Tokyo Olympics Golf: Where to find our experts' tips

The stars of the PGA and European Tours are heading to Tokyo for the Olympics and we'll have previews and tips. They will appear on our dedicated Olympics blog where you can also find coverage of the other top events.

The men's golf tournament, which has a 60-man field from 36 countries, will be played at the Kasumigaseki Country Club from July 29-August 1.

So it's a four day event, just like the ones you're used to watching week in week out on the Tours. The main difference is that the players are representing their countries and trying to win medals.

Spanish fans will be hoping world number one Jon Rahm can continue his fantastic year by winning gold. The US Open champion is the 5.79/2 favourite.

Collin Morikawa 10.519/2 will aim to follow up his recent win at The Open Championship with a medal.

Xander Schauffele 10.519/2, Bryson DeChambeau 13.5, Justin Thomas 12.011/1 and Rory McIlroy 12.5 are also expected to be in contention.

Justin Rose, who won gold in Rio in 2016, failed to qualify so it's left to Paul Casey 20.019/1 and Tommy Fleetwood 29.028/1 to lead the charge for Team GB.