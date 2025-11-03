Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
Andy Swales provides the course and form stats for this week's Abu Dhabi Championship and we pick the players to back...
Course and form stats for this week's DP World Tour event
Tommy's the top pick on current form after victory in Delhi
Rory's the favourite and boasts strong course form
Abu Dhabi Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
Tommy Fleetwood continued his fine 2025 with victory at the DP World India Championships the last time he played a tournament. The victory came just two months after his win at the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, with the small matter of a Ryder Cup appearance in between for Europe's winning team. He finished sixth here last year.
Scotsman MacIntyre was also a winner on his last outing when he triumphed at the Alfred Dunhill Championship a month ago and is in good nick following his Ryder Cup appearance. The Alfred Dunhill was his first victory of 2025 and, at a course where he arrives having achieved top 20 finishes in 2023 and '24, he could be a contender near the top of the leaderboard.
Shane Lowry was tied for third in Delhi. Prior to that he suffered a missed cut but recorded top 20 finishes on consecutive events at the end of August and beginning of September. He finished 13th last year and 12th in 2022 so obviously has a good feel for the course.
Abu Dhabi Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form
Rory finished third here last year and three shots off the winner Paul Waring. On his previous appearance, the Northern Irishman was 12th in 2022. It is clearly a venue where he enjoys playing and he will fancy his chances of justifying his favouritism. He was victorious at the Irish Open in September and finished 26th in India last time out.
If the tournament is to be won by an Englishman for the second successive season then Hatton could be the man to back. He has an affinity for this course, finishing runner-up last year, seventh and sixth prior to that. In 2021, he won the tournament, so don't be surprised if he reclaims the crown in 2025.
Middle East Consistency
Most European Tour T-12s on Arabian Peninsula (Since January 1st, 2021)
11: Rasmus Hojgaard
11: Rory McIlroy
10: Tyrrell Hatton
6: Tommy Fleetwood
5: Nicolai Hojgaard
5: Robert MacIntyre
5: Tom McKibbin
5: Jason Scrivener #
5: Jordan Smith
# - Reserve
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Yas Links (2022-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W44
|W43
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|Rory McIlroy
|26
|20
|1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1
|21
|46
|Robert MacIntyre
|1
|MC*
|Ludvig Aberg
|20
|Alex Noren
|MC
|27
|1
|MC
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2
|5
|42
|Shane Lowry
|3
|MC
|46
|15
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|21
|5
|5
|Aaron Rai
|3
|MC
|Marco Penge
|1
|MC
|13
|50
|8
|Michael Kim
|9
|56
|1
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|14
|3
|MC
|2
|Patrick Reed
|31
|20
|16
|32
|3
|50
|Ryan Gerard
|20
|27
|38
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|30
|5
|5
|24
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|3
|23
|48
|MC
|MC
|1
|Laurie Canter
|2
|MC
|MC
|32
|46
|42
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|MC
|32
|2
|5
|33
|Daniel Brown
|2
|Wd
|12
|MC
|9
|Tom McKibbin
|1
|4
|15
|11
|20
|Hao Tong Li
|21
|40
|MC
|61
|70
|MC
|24
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|65
|5
|50
|20
|MC
|8
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|50
|62
|5
|Wd
|24
|MC
|17
|John Parry
|MC
|23
|3
|MC
|MC
|29
|13
|Keita Nakajima
|54
|2
|40
|49
|MC
|MC
|17
|Joakim Lagergren
|50
|5
|11
|56
|54
|2
|8
|Shaun Norris
|38
|MC
|MC
|33
|19
|54
|9
|Elvis Smylie
|MC
|MC
|2
|31
|37
|Martin Couvra
|60
|17
|MC
|62
|13
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|7
|MC
|9
|5
|56
|54
|5
|8
|Jorge Campillo
|14
|11
|MC
|21
|75
|70
|MC
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|41
|30
|26
|MC
|MC
|38
|50
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|4
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|6
|5
|50
|9
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|42
|35
|61
|MC
|5
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|16
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|30
|56
|39
|1
|49
|70
|52
|Oliver Lindell
|27
|MC
|13
|7
|17
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|29
|33
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Joost Luiten
|14
|6
|16
|50
|MC
|63
|15
|KazumaKobori
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|46
|62
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|47
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|38
|47
|5
|MC
|8
|MC
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|42
|50
|MC
|21
|32
|MC
|37
|Calum Hill
|21
|MC
|9
|32
|22
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|MC
|16
|15
|10
|MC*
|26
|28
|Jung Hwan Lee
|1
|30
|19
|7
|Wd
|34
|46
|30
|Daniel Hillier
|38
|9
|23
|MC
|56
|54
|29
|Connor Syme
|60
|MC
|MC
|22
|31
|MC
|Joe Dean
|42
|MC
|71
|MC
|Wd
|MC*
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|21
|3
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|30
|32
|40
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|2
|56
|35
|MC
|62
|MC*
|29
|55
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|15
|44
|50
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|14
|47
|MC
|17
|24
|MC
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|42
|40
|5
|22
|MC*
|MC
|17
|Marcel Schneider
|17
|39
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|50
|62
|21
|MC
|56
|41
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|36
|27
|40
|10
|24
|MC
|28
|Richard Sterne
|14
|46
|MC
|3
|17
|15
|46
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|40
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|20
|55
|Andrea Pavan
|4
|17
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|17
|Joel Girrbach
|21
|56
|3
|MC
|60
|Wd
|7
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|73
|46
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|14
|61
|55
|40
|MC
|3
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|30
|11
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|7
|47
|5
|17
|37
|13
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|68
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|53
|Ding Wen Yi
|6
|3
|MC
|21
|56
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|73
|63
|73
|MC
|MC
|33
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|46
|Guido Migliozzi
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|24
|68
|13
|Ashun Wu
|31
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|50
|16
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2022
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|6
|38
|48
|Robert MacIntyre
|19
|20
|MC
|Ludvig Aberg
|Alex Noren
|5
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2
|7
|6
|Shane Lowry
|13
|28
|12
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Aaron Rai
|Marco Penge
|Michael Kim
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|32
|20
|Patrick Reed
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Thriston Lawrence
|6
|Ret
|Laurie Canter
|23
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|19
|Daniel Brown
|Wd
|Tom McKibbin
|10
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|13
|10
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|13
|MC
|12
|John Parry
|Keita Nakajima
|13
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|MC
|Shaun Norris
|Elvis Smylie
|Martin Couvra
|Angel Ayora
|Jorge Campillo
|32
|MC
|48
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Andy Sullivan
|27
|17
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|37
|Ewen Ferguson
|23
|64
|39
|Grant Forrest
|59
|10
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|Romain Langasque
|32
|12
|Richard Mansell
|32
|50
|Joost Luiten
|37
|28
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|Matthew Jordan
|10
|34
|62
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|Calum Hill
|67
|MC
|Todd Clements
|Jung Hwan Lee
|Daniel Hillier
|46
|Connor Syme
|65
|28
|53
|Joe Dean
|59
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|19
|Marcus Armitage
|67
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|27
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|56
|67
|42
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Francesco Laporta
|13
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|6
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|37
|Darius Van Driel
|69
|56
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Andrea Pavan
|25
|Joel Girrbach
|Jeong Weon Ko
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|10
|2
|Ben Schmidt
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|Ryggs Johnston
|Ding Wen Yi
|Jason Scrivener
|7
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Guido Migliozzi
|52
|20
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|20
|12
|Julien Guerrier
|52
|MC
