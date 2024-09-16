BMW PGA Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Nine of world's top 30 teeing-up

Scott 10/1 11.00 can turn back clock at Wentworth

Billy 19/1 20.00 ready to claim West Course victory No 2

Tournament Notes

• With over €8m in prize money, the BMW-sponsored PGA Championship will be the third of this season's five Rolex Series events. This prestigious tournament is European golf's equivalent of the PGA Tour's Players' Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Nine of the world's top 30 will be in attendance at Wentworth this week.

• The tournament used to be staged in late May, but was moved in 2019 after changes were made to the PGA Tour schedule in America. First contested in 1955, this year's edition will be the 70th.

Course Notes

• Wentworth's West Course is possibly Britain's most famous non-links layout, and has been the tournament's permanent home since 1984. It was designed by Harry Colt and opened in 1926.

• Since then it has undergone a number of renovations with Ernie Els carrying out a series of upgrades. The most recent of these was completed in 2016, when all 18 putting surfaces were dug up and re-seeded with a new creeping bent grass.

• Four greens were completely re-built, with another five partially re-constructed. West Course putting surfaces became the first in England to benefit from SubAir technology. This controls moisture levels regardless of weather conditions and helps to keep the greens firm and fast, while improving drainage.

• Water hazards should only be a concern on a couple of holes, although the tight tree-lined fairways remain a good test of accuracy, especially from the tee. Good course management is vital on a layout that possesses a handful of tricky dog-legs.

Good Current Form

Plenty of in-form pros have turned up at Wentworth keen to get their hands on one of the most prestigious trophies in world golf.

World No 12, Tommy Fleetwood 8/19.00, has enjoyed a series of excellent performances during 2024, despite some of these being sprinkled with a touch of frustration too.

The Olympic silver medallist remains without a PGA Tour victory, but will tee-up this week with confidence on a course where he has previously posted a brace of top-six finishes.

Last year's runner-up Aaron Rai 20/121.00 travels back from the States where he secured a maiden PGA Tour title last month.

And if you think experience may hold the key this week, then 44-year-old Adam Scott

10/111.00 could be your man. The Australian is enjoying one of his best seasons for quite a while.

There has been a brace of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour in 2024 for Scott and, at No 17 in the world, it's the highest ranking he's held for almost four years.

Further down the list of attendees are Matteo Manassero 60/161.00 and Alex Fitzpatrick 60/161.00, both of whom are enjoying solid seasons.

Manassero, who in March claimed his first DP World Tour title for more than 10 years, was third in Ireland on Sunday.

He's also a winner around the West Course after claiming this title in 2013 when just 20 years of age.

As for Fitzpatrick, he's just posted four straight top-12s, and may be a decent outside bet for an each-way finish in Surrey.

Good Course Form

Three pros who have well-established strong course histories, and are in good form too, are Rory McIlroy 5/16.00, Billy Horschel 19/120.00 and Shane Lowry 16/117.00.

McIlroy, whose season continues to frustrate him, won here back in 2014, since when there has been a brace of runner-up finishes.

He was also second at Royal County Down over the weekend.

Another former West Course champion is Billy Horschel who was probably a little unlucky not to be selected for next week's American Presidents Cup team.

On his most recent trip to the UK, the 37-year-old finished second in July's Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Lowry, meanwhile, usually plays well at Wentworth where there has been eleven T20s, including a victory in 2022.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Wentworth (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.20: Billy Horschel (15)

68.33: Rory McIlroy (15)

68.91: Adam Scott (11)

69.13: Shane Lowry (23)

69.35: Francesco Molinari (17)

69.73: Masahiro Kawamura (15)

69.75: Alex Noren (12)

69.83: Matt Fitzpatrick (23)

69.86: Andrew Johnston (14)

69.93: Bernd Wiesberger (15)

69.94: Justin Rose (17)

69.95: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (19)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves