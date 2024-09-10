Amgen Irish Open: Form stats for this week's tournament on the Northern Ireland coast
The DP World Tour makes a long-awaited return to one of golf's most lauded venues this week and Andy Swales has the key stats for bettors...
-
Short game excellence required
-
Rasmus 22/123.00 could get among the big boys
-
Detry 33/134.00 to contend in Ireland
Tournament and Course Notes
• Ireland's national open returns to Royal County Down for the first time in nine years, and only the second occasion since World War Two.
• The Irish Open is one of the longest-running professional golf tournaments anywhere in the world. First staged in 1927, Royal County Down will be hosting the event for only a fifth time. And not since 2019 at Lahinch, has the tournament been played on a links.
• Located just over 30 miles south of Belfast, and in the small seaside resort of Newcastle, Royal County Down was opened in March 1889. This illustrious links has been shaped by some of the greatest golfers and architects in the history of the sport.
• Designed by one of The Open's earliest champions, Old Tom Morris, the Championship Links underwent further improvements at the hands of Harry Vardon and Harry Colt.
• Laid out close to the Mountains of Mourne, this famous links stretches alongside the shores of Dundrum Bay. As with most links courses, this unforgiving terrain will test most parts of a golfer's game, and it will especially demand a good touch around the greens.
• When Royal County Down last staged a DP World Tour event in 2015, the winning score was just two-under-par. Only seven players posted 72-hole totals of par or better, while five-over-par was good enough to avoid the 36-hole chop.
Good Current Form
With little course history at your disposal, current form becomes the main indicator for bettors.
World No 3 Rory McIlroy 11/26.50 is easily the biggest name teeing-up, arriving back in his home country following a solid but 'majorless' 2024.
Two other British PGA Tour members who have enjoyed breakthrough seasons in the United States, and have also won on links venues, are Robert MacIntyre 18/119.00 and Aaron Rai 14/115.00.
Both golfers, who are members of the world's top 25, have triumphed at The Renaissance Club near Edinburgh and will be full of confidence teeing-up at Royal County Down.
Throw-in former Open champion Shane Lowry 10/111.00 and the four aforementioned players should be the quartet to beat this coming week.
Of the rest, Rasmus Hojgaard 22/123.00 seems to be moving closer to another 'Euro' title.
The Dane is flying in the shadow of his twin brother Nicolai but, in recent weeks, has posted a series of promising results.
So far this season he has finished 2nd-3rd-4th, with his most recent podium position arriving at The Belfry just two weeks ago.
Rasmus is certainly a decent each-way option but also has the talent to follow in the footsteps of his fellow countryman Soren Kjeldsen who won the Irish Open when it was last staged at Royal County Down.
Finally, another northern European who could contend this week in Ireland is Belgian Thomas Detry 33/134.00.
Still lacking a DP World Tour title, the Belgian has enjoyed a good year in the States, finishing 42nd in this season's FedEx Cup standings.
The 31-year-old has some solid links form in the bank, including a tie-for-13th at last year's Open Championship.
He also lost a play-off at the 2021 Scottish Open.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since May 1st, 2024 (Top 12 Listed)
Pts
186.22: Rory McIlroy
150.42: Robert MacIntyre
120.43: Aaron Rai
69.42: Shane Lowry
58.52: Thriston Lawrence
50.20: Thomas Detry
46.35: Romain Langasque
43.60: Niklas Norgaard Moller
40.96: Guido Migliozzi
37.02: Harry Hall
32.44: Ryo Hisatsune
29.20: Laurie Canter
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Royal County Down (2015)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|Rory McIlroy
|12
|11
|68
|5
|MC
|4
|Robert MacIntyre
|16
|Wd
|7
|MC
|50
|1
|Aaron Rai
|21
|43
|16
|1
|75
|4
|7
|Shane Lowry
|8
|13
|50
|MC
|26
|6
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|14
|MC
|7
|66
|39
|Thomas Detry
|31
|46
|MC
|9
|26
|Thriston Lawrence
|27
|2
|1
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Erik Van Rooyen
|MC
|33
|MC
|17
|MC
|39
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|35
|25
|57
|17
|Ryo Hisatsune
|77
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|2
|38
|Wd
|3
|9
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|33
|42
|MC
|14
|43
|39
|61
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|17
|3
|53
|60
|21
|Sebastian Soderberg
|12
|Seamus Power
|10
|28
|37
|65
|17
|Harry Hall
|12
|MC
|24
|1
|12
|Jordan Smith
|12
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|1
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|25
|25
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|MC
|10
|MC
|66
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|1
|27
|53
|15
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|12
|45
|MC
|MC
|12
|Jorge Campillo
|34
|6
|MC
|52
|43
|26
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|6
|18
|31
|15
|47
|Rikuya Hoshino
|8
|46
|MC
|MC
|6
|Guido Migliozzi
|8
|MC
|22
|31
|MC
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|1
|19
|18
|27
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|1
|3
|20
|John Catlin
|43
|16
|2
|David Ravetto
|59
|4
|1
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|59
|66
|MC
|10
|26
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|6
|12
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|39
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vincent Norrman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Connor Syme
|47
|53
|38
|15
|4
|Shubhankar Sharma
|18
|14
|40
|19
|39
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|MC
|19
|43
|MC
|26
|MC
|Calum Hill
|MC
|53
|MC
|32
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|MC
|10
|50
|10
|Joe Dean
|68
|5
|43
|25
|49
|Antoine Rozner
|34
|73
|MC
|26
|Bernd Wiesberger
|22
|19
|6
|MC
|16
|Joost Luiten
|6
|18
|23
|MC
|MC
|52
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|53
|27
|43
|70
|13
|Daniel Hillier
|53
|55
|19
|46
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|68
|MC
|MC
|10
|61
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|46
|27
|28
|2
|MC
|16
|MC
|Frederik Kjettrup
|1
|9
|35
|MC
|69
|49
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|Wd
|12
|57
|6
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|23
|MC
|10
|57
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|31
|10
|MC
|MC
|2
|Sean Crocker
|47
|50
|MC
|20
|Grant Forrest
|33
|57
|39
|64
|Adrien Saddier
|59
|5
|3
|29
|16
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|77
|42
|MC
|46
|63
|Paul Waring
|25
|MC
|6
|21
|Wd
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|17
|33
|27
|MC
|MC
|61
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|Richie Ramsay
|22
|39
|3
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|34
|9
|33
|44
|Andrea Pavan
|22
|25
|42
|12
|MC
|31
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|25
|69
|MC
|13
|54
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|39
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|Todd Clements
|46
|10
|28
|51
|33
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|2
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|27
|27
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|63
|23
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|53
|MC
|43
|67
|6
|Maximilian Kieffer
|34
|39
|MC
|44
|21
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|23
|12
|MC
|55
|Jeong Weon Ko
|39
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Brandon Stone
|27
|12
|MC
|28
|2
|32
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|MC
|58
|26
|Padraig Harrington
|22
|MC
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|9
|27
|62
|44
|16
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|39
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Jason Scrivener
|4
|25
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|59
|39
|14
|12
|MC
|17
|Jannik De Bruyn
|27
|78
|66
|62
|MC
|27
|Matthew Baldwin
|18
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|24
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|3
|18
|42
|23
|MC
|MC
|32
|Hao Tong Li
|67
|46
|21
|20
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|Casey Jarvis
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|57
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|67
|MC
|33
|MC
|37
|32
|Tom Vaillant
|47
|17
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Hurly Long
|MC
|61
|MC
|38
|53
|MC
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|67
|39
|28
|MC
|16
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|MC
|52
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|9
|14
|Wd
|55
|20
|Louis De Jager
|67
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|32
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|69
|MC
|31
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|59
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|19
|28
|13
|45
|27
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|12
|9
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|40
|Francesco Laporta
|27
|39
|27
|12
|MC
|50
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|Matthias Schwab
|56
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Darren Fichardt
|34
|MC
|31
|80
|57
|Daan Huizing
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|44
|David Law
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|39
|MC
|42
|23
|49
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|57
|MC
|MC
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|Wd
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cedric Gugler
|4
|MC
|9
|66
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|39
|62
|27
|53
|44
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|20
|Jimmy Walker
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|37
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|12
|39
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|6
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|79
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|77
|MC
|43
|57
|Ashun Wu
|47
|MC
|MC
|53
|65
|MC
|James Nicholas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Will Enefer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|Sam Jones
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|17
|73
|MC
|38
|22
|55
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|37
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|62
|37
|MC
|52
|Gary Hurley
|56
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|55
|Chase Hanna
|75
|66
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|67
|62
|MC
|32
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|MC
|37
|28
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mark Power
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|11
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|MC
|MC
|43
|60
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|22
|46
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Simon Thornton
|62
|MC
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|MC
|46
|MC
|28
|13
|Nicolo Galletti
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|17
|5
|MC
|71
|MC
|2
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|33
|MC
|58
|MC
|5
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Max Kennedy
|Sean Keeling
|Player
|2015
|Rory McIlroy
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|43
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|2
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|6
|Richie Ramsay
|10
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|8
|Scott Jamieson
|30
|Padraig Harrington
|43
|Thomas Aiken
|43
|Andrew Johnston
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|40
|Ross Fisher
|35
|James Morrison
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|21
|Eddie Pepperell
|2
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|4
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|Luke Donald
|18
|Tom Lewis
|35
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|1
|Gary Hurley
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|Simon Thornton
|60
|**********
|Above list shows those
|entered this week who
|contested the 2015
|Irish Open at
|Royal County Down
