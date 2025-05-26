Golf Form Guide

Austrian Alpine Open 2025: Form stats as the DP World Tour travels to the outskirts of Salzburg

The DP World Tour tees-up in Austria for the first time in four years
Matthew Jordan: Can he claim maiden DP World Tour title in Austria?

Gut Altentann Golf Club is the venue for this week's DP World Tour event in Austria. Words & stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • A Jack Nicklaus design laid out in Alpine lowlands

  • Jordan [28/1] can secure maiden Tour title

  • Another solid Joost [25/1] performance on the cards

Tournament and Course Notes

Located just under 10 miles north-east of Salzburg city centre, Gut Altentann was created by the Jack Nicklaus Design team and opened in 1989.

Laid out on Alpine lowlands, not far from the German border, Gut Altentann is a stunningly picturesque course which returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time since the early 1990s (staged Austrian Open 1990-92).

More recently, the course has undergone a complete refurbishment as it prepares to host this week's event.

Although the fairways are reasonably generous in width, they do change direction frequently, while water comes into play on six holes. There is also a sizeable quantity of sand.

Betfair Exchange market for the Austrian Alpine Open

Five To Watch

Hao Tong Li 22/123.00 and Jordan Smith 14/115.00 continued their recent run of good form by both finishing inside the top six at last week's DP World Tour event in Belgium.

Li, who began 2025 outside the world's top 300, is extremely close to edging his way back into the leading 100. There has been five T10s from his most recent eight starts, including a victory in the Middle East.

Smith, meanwhile, has put together a trio of successive top-10s on the DP World Tour and is highly fancied this week in Austria.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Austrian Alpine Open

And in this fairly mediocre field, any punter who is keen to identify some of the more consistent performers in recent weeks, might find that Matthew Jordan 28/129.00, Joost Luiten 25/126.00 and Nacho Elvira 80/181.00 are attractive possibilities.

Jordan is still seeking a maiden victory at this level, having previously posted a brace of podium finishes on Tour. He's also tied-10th in each of his last two appearances at the Open Championship.

Meanwhile, the experienced Luiten, 39, is a six-time champion on Tour, although his most recent victory came seven years ago.

That said, the Dutchman can never be ruled out in run-of-the-mill tournaments such as this; and during the past couple of months he has registered a brace of top-five finishes.

As for Elvira, the Spaniard has opened the Tour's European Swing with finishes of 7th-16th, and must be considered a solid each-way candidate this coming week.

Betfair latest for the 2025 US Open

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since January 1st (Top 10 Listed)
46.31: Hao Tong Li
39.84: Kristoffer Reitan
38.56: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
34.93: Martin Couvra
27.50: Daniel Hillier
26.95: Jacques Kruyswijk
26.87: Eugenio Chacarra
26.61: Alejandro Del Rey
25.81: Keita Nakajima
25.07: Richard Mansell
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Check out The Punter's Preview for the Austrian Alpine Open

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC 4 10 22
Jordan Smith 4 7 MC 2 28
Hao Tong Li 4 2 51 4 9
Keita Nakajima MC MC 11 MC 2 2
Jorge Campillo MC 2 36 MC 31 65
Romain Langasque 9 44 63 26 MC 28
Kristoffer Reitan 1 33 2 69 31 MC
Matthew Jordan 9 17 MC 32 12 6
Martin Couvra MC 1 5 MC 31 14
Eugenio Chacarra 31 MC 11 4 1
Richard Mansell MC 12 MC 1
Julien Guerrier MC 52 40 22 40 MC
Daniel Brown 63 Wd
John Catlin MC MC 39 26
Daniel Hillier MC 9 36 48 36
Sebastian Soderberg 49 47 55 MC
Joe Dean MC MC MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC 2
Alejandro Del Rey 41 MC MC 60 14
Calum Hill MC MC 36 MC 48 49
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 31 4 MC MC 17 20
Adrien Saddier Wd 56 5 3
Joost Luiten 16 5 MC 14 3 36
Frederic LaCroix 23 24 13 56
Elvis Smylie 72 16 15 53
Nacho Elvira 16 7 MC 26 MC 20
David Micheluzzi MC 20 MC
Marcus Armitage 41 MC 43 5
David Ravetto 37 MC 40 67
Darius Van Driel 2 MC MC
Yannik Paul 37 56 MC 3 43 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 49 MC MC 66 17
Angel Ayora 11 61 MC 49 52 64
Dan Bradbury MC MC 56
Ugo Coussaud 23 47 17 20
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 24 MC MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 11 17 MC 17 MC
Robin Williams 59 7 58 43 MC
Marcel Siem MC Wd 14
Andy Sullivan 11 MC 23 MC 28
Adrian Otaegui MC MC 11 26 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 25 11 43 Wd MC
Connor Syme MC MC MC MC
Sean Crocker 16 Wd 2 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 17 71 43 MC
Brandon Stone MC 23 36 6 20
Dylan Naidoo MC 61 MC MC 10 16
Yuto Katsuragawa 61 MC 20 MC 6
Marcus Kinhult MC 12 MC 15 48 MC
Francesco Laporta 11 MC MC 28
Pablo Larrazabal MC 31 56 10 MC
Hamish Brown MC 52 MC MC MC
Joakim Lagergren MC MC MC 65 MC 56
Andrea Pavan 31 23 MC 10 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 25 9 36 58 9
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 41 MC 63 MC 49
Grant Forrest 16 MC 23 MC MC
Jeff Winther MC MC MC 31 43
Jason Scrivener 37 16 43 31 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 9 56 MC 28
Todd Clements MC 24 40 20
Oliver Lindell 25 12 MC 66 54 28
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC 43 36
Wilco Nienaber MC 33 24 52 MC
Scott Jamieson MC 51 36
Ryggs Johnston MC 33 MC MC
KazumaKobori 25 52 45 20 9
Conor Purcell 49 MC 20 15 MC MC
Casey Jarvis 37 MC MC 20 31 MC
Marcel Schneider MC 44 MC 10 MC MC
Ding Wen Yi MC 12 45 8 14
Jens Dantorp MC 65 4 36
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 55 32 17 14
Deon Germishuys MC MC 58 MC 17 MC
Troy Merritt 4 MC MC 41 17 MC
Matthew Southgate 64 5 MC
RyanVanVelzen MC 15 MC MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 31 MC 51 MC 29
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC 71 MC 31 20
Tom Vaillant MC 62 26 54 43
Zander Lombard MC MC 45 MC MC MC
Andreas Halvorsen MC MC 56 6 56
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC 45 36 MC 65
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC MC 7 13 36
Gavin Green MC MC MC 31 20
Maximilian Steinlechner MC MC 29 12 4
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 49 MC Wd MC 56
Brandon Wu MC MC MC 10 MC 49
Jacob Skov Olesen 41 12 MC 8
Niklas Lemke MC 17 45 22
Jordan Gumberg 49 66 16 49 MC 14
Matthew Baldwin MC MC 23 54 MC MC
Frederik Schott MC MC Wd 24 6 37 MC
Edoardo Molinari 49 24 6 36 9 43
Darren Fichardt 19 16
Andrew Wilson 16 17 40 MC Wd MC
Benjamin Hebert 31 MC MC MC 17 49
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 44 MC MC MC
Lukas Nemecz MC MC 11
Manuel Elvira 11 52 MC MC MC 9
Thomas Aiken 49 59 MC MC
Joel Girrbach MC 33 MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 63 49 MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 24 MC MC MC MC
Nathan Kimsey MC 49 13 MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC Dq 22 MC MC
Ben Schmidt 16 MC 23 54 MC
Veer Ahlawat MC MC 17 MC
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC MC
Dan Erickson 17 58 MC 3 57 6
Callum Tarren MC MC MC 43 MC
Alexander Levy MC MC 23 36 MC MC
Gregorio De Leo 59 24 MC 37 19
Callum Shinkwin 41 MC MC 28
Ross Fisher MC MC MC 66 58 MC
BjornAkesson MC 31 MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg MC 24 MC MC MC 43
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC 62
Pierre Pineau MC MC Wd MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 61 33 58 60 MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC 71 MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC
Tadeas Tetak MC MC 16 18 20 71
Simon Forsstrom 25 56
Ockie Strydom MC MC MC MC MC
Davis Bryant MC 33 23 4 26 6
Luis Masaveu 3 20 30 24 MC
Luke Donald 60 MC MC MC
Clement Sordet MC 24 MC MC MC 61
Daniel Gale MC MC MC 63 56
Albert Boneta 38 MC MC 5 44 22
Alexander G Frances 49 MC 67 43 MC MC
Chris Wood 65 7
Julien Brun 41 MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC 66 49 60 62
Corey Shaun MC 49 MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC
Jean Bekirian MC MC 54 26 MC
Richard Sterne MC MC MC
Timon Baltl MC
Marc Warren 25 77
Tiger Christensen 17 33 MC MC 42
Daniel Gavins MC
Niklas Regner MC
Bernard Neumayer
Jakob Lotschak
Bastien Amat MC MC MC MC MC
Florian Schweighofer
Fabian Lang
Benjamin Follett-Smith 25 MC MC MC
Justin Harding 70 MC MC 29 26 48
Daniel List MC 36 Wd MC 15
Wil Besseling MC MC MC MC 60
Louis Albertse MC MC MC MC MC MC 28
Neil Schietekat 31 39 41 MC
Brett Coletta MC MC
Jamie Rutherford MC 33 11 MC 15
Sam Hutsby MC 67 MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio Wd 60 MC MC 50 11
Lukas Boandl
David Ennsmann
Algot Kleen 31
Fabian Fischer
Christoph Bleier

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

Memorial Tournament: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
The 18th hole at Muirfield Village
The Punter

Austrian Alpine Open: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer John Catlin
Golf Form Guide

Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats

  • Andy Swales
Muirfield Village preparing to host the 50th Memorial Tournament

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Memorial Tournament: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 35/1 to 80/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: 125/1 Kinhult a big price among the trees

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor