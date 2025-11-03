Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Course and form stats for this week's DP World Tour event

Tommy's the top pick on current form after victory in Delhi

Rory's the favourite and boasts strong course form

Abu Dhabi Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Tommy Fleetwood @ 7/18.00

Tommy Fleetwood continued his fine 2025 with victory at the DP World India Championships the last time he played a tournament. The victory came just two months after his win at the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, with the small matter of a Ryder Cup appearance in between for Europe's winning team. He finished sixth here last year.

Robert MacIntyre @ 12/113.00

Scotsman MacIntyre was also a winner on his last outing when he triumphed at the Alfred Dunhill Championship a month ago and is in good nick following his Ryder Cup appearance. The Alfred Dunhill was his first victory of 2025 and, at a course where he arrives having achieved top 20 finishes in 2023 and '24, he could be a contender near the top of the leaderboard.

Shane Lowry @ 25/126.00

Shane Lowry was tied for third in Delhi. Prior to that he suffered a missed cut but recorded top 20 finishes on consecutive events at the end of August and beginning of September. He finished 13th last year and 12th in 2022 so obviously has a good feel for the course.

Abu Dhabi Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form

Rory McIlroy @ 5/16.00

Rory finished third here last year and three shots off the winner Paul Waring. On his previous appearance, the Northern Irishman was 12th in 2022. It is clearly a venue where he enjoys playing and he will fancy his chances of justifying his favouritism. He was victorious at the Irish Open in September and finished 26th in India last time out.

Tyrell Hatton @ 9/110.00

If the tournament is to be won by an Englishman for the second successive season then Hatton could be the man to back. He has an affinity for this course, finishing runner-up last year, seventh and sixth prior to that. In 2021, he won the tournament, so don't be surprised if he reclaims the crown in 2025.

Middle East Consistency



Most European Tour T-12s on Arabian Peninsula (Since January 1st, 2021)

11: Rasmus Hojgaard

11: Rory McIlroy

10: Tyrrell Hatton

6: Tommy Fleetwood

5: Nicolai Hojgaard

5: Robert MacIntyre

5: Tom McKibbin

5: Jason Scrivener #

5: Jordan Smith

# - Reserve

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves