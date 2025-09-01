Golf Form Guide

Amgen Irish Open 2025: Course and current form stats

The Palmer North course has previously hosted 12 DP World Tour events
The K Club: A well-bunkered course with considerable amounts of water

The K Club's North Course makes its 13th appearance as a DP World Tour venue. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Long, parkland layout with water hazards on 13 holes

  • Time for Lowry [14/1] to win again

  • Rasmus [28/1] a solid each-way candidate

Tournament and Course Notes

With the Ryder Cup and Wentworth's PGA Championship taking place later this month, this week's Amgen Irish Open has attracted a decent field. Among those teeing-up at the famed K Club are Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton.

Despite being one of Ireland's most well-known golfing venues, The K Club is still relatively young, opened in July 1991. It made its European Tour debut in 1995 and 11 years later became the first Irish course to stage the Ryder Cup.

The K Club's famous North Course was designed by one of golf's greatest-ever players, Arnold Palmer. This will be the 13th time that the DP World Tour has visited the club's North Course, having also staged three tournaments on the Palmer-designed South Course.

The North Course is a parkland layout, where the majority of putting surfaces slope from front-to-back. It is also a well-bunkered venue with tree-lined fairways and a number of subtle dog-legs. Located a few miles west of Dublin city centre, in County Kildare, the North Course is relatively long (over 7,400 yards) by European Tour standards, with water in play on 13 holes.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

Five To Watch

Ireland's two highest-ranked stars - Rory McIlroy 7/24.50 and Shane Lowry 14/115.00 - will be teeing-up on Thursday having both enjoyed good performances at The K Club in the past.

When the Irish Open was staged here nine years ago, McIlroy sealed victory by three strokes.

And when the event returned there in 2023, it was Lowry's turn to stand on the podium having tied-for-third, two strokes behind the winner.

Lowry arrives home having had a solid season in the States, where he posted a brace of runner-up finishes, and made it all the way to the Tour Championship in Georgia.

By the time he tees-up in round one, he will know whether he has earned a Wild Card to Luke Donald's European team for this month's Ryder Cup.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

With the LIV Tour season already finished for 2025, a handful of their pros are competing at The K Club.

Among this small group are Patrick Reed 22/123.00 and Adrian Meronk 80/181.00 who have both won on Tour this year, with the former ending the season seventh in the overall standings.

Meronk finished 17th overall, following a brace of top-10s in two of the last three events.

Poland's top player will be making his second competitive appearance over Palmer North on which he tied-23rd two years ago.

Finally, for those of you on the lookout for a reasonably-priced each-way candidate, you may be interested in up-and-coming Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 28/129.00.

The world No 91 has performed solidly most of the summer and he travels to the British Isles on the back of a tied-eighth in the Swiss Alps on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has posted a brace of runner-up finishes during 2025, and is currently 10th in the Tour category for Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green. He's also 15th in the latest Race to Dubai rankings.

Betfair latest for the 2025 Ryder Cup

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since March 1st (Last Six Months) (Top 12 Listed)
Pts
292.05: Rory McIlroy
102.53: Marco Penge
96.48: Ryan Gerard
84.30: Shane Lowry
77.11: Kristoffer Reitan
62.91: Matthias Schmid
56.22: Erik Van Rooyen
54.69: Hao Tong Li
53.14: Patrick Reed
51.37: Thriston Lawrence
50.45: Jordan Smith
42.80: Jhonattan Vegas
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's preview for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / K Club Form (2016 & 2023)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26
Rory McIlroy 23 12 7 2
Shane Lowry 13 23 59 40
Tyrrell Hatton 32 34 21 16 23 5
Patrick Reed 11 17 7 MC 10 MC 1
Thomas Detry 46 38 MC 45 71
Ryan Gerard 44 44 MC 1 74 MC 41
Brooks Koepka 50 29 47 MC 32 Wd
Marco Penge 8 6 1 27 MC 2 11 21
Adrian Meronk 8 44 7 15 32
Thriston Lawrence 1 MC MC MC 45 MC 44 8
Jhonattan Vegas 45 14 44 56 50
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 62 20 34 13 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 46 6 3 30 13 4 46
Tom McKibbin 22 34 11 MC 4 5
Hao Tong Li 24 8 MC 4 MC 38
Laurie Canter 64 MC 34 7
Matthias Schmid 38 31 61 69 17 7
Erik Van Rooyen MC 62 Wd MC 2 MC 78
Jordan Smith 17 33 6 45 22 2 28
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 8 13 16 MC 14
Thorbjorn Olesen 16 62 14 MC 60 MC 41
John Parry 13 43 3 16 55 26 50
Daniel Brown 8 19 MC 60 1
Shaun Norris MC MC 26 MC
Jesper Svensson MC 29 MC 14 16 43 44 MC
Keita Nakajima 17 4 55 58 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC 16 MC 68 MC MC
Martin Couvra MC MC MC 73 MC 2
Adrien Saddier 33 24 52 MC 46 1
Jorge Campillo MC 50 48 22 26 46
Eugenio Chacarra MC MC 16 52 MC MC 7
Matteo Manassero 40 MC MC MC
Seamus Power 44 28 MC MC 44 MC
Romain Langasque 33 27 61 55 MC MC
Joe Dean 64 MC 2 MC MC MC
Richard Mansell 6 59 MC 22 26 MC
KazumaKobori 2 MC MC MC 3 16
Matthew Jordan MC 33 MC 45 MC 38
Andy Sullivan 5 16 7 17 MC 33
Ewen Ferguson 61 MC MC MC MC 63
Grant Forrest MC 1 22 54 MC
Connor Syme MC MC 75 MC
Elvis Smylie 33 6 31 MC 34 38 MC
John Catlin 46 MC 57 MC 14 28
Julien Guerrier 8 24 MC MC MC
Johannes Veerman 57 8 MC MC
Sebastian Soderberg 46 MC 70 34 57
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 38 MC MC MC 5
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 54 MC 10
Calum Hill MC Dq MC MC MC 3
Joost Luiten 40 57 4
Frederic LaCroix 61 16 MC 7 MC
Daniel Hillier MC MC MC MC 41
Angel Ayora 8 13 MC 50 49 7
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC MC 27 35 MC 46 21
Oliver Lindell 17 8 7 28 MC 10
Joakim Lagergren 8 MC 31 49 MC
Sam Bairstow MC Dq MC 65 MC
Marcel Siem 63 8 34 58 MC
Dan Bradbury 19 MC MC MC MC MC 3
Francesco Laporta MC MC MC 50 7 10
Alejandro Del Rey 41 57 60 MC MC
Marcel Schneider MC 19 47 MC 26 7
Guido Migliozzi 13 41 MC MC MC MC
Todd Clements 28 MC 7 3 MC MC 21
Marcus Armitage MC MC MC MC 40 26 57
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 8 31 MC MC MC 19
Ugo Coussaud 17 46 57 43 19 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 67 13 MC MC MC 46
Brandon Stone 55 27 25 MC 14 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen MC MC MC 3 68 MC MC 46
Martin Laird MC 42 11 34 MC 40
Manuel Elvira 55 27 MC 3 MC 19
Jason Scrivener 33 24 12 42 8 MC MC MC
Nacho Elvira 55 MC MC MC 38 MC
Robin Williams MC MC 38 48 17 MC MC MC
Darius Van Driel 28 MC 57 MC MC MC
David Ravetto MC MC MC MC 19 MC
Yannik Paul MC Wd MC 43 66 33
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC MC 29 MC 11 MC
David Micheluzzi MC MC 10 MC 69
Jeff Winther 41 40 MC 26 33
Danny Willett 46 19 MC MC MC MC
Sean Crocker MC MC MC MC MC 63
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 46 MC MC 54 40 17 33
Dylan Naidoo MC MC MC MC MC 26
Bernd Wiesberger 55 69 MC MC MC MC 63
Nicolas Colsaerts 41 MC 24 62 MC MC
Hamish Brown MC MC MC 31 MC 58 MC 57
Richie Ramsay MC MC MC MC 19 MC
Ben Schmidt MC MC 3 13 MC MC MC
Davis Bryant MC 13 MC 48 MC 4 10
Fabrizio Zanotti MC MC MC MC 21
Ryggs Johnston 53 MC 47 MC 63 MC 26 MC
Andrea Pavan 17 64 MC MC MC 38 41
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 23 27 MC 31 65 MC MC 33
Pablo Larrazabal MC 54 MC
Jack Senior MC MC 47 13 40 MC MC
Adrian Otaegui 55 MC MC 56 MC MC MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 29 67 MC 38 10
Lucas Bjerregaard 8 MC 14 MC MC
Conor Purcell MC 34 42 45 61 MC
Scott Jamieson MC 29 MC MC MC 19 72
Jens Dantorp MC MC 31 MC MC 26 28
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 29 MC MC
Casey Jarvis 41 MC MC 13 MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 50 MC MC 57 MC 61 MC
Troy Merritt MC MC 31 44 54 MC MC
Niklas Lemke 46 27 14 MC MC MC MC
Tom Vaillant 17 24 41 MC MC 50
Gavin Green MC MC 40 MC MC 68 21
Mikael Lindberg 13 27 4 MC MC 49 63
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 24 MC MC MC MC MC
Nathan Kimsey MC MC MC 40 53
Jeong Weon Ko MC 34 MC MC MC 49 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC Wd 24 MC MC MC MC 82
Andrew Wilson 28 MC 52 50 MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Brandon Wu MC MC 53 MC 63 MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 55 69 61 19 MC MC MC MC
Francesco Molinari 16 63 MC MC
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 43 29 31 MC MC 26 21
Maximilian Kieffer MC 50 40 MC 54 MC 16
Darren Fichardt 13 MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC 46 MC MC MC MC MC 77
Benjamin Hebert 28 MC MC MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach 7 61 MC MC 20 54 54 57
Clement Sordet 33 33 MC 31 38 5
Alexander Levy MC MC MC MC 24 38 MC
Zander Lombard 41 MC 64 MC 58 MC
Thomas Aiken 28 59 47 52 MC MC MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC MC 64 MC 57
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC 52 MC MC MC 50
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC MC 35 65 64 63
Simon Forsstrom 19 MC MC MC MC 57
Callum Shinkwin MC 47 MC 57 64 41
Padraig Harrington MC 71
BjornAkesson 65 MC 12 MC MC MC MC
Ross Fisher 33 MC MC MC 79
Max Kennedy 23 58 60 MC MC 12 48
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC MC Wd MC
Richard Sterne 46 MC 29 10 MC MC MC MC
MJ Daffue MC 64 MC 39 MC 24 MC 58 71
Matthias Schwab MC 54 MC MC MC MC 61 MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC 57 22
Luke Donald MC MC MC
Julien Brun 63 MC 48 MC MC MC
Robert Moran MC MC 4 MC
Alexander Knappe 65 MC 58 MC MC 73
Mark Power MC MC 71
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC
Alex Maguire MC 29 MC
Paul O`Hara MC MC
John Doyle
Andreas Halvorsen MC MC 42 MC 46 16
Mink Yu Kim MC MC 56 MC MC 4
Veer Ahlawat 33 54 34 25 MC 73
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC MC MC 69
Gregorio De Leo MC MC 4 MC MC MC
Corey Shaun MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tadeas Tetak MC MC MC 69 MC MC 77
Daniel Gale MC MC MC MC MC 28
Player 2023 2016
Rory McIlroy 16 1
Shane Lowry 3 23
Tyrrell Hatton MC 5
Patrick Reed
Thomas Detry 23
Ryan Gerard
Brooks Koepka
Marco Penge
Adrian Meronk 23
Thriston Lawrence 3
Jhonattan Vegas
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Kristoffer Reitan
Tom McKibbin 39
Hao Tong Li MC 18
Laurie Canter
Matthias Schmid 79
Erik Van Rooyen 16
Jordan Smith 12
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Thorbjorn Olesen 45 10
John Parry 33
Daniel Brown 83
Shaun Norris
Jesper Svensson
Keita Nakajima
Niklas Norgaard Moller 45
Martin Couvra
Adrien Saddier MC
Jorge Campillo 33 19
Eugenio Chacarra
Matteo Manassero MC
Seamus Power
Romain Langasque 23
Joe Dean
Richard Mansell 54
KazumaKobori
Matthew Jordan MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC
Ewen Ferguson 54
Grant Forrest 3
Connor Syme 7
Elvis Smylie
John Catlin MC
Julien Guerrier 39
Johannes Veerman MC
Sebastian Soderberg 54
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 39
Jayden Trey Schaper
Calum Hill 23
Joost Luiten 12 MC
Frederic LaCroix
Daniel Hillier 12
Angel Ayora
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Oliver Lindell
Joakim Lagergren MC MC
Sam Bairstow
Marcel Siem 16 Wd
Dan Bradbury MC
Francesco Laporta
Alejandro Del Rey 33
Marcel Schneider 12
Guido Migliozzi 16
Todd Clements 72
Marcus Armitage MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 54
Ugo Coussaud
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC
Brandon Stone MC
Jacob Skov Olesen
Martin Laird
Manuel Elvira
Jason Scrivener 54
Nacho Elvira 23 48
Robin Williams
Darius Van Driel MC
David Ravetto MC
Yannik Paul 45
Yuto Katsuragawa
David Micheluzzi
Jeff Winther MC MC
Danny Willett Ret 23
Sean Crocker MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Dylan Naidoo
Bernd Wiesberger 58
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 23
Hamish Brown
Richie Ramsay 61 54
Ben Schmidt
Davis Bryant
Fabrizio Zanotti 70 MC
Ryggs Johnston
Andrea Pavan
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33
Pablo Larrazabal 39 31
Jack Senior
Adrian Otaegui 45 19
Aaron Cockerill 72
Lucas Bjerregaard MC
Conor Purcell 72
Scott Jamieson 45 MC
Jens Dantorp 45
Dylan Frittelli
Casey Jarvis
Ricardo Gouveia 36
Troy Merritt
Niklas Lemke
Tom Vaillant
Gavin Green 61
Mikael Lindberg 23
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Nathan Kimsey MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Andrew Wilson 72
Shubhankar Sharma 7
Brandon Wu
Matthew Baldwin 72 MC
Francesco Molinari
Deon Germishuys MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 8
Maximilian Kieffer MC 5
Darren Fichardt MC
Jordan Gumberg
Benjamin Hebert MC
Joel Girrbach
Clement Sordet MC
Alexander Levy MC Ret
Zander Lombard 85
Thomas Aiken
Tapio Pulkkanen 54
Jannik De Bruyn
Dale Whitnell MC
Simon Forsstrom 83
Callum Shinkwin 61 19
Padraig Harrington 79 MC
BjornAkesson MC
Ross Fisher 23 54
Max Kennedy
Pierre Pineau
Richard Sterne 10
MJ Daffue
Matthias Schwab
Martin Trainer
Masahiro Kawamura MC
Luke Donald 45
Julien Brun 16
Robert Moran
Alexander Knappe
Mark Power 33
Ryan Brehm
Alex Maguire MC
Paul O`Hara
John Doyle
Andreas Halvorsen
Mink Yu Kim
Veer Ahlawat
Zihao Jin
Gregorio De Leo
Corey Shaun
Tadeas Tetak
Daniel Gale

