BMW PGA Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

PGA Championship at Wentworth
The 17th tee at Wentworth's West Course

The DP World Tour's Blue Riband event takes place at Wentworth this week. Words/stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Nine of world's top 30 teeing-up

  • Scott 10/111.00 can turn back clock at Wentworth

  • Billy 19/120.00 ready to claim West Course victory No 2

Tournament Notes

• With over €8m in prize money, the BMW-sponsored PGA Championship will be the third of this season's five Rolex Series events. This prestigious tournament is European golf's equivalent of the PGA Tour's Players' Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Nine of the world's top 30 will be in attendance at Wentworth this week.

• The tournament used to be staged in late May, but was moved in 2019 after changes were made to the PGA Tour schedule in America. First contested in 1955, this year's edition will be the 70th.

Course Notes

• Wentworth's West Course is possibly Britain's most famous non-links layout, and has been the tournament's permanent home since 1984. It was designed by Harry Colt and opened in 1926.

• Since then it has undergone a number of renovations with Ernie Els carrying out a series of upgrades. The most recent of these was completed in 2016, when all 18 putting surfaces were dug up and re-seeded with a new creeping bent grass.

• Four greens were completely re-built, with another five partially re-constructed. West Course putting surfaces became the first in England to benefit from SubAir technology. This controls moisture levels regardless of weather conditions and helps to keep the greens firm and fast, while improving drainage.

• Water hazards should only be a concern on a couple of holes, although the tight tree-lined fairways remain a good test of accuracy, especially from the tee. Good course management is vital on a layout that possesses a handful of tricky dog-legs.

Good Current Form

Plenty of in-form pros have turned up at Wentworth keen to get their hands on one of the most prestigious trophies in world golf.

World No 12, Tommy Fleetwood 8/19.00, has enjoyed a series of excellent performances during 2024, despite some of these being sprinkled with a touch of frustration too.

The Olympic silver medallist remains without a PGA Tour victory, but will tee-up this week with confidence on a course where he has previously posted a brace of top-six finishes.

Last year's runner-up Aaron Rai 20/121.00 travels back from the States where he secured a maiden PGA Tour title last month.

And if you think experience may hold the key this week, then 44-year-old Adam Scott
10/111.00 could be your man. The Australian is enjoying one of his best seasons for quite a while.

There has been a brace of runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour in 2024 for Scott and, at No 17 in the world, it's the highest ranking he's held for almost four years.

Further down the list of attendees are Matteo Manassero 60/161.00 and Alex Fitzpatrick 60/161.00, both of whom are enjoying solid seasons.

Manassero, who in March claimed his first DP World Tour title for more than 10 years, was third in Ireland on Sunday.

He's also a winner around the West Course after claiming this title in 2013 when just 20 years of age.

As for Fitzpatrick, he's just posted four straight top-12s, and may be a decent outside bet for an each-way finish in Surrey.

Good Course Form

Three pros who have well-established strong course histories, and are in good form too, are Rory McIlroy 5/16.00, Billy Horschel 19/120.00 and Shane Lowry 16/117.00.

McIlroy, whose season continues to frustrate him, won here back in 2014, since when there has been a brace of runner-up finishes.

He was also second at Royal County Down over the weekend.

Another former West Course champion is Billy Horschel who was probably a little unlucky not to be selected for next week's American Presidents Cup team.

