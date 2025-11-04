World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 50/1 to 90/1

50/1 51.00 Stephan Jaeger has a stellar record in Mexico

Introduction to World Wide Technology Championship

Tiger Woods' first design to be used on the PGA Tour - El Cardonal at Diamante - has so far produced winning scores of 27-under (Erik van Rooyen in 2024) and 24-under (Austin Eckroat in 2025).

And with no strong winds predicted at the coastal course in Labos, Mexico this week, that 27-under could be challenged.

While no rough, vast fairways and huge greens almost hints at disappointment that Tiger didn't come up with something more challenging, a more nuanced take is important.

Woods, like so many players who turn their hand to course creation, has produced a layout that rewards what he himself excelled at.

For Tiger, that's elite approach play and, although the sample size is small, accurate drivers as well as bombers have fared well at the great man's 7,452-yard par 72 so far.

Why? Because positioning off the tee still counts here. Correct angles into greens are important and second shots are the real keys to racking up those birdies.

After a rather stop-start end to the season, this is the first of a welcome run of three straight tournaments that will determine who finishes in the top 100 (down from 125 this year) and locks up a PGA Tour card for 2026.

Two members of the USA's Ryder Cup team at Bethpage, Ben Griffin and J.J. Spaun, head the betting at 14/115.00 in this reduced field of 120.

There are some obvious contenders near the front of the betting but none really float my boat at the prices so I'll look further down the odds.

Stephan Jaeger has certainly enjoyed recent trips to Mexico.

In the last two Mexican Opens he has a sixth (2025) and a third (2024) while he also made the top 20 in that event in both 2022 and 2023.

Jaeger also looked set for a big week on his one start here in 2023 after sitting third through 36 holes when opening 66-65. A Saturday 75 ended his challenge but he came back with a 68 on Sunday.

His card is safe for next year but at 63rd in the FedEx standings he can push for the higher spots that secure entry to the 2026 Signature Events at Pebble Beach and Riviera.

In the last seven editions of this event (five of those at Mayakoba), the winner had already tasted success on the PGA Tour so that's a plus for Jaeger, who captured last year's Houston Open.

Prior to that he was a six-time winner on the Korn Ferry (those wins coming between 2016 and 2020) and I'm hoping he has some late-season momentum after a rather poor summer.

The 36-year-old from Munich shook off some rust to finish 44th at the Sanderson Farms and then jumped to 11th last time at the Bank of Utah Championship, overcoming a slow start to round off with laps of 65-67-66.

A return to Mexico and Paspalum greens should fire him up and the 50/151.00 for eight places appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Stephan Jaeger each-way (8 Places) SBK 50/1

Like Jaeger, Justin Lower has a bit of a thing for Mexico.

The man from Ohio was runner-up on this course last year after a 63-65 finish and also placed third at the Mexico Open earlier that season.

In fact, put his results through a Paspalum lens and in three starts last year he posted third, fourth and second, the middle one of those coming at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

After those obvious highs in 2024, Lower has found this season tough and two missed cuts at the start of the Fall Series suggested he was on track to lose his card.

But he's very much back in the game after firing 66-67-68-67 to finish third at the Bank of Utah Championship.

That vaulted him to 109th in the standings and within one more big week of climbing back into the top 100.

Speaking there, Lower said: "I've been working really hard on every aspect of my game, my life, just everything really. I've been working really hard.

"Just I really want to be out here next year with full status and everything so that's really all I'm trying to accomplish."

His irons looked strong in Utah (10th Approach, 5th GIR) and he also ranked in the top 10 for greens hit at this event last year.

As mentioned in the intro, accuracy off the tee shouldn't be dismissed here so Lower (40th for DA) should again find this course to his liking.

Take him at 66/167.00 with the added comfort of 10 Places.

Recommended Bet Back Justin Lower each-way (10 Places) SBK 66/1

For an outsider, I like the look of Sami Valimaki, who is three-figures in the 8 Place market although we'll hedge our bets a little more.

The Finn, a double winner on the DP World Tour, is making his course debut but it's worth noting that he was runner-up in the 2024 Mexico Open.

Widening the lens and he has a ridiculously good record on Paspalum grass.

Valimaki's last five starts on the seaside strain show a win and two seconds while both his two DP World Tour successes came on courses with Paspalum greens (Al Mouj in 2020 and Doha in 2023).

He'll also get several pre-tournament mentions this week due to being a 'bubble boy'.

The 27-year-old is 102nd in the standings so needs to nudge up a couple of spots to earn his card.

His form in the Fall Series doesn't really hint at that (although his last PGA Tour round was a 67) but wind back to August when he returned to Europe and Valimaki was eighth at the Danish Golf Championship and followed it by finishing runner-up in the European Masters in Switzerland where he showed his ability to go low by shooting 62-65 on the weekend.

Despite being down the rankings, he's 18th for Approach this season and 10th for Putting on the PGA Tour this season.

If Valimaki leans into those strengths he could make a mark on his course debut.

Back him at 90/191.00 in the 10 Places market.

Recommended Bet Back Sami Valimaki each-way (10 Places) SBK 90/1

