Truist Championship: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 20/1 to 45/1

With Quail Hollow staging next week's US PGA Championship, a stand-in was required for the newly-named Truist Championship (formerly the Wells Fargo).

And perhaps we've got the kookiest-named venue in PGA Tour history as it's taking place at Philadelphia Cricket Club!

Apparently, a group of cricket-loving students (with English heritage) at the University of Philadelphia set up the club and it was one of four founding members when the Golf Association of Philadelphia was formed in 1897.

If all this sounds a bit like an obscure history lesson, two of the other four were Merion and Aronimink, courses that will be familar with golf punters.

Justin Rose won the 2013 US Open at Merion while Aronimink staged three events from 2010 to 2018.

The Wissahickon course at Philly Cricket Club is the one being used this week and, again, that leads us towards some familiarity.

The layout was designed by the legendary A.W. Tillinghast, he of Winged Foot, Bethpage Black and Baltusrol fame.

It's a par 70 measuring 7,119 yards and staged the 2016 Senior Players Championship.

Short doesn't mean low scoring though as Bernhard Langer won that event with +1.

It's also worth noting that Rose won the US Open at nearby Merion with +1 in 2013. The course that year was a shade under 7,000 yards so Tillinghast tracks look short on the card but they play tough.

Typical of the region, the Wissahickon has Bentgrass fairways and greens. It also features multi-tiered greens and a whopping 118 bunkers.

Justin Thomas ended a winless streak on the PGA Tour with victory at the RBC Heritage the week after the US Masters.

And I'm going to take Shane Lowry to curtail his own drought with victory this week.

Thrilled by Rory McIlroy's Masters win, Lowry was in contention at Augusta himself for the best part of three days before a Sunday collapse.

But prior to that he'd finished runner-up to his great pal Rory at Pebble Beach and his eventual 42nd at the US Masters (R4 81) is the only time he hasn't cracked the top 20 in his last eight PGA Tour starts.

Lowry and McIlroy teamed up at the Zurich Classic pairs event a couple of weeks ago and, as defending champions, performed pretty well.

They finished 12th after starting Sunday in sixth and it was very forgivable that Rory ran out of steam following his incredible but draining Augusta experience.

This is a ball-striking test and Lowry should enjoy the examination paper. He ranks 11th for Strokes Gained: Approach this season and 4th Tee To Green.

It certainly went well for him the last time he teed it up on Pennsylvania.

That was in the 2016 US Open at Oakmont when he had a clear lead after 54 holes before finishing runner-up to Dustin Johnson.

Also in the positive ledger is his eighth place in the 2019 US PGA. That came at Bethpage, another Tillinghast track.

Add in a bit of testing weather and support from the heavy Irish contingent in the region coming out to watch and Lowry, a player who thrives off fan support, can do the business.

Play him at 35/136.00 in the 6 Places (1/5 Odds) market.

Patrick Cantlay can also be put in the category of classy player due a win.

The BMW Championship in August 2022 was the last of his eight PGA Tour successes so it's high time he entered the winner's circle again.

Cantlay being thrown in at 20/121.00 here seems pretty standard but he has conditions far more in his favour than usual.

Let's begin with his record on Tillinghast tracks. It's limited in number but in three starts he boasts a third in the 2019 US PGA at Bethpage and eighth at the 2018 Northern Trust.

Six of his eight victories have come on Bentgrass greens and that's partly due to his love of playing in the North-East where such surfaces dominate.

A more recent look at his Bentgrass form shows two top fives in his last three starts on them - third in last year's US Open at Pinehurst and fifth in the Travelers Championship a week later.

This season he ranks 10th for Ball-Striking, 13th Tee To Green and 17th Approach so the game is right there.

He's had top fives at The American Express and the Genesis and nothing worse than a 36th at the US Masters in nine starts in 2025.

That run includes 12th at Sawgrass and 13th at the RBC Heritage in two of his last four outings.

Four top fives in his last nine starts on courses measuring under 7,200 yards and five top sixes in his latest eight outings on par 70s are other ways of highlighting how this course will suit.

They also show it's worth backing him in the 6 Places market at 20/121.00 rather than taking shorter odds for more places.

Given that we're at Philadelphia Cricket Club, it would seem appropriate if an Englishman takes the title.

And maybe Aaron Rai is the perfect choice given that his mother is from India, another cricket-mad nation.

The man from Wolverhampton has credentials based on much more practical foundations though.

Not a big hitter, it's no surprise that his breakthrough PGA Tour win came on a short, par 70.

That came in last August's Wyndham Championship, the Donald Ross design measuring in at 7,131 yards.

His previous outing on a par 70 (7,237 yards) ended in fourth place in the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Stats-wise, Rai is the most accurate driver on the PGA Tour this season and he ranks 27th Tee To Green.

A bit of grotty weather won't hurt and his body of work this season is impressive.

He was fourth in the Mexico Open, 11th at Bay Hill, 14th at Sawgrass, 27th on his Masters debut and 18th last time in the Zurich Classic pairs event.

Rai is 50s for 6 Places but let's take the 45/146.00 for 10.