On his most recent trip to the UK, the 37-year-old finished second in July's Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Lowry, meanwhile, usually plays well at Wentworth where there has been eleven T20s, including a victory in 2022.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Wentworth (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.20: Billy Horschel (15)
68.33: Rory McIlroy (15)
68.91: Adam Scott (11)
69.13: Shane Lowry (23)
69.35: Francesco Molinari (17)
69.73: Masahiro Kawamura (15)
69.75: Alex Noren (12)
69.83: Matt Fitzpatrick (23)
69.86: Andrew Johnston (14)
69.93: Bernd Wiesberger (15)
69.94: Justin Rose (17)
69.95: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (19)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Wentworth Form (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28
Rory McIlroy 2 12 11 68 5 MC 4
Tommy Fleetwood 16 5 22 2 MC 34
Robert MacIntyre 5 16 Wd 7 MC 50 1
Adam Scott 5 2 18 10 2
Aaron Rai 42 21 43 16 1 75 4
Billy Horschel 23 22 10 7 2 MC
Matthieu Pavon 15 33 46 58 50 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 27 28 18 Wd 50 39
Sepp Straka 27 13 61 35 22 MC
Shane Lowry 12 8 13 50 MC 26 6
Byeong Hun An 21 13 33 24 13 MC
Justin Rose 22 MC 2 MC
Alex Noren 9 30 45 13 10
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC 14 MC 7 66 39
Si Woo Kim 5 50 MC 43 26
Thomas Detry MC 31 46 MC 9 26
Thriston Lawrence 26 27 2 1 MC 4 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 1 17 3 53 60 21
Victor Perez 40 33 4 MC 10
Matt Wallace 1 8 28 24 41 MC
Ryan Fox MC MC 35 25 57
Romain Langasque MC MC 2 38 Wd 3
Ryo Hisatsune MC 77 MC 3 MC MC MC
Peter Malnati 59 MC MC 65
Thorbjorn Olesen 12 33 42 MC 14 43 39
Sebastian Soderberg MC 12
Jesper Svensson MC 5 2 MC 34
Mark Hubbard MC 61 MC 17 MC
Jordan Smith 7 12 12 MC MC MC
Matteo Manassero 3 MC 6 18 31 15
Harry Hall MC 12 MC 24 1
Ewen Ferguson 36 MC MC 22 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 36 1 27 53 15
Tom McKibbin 30 MC 10 MC 66 MC
Laurie Canter 17 MC 25 25 MC
Rikuya Hoshino 30 8 46 MC MC
Jorge Campillo MC 34 6 MC 52 43 26
Sami Valimaki 9 MC 12 45 MC MC
Guido Migliozzi 8 MC 22 31 MC
Alexander Bjork 12 MC MC
Frederic LaCroix 17 MC 1 3
Matthias Schmid 58 17 64 26 12 57 MC
Marcel Siem 47 31 37 72 62
David Ravetto MC 59 4 1 MC
Nacho Elvira 17 39 MC 28 MC MC
Matthew Jordan MC 59 66 MC 10 26
Alex Fitzpatrick 9 6 12 6 MC MC
Daniel Brown 4 68 MC MC 10 61
Adrian Otaegui 17 MC MC MC MC
Vincent Norrman MC MC MC MC MC Wd
Connor Syme 17 47 53 38 15
Shubhankar Sharma 42 18 14 40 19 39
Joost Luiten 45 6 18 23 MC MC
Yannik Paul MC MC MC 19 43 MC 26
Richard Mansell 45 MC MC 10 50 10
Bernd Wiesberger 63 22 19 6 MC
Calum Hill 30 MC 53 MC
Joe Dean 65 68 5 43 25
Antoine Rozner 57 34 73 MC 26
Julien Guerrier 57 53 27 43 70
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC MC
Daniel Hillier MC 53 55 19 46
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC 12 MC MC MC
Andy Sullivan MC 46 27 28 2 MC 16
Grant Forrest 5 33 57 39
Sam Bairstow MC MC Wd 12 57 6
Johannes Veerman MC MC 23 MC 10
Sean Crocker MC 47 50 MC
Jeff Winther MC 17 33 27 MC MC
Adrien Saddier 36 59 5 3 29 16
