Golf Form Guide

Amgen Irish Open: Form stats for this week's tournament on the Northern Ireland coast

Royal County Down golf course which will host the Irish Open 2024
Royal County Down last staged a DP World Tour event in 2015

The DP World Tour makes a long-awaited return to one of golf's most lauded venues this week and Andy Swales has the key stats for bettors...

  • Short game excellence required

  • Rasmus 22/123.00 could get among the big boys

  • Detry 33/134.00 to contend in Ireland

Tournament and Course Notes

• Ireland's national open returns to Royal County Down for the first time in nine years, and only the second occasion since World War Two.

• The Irish Open is one of the longest-running professional golf tournaments anywhere in the world. First staged in 1927, Royal County Down will be hosting the event for only a fifth time. And not since 2019 at Lahinch, has the tournament been played on a links.

• Located just over 30 miles south of Belfast, and in the small seaside resort of Newcastle, Royal County Down was opened in March 1889. This illustrious links has been shaped by some of the greatest golfers and architects in the history of the sport.

• Designed by one of The Open's earliest champions, Old Tom Morris, the Championship Links underwent further improvements at the hands of Harry Vardon and Harry Colt.

• Laid out close to the Mountains of Mourne, this famous links stretches alongside the shores of Dundrum Bay. As with most links courses, this unforgiving terrain will test most parts of a golfer's game, and it will especially demand a good touch around the greens.

• When Royal County Down last staged a DP World Tour event in 2015, the winning score was just two-under-par. Only seven players posted 72-hole totals of par or better, while five-over-par was good enough to avoid the 36-hole chop.

Click here to view latest betting on Irish Open

Good Current Form

With little course history at your disposal, current form becomes the main indicator for bettors.

World No 3 Rory McIlroy 11/26.50 is easily the biggest name teeing-up, arriving back in his home country following a solid but 'majorless' 2024.

Two other British PGA Tour members who have enjoyed breakthrough seasons in the United States, and have also won on links venues, are Robert MacIntyre 18/119.00 and Aaron Rai 14/115.00.

Both golfers, who are members of the world's top 25, have triumphed at The Renaissance Club near Edinburgh and will be full of confidence teeing-up at Royal County Down.

Throw-in former Open champion Shane Lowry 10/111.00 and the four aforementioned players should be the quartet to beat this coming week.

Of the rest, Rasmus Hojgaard 22/123.00 seems to be moving closer to another 'Euro' title.

The Dane is flying in the shadow of his twin brother Nicolai but, in recent weeks, has posted a series of promising results.

So far this season he has finished 2nd-3rd-4th, with his most recent podium position arriving at The Belfry just two weeks ago.

Rasmus is certainly a decent each-way option but also has the talent to follow in the footsteps of his fellow countryman Soren Kjeldsen who won the Irish Open when it was last staged at Royal County Down.

Finally, another northern European who could contend this week in Ireland is Belgian Thomas Detry 33/134.00.

Still lacking a DP World Tour title, the Belgian has enjoyed a good year in the States, finishing 42nd in this season's FedEx Cup standings.

The 31-year-old has some solid links form in the bank, including a tie-for-13th at last year's Open Championship.

He also lost a play-off at the 2021 Scottish Open.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since May 1st, 2024 (Top 12 Listed)
Pts
186.22: Rory McIlroy
150.42: Robert MacIntyre
120.43: Aaron Rai
69.42: Shane Lowry
58.52: Thriston Lawrence
50.20: Thomas Detry
46.35: Romain Langasque
43.60: Niklas Norgaard Moller
40.96: Guido Migliozzi
37.02: Harry Hall
32.44: Ryo Hisatsune
29.20: Laurie Canter
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Irish Open: The Punter's Preview

Last 10 Weeks / Royal County Down (2015)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27
Rory McIlroy 12 11 68 5 MC 4
Robert MacIntyre 16 Wd 7 MC 50 1
Aaron Rai 21 43 16 1 75 4 7
Shane Lowry 8 13 50 MC 26 6
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 14 MC 7 66 39
Thomas Detry 31 46 MC 9 26
Thriston Lawrence 27 2 1 MC 4 MC MC
Erik Van Rooyen MC 33 MC 17 MC 39
Ryan Fox MC 35 25 57 17
Ryo Hisatsune 77 MC 3 MC MC MC 52
Romain Langasque MC 2 38 Wd 3 9
Thorbjorn Olesen 33 42 MC 14 43 39 61
Rasmus Hojgaard 17 3 53 60 21
Sebastian Soderberg 12
Seamus Power 10 28 37 65 17
Harry Hall 12 MC 24 1 12
Jordan Smith 12 12 MC MC MC 2
Ewen Ferguson MC MC 22 MC 1
Laurie Canter MC 25 25 MC
Tom McKibbin MC 10 MC 66 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 1 27 53 15 MC
Sami Valimaki MC 12 45 MC MC 12
Jorge Campillo 34 6 MC 52 43 26 MC
Matteo Manassero MC 6 18 31 15 47
Rikuya Hoshino 8 46 MC MC 6
Guido Migliozzi 8 MC 22 31 MC MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 1 19 18 27 MC
Frederic LaCroix MC 1 3 20
John Catlin 43 16 2
David Ravetto 59 4 1 MC MC
Matthew Jordan 59 66 MC 10 26 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 6 12 6 MC MC MC
Nacho Elvira 39 MC 28 MC MC MC
Vincent Norrman MC MC MC MC Wd
Adrian Otaegui MC MC MC MC MC
Connor Syme 47 53 38 15 4
Shubhankar Sharma 18 14 40 19 39
Yannik Paul MC MC 19 43 MC 26 MC
Calum Hill MC 53 MC 32
Richard Mansell MC MC 10 50 10
Joe Dean 68 5 43 25 49
Antoine Rozner 34 73 MC 26
Bernd Wiesberger 22 19 6 MC 16
Joost Luiten 6 18 23 MC MC 52
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC MC
Julien Guerrier 53 27 43 70 13
Daniel Hillier 53 55 19 46 MC
Daniel Brown 68 MC MC 10 61 MC
Yuto Katsuragawa MC 12 MC MC MC
Andy Sullivan 46 27 28 2 MC 16 MC
Frederik Kjettrup 1 9 35 MC 69 49
Sam Bairstow MC Wd 12 57 6
Johannes Veerman MC 23 MC 10 57
David Micheluzzi MC 31 10 MC MC 2
Sean Crocker 47 50 MC 20
Grant Forrest 33 57 39 64
Adrien Saddier 59 5 3 29 16 MC
Ugo Coussaud 77 42 MC 46 63
Paul Waring 25 MC 6 21 Wd MC
Jeff Winther 17 33 27 MC MC 61
Matthew Southgate MC MC Wd MC MC MC 4
Richie Ramsay 22 39 3 MC MC
Gavin Green 34 9 33 44
Andrea Pavan 22 25 42 12 MC 31 MC
Darius Van Driel MC 10 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 47 MC MC MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 25 69 MC 13 54 MC MC
Alejandro Del Rey 39 MC MC 15 MC
Todd Clements 46 10 28 51 33 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 2 MC Dq MC 27 27
Dylan Frittelli MC 39 MC MC MC MC 52
Dan Bradbury MC 63 23 MC MC
Callum Shinkwin MC 52 MC MC
Jens Dantorp 53 MC 43 67 6
Maximilian Kieffer 34 39 MC 44 21 MC
Scott Jamieson 27 MC MC MC 49
Marcus Kinhult MC 23 12 MC 55
Jeong Weon Ko 39 4 MC MC MC 64
Brandon Stone 27 12 MC 28 2 32
Nick Bachem MC MC 58 26
Padraig Harrington 22 MC
Max Rottluff MC 9 27 62 44 16 MC
JaydenTreySchaper 39 MC 13 MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC MC MC 52
Jason Scrivener 4 25 27 MC MC MC MC
Thomas Aiken 59 39 14 12 MC 17
Jannik De Bruyn 27 78 66 62 MC 27
Matthew Baldwin 18 MC 12 MC MC MC
Marcus Armitage MC MC 42 MC 24 MC
Marcel Schneider MC MC 43 MC MC MC
Andrew Johnston 3 18 42 23 MC MC 32
Hao Tong Li 67 46 21 20
Manuel Elvira MC MC MC MC MC MC 44
Casey Jarvis 8 MC MC MC 33 MC 57
Fabrizio Zanotti 67 MC 33 MC 37 32
Tom Vaillant 47 17 MC MC 37 MC
Hurly Long MC 61 MC 38 53 MC MC
Conor Purcell 27 MC MC MC 1 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 67 39 28 MC 16
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 47 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC MC MC 49 MC 52
Andrew Wilson MC 9 14 Wd 55 20
Louis De Jager 67 MC 3 MC MC 32
Jacques Kruyswijk 69 MC 31 MC
Masahiro Kawamura 59 MC 43 MC MC
Lukas Nemecz MC 19 28 13 45 27
Ross Fisher MC MC 12 9
James Morrison MC MC MC 28 MC MC 40
Francesco Laporta 27 39 27 12 MC 50 MC
Filippo Celli MC MC MC MC MC 9
Matthias Schwab 56 33 MC MC MC MC 27
Darren Fichardt 34 MC 31 80 57
Daan Huizing 39 MC MC MC MC 44
David Law 68 MC MC MC MC
Ockie Strydom MC MC Wd Wd MC MC
Eddie Pepperell 39 MC 42 23 49
Santiago Tarrio MC MC MC 62 57 MC MC
Marco Penge MC MC MC 43 MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC Wd 19 MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 61 MC MC MC MC
Cedric Gugler 4 MC 9 66 MC MC
Oliver Wilson 39 62 27 53 44 MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC MC 61
Simon Forsstrom MC MC 28 MC MC
Tom Lewis MC MC MC MC 10 20
Jimmy Walker
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC 66 MC MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC MC 68 MC 37 MC
Edoardo Molinari 12 39 23 MC MC MC
Matthis Besard MC MC MC MC 25 6
Renato Paratore MC MC MC MC MC 40
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 79 46 MC MC MC
Frederik Schott MC 77 MC 43 57
Ashun Wu 47 MC MC 53 65 MC
James Nicholas MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gunner Wiebe 67 MC MC MC MC 40
Will Enefer MC MC MC MC MC
Clement Sordet MC MC 43 MC MC
Sam Jones MC MC 42 MC MC MC MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen 17 73 MC 38 22 55 MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC MC Wd MC 37 MC
Soren Kjeldsen MC 62 37 MC 52
Gary Hurley 56 60 MC MC MC 34 55
Chase Hanna 75 66 MC MC 53 MC MC
Daniel Gavins Wd MC Wd
Haydn Barron MC 73 MC MC MC MC
Stuart Manley 22 MC MC MC MC
Mikko Korhonen 67 62 MC 32
Sung Hoon Kang MC MC 37 28 MC MC 48 MC MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC 17 MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC MC MC MC MC
Mark Power MC MC MC 42 11 MC
Espen Kofstad MC MC 43 60 MC
Stephen Gallacher 22 46 Wd MC MC MC
Justin Harding MC MC MC MC MC MC
Simon Thornton 62 MC MC
Jack Davidson MC 46 MC 28 13
Nicolo Galletti MC MC 68 MC
Garrick Porteous MC 73 MC MC MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 17 5 MC 71 MC 2 MC
Pieter Moolman MC 33 MC 58 MC 5 MC
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC 5 MC MC
Max Kennedy
Sean Keeling
Player 2015
Rory McIlroy MC
Shane Lowry 43
Thorbjorn Olesen MC
Jorge Campillo MC
Matteo Manassero MC
Adrian Otaegui MC
Bernd Wiesberger 2
Pablo Larrazabal MC
Andy Sullivan 6
Richie Ramsay 10
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC
Maximilian Kieffer 8
Scott Jamieson 30
Padraig Harrington 43
Thomas Aiken 43
Andrew Johnston MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 40
Ross Fisher 35
James Morrison MC
Darren Fichardt 21
Eddie Pepperell 2
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 4
Oliver Wilson MC
Luke Donald 18
Tom Lewis 35
Renato Paratore MC
Soren Kjeldsen 1
Gary Hurley MC
Stephen Gallacher MC
Simon Thornton 60
**********
Above list shows those
entered this week who
contested the 2015
Irish Open at
Royal County Down

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Roy and Potgieter lead the charge in Detroit

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Min Woo Lee
Golf Bets

Golf Tip: Best bets for Rocket Classic and Italian Open

  • Max Liu
Rocket Classic golf tournament flag
First Round Leader

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 80/1 to 100/1

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Stephan Jaeger

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Roy and Potgieter lead the charge in Detroit

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Rocket Classic 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 30/1 to 70/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Rocket Classic: Course and current form stats

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Rocket Classic 2025: The Punter's Preview

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

US Open 2025 Preview

  • Max Liu
Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor