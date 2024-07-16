Golf Form Guide

Barracuda Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Barracuda Championship: A 72-hole tournament that uses a modified Stableford system
The Old Greenwood Course at Tahoe Mountain Club is laid out approximately 6,000 feet above sea level

Located high in the hills of California, Tahoe Mountain Club stages this week's tournament with a difference. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Tournament and Course Notes

• For one week only, members of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour will be chasing points, rather than competing over 72 holes of strokeplay. The Barracuda Championship is contested using a modified Stableford system (details below);

• This is the second of two consecutive co-sanctioned tournaments on American soil. And, as with last week's ISCO Championship, this week's event will feature players from both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour;

• Many of those who failed to qualify for this week's Open Championship in Scotland will be teeing-up at the California ski resort of Tahoe Mountain Club which is situated around 40 miles from the state border with Nevada. This will be the fifth time that the club's Old Greenwood course has hosted a PGA Tour event;

• Located almost 6,000 feet above sea level, Tahoe Mountain Club is a picturesque venue laid out within 600 acres of forest and meadowland. Opened in 2004, the Old Greenwood course is surrounded by the many peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range;

• Towering pine trees line most of the fairways, while water comes into play on six holes. Putting surfaces at this Jack Nicklaus-designed course are undulating and quick. Both greens and fairways are sown with Bentgrass, overseeded with Poa annua. And there are also a handful of tricky dog-legs to contend with on a course where accurate approach play is even more important than normal;

• Playing at high altitude significantly reduces the full length of the course, because the ball flies much further in rarefied air. Just four members of the world's top 75-ranked golfers are taking part this week.

Modified Stableford Format

The points' format for this week's 72-hole tournament remains as follows: Double Eagle: 8 pts; Eagle: 5; Birdie: 2; Par: 0; Bogey: -1; Double Bogey or worse: -3;

With more points awarded for a birdie, than a bogey, it is a system devised to encourage attacking golf.

Good Current Form

Taylor Pendrith is the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up at Tahoe Mountain.

The world No 59 Canadian tied-16th at last month's US Open, having earlier in the year secured his maiden PGA Tour title at The CJ Cup in Texas.

Rookie McClure Meissner has made a respectable start to life on the PGA Tour, having posted five T20s in his most recent 10 starts.

The highlight, so far, was a tied-fifth at Colonial Country Club in May.

Recently-turned pro Neal Shipley has impressed during his extremely short career.

The 23-year-old has only played in six events which qualify for World Ranking status, but he's already enjoyed a brace of top 10s.

This includes a tie-for-sixth in last week's event at Keene Trace where he missed out on the play-off by two strokes.

And in this co-sanctioned tournament in California, two DP World Tour members to keep an eye on are Andrea Pavan and Sam Bairstow.

Pavan, a former world No 65, secured back-to-back top 10s in Europe last month, and opened his two-event American campaign with a tie-for-31st in Kentucky on Sunday.

In the same tournament, Bairstow tied-sixth which was his third top-10 of 2024.

Good Course Form

Among those with decent course form are Joel Dahmen, Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Patrick Rodgers and former Tahoe Mountain champion Erik van Rooyen.

The latter flies in from Scotland and will tee-it-up on a course where he held aloft the trophy three years ago. He was also sixth in 2023.

Of this quintet, world No 88 Hossler still has hopes of qualifying for the first of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Off events in Tennessee.

The 29-year-old is a three-time runner-up on the PGA Tour, and was sixth here in 2023.

His highest finish of this season, so far, is tied-fourth at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Form at Tahoe (2020-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19
Taylor Pendrith 72 23 16 33 21 MC 10
Erik van Rooyen 39 6 MC 42 53 4
Jake Knapp 52 31 48 MC MC MC 58
Nick Dunlap MC 10 66 MC 12 MC 24
Peter Malnati MC 74 70 MC 33 37 MC 66
Luke List MC MC 67 MC MC MC MC
Patrick Rodgers 34 31 16 MC 45 MC 29
Mark Hubbard MC 32 52 50 42 65 26
Keith Mitchell MC 18 MC 10 37 MC
Adam Svensson 34 MC 16 56 27 51 24 43 47
Beau Hossler 61 31 MC 14 MC MC 4
Andrew Putnam MC MC 44 45 MC 53 29
Harry Hall 1 12 31 42 MC 40
Sam Stevens 57 34 10 2 14 MC 10
Kevin Yu MC 20 31 42 61 4
Charley Hoffman 57 MC MC 50 MC
Chan Kim 10 12 MC MC MC 40
Alejandro Tosti MC MC Wd 17 73 63
Zac Blair 2 46 MC 26 24 MC 53
Rico Hoey 2 26 6 MC MC MC
Ben Silverman 31 18 17 35 32 16
Kyoung-Hoon Lee Wd MC MC MC 32 Wd
Seong Hyeon Kim 55 34 MC 56 MC 61 63 50
Nate Lashley MC 25 42 MC
Michael Kim MC MC 52 14 MC 20
Sam Ryder 25 34 MC MC MC 26
Max Greyserman 21 26 31 21 MC MC 40
Matti Schmid MC 32 52 15 MC MC MC
Pierceson Coody 2 30 63 35 5 54
Carson Young MC 5 MC 14 MC 32
Alex Smalley 37 MC MC Wd MC 20
McClure Meissner 16 20 MC MC 57 5 13
Hayden Buckley 59 34 44 MC 5 59
Dylan Wu 31 MC 10 MC MC 16
JJ Spaun 45 23 10 MC MC 26
Carl Yuan MC MC 20 Wd MC 68
Justin Suh MC 73 MC MC MC 50
Joel Dahmen MC 46 25 10 56 59
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC 55 58 4 51 18
Jimmy Stanger Wd MC MC
Robby Shelton MC 34 57 MC 9 26
Hayden Springer 37 7 10 54 MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith 2 75 MC MC 24 54
Vince Whaley MC MC 57 31 33 32 4
Martin Laird MC MC MC 37 MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC MC 24 56
Brandon Wu 10 MC 44 70 62 MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC MC MC MC
Chez Reavie 10 MC MC 65 MC 32
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC 56 MC MC 13
Jacob Bridgeman MC MC 31 MC 14 46
Ryan Moore 21 MC 44 60 69 MC
Trace Crowe MC 44 MC 42 27 22 32
Chesson Hadley MC 32 MC MC 51 MC 10
Sam Bairstow 6 MC MC MC 10
Parker Coody MC MC MC MC 61 36
Johannes Veerman 10 57 MC 10 MC 8 41
Aaron Baddeley 59 72 MC MC
Kevin Tway 45 MC MC 68 24 43
Nick Hardy 59 MC 52 42 65
Joe Highsmith MC MC 57 MC MC MC
Troy Merritt 59 MC 17 MC 45 40
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 2 MC 39
David Lipsky 37 61 Wd MC 9 MC
Garrick Higgo 63 MC MC 42 MC MC
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC 51 37 26
Erik Barnes MC MC MC 65 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC MC MC MC MC
Andy Sullivan 16 MC MC 4 34 MC
Patton Kizzire 50 MC 20 MC 10
Dylan Frittelli MC 52 33 MC 29 20 MC
Paul Waring Wd MC 68 33 MC 10
Chad Ramey 45 MC MC 24 MC MC
Scott Jamieson MC 49 42 12 MC MC
Wesley Bryan MC MC 67 MC MC MC
Andrea Pavan 31 MC 5 4 51 24
Henrik Norlander 25 61 MC 21 MC MC 20
Lanto Griffin 10 MC MC 51 MC 66
Ryan Palmer MC 75 34 35 MC
Ryan McCormick 31 MC 31 51 MC MC 4
Tom Whitney MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC MC MC MC
Daniel Berger MC MC MC 21 MC 45 36
Callum Tarren 21 MC 57 MC 70 MC
Todd Clements MC MC MC 25 34 18
Paul Barjon 67 MC MC MC 54
Maximilian Kieffer 21 MC MC 46 MC 34
Marcel Schneider MC MC MC 15 MC MC 69
Patrick Fishburn 15 MC 25 17 MC 20
Jordan Gumberg MC 52 MC MC 59 MC 57 MC
Roger Sloan 53 61 31 MC 40
Casey Jarvis MC 57 67 15 MC 60 MC
Kevin Dougherty MC 46 MC MC MC
Ben Taylor 6 46 MC MC MC MC
Manuel Elvira MC 44 42 44 60 48
Jayden Trey Schaper MC MC MC 44 MC 13 41
Marcus Kinhult 55 63 2 MC MC
Wilson Furr MC 72 MC 31 MC MC
Marcus Armitage MC MC MC 29 MC MC
Will Gordon MC MC MC MC
Hurly Long MC MC MC Wd 51 MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 37 32 50 MC 65
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 38 MC 10
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC 44 Wd 51 24
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC MC 20 MC
Louis De Jager MC 32 MC MC 33 MC 72
Neal Shipley 6 MC 20 9 26
Kelly Kraft MC MC MC 42 MC
Cameron Champ MC MC MC MC
Adri Arnaus MC MC 5 MC MC 25 MC
Daan Huizing MC 44 MC 38 MC 22 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC 64 MC MC 34 24
Seung-Yul Noh 6 MC 68 31 17 MC MC 36 32
Matthias Schwab MC 27 10 MC MC MC
Tom Vaillant 37 MC 33 29 18 41
Adrien Saddier 16 MC 42 12 MC 13
James Morrison MC 40 MC 15 MC 34
Santiago Tarrio MC MC MC MC 20 64 34
Rafa Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC 29 25 7 48
Marco Penge MC MC 50 MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC MC
Jason Scrivener MC MC MC MC MC MC 48
Richy Werenski 13 MC 16 MC MC 20 29 MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC 61
Kevin Chappell 25 61 MC MC MC
Oliver Wilson MC MC MC 46 MC
Scott Piercy MC MC 66 MC 36 Wd 26
Francesco Laporta 50 MC MC 51 MC 48
Lukas Nemecz 45 27 MC MC MC 24
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise MC MC 63 MC MC MC
Harrison Endycott Wd MC MC MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC 61 MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 37 MC MC MC MC Wd
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gunner Wiebe MC 40 10 51 MC MC 57
MJ Daffue 45 56 MC MC MC MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC 55 29 MC MC 41
Ashun Wu 65 MC MC MC 25 MC MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC MC MC 27 Wd Wd 61
Clement Sordet MC MC MC 29 MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC MC
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC
Brandt Snedeker 53 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Patrick Newcomb 68 MC MC MC 16
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Blaine Hale MC 52 44 11 MC MC MC
Raul Pereda MC MC MC 60 MC MC MC
Espen Kofstad MC Wd 60 49 MC
Andrew Johnston MC 32 33 MC MC
Mats Ege 47 20 MC 51
Tim Wilkinson MC 70 MC
Mitchell Schow
Barclay Brown
Ian Gilligan
Pat Steffes
Nick Watney MC MC MC
Bill Haas 64 52 MC 6 MC
Austin Smotherman 21 61 MC MC 54 MC 65 70 70
James Hahn 64 52 MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC 31 54 MC 38 48 10 46
Cody Gribble 21 MC MC
Player 2023 2022 2021 2020
Taylor Pendrith MC 11 13
Erik van Rooyen 6 1
Jake Knapp
Nick Dunlap
Peter Malnati MC 41
Luke List
Patrick Rodgers 2 13 19
Mark Hubbard 10 4 43
Keith Mitchell MC
Adam Svensson
Beau Hossler 6 MC 21
Andrew Putnam MC 2
Harry Hall MC
Sam Stevens 39
Kevin Yu
Charley Hoffman 31 31 25
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Zac Blair 35
Rico Hoey 20
Ben Silverman
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 40
Seong Hyeon Kim MC
Nate Lashley MC
Michael Kim MC Wd
Sam Ryder 34 21
Max Greyserman
Matti Schmid MC 38
Pierceson Coody
Carson Young 43
Alex Smalley
McClure Meissner
Hayden Buckley
Dylan Wu MC
JJ Spaun 10 MC 48
Carl Yuan 34
Justin Suh 34 MC 21
Joel Dahmen 10 7
Alex Fitzpatrick
Jimmy Stanger
Robby Shelton 23 59
Hayden Springer
Matthew NeSmith 28 57
Vince Whaley 31 9 MC
Martin Laird 20 3
Tyler Duncan 43
Brandon Wu
Camilo Villegas MC 70
Chez Reavie 55 1 43
Greyson Sigg MC 26 15
Jacob Bridgeman
Ryan Moore MC MC MC 12
Trace Crowe
Chesson Hadley 6 31 54 17
Sam Bairstow
Parker Coody
Johannes Veerman 20 MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 23 MC
Kevin Tway MC 22 30 35
Nick Hardy 63 13
Joe Highsmith MC
Troy Merritt 50 51 2
Michael Thorbjornsen
David Lipsky 34
Garrick Higgo
Joseph Bramlett 39 20 12
Erik Barnes
Rafael Campos MC
Andy Sullivan 47
Patton Kizzire
Dylan Frittelli MC
Paul Waring
Chad Ramey 17 60
Scott Jamieson MC 22
Wesley Bryan 31 MC
Andrea Pavan MC
Henrik Norlander MC 31
Lanto Griffin 58
Ryan Palmer MC
Ryan McCormick
Tom Whitney
Tyson Alexander MC
Daniel Berger
Callum Tarren 22
Todd Clements
Paul Barjon MC 54
Maximilian Kieffer 60
Marcel Schneider MC
Patrick Fishburn
Jordan Gumberg
Roger Sloan MC 6 41
Casey Jarvis
Kevin Dougherty
Ben Taylor 27 MC
Manuel Elvira
Jayden Trey Schaper
Marcus Kinhult 20
Wilson Furr
Marcus Armitage 17
Will Gordon MC 41
Hurly Long 7
Fabrizio Zanotti MC
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 50
Matthew Baldwin
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Louis De Jager MC
Neal Shipley
Kelly Kraft MC 31
Cameron Champ 17
Adri Arnaus
Daan Huizing MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Seung-Yul Noh 28 55
Matthias Schwab MC MC 3
Tom Vaillant
Adrien Saddier MC
James Morrison 25 26
Santiago Tarrio MC MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 44 MC
Marco Penge
Austin Cook 60 60 15 53
Jason Scrivener 28
Richy Werenski MC 44 59 1
Martin Trainer 31 39 MC MC
Kevin Chappell 44 55
Oliver Wilson
Scott Piercy MC 65 3
Francesco Laporta 39
Lukas Nemecz MC
Lorenzo Filipo Scalise
Harrison Endycott MC
Scott Gutschewski 5
Ricardo Gouveia MC
Josh Teater MC MC
Gunner Wiebe
MJ Daffue 34 49 MC
Edoardo Molinari 39
Ashun Wu MC 44
Sean O`Hair MC MC 9
Clement Sordet MC
Ryan Brehm MC 23 MC
Chase Hanna 55 MC
Alexander Knappe MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC
Patrick Newcomb
Sung Kang MC 70 MC
Blaine Hale
Raul Pereda
Espen Kofstad 16
Andrew Johnston
Mats Ege
Tim Wilkinson 41
Mitchell Schow
Barclay Brown
Ian Gilligan
Pat Steffes
Nick Watney MC MC 43 MC
Bill Haas 26 27 MC
Austin Smotherman MC 8
James Hahn 6 26
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 39
Cody Gribble MC

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

