40/1 Aaron Rai has course and current form

80/1 Nick Hardy could be turning a corner

66/1 Brandon Wu can thrive in conditions

There was a time when playing the week before the US Masters seemed a smart move.

But this year just about every one of the Green Jacket hopefuls has decided that the Valero Texas Open can be swerved.

Is this is a mass protest that the course was designed by Greg Norman? Nah, more a reflection that most have had busier than normal schedules in the build-up to Augusta this year so something has to give.

TPC San Antonio is a par 72 measuring 7,438 yards which makes it almost identical to Augusta National in a very basic scorecard sense.

It has plenty of trees too and shaved run-off areas. And if you want to keep playing the comparison game, past champions at the course include Masters winners Jordan Spieth (2021) and Adam Scott (2010).

Another Augusta champion Patrick Reed has finished runner-up here while Brooks Koepka has placed second at both this event and The Masters.

If taking that angle, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler would enter the frame but the former pulled out last week with a neck issue (just as he did here last year) while Fowler hitting one into the middle of a lake in last week's WGC Match Play suggests he's not one to back just yet at 18s despite some obvious improvement in form.

Instead, I'll jump down to 40/1 and have a punt on Aaron Rai.

An Englishman, Matt Wallace, took victory at the Corales Puntacana last week so maybe that could inspire Rai to follow suit.

Rai did well here in his rookie season in 2022, shooting 67-74-68 over his first 54 holes. He sat third after day one and seventh with a round to play before slipping to tied 29th at the finish.

It followed a run of MC-MC-66-61-MC so this was a tournament where Rai found some form.

The 28-year-old finished seventh on his last start in Texas, November's Houston Open, and a top 20 at The Players Championship last time is another possible flashing sign that something big is around the corner.

Strokes Gained: Tee To Green has been the best pointer to victory here with the last four winners ranking 5th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st.

Rai is a healthy 33rd for Tee To Green this season and has been in the top 20 for that category in three of his last four starts.

A triple Challenge Tour winner and a two-time DP World Tour champion, Rai could be ready to take the next step.

Back Aaron Rai each-way @ 40/1

One trend which is good for Rai is that the Texas Open has been a good event for first-time winners. Brendan Steele (2011), Steven Bowditch (2014), Kevin Chappell (2017), Andrew Landry (2018), Corey Conners (2019) and J.J. Spaun (2022) all shed their maiden tag here.

So with that in mind, I'm going to have a punt on Nick Hardy at 80/1.

Much was expected of the American after he shared the lead on day two of last year's US Open before banking a top 15 finish.

There were more good signs after he opened this season with a fifth place at the Sanderson Farms Championship and quickly added top 25s in the Bermuda Championship and World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico (another Norman course).

After making seven of his first eight cuts, a downward turn came as he suffered an early exit at Riviera and failed to cash in four starts on the Florida Swing.

But last week the momentum seemed to change again. Hardy closed with a pair of 67s on the weekend at the Corales Puntacana and ended in a tie for 13th.

While Hardy didn't make the cut here last year, he did finish 18th in the Korn Ferry's 2020 TPC San Antonio Championship held at this venue.

Ranking 12th for both Greens In Regulation and Putting Average last week is a good sign so I'll take a punt at 80/1 that he continues the momentum here.

Back Nick Hardy each-way @ 80/1

I'll complete a hat-trick of yet-to-win-at-this-level golfers and back Brandon Wu at 66/1.

The winner of the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, who played on the 2019 US Walker Cup team, is starting to make his mark at this level.

Earlier this year he finished runner-up at Pebble Beach, a superb result but perhaps not the biggest surprise given that he'd posted tied 35th in the US Open held there in 2019.

Since then, he's added tied 14th in the Honda Classic and tied 19th in The Players Championship so the obvious talent is starting to shine through.

At Pebble he was 8th for SG: Tee To Green while he gained nearly 10 strokes when 3rd in that category at the Honda. It's not like that every week but Wu's upside is clearly higher than most in this field.

In Texas he was tied 17th in the 2019 Houston Open and shot a pair of middle 66s in the 2022 Byron Nelson.

This is his course debut but if the parts click - Wu was 5th for Strokes Gained: Putting at TPC Sawgrass - then he has to rank as a danger.

A windy forecast should also help a player who, as well as the second place at Pebble Beach, has done well in other gusty coastal events.

Last year Wu was third at the Puerto Rico Open, runner-up in the Mexico Open and sixth at the Scottish Open.

Okay, we're not by the sea this week but those finishes bode well for the man who was 412th in the world at the time of that strong display in Puerto Rico last March.

Just over 12 months on he starts this week as the World No. 104. Have a bet at 66/1.