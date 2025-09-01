Amgen Irish Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Long, parkland layout with water hazards on 13 holes

With the Ryder Cup and Wentworth's PGA Championship taking place later this month, this week's Amgen Irish Open has attracted a decent field. Among those teeing-up at the famed K Club are Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton.

Despite being one of Ireland's most well-known golfing venues, The K Club is still relatively young, opened in July 1991. It made its European Tour debut in 1995 and 11 years later became the first Irish course to stage the Ryder Cup.

The K Club's famous North Course was designed by one of golf's greatest-ever players, Arnold Palmer. This will be the 13th time that the DP World Tour has visited the club's North Course, having also staged three tournaments on the Palmer-designed South Course.

The North Course is a parkland layout, where the majority of putting surfaces slope from front-to-back. It is also a well-bunkered venue with tree-lined fairways and a number of subtle dog-legs. Located a few miles west of Dublin city centre, in County Kildare, the North Course is relatively long (over 7,400 yards) by European Tour standards, with water in play on 13 holes.

Five To Watch

Ireland's two highest-ranked stars - Rory McIlroy 7/24.50 and Shane Lowry 14/115.00 - will be teeing-up on Thursday having both enjoyed good performances at The K Club in the past.

When the Irish Open was staged here nine years ago, McIlroy sealed victory by three strokes.

And when the event returned there in 2023, it was Lowry's turn to stand on the podium having tied-for-third, two strokes behind the winner.

Lowry arrives home having had a solid season in the States, where he posted a brace of runner-up finishes, and made it all the way to the Tour Championship in Georgia.

By the time he tees-up in round one, he will know whether he has earned a Wild Card to Luke Donald's European team for this month's Ryder Cup.

With the LIV Tour season already finished for 2025, a handful of their pros are competing at The K Club.

Among this small group are Patrick Reed 22/123.00 and Adrian Meronk 80/181.00 who have both won on Tour this year, with the former ending the season seventh in the overall standings.

Meronk finished 17th overall, following a brace of top-10s in two of the last three events.

Poland's top player will be making his second competitive appearance over Palmer North on which he tied-23rd two years ago.

Finally, for those of you on the lookout for a reasonably-priced each-way candidate, you may be interested in up-and-coming Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 28/129.00.

The world No 91 has performed solidly most of the summer and he travels to the British Isles on the back of a tied-eighth in the Swiss Alps on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has posted a brace of runner-up finishes during 2025, and is currently 10th in the Tour category for Strokes Gained: Tee-To-Green. He's also 15th in the latest Race to Dubai rankings.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since March 1st (Last Six Months) (Top 12 Listed)

Pts

292.05: Rory McIlroy

102.53: Marco Penge

96.48: Ryan Gerard

84.30: Shane Lowry

77.11: Kristoffer Reitan

62.91: Matthias Schmid

56.22: Erik Van Rooyen

54.69: Hao Tong Li

53.14: Patrick Reed

51.37: Thriston Lawrence

50.45: Jordan Smith

42.80: Jhonattan Vegas

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves