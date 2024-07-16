Barracuda Championship 2024: Course and current form stats
Located high in the hills of California, Tahoe Mountain Club stages this week's tournament with a difference. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Points means prizes at this Nicklaus-designed venue
-
Shipley to continue bright start to pro career
-
Hossler can claim maiden PGA Tour title
-
Golf Only Bettor - The Open Championship Preview
Tournament and Course Notes
• For one week only, members of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will be chasing points, rather than competing over 72 holes of strokeplay. The Barracuda Championship is contested using a modified Stableford system (details below);
• This is the second of two consecutive co-sanctioned tournaments on American soil. And, as with last week's ISCO Championship, this week's event will feature players from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour;
• Many of those who failed to qualify for this week's Open Championship in Scotland will be teeing-up at the California ski resort of Tahoe Mountain Club which is situated around 40 miles from the state border with Nevada. This will be the fifth time that the club's Old Greenwood course has hosted a PGA Tour event;
• Located almost 6,000 feet above sea level, Tahoe Mountain Club is a picturesque venue laid out within 600 acres of forest and meadowland. Opened in 2004, the Old Greenwood course is surrounded by the many peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range;
• Towering pine trees line most of the fairways, while water comes into play on six holes. Putting surfaces at this Jack Nicklaus-designed course are undulating and quick. Both greens and fairways are sown with Bentgrass, overseeded with Poa annua. And there are also a handful of tricky dog-legs to contend with on a course where accurate approach play is even more important than normal;
• Playing at high altitude significantly reduces the full length of the course, because the ball flies much further in rarefied air. Just four members of the world's top 75-ranked golfers are taking part this week.
Modified Stableford Format
The points' format for this week's 72-hole tournament remains as follows: Double Eagle: 8 pts; Eagle: 5; Birdie: 2; Par: 0; Bogey: -1; Double Bogey or worse: -3;
With more points awarded for a birdie, than a bogey, it is a system devised to encourage attacking golf.
Good Current Form
Taylor Pendrith is the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up at Tahoe Mountain.
The world No 59 Canadian tied-16th at last month's US Open, having earlier in the year secured his maiden PGA Tour title at The CJ Cup in Texas.
Rookie McClure Meissner has made a respectable start to life on the PGA Tour, having posted five T20s in his most recent 10 starts.
The highlight, so far, was a tied-fifth at Colonial Country Club in May.
Recently-turned pro Neal Shipley has impressed during his extremely short career.
The 23-year-old has only played in six events which qualify for World Ranking status, but he's already enjoyed a brace of top 10s.
This includes a tie-for-sixth in last week's event at Keene Trace where he missed out on the play-off by two strokes.
And in this co-sanctioned tournament in California, two DP World Tour members to keep an eye on are Andrea Pavan and Sam Bairstow.
Pavan, a former world No 65, secured back-to-back top 10s in Europe last month, and opened his two-event American campaign with a tie-for-31st in Kentucky on Sunday.
In the same tournament, Bairstow tied-sixth which was his third top-10 of 2024.
Good Course Form
Among those with decent course form are Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers and former Tahoe Mountain champion Erik van Rooyen.
The latter flies in from Scotland and will tee-it-up on a course where he held aloft the trophy three years ago. He was also sixth in 2023.
Of this quintet, world No 88 Hossler still has hopes of qualifying for the first of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Off events in Tennessee.
The 29-year-old is a three-time runner-up on the PGA Tour, and was sixth here in 2023.
