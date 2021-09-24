Weekend Cheat Sheet: Tips for Ryder Cup, Premier League, Anthony Joshua and more

Ryder Cup 2021: Ignore the rankings and back Europe yet again

The Ryder Cup begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday. USA 1.564/7 are favourites to win the Ryder Cup this weekend but Steve Rawlings is backing Europe 3.412/5 and he explains why here. Read his column to get two more bets.

Steve says: "World number one, Jon Rahm, represents Europe but the next six in the Official World Rankings are all on the US Team. As many as nine of the 12 Americans are inside the top-11 in the world rankings and Scottie Scheffler, who ranks 21st, is the only player on Steve Stricker's side not inside the world's top-20!

"In stark contrast, Rahm, Ryder Cup rookie, Viktor Hovland (14th), Rory McIlroy (15th) and Tyrrell Hatton (19th) are the only four players on the European Ryder Cup team that are inside the world's top-20.

"On paper, the Americans have by far the stronger side but year after year, the Americans have the stronger team but time after time they find it impossible to make that advantage count. I really do get the impression the event means far more to the Europeans and anyone wading it on the US Team at odds-on may need to ready themselves for a huge dose of disappointment."

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Big runs always worth a try at Sharjah

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings

Saturday, 11:00 BST

The IPL 2021 is entering its second week and we've got previews of every match, starting on Saturday with this clash between two sides that can't afford to slip up.

Paul Krishnamurty says: "On a fresh pitch, with the ball coming on to the bat fairly well, par is around 200. A score of 230 is both possible, and chase-able. I'd go as far to say a world record score is possible here, such are the short boundaries. However as we saw last season, on a slow pitch, very low scores are possible. Teams mostly either hit boundaries or singles. There are plenty of dots and very few twos.

"I will therefore take a chance on the former and take what could prove to be completely wrong odds in the 'Both Teams to Score' markets. Last year, the first seven scores at Sharjah were above 200. A total of 223 was successfully chased. Let's therefore try both to score 180 and 190.

"The total sixes last year were 33, 29, 28, 21, 17 and 10, so keep an eye out for that market on the day of the game. Note the regression as the pitch slowed. That is the key."

Chelsea v Man City: Blues can keep Citizens at bay

Saturday, 12:30

The Premier League champions visit the European champions in probably the biggest game of the season so far. Man City are title favourites at 3.052/1 with Chelsea 3.1511/5 but they could change places in the market if Thomas Tuchel beats Pep Guardiola again.

Mark O'Haire says: "Chelsea have won all three meetings with Manchester City since Thomas Tuchel was appointed. The Blues were victories in their FA Cup showdown, during their most recent Premier League match-up, and the Champions League final. Interestingly, none of the past 12 Premier League meetings between the pair have ended all-square.

"Chelsea 2.829/5 have endured a difficult opening stanza to 2021/22 yet remain unbeaten through five league fixtures despite trips to Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs already. The Blues' record under Tuchel against elite opposition remains fiercely strong with the hosts returning W12-D3-L2 in Champions League matches and against fellow Big Six outfits.

"Manchester City 2.8615/8 have failed to score in two of their five Premier League games this term, as many as they had in their previous 30 in the competition. Nevertheless, the Citizens have impressed in the performance data metrics, sitting top of the tree for chances, shots and xG conceded, while only Liverpool have generated more goalmouth opportunities."

Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: Small advantages will make massive difference for champ

Saturday, 22:30

Anthony Joshua faces the toughest test of his career against unbeaten challenger Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night. Frankie Monkhouse tips a surprise result at a nice price...

Frank says: "On paper, it looks as close to a 50/50 as we've seen for a while in heavyweight boxing. The bettor inside cries out one of the earliest lessons I ever learned in the game - always back the bigger price in a close fight and enjoy the show knowing you have the value working in your favour. The other is from my father; a good boxer always beats a good fighter.

"I wouldn't put anyone off that approach, and Usyk is sure to be popular. What's more important than getting the value is getting the win, and a good bet is one that makes you a profit. In such a close bout, AJ has the advantages. Usyk is unbeaten and is the better boxer, but AJ has more experience. The champion is also a natural heavyweight. He weighed 283lbs in the rematch with Ruiz Jr, while Usyk was 255lbs for the Chisora fight. In Wilder v Fury II, we saw the difference a weight advantage can make, and Joshua may opt to try and walk through the challenger.

"The tale of the tape shows us that Joshua has a three-inch height advantage and four-inch reach advantage over his opponent. Some may argue those numbers aren't worth worrying about, and one punch can change a fight at this level. To them, I say, those advantages for Joshua will be the difference, and I'm picking the champion to win on points at a great price."

Arsenal v Tottenham: Attack-minded midfields to produce entertaining game

Arsenal v Tottenham

Sunday, 16:30

The North London derby is the big Premier League fixture on Sunday as Tottenham try to end a run of consecutive defeats and the Gunners bid to make it three wins on the bounce.

Alex Keble says: It's remarkable how quickly the narrative has changed around the north London clubs. Just a fortnight ago Tottenham were riding high on a 100% start under Nuno Espirito Santo while Mikel Arteta was supposedly on the verge of losing his job, but on Sunday Arsenal can go above their rivals with a win - exiting their own crisis and plunging Tottenham into one.

Their respective psychological vulnerabilities at this moment in time will be reflected in the energy of the game; these are nervous, erratic teams capable of mistakes and moments of brilliance. Consequently we cannot tip the winner, but can at least predict it will be an entertaining game thanks to some adventurous line-ups.

"Arsenal are now using a 4-3-3 with two playmakers - Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard - either side of a defensive midfielder, and Spurs used exactly the same approach against Chelsea as Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele advanced into the half-spaces. Similar aggression on Sunday should create a wide-open central midfield and plenty of chances for counters and counter-counters."

NFL Tips: Mike Carlson's bets and judgements on all the week 3 fixtures

The NFL delivered another week of surprises last time out and Mike Carlson attempts to make sense of it all as he picks his best bets for week three.

Miami at Las Vegas

Sunday, 21:45 BST

Mike says: "Why do I think the Raiders are going to get off to a running start and get cut down to size again in October? Having said that, with Tua's status questionable, and frankly even with him rather than Jacoby Brissett, I'd pull the slot machine handle on the Raiders in this one.

"The line dropped at one point, but I expect the Dolphins will get more points before Sunday, so take it now. I've taken the points on a best bet, but I like the Raiders to win and the teams to cover 44.5 at 2/1 would be my alternate outside bet."