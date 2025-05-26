Austrian Alpine Open 2025: Form stats as the DP World Tour travels to the outskirts of Salzburg
Gut Altentann Golf Club is the venue for this week's DP World Tour event in Austria. Words & stats supplied by Andy Swales...
A Jack Nicklaus design laid out in Alpine lowlands
Jordan [28/1] can secure maiden Tour title
Another solid Joost [25/1] performance on the cards
Tournament and Course Notes
Located just under 10 miles north-east of Salzburg city centre, Gut Altentann was created by the Jack Nicklaus Design team and opened in 1989.
Laid out on Alpine lowlands, not far from the German border, Gut Altentann is a stunningly picturesque course which returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since the early 1990s (staged Austrian Open 1990-92).
More recently, the course has undergone a complete refurbishment as it prepares to host this week's event.
Although the fairways are reasonably generous in width, they do change direction frequently, while water comes into play on six holes. There is also a sizeable quantity of sand.
Five To Watch
Hao Tong Li 22/123.00 and Jordan Smith 14/115.00 continued their recent run of good form by both finishing inside the top six at last week's DP World Tour event in Belgium.
Li, who began 2025 outside the world's top 300, is extremely close to edging his way back into the leading 100. There has been five T10s from his most recent eight starts, including a victory in the Middle East.
Smith, meanwhile, has put together a trio of successive top-10s on the DP World Tour and is highly fancied this week in Austria.
And in this fairly mediocre field, any punter who is keen to identify some of the more consistent performers in recent weeks, might find that Matthew Jordan 28/129.00, Joost Luiten 25/126.00 and Nacho Elvira 80/181.00 are attractive possibilities.
Jordan is still seeking a maiden victory at this level, having previously posted a brace of podium finishes on Tour. He's also tied-10th in each of his last two appearances at the Open Championship.
Meanwhile, the experienced Luiten, 39, is a six-time champion on Tour, although his most recent victory came seven years ago.
That said, the Dutchman can never be ruled out in run-of-the-mill tournaments such as this; and during the past couple of months he has registered a brace of top-five finishes.
As for Elvira, the Spaniard has opened the Tour's European Swing with finishes of 7th-16th, and must be considered a solid each-way candidate this coming week.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since January 1st (Top 10 Listed)
46.31: Hao Tong Li
39.84: Kristoffer Reitan
38.56: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
34.93: Martin Couvra
27.50: Daniel Hillier
26.95: Jacques Kruyswijk
26.87: Eugenio Chacarra
26.61: Alejandro Del Rey
25.81: Keita Nakajima
25.07: Richard Mansell
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|MC
|4
|10
|22
|Jordan Smith
|4
|7
|MC
|2
|28
|Hao Tong Li
|4
|2
|51
|4
|9
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|2
|2
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|2
|36
|MC
|31
|65
|Romain Langasque
|9
|44
|63
|26
|MC
|28
|Kristoffer Reitan
|1
|33
|2
|69
|31
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|9
|17
|MC
|32
|12
|6
|Martin Couvra
|MC
|1
|5
|MC
|31
|14
|Eugenio Chacarra
|31
|MC
|11
|4
|1
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|12
|MC
|1
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|52
|40
|22
|40
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|63
|Wd
|John Catlin
|MC
|MC
|39
|26
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|9
|36
|48
|36
|Sebastian Soderberg
|49
|47
|55
|MC
|Joe Dean
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|2
|Alejandro Del Rey
|41
|MC
|MC
|60
|14
|Calum Hill
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|48
|49
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|31
|4
|MC
|MC
|17
|20
|Adrien Saddier
|Wd
|56
|5
|3
|Joost Luiten
|16
|5
|MC
|14
|3
|36
|Frederic LaCroix
|23
|24
|13
|56
|Elvis Smylie
|72
|16
|15
|53
|Nacho Elvira
|16
|7
|MC
|26
|MC
|20
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|20
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|41
|MC
|43
|5
|David Ravetto
|37
|MC
|40
|67
|Darius Van Driel
|2
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|37
|56
|MC
|3
|43
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|49
|MC
|MC
|66
|17
|Angel Ayora
|11
|61
|MC
|49
|52
|64
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|56
|Ugo Coussaud
|23
|47
|17
|20
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|11
|17
|MC
|17
|MC
|Robin Williams
|59
|7
|58
|43
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|Wd
|14
|Andy Sullivan
|11
|MC
|23
|MC
|28
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|11
|26
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|25
|11
|43
|Wd
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|16
