Austrian Alpine Open 2025: Form stats as the DP World Tour travels to the outskirts of Salzburg

Tournament and Course Notes

Located just under 10 miles north-east of Salzburg city centre, Gut Altentann was created by the Jack Nicklaus Design team and opened in 1989.

Laid out on Alpine lowlands, not far from the German border, Gut Altentann is a stunningly picturesque course which returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since the early 1990s (staged Austrian Open 1990-92).

More recently, the course has undergone a complete refurbishment as it prepares to host this week's event.

Although the fairways are reasonably generous in width, they do change direction frequently, while water comes into play on six holes. There is also a sizeable quantity of sand.

Five To Watch

Hao Tong Li 22/123.00 and Jordan Smith 14/115.00 continued their recent run of good form by both finishing inside the top six at last week's DP World Tour event in Belgium.

Li, who began 2025 outside the world's top 300, is extremely close to edging his way back into the leading 100. There has been five T10s from his most recent eight starts, including a victory in the Middle East.

Smith, meanwhile, has put together a trio of successive top-10s on the DP World Tour and is highly fancied this week in Austria.

And in this fairly mediocre field, any punter who is keen to identify some of the more consistent performers in recent weeks, might find that Matthew Jordan 28/129.00, Joost Luiten 25/126.00 and Nacho Elvira 80/181.00 are attractive possibilities.

Jordan is still seeking a maiden victory at this level, having previously posted a brace of podium finishes on Tour. He's also tied-10th in each of his last two appearances at the Open Championship.

Meanwhile, the experienced Luiten, 39, is a six-time champion on Tour, although his most recent victory came seven years ago.

That said, the Dutchman can never be ruled out in run-of-the-mill tournaments such as this; and during the past couple of months he has registered a brace of top-five finishes.

As for Elvira, the Spaniard has opened the Tour's European Swing with finishes of 7th-16th, and must be considered a solid each-way candidate this coming week.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since January 1st (Top 10 Listed)

46.31: Hao Tong Li

39.84: Kristoffer Reitan

38.56: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

34.93: Martin Couvra

27.50: Daniel Hillier

26.95: Jacques Kruyswijk

26.87: Eugenio Chacarra

26.61: Alejandro Del Rey

25.81: Keita Nakajima

25.07: Richard Mansell

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves