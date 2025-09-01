Amgen Irish Open 2025: Course and current form stats
The K Club's North Course makes its 13th appearance as a DP World Tour venue. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Long, parkland layout with water hazards on 13 holes
-
Time for Lowry [14/1] to win again
-
Rasmus [28/1] a solid each-way candidate
Tournament and Course Notes
With the Ryder Cup and Wentworth's PGA Championship taking place later this month, this week's Amgen Irish Open has attracted a decent field. Among those teeing-up at the famed K Club are Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton.
Despite being one of Ireland's most well-known golfing venues, The K Club is still relatively young, opened in July 1991. It made its European Tour debut in 1995 and 11 years later became the first Irish course to stage the Ryder Cup.
The K Club's famous North Course was designed by one of golf's greatest-ever players, Arnold Palmer. This will be the 13th time that the DP World Tour has visited the club's North Course, having also staged three tournaments on the Palmer-designed South Course.
The North Course is a parkland layout, where the majority of putting surfaces slope from front-to-back. It is also a well-bunkered venue with tree-lined fairways and a number of subtle dog-legs. Located a few miles west of Dublin city centre, in County Kildare, the North Course is relatively long (over 7,400 yards) by European Tour standards, with water in play on 13 holes.
Five To Watch
Ireland's two highest-ranked stars - Rory McIlroy 7/24.50 and Shane Lowry 14/115.00 - will be teeing-up on Thursday having both enjoyed good performances at The K Club in the past.
When the Irish Open was staged here nine years ago, McIlroy sealed victory by three strokes.
And when the event returned there in 2023, it was Lowry's turn to stand on the podium having tied-for-third, two strokes behind the winner.
Lowry arrives home having had a solid season in the States, where he posted a brace of runner-up finishes, and made it all the way to the Tour Championship in Georgia.
By the time he tees-up in round one, he will know whether he has earned a Wild Card to Luke Donald's European team for this month's Ryder Cup.
With the LIV Tour season already finished for 2025, a handful of their pros are competing at The K Club.
Among this small group are Patrick Reed 22/123.00 and Adrian Meronk 80/181.00 who have both won on Tour this year, with the former ending the season seventh in the overall standings.
Meronk finished 17th overall, following a brace of top-10s in two of the last three events.
Poland's top player will be making his second competitive appearance over Palmer North on which he tied-23rd two years ago.
Finally, for those of you on the lookout for a reasonably-priced each-way candidate, you may be interested in up-and-coming Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 28/129.00.
The world No 91 has performed solidly most of the summer and he travels to the British Isles on the back of a tied-eighth in the Swiss Alps on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has posted a brace of runner-up finishes during 2025, and is currently 10th in the Tour category for Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green. He's also 15th in the latest Race to Dubai rankings.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since March 1st (Last Six Months) (Top 12 Listed)
Pts
292.05: Rory McIlroy
102.53: Marco Penge
96.48: Ryan Gerard
84.30: Shane Lowry
77.11: Kristoffer Reitan
62.91: Matthias Schmid
56.22: Erik Van Rooyen
54.69: Hao Tong Li
53.14: Patrick Reed
51.37: Thriston Lawrence
50.45: Jordan Smith
42.80: Jhonattan Vegas
Only those entered this week are included in table
The Punter's preview for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / K Club Form (2016 & 2023)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|W26
|Rory McIlroy
|23
|12
|7
|2
|Shane Lowry
|13
|23
|59
|40
|Tyrrell Hatton
|32
|34
|21
|16
|23
|5
|Patrick Reed
|11
|17
|7
|MC
|10
|MC
|1
|Thomas Detry
|46
|38
|MC
|45
|71
|Ryan Gerard
|44
|44
|MC
|1
|74
|MC
|41
|Brooks Koepka
|50
|29
|47
|MC
|32
|Wd
|Marco Penge
|8
|6
|1
|27
|MC
|2
|11
|21
|Adrian Meronk
|8
|44
|7
|15
|32
|Thriston Lawrence
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|44
|8
|Jhonattan Vegas
|45
|14
|44
|56
|50
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|62
|20
|34
|13
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|46
|6
|3
|30
|13
|4
|46
|Tom McKibbin
|22
|34
|11
|MC
|4
|5
|Hao Tong Li
|24
|8
|MC
|4
|MC
|38
|Laurie Canter
|64
|MC
|34
|7
|Matthias Schmid
|38
|31
|61
|69
|17
|7
|Erik Van Rooyen
|MC
|62
|Wd
|MC
|2
|MC
|78
|Jordan Smith
|17
|33
|6
|45
|22
|2
|28
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|8
|13
|16
|MC
|14
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|16
|62
|14
|MC
|60
|MC
|41
|John Parry
|13
|43
|3
|16
|55
|26
|50
|Daniel Brown
|8
|19
|MC
|60
|1
|Shaun Norris
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|MC
|29
|MC
|14
|16
|43
|44
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|17
|4
|55
|58
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|MC
|16
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|2
|Adrien Saddier
|33
|24
|52
|MC
|46
|1
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|50
|48
|22
|26
|46
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|MC
|16
|52
|MC
|MC
|7
|Matteo Manassero
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Seamus Power
|44
|28
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|33
|27
|61
|55
|MC
|MC
|Joe Dean
|64
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|6
|59
|MC
|22
|26
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|16
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|33
|MC
|45
|MC
|38
|Andy Sullivan
|5
|16
|7
|17
|MC
|33
|Ewen Ferguson
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|1
|22
|54
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|75
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|33
|6
|31
|MC
|34
|38
|MC
|John Catlin
|46
|MC
|57
|MC
|14
|28
|Julien Guerrier
|8
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|57
|8
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|46
|MC
|70
|34
|57
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|54
|MC
|10
|Calum Hill
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Joost Luiten
|40
|57
|4
|Frederic LaCroix
|61
|16
|MC
|7
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|Angel Ayora
|8
|13
|MC
|50
|49
|7
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|MC
|27
|35
|MC
|46
|21
|Oliver Lindell
|17
|8
|7
|28
|MC
|10
|Joakim Lagergren
|8
|MC
|31
|49
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|65
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|63
|8
|34
|58
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|7
|10
|Alejandro Del Rey
|41
|57
|60
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|19
|47
|MC
|26
|7
|Guido Migliozzi
|13
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|28
|MC
|7
|3
|MC
|MC
|21
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|26
|57
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Ugo Coussaud
|17
|46
|57
|43
|19
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|67
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Brandon Stone
|55
|27
|25
|MC
|14
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|68
|MC
|MC
|46
|Martin Laird
|MC
|42
|11
|34
|MC
|40
|Manuel Elvira
|55
|27
|MC
|3
|MC
|19
|Jason Scrivener
|33
|24
|12
|42
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|Robin Williams
|MC
|MC
|38
|48
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|28
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|43
|66
|33
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|11
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|69
|Jeff Winther
|41
|40
|MC
|26
|33
|Danny Willett
|46
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|46
|MC
|MC
|54
|40
|17
|33
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Bernd Wiesberger
|55
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|63
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|41
|MC
|24
|62
|MC
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|58
|MC
|57
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|MC
|3
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|13
|MC
|48
|MC
|4
|10
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|21
|Ryggs Johnston
|53
|MC
|47
|MC
|63
|MC
|26
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|17
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|41
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|23
|27
|MC
|31
|65
|MC
|MC
|33
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|54
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|MC
|47
|13
|40
|MC
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|55
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|29
|67
|MC
|38
|10
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|8
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|34
|42
|45
|61
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|72
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|26
|28
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|41
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|50
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|61
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|31
|44
|54
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|46
|27
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|17
|24
|41
|MC
|MC
|50
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|68
|21
|Mikael Lindberg
|13
|27
|4
|MC
|MC
|49
|63
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|53
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|Wd
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|82
|Andrew Wilson
|28
|MC
|52
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|55
|69
|61
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|16
|63
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|43
|29
|31
|MC
|MC
|26
|21
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|50
|40
|MC
|54
|MC
|16
|Darren Fichardt
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|77
|Benjamin Hebert
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|7
|61
|MC
|MC
|20
|54
|54
|57
|Clement Sordet
|33
|33
|MC
|31
|38
|5
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|38
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|41
|MC
|64
|MC
|58
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|28
|59
|47
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|57
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|65
|64
|63
|Simon Forsstrom
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|47
|MC
|57
|64
|41
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|71
|BjornAkesson
|65
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|79
|Max Kennedy
|23
|58
|60
|MC
|MC
|12
|48
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|46
|MC
|29
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|MC
|64
|MC
|39
|MC
|24
|MC
|58
|71
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|57
|22
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|63
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robert Moran
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|65
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|73
|Mark Power
|MC
|MC
|71
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alex Maguire
|MC
|29
|MC
|Paul O`Hara
|MC
|MC
|John Doyle
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|46
|16
|Mink Yu Kim
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|4
|Veer Ahlawat
|33
|54
|34
|25
|MC
|73
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|77
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Player
|2023
|2016
|Rory McIlroy
|16
|1
|Shane Lowry
|3
|23
|Tyrrell Hatton
|MC
|5
|Patrick Reed
|Thomas Detry
|23
|Ryan Gerard
|Brooks Koepka
|Marco Penge
|Adrian Meronk
|23
|Thriston Lawrence
|3
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Tom McKibbin
|39
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|18
|Laurie Canter
|Matthias Schmid
|79
|Erik Van Rooyen
|16
|Jordan Smith
|12
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|45
|10
|John Parry
|33
|Daniel Brown
|83
|Shaun Norris
|Jesper Svensson
|Keita Nakajima
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|45
|Martin Couvra
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|33
|19
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|Seamus Power
|Romain Langasque
|23
|Joe Dean
|Richard Mansell
|54
|KazumaKobori
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|54
|Grant Forrest
|3
|Connor Syme
|7
|Elvis Smylie
|John Catlin
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|39
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|54
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|39
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|Calum Hill
|23
|Joost Luiten
|12
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|Daniel Hillier
|12
|Angel Ayora
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Oliver Lindell
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|Marcel Siem
|16
|Wd
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|Alejandro Del Rey
|33
|Marcel Schneider
|12
|Guido Migliozzi
|16
|Todd Clements
|72
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|54
|Ugo Coussaud
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Martin Laird
|Manuel Elvira
|Jason Scrivener
|54
|Nacho Elvira
|23
|48
|Robin Williams
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|45
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|David Micheluzzi
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|Ret
|23
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Dylan Naidoo
|Bernd Wiesberger
|58
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|23
|Hamish Brown
|Richie Ramsay
|61
|54
|Ben Schmidt
|Davis Bryant
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|70
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|Andrea Pavan
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|33
|Pablo Larrazabal
|39
|31
|Jack Senior
|Adrian Otaegui
|45
|19
|Aaron Cockerill
|72
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|72
|Scott Jamieson
|45
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|45
|Dylan Frittelli
|Casey Jarvis
|Ricardo Gouveia
|36
|Troy Merritt
|Niklas Lemke
|Tom Vaillant
|Gavin Green
|61
|Mikael Lindberg
|23
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Andrew Wilson
|72
|Shubhankar Sharma
|7
|Brandon Wu
|Matthew Baldwin
|72
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|8
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|5
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|Ret
|Zander Lombard
|85
|Thomas Aiken
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|54
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|83
|Callum Shinkwin
|61
|19
|Padraig Harrington
|79
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|23
|54
|Max Kennedy
|Pierre Pineau
|Richard Sterne
|10
|MJ Daffue
|Matthias Schwab
|Martin Trainer
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|Luke Donald
|45
|Julien Brun
|16
|Robert Moran
|Alexander Knappe
|Mark Power
|33
|Ryan Brehm
|Alex Maguire
|MC
|Paul O`Hara
|John Doyle
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Mink Yu Kim
|Veer Ahlawat
|Zihao Jin
|Gregorio De Leo
|Corey Shaun
|Tadeas Tetak
|Daniel Gale
