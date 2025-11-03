Golf Form Guide

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025 golf course
Which players' stats make them a good bet at this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025?

Andy Swales provides the course and form stats for this week's Abu Dhabi Championship and we pick the players to back...

  • Course and form stats for this week's DP World Tour event

  • Tommy's the top pick on current form after victory in Delhi

  • Rory's the favourite and boasts strong course form 

Abu Dhabi Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Tommy Fleetwood @ 7/18.00

Tommy Fleetwood continued his fine 2025 with victory at the DP World India Championships the last time he played a tournament. The victory came just two months after his win at the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, with the small matter of a Ryder Cup appearance in between for Europe's winning team. He finished sixth here last year.

Robert MacIntyre @ 12/113.00

Scotsman MacIntyre was also a winner on his last outing when he triumphed at the Alfred Dunhill Championship a month ago and is in good nick following his Ryder Cup appearance. The Alfred Dunhill was his first victory of 2025 and, at a course where he arrives having achieved top 20 finishes in 2023 and '24, he could be a contender near the top of the leaderboard. 

Shane Lowry @ 25/126.00

Shane Lowry was tied for third in Delhi. Prior to that he suffered a missed cut but recorded top 20 finishes on consecutive events at the end of August and beginning of September. He finished 13th last year and 12th in 2022 so obviously has a good feel for the course.  

Abu Dhabi Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form

Rory McIlroy @ 5/16.00

Rory finished third here last year and three shots off the winner Paul Waring. On his previous appearance, the Northern Irishman was 12th in 2022. It is clearly a venue where he enjoys playing and he will fancy his chances of justifying his favouritism. He was victorious at the Irish Open in September and finished 26th in India last time out.

Tyrell Hatton @ 9/110.00

If the tournament is to be won by an Englishman for the second successive season then Hatton could be the man to back. He has an affinity for this course, finishing runner-up last year, seventh and sixth prior to that. In 2021, he won the tournament, so don't be surprised if he reclaims the crown in 2025.

Middle East Consistency


Most European Tour T-12s on Arabian Peninsula (Since January 1st, 2021)
11: Rasmus Hojgaard
11: Rory McIlroy
10: Tyrrell Hatton
6: Tommy Fleetwood
5: Nicolai Hojgaard
5: Robert MacIntyre
5: Tom McKibbin
5: Jason Scrivener #
5: Jordan Smith
# - Reserve
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's in-depth preview of the Abu Dhabi Championship

Last 10 Weeks / Yas Links (2022-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35
Rory McIlroy 26 20 1
Tommy Fleetwood 1 21 46
Robert MacIntyre 1 MC*
Ludvig Aberg 20
Alex Noren MC 27 1 MC
Tyrrell Hatton 2 5 42
Shane Lowry 3 MC 46 15
Matt Fitzpatrick 21 5 5
Aaron Rai 3 MC
Marco Penge 1 MC 13 50 8
Michael Kim 9 56 1 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 14 3 MC 2
Patrick Reed 31 20 16 32 3 50
Ryan Gerard 20 27 38 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 30 5 5 24 MC
Thriston Lawrence MC 3 23 48 MC MC 1
Laurie Canter 2 MC MC 32 46 42
Adrien Saddier MC MC 32 2 5 33
Daniel Brown 2 Wd 12 MC 9
Tom McKibbin 1 4 15 11 20
Hao Tong Li 21 40 MC 61 70 MC 24
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 65 5 50 20 MC 8
Nicolai Hojgaard 14 MC MC MC
Jordan Smith 50 62 5 Wd 24 MC 17
John Parry MC 23 3 MC MC 29 13
Keita Nakajima 54 2 40 49 MC MC 17
Joakim Lagergren 50 5 11 56 54 2 8
Shaun Norris 38 MC MC 33 19 54 9
Elvis Smylie MC MC 2 31 37
Martin Couvra 60 17 MC 62 13 MC MC
Angel Ayora 7 MC 9 5 56 54 5 8
Jorge Campillo 14 11 MC 21 75 70 MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra 41 30 26 MC MC 38 50 MC
Andy Sullivan 4 15 MC MC MC MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 6 5 50 9 MC* MC MC
Ewen Ferguson 42 35 61 MC 5 MC
Grant Forrest MC 16 11 MC MC MC
Jacques Kruyswijk 30 56 39 1 49 70 52
Oliver Lindell 27 MC 13 7 17
Romain Langasque MC MC MC 28 MC 29 33
Richard Mansell MC MC 15 MC MC MC 6
Joost Luiten 14 6 16 50 MC 63 15
KazumaKobori MC MC 40 MC 46 62
Matthew Jordan MC 47 32 MC MC MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 38 47 5 MC 8 MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 42 50 MC 21 32 MC 37
Calum Hill 21 MC 9 32 22 MC MC
Todd Clements MC 16 15 10 MC* 26 28
Jung Hwan Lee 1 30 19 7 Wd 34 46 30
Daniel Hillier 38 9 23 MC 56 54 29
Connor Syme 60 MC MC 22 31 MC
Joe Dean 42 MC 71 MC Wd MC* MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 21 3 9 MC MC MC* MC MC
Marcus Armitage 30 32 40 5 MC 12 MC
Johannes Veerman 30 MC MC MC 31 MC
Nacho Elvira 2 56 35 MC 62 MC* 29 55
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 15 44 50 MC 38 MC MC
Francesco Laporta 14 47 MC 17 24 MC MC
Ugo Coussaud 42 40 5 22 MC* MC 17
Marcel Schneider 17 39 MC 17 MC MC MC
Alejandro Del Rey 50 62 21 MC 56 41
Darius Van Driel MC 36 27 40 10 24 MC 28
Richard Sterne 14 46 MC 3 17 15 46
Manuel Elvira MC 40 MC 61 MC MC 20 55
Andrea Pavan 4 17 MC 40 MC MC* MC 17
Joel Girrbach 21 56 3 MC 60 Wd 7
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC MC MC 2 73 46
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 14 61 55 40 MC 3 MC
Ben Schmidt 30 11 23 MC MC MC 29 MC
Mikael Lindberg 7 47 5 17 37 13
Dylan Naidoo MC MC MC MC 38 68
Ryggs Johnston MC MC 55 MC MC* MC 53
Ding Wen Yi 6 3 MC 21 56 MC
Jason Scrivener 73 63 73 MC MC 33
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 55 MC MC 46
Guido Migliozzi 30 MC MC MC 5 24 68 13
Ashun Wu 31 MC MC
Julien Guerrier MC 50 16 MC 42 MC MC
Player 2024 2023 2022
Rory McIlroy 3 12
Tommy Fleetwood 6 38 48
Robert MacIntyre 19 20 MC
Ludvig Aberg
Alex Noren 5
Tyrrell Hatton 2 7 6
Shane Lowry 13 28 12
Matt Fitzpatrick
Aaron Rai
Marco Penge
Michael Kim
Rasmus Hojgaard 32 20
Patrick Reed MC
Ryan Gerard
Kristoffer Reitan
Thriston Lawrence 6 Ret
Laurie Canter 23 MC
Adrien Saddier 19
Daniel Brown Wd
Tom McKibbin 10 MC
Hao Tong Li MC MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Nicolai Hojgaard 13 10 MC
Jordan Smith 13 MC 12
John Parry
Keita Nakajima 13
Joakim Lagergren MC MC
Shaun Norris
Elvis Smylie
Martin Couvra
Angel Ayora
Jorge Campillo 32 MC 48
Eugenio Chacarra
Andy Sullivan 27 17 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 37
Ewen Ferguson 23 64 39
Grant Forrest 59 10 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk MC
Oliver Lindell
Romain Langasque 32 12
Richard Mansell 32 50
Joost Luiten 37 28 MC
KazumaKobori
Matthew Jordan 10 34 62
Jacob Skov Olesen
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC
Calum Hill 67 MC
Todd Clements
Jung Hwan Lee
Daniel Hillier 46
Connor Syme 65 28 53
Joe Dean 59
Alex Fitzpatrick 19
Marcus Armitage 67 MC
Johannes Veerman 27 MC
Nacho Elvira 56 67 42
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Francesco Laporta 13 MC
Ugo Coussaud 6
Marcel Schneider MC
Alejandro Del Rey 37
Darius Van Driel 69 56
Richard Sterne MC
Manuel Elvira
Andrea Pavan 25
Joel Girrbach
Jeong Weon Ko
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 10 2
Ben Schmidt
Mikael Lindberg MC
Dylan Naidoo
Ryggs Johnston
Ding Wen Yi
Jason Scrivener 7 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Guido Migliozzi 52 20 MC
Ashun Wu 20 12
Julien Guerrier 52 MC

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