Paul Waring 12 25 MC 6 21 Wd
Ugo Coussaud MC 77 42 MC 46
Richie Ramsay MC 22 39 3 MC
Andrea Pavan 42 22 25 42 12 MC 31
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC Wd MC MC MC
Gavin Green 63 34 9 33
Aaron Cockerill 9 47 MC MC MC
Darius Van Driel 36 MC 10 MC
Alejandro Del Rey 36 39 MC MC 15
Todd Clements 45 46 10 28 51 33 MC
Dan Bradbury MC MC 63 23 MC MC
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 39 MC MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer 45 34 39 MC 44 21
Scott Jamieson MC 27 MC MC MC
Jens Dantorp 45 53 MC 43 67
Callum Shinkwin MC MC 52 MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko 52 39 4 MC MC MC
Marcus Kinhult MC MC 23 12 MC 55
JaydenTreySchaper MC 39 MC 13 MC
Nick Bachem MC MC MC 58 26
Padraig Harrington MC 22 MC
Jason Scrivener 52 4 25 27 MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 30 18 MC 12 MC MC
Hao Tong Li Wd 67 46 21
Marcus Armitage 17 MC MC 42 MC 24 MC
Marcel Schneider MC MC MC 43 MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 67 MC 33 MC 37
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 67 39 28 MC 16
Hurly Long Wd MC 61 MC 38 53 MC
Louis De Jager MC 67 MC 3 MC MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC 59 MC 43 MC MC
Francesco Molinari MC 62 MC 46
Lukas Nemecz MC MC 19 28 13 45
Ross Fisher MC MC MC 12
Adri Arnaus MC MC MC 12 MC MC
Daan Huizing Dq 39 MC MC MC MC
Eddie Pepperell MC 39 MC 42 23
James Morrison 52 MC MC MC 28 MC MC
David Law 57 68 MC MC MC
Ockie Strydom MC MC MC Wd Wd MC
Santiago Tarrio 57 MC MC MC 62 57 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC 61 MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC Wd 19 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC 12 39 23 MC MC
Oliver Wilson 52 39 62 27 53 44 MC
Luke Donald 45 MC MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC MC MC 28 MC
Danny Willett MC MC MC
Ashun Wu 68 47 MC MC 53 65
Gunner Wiebe MC 67 MC MC MC MC
Clement Sordet MC MC MC 43 MC MC
Chase Hanna MC 75 66 MC MC 53 MC
Daniel Gavins MC Wd MC
Alexander Knappe 52 MC MC MC MC MC
Simon Thornton MC 62 MC MC
George Coetzee MC 68 7 58
Justin Harding MC MC MC MC MC MC
Mikko Korhonen MC 67 62 MC
Espen Kofstad MC MC MC 43 60 MC
Andrew Johnston MC 3 18 42 23 MC MC
Soren Kjeldsen 57 MC 62 37 MC
Stephen Gallacher MC 22 46 Wd MC MC
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Rory McIlroy 7 2 9 2 MC 1
Tommy Fleetwood 6 57 12 13 60 20 MC 69 6 MC
Robert MacIntyre 45 50 MC 58 28
Adam Scott 7 42 14
Aaron Rai 2 MC 14 MC 26 MC
Billy Horschel 18 9 1 4
Matthieu Pavon MC 9 MC 27 MC 64 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 18 42 20 7 46 8 12 47
Sepp Straka 10
Shane Lowry 18 1 17 13 11 15 6 MC 6 2
Byeong Hun An 15 24 33 1
Justin Rose 36 Wd 6 37 8 12 38 25
Alex Noren 27 28 3 1 43 8 Wd
Nicolai Hojgaard 64 MC 20
Si Woo Kim
Thomas Detry 33 5 Dq 48 MC 43
Thriston Lawrence MC MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 45 18 MC MC
Victor Perez MC 50 49 2
Matt Wallace 57 MC MC 24 41 20 MC
Ryan Fox 1 Wd 63 20 MC 43 MC
Romain Langasque 14 57 MC 58 17 MC
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Peter Malnati
Thorbjorn Olesen 33 MC MC 27 60 MC MC MC 54
Sebastian Soderberg 64 MC MC MC 64
Jesper Svensson
Mark Hubbard
Jordan Smith 72 MC 55 13 24 MC 40
Matteo Manassero 27 30 MC 46 MC
Harry Hall
Ewen Ferguson MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC
Tom McKibbin 51
Laurie Canter MC 2
Rikuya Hoshino 25
Jorge Campillo 28 32 MC MC MC MC 40 15 59 63
Sami Valimaki 74 MC MC 13
Guido Migliozzi MC 13 MC MC MC
Alexander Bjork 18 MC 27 MC 51 27 14
Frederic LaCroix 65
Matthias Schmid MC
Marcel Siem MC MC MC 52 MC 7
David Ravetto
Nacho Elvira MC MC 57 54 MC MC MC MC MC
Matthew Jordan 51 23 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 69
Daniel Brown 51
Adrian Otaegui 36 13 49 MC MC MC MC 63
Vincent Norrman 18
Connor Syme 10 68
Shubhankar Sharma 36 MC 9 48 17
Joost Luiten 14 23 35 MC 31 MC 24 27 11 12
Yannik Paul 45
Richard Mansell MC
Bernd Wiesberger 23 20 40 17 30 15 MC 46
Calum Hill 51 MC
Joe Dean
Antoine Rozner MC 50 67
Julien Guerrier Wd MC MC 44 60 MC
Pablo Larrazabal 76 32 35 27 MC MC 24 12 MC 7
Daniel Hillier Ret
Yuto Katsuragawa
Andy Sullivan 36 32 MC 3 74 35 30 22 17 26
Grant Forrest MC 23 63 32
Sam Bairstow
Johannes Veerman 45 23 71
Sean Crocker MC MC 9 44
Jeff Winther MC MC 71 MC MC MC
Adrien Saddier 35
Paul Waring MC 45 MC 21 52 MC 46
Ugo Coussaud
Richie Ramsay 28 57 57 20 6 35 30 43 MC 38
Andrea Pavan Ret MC MC 46 52 MC
Matthew Southgate Ret 13 35 44 MC 27 MC MC
Gavin Green MC MC 48 72 52
Aaron Cockerill 61
Darius Van Driel 36 MC
Alejandro Del Rey
Todd Clements MC
Dan Bradbury 51
Dylan Frittelli MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC 65 75 MC MC 42 24 MC 27 MC
Scott Jamieson 79 50 MC MC 57 MC 14 47 27 MC
Jens Dantorp MC MC 35
Callum Shinkwin 7 68 MC MC MC Dq
Jeong Weon Ko
Marcus Kinhult MC MC MC 10 46 12
JaydenTreySchaper
Nick Bachem MC
Padraig Harrington MC MC 40 46 MC MC Ret 61
Jason Scrivener 25 42 MC MC MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg
Matthew Baldwin 28 MC MC MC
Hao Tong Li MC MC MC 51 43 30 27 MC
Marcus Armitage MC 57 30
Marcel Schneider 67
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 13 20 62 MC 15 MC 7 MC 16
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Hurly Long 69 MC
Louis De Jager 36
Masahiro Kawamura 45 18 17 20 MC
Francesco Molinari MC 9 35 14 1 2 55 5 7
Lukas Nemecz 61
Ross Fisher MC MC 35 20 31 8 9 MC MC MC
Adri Arnaus 61 MC MC 32
Daan Huizing 36 46
Eddie Pepperell MC 32 Wd 6 MC 43 MC 72 21
James Morrison 18 57 MC MC MC MC MC 47 11
David Law 51 50 14 MC 72
Ockie Strydom MC
Santiago Tarrio 57 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 57 9 67 6 8 22 MC 16
Dale Whitnell Ret MC
Edoardo Molinari MC 65 57 MC 64 MC MC 65 Ret 46
Oliver Wilson 76 23 67 MC MC MC
Luke Donald 36 MC MC MC 65 27 38 3
Simon Forsstrom MC
Danny Willett 64 MC 71 32 1 MC 58 3 38 63
Ashun Wu 67 MC MC 41 64 MC
Gunner Wiebe
Clement Sordet MC
Chase Hanna MC
Daniel Gavins Ret 42 77
Alexander Knappe MC MC
Simon Thornton 46
George Coetzee 32 75 MC 71 MC MC MC 74 30
Justin Harding 23 MC MC MC
Mikko Korhonen MC 45 MC 37 15 MC
Espen Kofstad
Andrew Johnston 6 18 9 MC 21 7 MC
Soren Kjeldsen MC 5 MC 65 41 MC 30 MC 18 MC
Stephen Gallacher MC MC 25 60 MC 52 21 MC 5