His highest finish of this season, so far, is tied-fourth at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
THE OPEN: Major form stats
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read THE OPEN: Course info and current form data
Last 10 Weeks / Form at Tahoe (2020-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|Taylor Pendrith
|72
|23
|16
|33
|21
|MC
|10
|Erik van Rooyen
|39
|6
|MC
|42
|53
|4
|Jake Knapp
|52
|31
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|10
|66
|MC
|12
|MC
|24
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|74
|70
|MC
|33
|37
|MC
|66
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|34
|31
|16
|MC
|45
|MC
|29
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|32
|52
|50
|42
|65
|26
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|18
|MC
|10
|37
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|34
|MC
|16
|56
|27
|51
|24
|43
|47
|Beau Hossler
|61
|31
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|4
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|44
|45
|MC
|53
|29
|Harry Hall
|1
|12
|31
|42
|MC
|40
|Sam Stevens
|57
|34
|10
|2
|14
|MC
|10
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|20
|31
|42
|61
|4
|Charley Hoffman
|57
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|Chan Kim
|10
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|17
|73
|63
|Zac Blair
|2
|46
|MC
|26
|24
|MC
|53
|Rico Hoey
|2
|26
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|31
|18
|17
|35
|32
|16
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|Wd
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|55
|34
|MC
|56
|MC
|61
|63
|50
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|25
|42
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|52
|14
|MC
|20
|Sam Ryder
|25
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Max Greyserman
|21
|26
|31
|21
|MC
|MC
|40
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|32
|52
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|2
|30
|63
|35
|5
|54
|Carson Young
|MC
|5
|MC
|14
|MC
|32
|Alex Smalley
|37
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|20
|McClure Meissner
|16
|20
|MC
|MC
|57
|5
|13
|Hayden Buckley
|59
|34
|44
|MC
|5
|59
|Dylan Wu
|31
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|16
|JJ Spaun
|45
|23
|10
|MC
|MC
|26
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|20
|Wd
|MC
|68
|Justin Suh
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|46
|25
|10
|56
|59
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|55
|58
|4
|51
|18
|Jimmy Stanger
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|34
|57
|MC
|9
|26
|Hayden Springer
|37
|7
|10
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|2
|75
|MC
|MC
|24
|54
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|57
|31
|33
|32
|4
|Martin Laird
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|56
|Brandon Wu
|10
|MC
|44
|70
|62
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|10
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|32
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|13
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|14
|46
|Ryan Moore
|21
|MC
|44
|60
|69
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|44
|MC
|42
|27
|22
|32
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|10
|Sam Bairstow
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Parker Coody
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|36
|Johannes Veerman
|10
|57
|MC
|10
|MC
|8
|41
|Aaron Baddeley
|59
|72
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|45
|MC
|MC
|68
|24
|43
|Nick Hardy
|59
|MC
|52
|42
|65
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|59
|MC
|17
|MC
|45
|40
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|MC
|2
|MC
|39
|David Lipsky
|37
|61
|Wd
|MC
|9
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|63
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|37
|26
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|16
|MC
|MC
|4
|34
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|50
|MC
|20
|MC
|10
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|52
|33
|MC
|29
|20
|MC
|Paul Waring
|Wd
|MC
|68
|33
|MC
|10
|Chad Ramey
|45
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|49
|42
|12
|MC
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|31
|MC
|5
|4
|51
|24
|Henrik Norlander
|25
|61
|MC
|21
|MC
|MC
|20
|Lanto Griffin
|10
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|66
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|75
|34
|35
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|31
|MC
|31
|51
|MC
|MC
|4
|Tom Whitney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|45
|36
|Callum Tarren
|21
|MC
|57
|MC
|70
|MC
|Todd Clements
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|34
|18
|Paul Barjon
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Maximilian Kieffer
|21
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|34
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|69
|Patrick Fishburn
|15
|MC
|25
|17
|MC
|20
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|57
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|53
|61
|31
|MC
|40
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|57
|67
|15
|MC
|60
|MC
|Kevin Dougherty
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|6
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|44
|42
|44
|60
|48
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|13
|41
|Marcus Kinhult
|55
|63
|2
|MC
|MC
|Wilson Furr
|MC
|72
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hurly Long
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|51
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|37
|32
|50
|MC
|65
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|38
|MC
|10
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|Wd
|51
|24
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|72
|Neal Shipley
|6
|MC
|20
|9
|26
|Kelly Kraft
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|44
|MC
|38
|MC
|22
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|34
|24
|Seung-Yul Noh
|6
|MC
|68
|31
|17
|MC
