British Masters: Course and current form stats

Course favours solid ball-strikers

McKibbin 22/1 23.00 drives for glory at The Belfry

Local boy Sullivan 45/1 46.00 strong each-way option

Tournament and Course Notes

• After two weeks teeing-up at new locations in the Czech Republic and Denmark, the DP World Tour heads for more familiar surroundings in the heart of England. This week's tournament takes place over The Belfry's Brabazon course, which made its name as a four-time host of the Ryder Cup (1985-89-93-2002).

• The Brabazon is a traditional British parkland venue which demands good course management skills, along with an ability to read its many undulating putting surfaces. Located close to the M6 Toll Road in Sutton Coldfield, and approximately eight miles from the centre of Birmingham, the Brabazon is a flat layout that is well-bunkered, has narrow fairways, and with water coming into play on 10 holes.

• Solid, accurate, ball-strikers, with a strong tee-to-green pedigree, are more likely to prosper this week than those who rely on hot putting streaks.

• Co-designed by two Ryder Cup stalwarts from the 1950s and 1960s (Dave Thomas and Peter Alliss), the venue returned to the DP World Tour schedule in August 2020 following an absence of 12 years. The Belfry opened for business during the mid-1970s and staged its maiden European Tour event in 1979.

Good Current Form

Young Irishman Tom McKibbin 22/123.00 collected his seventh DP World Tour top-10 of the past seven months on Sunday when tied-for-10th in Denmark.

His driving stats appear strong, standing sixth in the category Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and 14th for Driving Accuracy.

This should certainly help his chances over The Brabazon.

Lucas Bjerregaard 75/176.00 followed a string of T10s on the Challenge Tour, by finishing tied-second in Denmark over the weekend.

The 33-year-old Dane is seeking a third win at this level, having moved almost 400 places up the World Ranking this year.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence 35/136.00 arrives in England having won on Africa's Sunshine Tour over the weekend.

The 27-year-old scooped the 54-hole SunBet Challenge thanks to a five-stroke victory with rounds of 62-67-67.

Good Course Form

Three players with solid course histories are Calum Hill 40/141.00, Andy Sullivan 45/146.00 and Justin Walters 175/1176.00.

Scotsman Hill has competed three times at The Belfry and each visit has yielded a top-10.

Midlander Sullivan doesn't have to travel far to tee-up on Thursday and his current form is pretty solid too.

During 2024 there has been three top-four finishes on the DP World Tour, along with joint-runner-up in an Asian Tour event staged in England earlier this month.

Meanwhile, South African veteran Walters has twice stood on the podium here, and on Sunday finished tied-10th in Denmark.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At The Belfry (2020-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.75: Calum Hill (12)

69.75: Mikko Korhonen (8)

70.36: Andy Sullivan (14)

70.36: Justin Walters (14)

70.50: Justin Harding (8)

70.50: Rasmus Hojgaard (10)

70.70: Guido Migliozzi (10)

70.75: Thorbjorn Olesen (16)

70.75: Yannik Paul (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves