd MC Wd MC MC
Soren Kjeldsen 37 MC 52
Chase Hanna MC MC 53 MC MC MC MC
Justin Walters 10 61 MC MC 31 MC MC
Stuart Manley MC MC MC MC 65
Haydn Barron MC MC MC MC MC MC
Mikko Korhonen MC 32 42 10
Pedro Figueiredo 5 MC MC MC MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC 17 MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang 37 28 MC MC 48 MC MC MC MC
Nicolo Galletti MC 68 MC MC 44
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC MC
Espen Kofstad MC 43 60 MC Wd 60
Benjamin Rusch 53 73 MC MC MC MC 70
Andrew Johnston 42 23 MC MC 32 33 MC
Joshua Berry 27 MC 17 27 MC 24 MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher Wd MC MC MC MC
George Coetzee 7 58
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Justin Harding MC MC MC MC 33 MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano 63 MC
Mats Ege 19 MC Wd 47 20
Kris Kim MC
Paul O`Hara
Robert Rock
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 53 MC MC MC 24 MC MC MC
Dylan Mostert MC Wd MC MC Wd MC
Andrew Martin MC MC MC 29 51
Kristoffer Broberg 42 53 10 MC MC 29
Tom Power Horan Wd MC 20 MC MC 51
Rhys Enoch MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jens Fahrbring 27 53 34 49 MC 16 MC
Gary Hurley MC MC MC 34 55 MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 14 6 1 3 37 MC 40 MC 12
Simon Thornton MC MC
Player 2023 2022 2021 2020
Tyrrell Hatton
Thriston Lawrence 39 36
Thorbjorn Olesen 15 1 57 17
Matt Wallace 19
Keita Nakajima
Rasmus Hojgaard 16 MC 1
Jesper Svensson
Ewen Ferguson 4 MC MC
Jordan Smith 39 21 17 MC
Tom McKibbin MC
Harry Hall
Sami Valimaki 34 MC 21
Laurie Canter MC 30 13
Rikuya Hoshino 49
Guido Migliozzi 28 MC 2
Jorge Campillo MC MC MC 7
Frederic LaCroix 34 21
Matteo Manassero
Marcel Siem 23 MC MC
Matthew Jordan 34 MC MC 19
Vincent Norrman
Adrian Otaegui 27 40
Connor Syme 68 3 MC
Calum Hill 4 8 9
Yannik Paul 8 16
Richard Mansell 28 8 57
Alex Fitzpatrick
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC 34 MC
Antoine Rozner 39 MC MC
Julien Guerrier MC MC 30 MC
Daniel Hillier Won
Joost Luiten 8 36
Daniel Brown MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 7 43
Sam Bairstow
Joe Dean
Andy Sullivan 15 MC 6 9
Yuto Katsuragawa
Johannes Veerman 74 MC 70
Henrik Norlander
Sean Crocker MC MC MC
David Micheluzzi MC
Grant Forrest 57 MC MC
Matthew Southgate MC 57 34 MC
Paul Waring 49 63 Wd 19
Jeff Winther 8 MC Wd 47
Richie Ramsay 49 3 43 31
Dan Bradbury 8
Andrea Pavan MC MC
Alejandro Del Rey 39 MC
Callum Shinkwin MC 16 MC MC
Gavin Green 8 48 65 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 15
Dylan Frittelli
Scott Jamieson MC MC
Jens Dantorp MC
Maximilian Kieffer 57 MC
Todd Clements MC
Nick Bachem MC
JaydenTreySchaper 39
Jordan Gumberg
Marcus Kinhult 68 27 13
Brandon Stone 43
Casey Jarvis
Marcus Armitage MC 21 MC 7
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 8 MC
Manuel Elvira
Jannik De Bruyn
Hurly Long MC 6 MC
Matthew Baldwin 65 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Joel Girrbach
Louis De Jager MC 30 MC
Kyle Westmoreland
Hao Tong Li MC MC MC 31
Thomas Aiken 49
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 65
Adri Arnaus 72 48 43
Christofer Blomstrand
Ross Fisher 68 MC 43 39
Max Rottluff
Tom Vaillant
Ockie Strydom 74
James Morrison 28 27 21 39
Filippo Celli
Eddie Pepperell 34 48 11 Wd
Darren Fichardt MC
David Law 15 MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio 77 21
Daan Huizing MC 51 MC
Jeong Weon Ko 77
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC 58
Marco Penge
Matthias Schwab 11 46
Francesco Laporta MC MC
Danny Willett 16 11 MC
Garrick Porteous MC MC 62 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 67
Dale Whitnell MC MC 21 MC
Luke Donald
Oliver Bekker MC 27
Simon Forsstrom MC
Jason Scrivener MC 45 MC
Andrew Wilson 57 MC
Oliver Wilson 2 MC 72
MJ Daffue
Tom Lewis MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC
Lorenzo Scalise MC
Jamie Donaldson 39 8 57
Renato Paratore 39 MC 11
Matthis Besard
Edoardo Molinari 49 36 8 MC
Ashun Wu 27 21
Frederik Schott MC
Gunner Wiebe 2
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 23 27 43 MC
James Nicholas
Will Enefer
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC
Jack Davidson
Clement Sordet MC 34
Jaco Prinsloo
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC
Lauri Ruuska
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Pieter Moolman
Daniel Gale
Sam Jones
Daniel Gavins MC MC MC
Soren Kjeldsen MC 19 39
Chase Hanna 65 6
Justin Walters 23 3 MC 2
Stuart Manley
Haydn Barron
Mikko Korhonen 8 3
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC
Gu Xin Chen
Alexander Knappe MC
Sung Hoon Kang
Nicolo Galletti
Om Prakash Chouhan
Espen Kofstad 36
Benjamin Rusch
Andrew Johnston 17
Joshua Berry
Stephen Gallacher MC MC MC 51
George Coetzee 36
Soren Broholt Lind
Justin Harding 16 19
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano MC 68 MC
Mats Ege
Kris Kim
Paul O`Hara
Robert Rock MC MC MC
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Dylan Mostert
Andrew Martin
Kristoffer Broberg MC
Tom Power Horan
Rhys Enoch 15 MC 55
Jens Fahrbring
Gary Hurley
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Simon Thornton