|MC
|36
|32
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|27
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|37
|MC
|33
|29
|18
|41
|Adrien Saddier
|16
|MC
|42
|12
|MC
|13
|James Morrison
|MC
|40
|MC
|15
|MC
|34
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|64
|34
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|25
|7
|48
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Richy Werenski
|13
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|20
|29
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|Kevin Chappell
|25
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|36
|Wd
|26
|Francesco Laporta
|50
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|48
|Lukas Nemecz
|45
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|40
|10
|51
|MC
|MC
|57
|MJ Daffue
|45
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|55
|29
|MC
|MC
|41
|Ashun Wu
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Sean O`Hair
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Wd
|Wd
|61
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Newcomb
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|Sung Kang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|MC
|52
|44
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Raul Pereda
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|MC
|Wd
|60
|49
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|MC
|32
|33
|MC
|MC
|Mats Ege
|47
|20
|MC
|51
|Tim Wilkinson
|MC
|70
|MC
|Mitchell Schow
|Barclay Brown
|Ian Gilligan
|Pat Steffes
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|64
|52
|MC
|6
|MC
|Austin Smotherman
|21
|61
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|65
|70
|70
|James Hahn
|64
|52
|MC
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|MC
|MC
|31
|54
|MC
|38
|48
|10
|46
|Cody Gribble
|21
|MC
|MC
|Player
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Taylor Pendrith
|MC
|11
|13
|Erik van Rooyen
|6
|1
|Jake Knapp
|Nick Dunlap
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|41
|Luke List
|Patrick Rodgers
|2
|13
|19
|Mark Hubbard
|10
|4
|43
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|Beau Hossler
|6
|MC
|21
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|2
|Harry Hall
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|39
|Kevin Yu
|Charley Hoffman
|31
|31
|25
|Chan Kim
|Alejandro Tosti
|Zac Blair
|35
|Rico Hoey
|20
|Ben Silverman
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|40
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|Wd
|Sam Ryder
|34
|21
|Max Greyserman
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|38
|Pierceson Coody
|Carson Young
|43
|Alex Smalley
|McClure Meissner
|Hayden Buckley
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|10
|MC
|48
|Carl Yuan
|34
|Justin Suh
|34
|MC
|21
|Joel Dahmen
|10
|7
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Jimmy Stanger
|Robby Shelton
|23
|59
|Hayden Springer
|Matthew NeSmith
|28
|57
|Vince Whaley
|31
|9
|MC
|Martin Laird
|20
|3
|Tyler Duncan
|43
|Brandon Wu
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|70
|Chez Reavie
|55
|1
|43
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|26
|15
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Ryan Moore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|Trace Crowe
|Chesson Hadley
|6
|31
|54
|17
|Sam Bairstow
|Parker Coody
|Johannes Veerman
|20
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|22
|30
|35
|Nick Hardy
|63
|13
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|50
|51
|2
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|David Lipsky
|34
|Garrick Higgo
|Joseph Bramlett
|39
|20
|12
|Erik Barnes
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|47
|Patton Kizzire
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|Paul Waring
|Chad Ramey
|17
|60
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|22
|Wesley Bryan
|31
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|31
|Lanto Griffin
|58
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|Tom Whitney
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|Callum Tarren
|22
|Todd Clements
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|54
|Maximilian Kieffer
|60
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|Jordan Gumberg
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|6
|41
|Casey Jarvis
|Kevin Dougherty
|Ben Taylor
|27
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|Marcus Kinhult
|20
|Wilson Furr
|Marcus Armitage
|17
|Will Gordon
|MC
|41
|Hurly Long
|7
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|50
|Matthew Baldwin
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|Neal Shipley
|Kelly Kraft
|MC
|31
|Cameron Champ
|17
|Adri Arnaus
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|28
|55
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|3
|Tom Vaillant
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|James Morrison
|25
|26
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|44
|MC
|Marco Penge
|Austin Cook
|60
|60
|15
|53
|Jason Scrivener
|28
|Richy Werenski
|MC
|44
|59
|1
|Martin Trainer
|31
|39
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|44
|55
|Oliver Wilson
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|65
|3
|Francesco Laporta
|39
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|5
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MJ Daffue
|34
|49
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|39
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|44
|Sean O`Hair
|MC
|MC
|9
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|23
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|55
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Newcomb
|Sung Kang
|MC
|70
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|Raul Pereda
|Espen Kofstad
|16
|Andrew Johnston
|Mats Ege
|Tim Wilkinson
|41
|Mitchell Schow
|Barclay Brown
|Ian Gilligan
|Pat Steffes
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Bill Haas
|26
|27
|MC
|Austin Smotherman
|MC
|8
|James Hahn
|6
|26
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|39
|Cody Gribble
|MC
