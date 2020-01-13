To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The American Express 2020: Form stats for this week's PGA Tour event in California

The American Express 2020: California
The Stadium Course has been the tournament's host venue since 2016
Andy Swales supplies course and current form stats for this week's American Express-sponsored event in Palm Springs ....

"Kevin Kisner is playing well right now but this week's tournament appears to be one of the most open fields you'll find on the PGA Tour all year, with few names standing out."

Old tournament, new sponsor: This week's The American Express in Palm Springs, marks the first of four PGA Tour events to be played in the state of California over the next five weeks.

First staged 60 years ago, the tournament was made famous by its connection with entertainer Bob Hope whose name was used in the title between 1965 and 2011.

This popular pro-am event is held over three courses which, for the fifth year in a row, are PGA West Stadium, PGA West Tournament and La Quinta Country Club.

The tournament used to be contested over five rounds, starting on a Wednesday, but was reduced to 72 holes eight years ago.

Few Star Names

Unfortunately, while the tournament is still popular with the golfing fans of California, the quality of field is not as strong as in decades past.

None of the world's top 12 are taking part, with organisers probably relieved that 49-year-old Phil Mickelson is still turning up year after year.

The San Diego-born left-hander is now ranked 79th, and is a former champion in this event.

He has also posted a brace of podium finishes since 2016 - which was when the current collection of courses was first used for this tournament - but with the over-50s Champions Tour beckoning, Mickelson is no longer the force he once was.

Apart from Leftie, the two biggest-names are Francesco Molinari and Rickie Fowler.

The latter endured one of his most frustrating years in 2019 but at least finished it in a positive manner, before starting 2020 with a tie-for-fifth at Kapalua two weeks ago.

Good course form has rarely been the most significant statistic when attempting to find a potential champion for this long-standing desert classic.

World No 30 Kevin Kisner is playing well right now but this week's tournament appears to be one of the most open fields you'll find on the PGA Tour all year, with few names standing out.

It was the same 12 months ago when the winner was Adam Long who was making his debut in this event.

Course Details

From Thursday through to Saturday, competitors will play one round at each venue, with the opening 54 holes comprising the pro-am.

Sunday's final round, when only the pros tee-up, will be on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course which made its debut in this event as long ago as 1987, but then wasn't used again for 29 years.

Water is a prominent feature of the course, coming into play close to the green on nine holes.

The Nicklaus-designed Tournament Course, which was also opened in the mid-1980s, is the most recent new addition to the tournament rota.

Of the three venues being used, La Quinta is the oldest, opening in 1959, and has been part of the pro-am on more than 50 occasions, although hasn't acted as host since the 1980s.

La Quinta, with its rolling tree-lined fairways, has slightly smaller greens than the other two layouts, as well as fewer undulations.

The Stadium Course is the most difficult of the three, while La Quinta is one of the easiest venues the pros will face all year.

Because amateurs form a large part of this event, the courses are not as testing as most of those used in top-tier professional golf. Scoring is usually low, with rough kept to a minimum.

Over the years as many as 13 courses have been used for this desert offering.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Regarding Course Form Years:

PGA West Stadium (2016-17-18-19)
PGA West Tournament (2016-17-18-19)
La Quinta Country Club (2010-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-18-19)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46 W45
Tony Finau 5 10 MC
Paul Casey 19 5 18
Francesco Molinari 40 44
Rickie Fowler 5 9
Kevin Na 32
Kevin Kisner 4 14 7 MC 76
Sung Jae Im 21
Billy Horschel MC 8
Chez Reavie MC 27 13 26
Abraham Ancer 38 33 8
Byeong Hun An
Andrew Putnam 57
Charles Howell 12 MC 20
Brendon Todd 21 29 4 1
Jason Kokrak
Scottie Scheffler 5 18
JT Poston MC 11 14 41
Lucas Glover
Phil Mickelson
Cameron Champ 14 27 8 33
Alexander Noren 32 10 44 28
Lucas Bjerregaard 63 72
Rory Sabbatini 21 53 33
Nate Lashley 53 19
Danny Lee 26
Ryan Moore
Matthew Wolff 11
Sebastian Munoz MC 17 3 MC
Si Woo Kim MC MC
Joel Dahmen 12 MC 6
Vaughn Taylor 12 10 2
Scott Piercy 45 26
Adam Long MC 23 35 2
Russell Knox 32 20 33
Aaron Wise MC MC MC
Kyle Stanley MC 30 MC
Max Homa 25 5
Kevin Streelman MC MC
Harold Varner 58
Brian Harman 32 14 72
Xin Jun Zhang MC MC 48
Brian Stuard 53 10 23
Harry Higgs 57 35 33
Troy Merritt MC 30
Carlos Ortiz 53 2
Denny McCarthy 8 48
Luke List MC 53 MC
Jhonattan Vegas MC
Daniel Berger 38
Doc Redman MC 23 MC
Tyler Duncan MC 19 1 48
Robby Shelton MC MC 6
Charley Hoffman MC MC
Wyndham Clark MC
Zack Sucher MC
Kristoffer Ventura MC MC MC
Bud Cauley MC
Brian Gay MC MC 14
Chesson Hadley MC 50
Harris English MC 5
Mark Hubbard MC 53 58
Nick Watney 14 MC
Bronson Burgoon MC 33
Beau Hossler MC 41
Ryan Armour MC 23 33
Scott Harrington 57 43 72
Stewart Cink 22 43
Brice Garnett MC MC 11
Sepp Straka 53 MC MC
Zach Johnson 28 61 23
Michael Thompson 38 68
Talor Gooch 63 23 55
Sam Burns MC
Zac Blair 63 MC 14
Cameron Tringale 5 20 66
Russell Henley MC MC MC
Adam Schenk MC MC MC
Kramer Hickok 45 53 MC
Fabian Gomez MC 23 MC
Andrew Landry MC MC MC
Nick Taylor 32 MC 26
Jimmy Walker 45
Tom Hoge 12 MC MC
Robert Streb MC MC 14
Roger Sloan MC MC
Richy Werenski
Henrik Norlander 9 5 41
Chris Stroud MC 18
Aaron Baddeley MC 26
Jason Dufner MC MC
Scott Stallings 35 48
Mackenzie Hughes MC 65 MC
Sam Ryder 28 MC 66
Peter Uihlein 72
Austin Cook 61 MC
Cameron Percy MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith 32 14 48
Wes Roach 61 66
Peter Malnati 12 MC 58
JJ Spaun MC MC 80
Matt Every Wd
Chase Seiffert 38 23 41
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 5 MC
Nelson Ledesma MC MC MC
Hank Lebioda MC 30 MC
Cameron Davis 9 3 66 MC
Josh Teater MC
Patton Kizzire MC 68 58
Ryan Brehm MC 50 72
DJ Trahan 28 8
Scott Brown MC 14 76
Bo Hoag 9 75 20
Shawn Stefani 68 79
Martin Laird MC MC
Rhein Gibson 57 49 MC MC 43 MC
Martin Trainer MC 34 MC
Ted Potter 7 MC
Johnson Wagner MC
Patrick Rodgers 38 MC 58
Tyler McCumber MC 53 Wd
Mark Anderson 21 43 MC
Michael Gellerman 38 MC
Kevin Chappell MC 58
Brendan Steele 2 MC 41
David Hearn MC 30 41
Anirban Lahiri MC 50
Doug Ghim MC 65
Maverick McNealy 53 26
Sebastian Cappelen MC 66
Hudson Swafford 57 MC 66
Dominic Bozzelli MC
Michael Gligic MC MC MC
Seamus Power MC
Grayson Murray
Chris Baker MC MC 26
Bill Haas 35
Roberto Castro MC
Brandon Hagy MC 35
Tim Wilkinson 32 30
Joseph Bramlett 45 MC
Vince Covello MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC 66
Vincent Whaley MC 65
Ben Taylor MC MC MC
Ben Crane 61
Chad Campbell MC
George McNeill Wd
Rob Oppenheim 21 53 MC
Hunter Mahan
Greg Chalmers 15 5
Steve Stricker
James Hahn MC MC 58
John Huh
Ben Martin 45 MC 20
Ricky Barnes 20
John Senden MC MC
Isaiah Salinda
Seung-Yul Noh
Kevin Stadler MC
Akshay Bhatia MC
Bo Van Pelt MC MC
Mark Wilson
Brian Smock
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Tony Finau MC 59
Paul Casey 58 MC
Francesco Molinari 12 62 10
Rickie Fowler 33 MC
Kevin Na 42 70 3 48 48 MC 30 5 8
Kevin Kisner 57 50 25 MC 48 66 MC
Sung Jae Im 12
Billy Horschel MC 41 25 10 MC MC
Chez Reavie 28 36 12 17 MC 39 MC MC
Abraham Ancer 18 76 MC
Byeong Hun An
Andrew Putnam 34 17 MC
Charles Howell 34 20 12 11 56 58 2 49 13 26
Brendon Todd MC MC 6 26
Jason Kokrak 18 8 MC 48 MC 8 MC
Scottie Scheffler
JT Poston 7 MC 34
Lucas Glover 12 29 41 17 15 MC 47
Phil Mickelson 2 MC 21 3 24 37 49
Cameron Champ
Alexander Noren
Lucas Bjerregaard
Rory Sabbatini 57 69 72 MC 24 38 MC 14 MC
Nate Lashley 12 29
Danny Lee MC 41 64 MC 66
Ryan Moore Wd 42 Wd 10
Matthew Wolff
Sebastian Munoz MC MC
Si Woo Kim 40 9
Joel Dahmen MC MC
Vaughn Taylor 7 MC 41 MC 25 10
Scott Piercy 57 6 41 30 MC MC MC
Adam Long 1
Russell Knox 18 29 MC 13 MC
Aaron Wise MC 17 34
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC 29
Max Homa MC MC MC
Kevin Streelman 34 29 MC 11 41 10 MC 33 10
Harold Varner 18 MC MC MC
Brian Harman MC 20 3 11 82 MC 54
Xin Jun Zhang MC
Brian Stuard 40 MC MC MC 5 10
Harry Higgs
Troy Merritt MC MC MC 48 MC 63
Carlos Ortiz 65 MC MC
Denny McCarthy MC MC
Luke List MC MC 41 6 65
Jhonattan Vegas 69 11 34 MC MC 84 MC MC Won
Daniel Berger 12 MC
Doc Redman
Tyler Duncan 51 MC
Robby Shelton
Charley Hoffman MC MC MC 2 9 10 MC MC MC
Wyndham Clark 18
Zack Sucher MC
Kristoffer Ventura
Bud Cauley MC 14 3 14 MC 37 30
Brian Gay MC 42 MC MC MC 1 42 5 15
Chesson Hadley MC 42 MC MC MC
Harris English 51 11 30 33 65 19
Mark Hubbard MC 28 20
Nick Watney 51 50 MC MC 14
Bronson Burgoon MC 42 34
Beau Hossler MC 20
Ryan Armour MC MC 66 MC
Scott Harrington
Stewart Cink 20 MC MC MC 58 10 MC
Brice Garnett 63 MC 64 48
Sepp Straka MC
Zach Johnson 28 20 MC MC MC 3 23 8
Michael Thompson 9 MC 28 54
Talor Gooch 4 67
Sam Burns 18
Zac Blair MC 34 MC MC
Cameron Tringale 51 MC MC 14 30 38 37 30 68
Russell Henley MC MC 49 56
Adam Schenk 67 MC
Kramer Hickok 40
Fabian Gomez MC MC MC 30 27 61
Andrew Landry 28 2 MC
Nick Taylor 40 20 34 MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC 23 54 MC
Tom Hoge MC 57 MC MC
Robert Streb 40 MC 16
Roger Sloan 12 MC
Richy Werenski MC 29 9
Henrik Norlander 50 MC MC
Chris Stroud MC 69 62 MC MC MC MC 68 MC
Aaron Baddeley 18 75 42 MC 27
Jason Dufner MC 36 25 1 MC 12 33 18
Scott Stallings MC MC 8 Wd 64 58 4 Wd MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC
Sam Ryder 40 50
Peter Uihlein MC 17
Austin Cook 14
Cameron Percy MC MC MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith
Wes Roach MC 34 MC
Peter Malnati 18 MC 77 MC MC
JJ Spaun 51 MC 50
Matt Every 69 MC 13 MC MC
Chase Seiffert
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC
Nelson Ledesma
Hank Lebioda MC
Cameron Davis 28
Josh Teater 40 33 MC 22 MC 57
Patton Kizzire MC 42 50 42
Ryan Brehm 75
DJ Trahan MC MC MC MC 64 MC 56 MC 61 7
Scott Brown MC 63 58 MC MC 48 MC
Bo Hoag
Shawn Stefani MC MC 41 MC 15 72
Martin Laird MC MC 9 49 15 25 47 14 22 MC
Rhein Gibson MC
Martin Trainer MC
Ted Potter MC MC 54
Johnson Wagner MC MC MC MC 25 37 2 MC
Patrick Rodgers 56
Tyler McCumber
Mark Anderson MC
Michael Gellerman
Kevin Chappell 6 66 58 8 30 48
Brendan Steele 57 20 6 34 2 MC 56 66 MC
David Hearn MC MC 58 MC MC MC MC MC
Anirban Lahiri MC 25 28
Doug Ghim
Maverick McNealy MC
Sebastian Cappelen
Hudson Swafford 65 29 1 56 MC 25
Dominic Bozzelli 5 MC 5
Michael Gligic
Seamus Power MC 11 21
Grayson Murray MC 14 12
Chris Baker
Bill Haas MC MC 17 9 1 6 MC 64 2 1
Roberto Castro 40 50 56 25 37 42
Brandon Hagy MC 58 MC
Tim Wilkinson 25 62 MC MC
Joseph Bramlett
Vince Covello
Rafael Campos
Vincent Whaley
Ben Taylor
Ben Crane MC 42 MC 24 MC 9 MC 8 52
Chad Campbell MC 6 MC MC 69 MC MC 48 MC
George McNeill MC 30 49 18
Rob Oppenheim 42 MC
Hunter Mahan MC 42 MC
Greg Chalmers MC MC 47 MC 11 57
Steve Stricker MC
James Hahn 57 36 20 38 4
John Huh 70 3 MC 24 30
Ben Martin 57 MC 34 MC MC
Ricky Barnes 20 MC 34 MC MC 16 49 Wd 33
John Senden MC MC MC 69 65 6 MC 39
Isaiah Salinda
Seung-Yul Noh MC 17 38 MC MC
Kevin Stadler 78 27 61 18
Akshay Bhatia
Bo Van Pelt MC MC 48 27 54 MC 26
Mark Wilson MC MC MC 56 30 MC MC 1 61
Brian Smock

Andy Swales,

