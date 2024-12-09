Golf Form Guide

Alfred Dunhill Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Leopard Creek: Making its 19th appearance on the DP World Tour calendar.
The 13th green at Leopard Creek

Leopard Creek stages a DP World Tour event for the 19th time.

  • Leopard Creek: A firm, fast and undulating parkland course

  • Bezuidenhout 9/1 can secure second win at the Creek

  • Burmester 8/1 ready to claim third title of 2024

Tournament and Course Notes

• No South African course has hosted a DP World Tour event more times than Leopard Creek Country Club. This week's instalment is the 19th and, once again, will be co-sanctioned by South Africa's Sunshine Tour;

• Designed by Gary Player and opened 28 years ago, Leopard Creek made its European Tour debut in 2004. It is a picturesque location, situated on the southern boundary of the vast Kruger National Park and approximately 30 miles from the Mozambique border;

• This gently undulating parkland layout incorporates many of the characteristics of the local area. All of which means there is no shortage of trees, bushes or dense vegetation. There was no tournament at the Creek in either 2017 (when the course underwent an extensive renovation) or 2021 (after Covid returned to haunt the Rainbow Nation);

• Water comes into play on eight holes, while the aforementioned renovation led to a change of turf on both fairways and greens. Where once was Kikuya, the fairways have now been sown with the faster-running Bermudagrass. As for putting surfaces, the original Creeping Bent is now ultradwarf Bermuda. A number of fairway bunkers were also repositioned during the upgrade, although routing remains untouched;

• Prior to hosting the Alfred Dunhill Championship for the first time, Leopard Creek staged South Africa's Tour Championship on four occasions.

Strong Home Challenge

With nine of South Africa's top-10 ranked golfers teeing-up this week, the likelihood of a home victory looms large. And especially in a field that appears to be mediocre at best.

This week's entries include a handful of pros who have played most of 2024 on the Saudi-backed LIV Tour.

These are defending champion Louis Oosthuizen 15/2, four-time winner at the Creek Charl Schwartzel 20/1 and Dean Burmester 8/1.

Oosthuizen ended the LIV season sixth in the overall standings and, two weeks' ago, he stood on the podium at an Asian Tour event in Qatar.

In that event he finished two shots behind Schwartzel whose record at Leopard Creeks is nothing short of amazing: Ten podium finishes in all.

As for Burmester, the 35-year-old finished ninth in the LIV standings thanks largely to a victory in Miami.

He also won on South Africa's Sunshine Tour during November and the one black mark against him is his mixed record at the Creek.

One other home player who must be taken seriously is Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9/1. The 30-year-old is a former champion at Leopard Creek where he also finished third last year.

As the year draws to a close, Bezuidenhout should feel fresher than most of his rivals this week.

Since playing in the Tour Championship 15 weeks ago, his only competitive outings have been at the Presidents Cup and in the Nedbank Challenge which finished on Sunday.

Overseas Contenders

Among the non-South Africans in this week's field, three potential contenders for the title are Romain Langasque 22/1, Julien Guerrier 35/1 and Laurie Canter 20/1.

Langasque arrives at Leopard Creek after finishing second in Sun City over the weekend.

It was the Frenchman's fourth podium of 2024, which leaves him at a career-high No 79 in the world.

Guerrier was another top-10 finisher at the Nedbank Challenge and the 39-year-old appears to be full of confidence following his DP World Tour breakthrough victory in Spain during October.

Another player to claim their first 'European Tour' title this year is Canter who was third at Leopard Creek in 2022.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Leopard Creek (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.83: Louis Oosthuizen (12)
70.06: Scott Jamieson (16)
70.28: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (18)
70.33: Dylan Frittelli (12)
70.38: Christiaan Maas (8)
70.50: Matthew Baldwin (8)
70.50: Alexander Levy (8)
70.63: Joost Luiten (8)
70.67: Adrian Otaegui (12)
70.75: Jayden Trey Schaper (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter's Guide And Tips For Leopard Creek

Last 10 Weeks / Leopard Creek Form (2012-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W49 W48 W47 W46 W45 W44 W43 W42 W41 W40
Thriston Lawrence 14 30 6 36 MC 54
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6
Erik Van Rooyen 24 64 46 43
Romain Langasque 2 19 32 7 MC
Matthias Schmid 61 MC 3 5 16
Jorge Campillo 13 19 32 2 37 19
Tom McKibbin 60 11 10 43 27 43
Dean Burmester 22 5 1 12
Julien Guerrier 6 34 52 1 18
Laurie Canter 21 14 23 43 MC
Frederic LaCroix 21 34 46 MC MC
Joe Dean 43 40 59
Alex Fitzpatrick 43 24 19 37 64
Dan Bradbury 36 46 46 20 1 MC
Adrian Otaegui 24 13 52 28 57 68
David Ravetto 31 44 65 MC 49
John Parry MC 8 9 20 43
Nacho Elvira 40 34 56 Wd MC
Sam Bairstow 52 14 59 43 2 MC
Connor Syme 59 49 65 MC 37 35
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 53 MC 2
Robin Williams 36 MC 16 1 65 4
Louis Oosthuizen 17 3 MC
Richard Mansell 32 58 MC 43
Bernd Wiesberger 52 59 50 53
Joost Luiten 37 MC 36 MC 35
Andy Sullivan 14 24 27 14 MC
Ugo Coussaud 43 30 6 MC MC
Shaun Norris 1 50 2 4 14
Aldrich Potgieter 2 8 40
Sean Crocker 27 50 Wd 68
Angel Ayora 23 6 2 2 28
Hamish Brown 9 28 1
Calum Hill 55 67 MC 28 18 MC
Joakim Lagergren 18 41 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 36 20 24
Pablo Larrazabal 24 MC 57 MC
Brandon Stone 18 19 9 17 10 MC
Aaron Cockerill 52 49 46 MC 43 13
Francesco Laporta 6 45 13 6 20 6 43
Conor Purcell 23 1 59
Darius Van Driel 55 39 28 69 MC 55 MC
Gavin Green 46 14 MC 13
Matthew Southgate 20 15 40 MC 27 43
Andrea Pavan MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 46 MC MC 35
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC 23 34 28
Jayden Trey Schaper 17 37 17 MC MC
Ryggs Johnston 24 1 43
Marcus Kinhult 14 63 57
Oliver Lindell 16 24 4 2 3 2
Casey Jarvis MC 56 8 6 36 27 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC 24 54 MC MC
Scott Jamieson 49 36 MC 25
Jens Dantorp MC MC MC 25
Jonothan Broomhead 1 5 1 8
Deon Germishuys 45 34 44 41 28 16
Dylan Frittelli 31 MC 59 57 MC
Jaco Ahlers 22 9 48 25 64 28 23 10
Marcel Schneider 14 12 MC
Thomas Aiken MC 43 MC MC
Martin Couvra 7 34 11
Alexander Levy 27 28 MC
Daniel Van Tonder 10 9 11 2 23 2
Nathan Kimsey
Eddie Pepperell 34 MC 53 MC
RyanVanVelzen 48 24 MC MC MC MC
Darren Fichardt MC MC 12
Charl Schwartzel MC 2
Joel Girrbach 11 70 44 MC 55 MC
Benjamin Hebert 45 41 49
Jack Senior MC MC 14 2 MC 47
Wilco Nienaber 42 MC 11 43
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 19 24 14 16 MC
Jordan Gumberg 62 16 MC MC MC MC
Louis De Jager 13 44 MC MC
BjornAkesson MC 34 9 MC 4
Manuel Elvira 27 MC 27 MC 62 MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC MC 1 16 15
Ross Fisher MC 28 32 MC
Mikael Lindberg 27 22 45
Yurav Premlall 19 9 18 3 29 54
Pierre Pineau 58 MC 36 50 MC 52
Simon Forsstrom 61 MC 10 MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith 39 MC 59 1
Justin Walters 9 34 61 MC
Pieter Moolman 1 MC 3 16 12 3
Louis Albertse MC MC 14 50 MC 19
JC Ritchie 27 50 6
Dale Whitnell 43 MC MC MC
Oliver Bekker 5 13 MC MC MC
Ockie Strydom 6 41 13 18
Neil Schietekat MC MC 31 41 MC 8
Jean Hugo 12 2 18 18 12 30
Dylan Naidoo 12 27 11 12 18
Rhys Enoch 34 MC 37
Keenan Davidse 50 MC 18 3 3 8
Jacques Blaauw MC 44 58 41 36 41
Ding Wen Yi 40 5 MC 13 11
Lyle Rowe 12 MC 8 57 36 38
Michael Hollick MC 43 23 MC
Martin Rohwer MC MC Wd
Malcolm Mitchell 16 13 18 18 25 14
Heinrich Bruiners 20 27 8 23 25 4
Kyle Barker MC MC 5 12 MC
Rupert Kaminski 39 MC 18 MC MC
Jacques de Villiers 47 MC 37 MC 25 MC
Gerhard Pepler 5 MC 5 MC 50 MC
JJ Senekal 4 44 18 53
Luke Jerling MC 39 MC MC 36 1
Nikhil Rama 21 MC 16 35 7 MC
MJ Viljoen 21 57 6 MC 12 MC
Jovan Rebula 20 40 5 MC
Trevor Fisher 3 26 60 12 8
Stefan Wears Taylor MC 4 26 MC 25 51
Kyle De Beer MC 27 47 11 12 25
Jaco Van Zyl 54 MC 54 48 7 14
Daniel Gavins 63 68 Wd MC
CJ Du Plessis 5 53 40 29 MC 6
Alvaro Quiros MC
Peter Karmis 58 MC 40 43
Hennie Otto MC MC 31 53 25
Matthew Spacey MC 44 MC 48 MC 8
Ruan Korb MC MC 13 36 30
Altin Van Der Merwe 52 MC 25 8 MC 6
Herman Loubser 27 27 26 8 12 30
Robson Chinhoi 21 MC 43 14 MC 21
George Coetzee 34 47 MC
Albert Venter MC MC 56 MC 51 MC
Combrinck Smit MC 39 MC 57 MC 8
Keith Horne MC
Astin Arthur MC 4
Christiaan Maas
Gregor Graham
Jordan Burnand 23
Kieron Van Wyk
Richard Sterne
Daniel Bennett
Lucas Bjerregaard 39 11 24 12
Mink Yu Kim 20 MC 33 22 MC 19 36 3
Niklas Lemke 19 5 17
Davis Bryant
Albert Boneta 7
Clement Sordet MC MC 62 MC
Joshua Berry MC 23
Jean Bekirian MC
Dan Erickson
Gregorio De Leo 9 34 6
Ben Schmidt 54 19 8 4 52
Justin Harding MC MC 63 18 61
Player `23 `22 `20 `19 `18 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Thriston Lawrence 11 36 MC 49 MC MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 26 1 MC 18 56 MC
Erik Van Rooyen 32 71 26 32 31
Romain Langasque 15
Matthias Schmid 4
Jorge Campillo 52 MC 41 MC 44 MC
Tom McKibbin 13
Dean Burmester 44 7 MC MC MC 17 11 MC MC
Julien Guerrier MC MC
Laurie Canter 3 MC 14 MC 34
Frederic LaCroix
Joe Dean
Alex Fitzpatrick
Dan Bradbury MC 63
Adrian Otaegui 2 20 33 MC MC MC MC
David Ravetto MC 9
John Parry MC MC MC 44 30
Nacho Elvira MC MC 33 MC
Sam Bairstow 32
Connor Syme MC 11
Nicolas Colsaerts
Robin Williams 20
Louis Oosthuizen 1 7 7 MC 2 Wd
Richard Mansell
Bernd Wiesberger 51
Joost Luiten 13 31 5
Andy Sullivan 7 MC 14 3
Ugo Coussaud 15
Shaun Norris MC 52 MC MC 70 11 8 MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC
Sean Crocker MC 2 18
Angel Ayora
Hamish Brown
Calum Hill 13 13
Joakim Lagergren 39 MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Pablo Larrazabal 39 1 9 23 MC
Brandon Stone MC MC 23 59 15 1 18
Aaron Cockerill 15 4 MC MC
Francesco Laporta 48 MC MC MC
Conor Purcell
Darius Van Driel 4 MC 44 MC
Gavin Green MC 47
Matthew Southgate MC 26 MC 62
Andrea Pavan 14 Wd MC 11
Matthew Baldwin 15 32 MC MC 69
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Jayden Trey Schaper 7 26 2 42
Ryggs Johnston
Marcus Kinhult
Oliver Lindell
Casey Jarvis 7 MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC
Scott Jamieson 48 11 6 3 4 41 43 MC 3
Jens Dantorp MC MC 60
Jonothan Broomhead MC
Deon Germishuys MC 76 MC MC
Dylan Frittelli 20 13 12 25 11 22
Jaco Ahlers 36 MC 24 MC 11 63 43 61 MC
Marcel Schneider
Thomas Aiken 39 MC 33 63 4 18 16 MC 55
Martin Couvra
Alexander Levy 32 6 MC 52
Daniel Van Tonder Ret 36 39 6 MC MC MC 16 MC 15
Nathan Kimsey 11 56
Eddie Pepperell 17 64 19 MC 8 MC 30
RyanVanVelzen MC
Darren Fichardt Ret 22 55 MC 12 MC 27 28 MC 20
Charl Schwartzel 2 MC 3 MC 4 1 26 1 1
Joel Girrbach MC
Benjamin Hebert 4 3 28
Jack Senior MC MC
Wilco Nienaber 32 50 12 24
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Jordan Gumberg
Louis De Jager Ret MC MC MC MC MC 59 16 MC 30
BjornAkesson MC 25
Manuel Elvira 32
Kristoffer Reitan 42
Ross Fisher MC 17 69 3
Mikael Lindberg MC
Yurav Premlall MC MC
Pierre Pineau
Simon Forsstrom MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 64 MC
Justin Walters 71 25 MC 34 MC 18 MC 62 20
Pieter Moolman 56 MC MC MC
Louis Albertse MC MC MC
JC Ritchie 25 17 MC 55 47 28 MC MC
Dale Whitnell 44 26 17 MC
Oliver Bekker MC 4 31 71 9 MC MC 49 MC 47
Ockie Strydom MC 1 57 MC 56 63 MC MC 62
Neil Schietekat 39 63 MC MC 12 48 MC MC MC MC
Jean Hugo 60 41 MC MC 72 48 MC 43 MC 55
Dylan Naidoo 15 MC 60 22
Rhys Enoch MC MC MC
Keenan Davidse 48 MC MC 64 51 37 MC MC
Jacques Blaauw MC 45 MC 36 MC 44 63 62
Ding Wen Yi
Lyle Rowe MC MC MC 51 MC 54 MC MC MC
Michael Hollick MC MC MC 33 44
Martin Rohwer MC MC 44 61
Malcolm Mitchell 61
Heinrich Bruiners MC Ret MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Kyle Barker 32 MC
Rupert Kaminski MC MC MC
Jacques de Villiers MC MC
Gerhard Pepler MC
JJ Senekal MC 52 MC MC MC MC MC 52 MC
Luke Jerling 65 MC MC
Nikhil Rama 64 MC
MJ Viljoen MC MC 51 7 MC
Jovan Rebula MC 65
Trevor Fisher MC 60 MC MC MC 4 MC MC
Stefan Wears Taylor MC MC
Kyle De Beer 68
Jaco Van Zyl 25 MC 54 14 56 8 29 47
Daniel Gavins MC
CJ Du Plessis 52 MC MC
Alvaro Quiros MC MC
Peter Karmis MC MC 66 68 MC MC MC
Hennie Otto MC MC 49 MC MC 22 24 55
Matthew Spacey MC
Ruan Korb MC MC MC
Altin Van Der Merwe
Herman Loubser MC
Robson Chinhoi MC
George Coetzee 13 MC 24 26 32 MC MC 10
Albert Venter MC MC MC MC
Combrinck Smit MC 65 MC
Keith Horne MC MC 24 11 18 MC MC 7
Astin Arthur
Christiaan Maas 25 17
Gregor Graham
Jordan Burnand
Kieron Van Wyk
Richard Sterne MC 47 14 34 2 34 11 MC 7
Daniel Bennett MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC 49 16
Mink Yu Kim
Niklas Lemke 69 7
Davis Bryant
Albert Boneta
Clement Sordet MC MC 24 51
Joshua Berry 56
Jean Bekirian
Dan Erickson
Gregorio De Leo
Ben Schmidt
Justin Harding 7 51 MC 11 MC MC
**********
No tournament in 2021 or 2017