|Wd
|2
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|17
|71
|43
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|23
|36
|6
|20
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|10
|16
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|61
|MC
|20
|MC
|6
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|12
|MC
|15
|48
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|11
|MC
|MC
|28
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|31
|56
|10
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|56
|Andrea Pavan
|31
|23
|MC
|10
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|25
|9
|36
|58
|9
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|41
|MC
|63
|MC
|49
|Grant Forrest
|16
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|43
|Jason Scrivener
|37
|16
|43
|31
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|9
|56
|MC
|28
|Todd Clements
|MC
|24
|40
|20
|Oliver Lindell
|25
|12
|MC
|66
|54
|28
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|36
|Wilco Nienaber
|MC
|33
|24
|52
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|51
|36
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|25
|52
|45
|20
|9
|Conor Purcell
|49
|MC
|20
|15
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|37
|MC
|MC
|20
|31
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|44
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|MC
|12
|45
|8
|14
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|65
|4
|36
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|55
|32
|17
|14
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|17
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|4
|MC
|MC
|41
|17
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|64
|5
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|31
|MC
|51
|MC
|29
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|31
|20
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|62
|26
|54
|43
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|MC
|56
|6
|56
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|MC
|45
|36
|MC
|65
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|13
|36
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|20
|Maximilian Steinlechner
|MC
|MC
|29
|12
|4
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|49
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|56
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|49
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|41
|12
|MC
|8
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|17
|45
|22
|Jordan Gumberg
|49
|66
|16
|49
|MC
|14
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|23
|54
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|24
|6
|37
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|49
|24
|6
|36
|9
|43
|Darren Fichardt
|19
|16
|Andrew Wilson
|16
|17
|40
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|49
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|MC
|11
|Manuel Elvira
|11
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|Thomas Aiken
|49
|59
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|63
|49
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|49
|13
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|22
|MC
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|16
|MC
|23
|54
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|17
|58
|MC
|3
|57
|6
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|23
|36
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|59
|24
|MC
|37
|19
|Callum Shinkwin
|41
|MC
|MC
|28
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|58
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|61
|33
|58
|60
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|16
|18
|20
|71
|Simon Forsstrom
|25
|56
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|33
|23
|4
|26
|6
|Luis Masaveu
|3
|20
|30
|24
|MC
|Luke Donald
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|56
|Albert Boneta
|38
|MC
|MC
|5
|44
|22
|Alexander G Frances
|49
|MC
|67
|43
|MC
|MC
|Chris Wood
|65
|7
|Julien Brun
|41
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|66
|49
|60
|62
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|MC
|54
|26
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Timon Baltl
|MC
|Marc Warren
|25
|77
|Tiger Christensen
|17
|33
|MC
|MC
|42
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|Niklas Regner
|MC
|Bernard Neumayer
|Jakob Lotschak
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Florian Schweighofer
|Fabian Lang
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|70
|MC
|MC
|29
|26
|48
|Daniel List
|MC
|36
|Wd
|MC
|15
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Neil Schietekat
|31
|39
|41
|MC
|Brett Coletta
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Rutherford
|MC
|33
|11
|MC
|15
|Sam Hutsby
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|Wd
|60
|MC
|MC
|50
|11
|Lukas Boandl
|David Ennsmann
|Algot Kleen
|31
|Fabian Fischer
|Christoph Bleier
