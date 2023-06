Pre-tournament favourite Alex Noren struggles

Yannik Paul and Niklas Norgaard set the pace

Matt Cooper stands in for Steve Rawlings

19:30 - June 8, 2023

The morning starters had the best of the conditions at Ullna G&CC in the third running of the Scandinavian Mixed and just four of the top 17 players on the first round leaderboard played in the blustery afternoon conditions.

The two leaders, Germany's Yannik Paul and Denmark's Niklas Norgaard, carded 7-under-par 65s in the morning and the best effort of the afternoon wave is also the leading women's score - Thai rookie Trichat Cheenglab's 66.

Here is the top of the first round leaderboard with prices as of 19:30.

Yannik Paul -7 5.69/2

Niklas Norgaard -7 10.09/1

Frederic Lacroix -6 23.022/1

Dale Whitnell -6 32.031/1

Louis De Jager -6 38.037/1

Trichat Cheenglab -6 50.049/1

Nicolai Von Dellinghausen -5 60.059/1

Justin Walters -5 55.054/1

Soren Kjeldsen -5 55.054/1

Angel Hidalgo -5 42.041/1

The course is new to the DP World Tour so what have we learned so far? It's an attractive layout, a short one and it can yield birdies, but it's not entirely straightforward.

Playing the short par-4 17th hole (playing 365 yards for the men), the marquee group of defending champion Linn Grant, pre-tournament favourite Alex Noren and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre contrived to play it in a combined 14 strokes and even then Grant had to hole a putt from the fringe to avoid a hat trick of bogeys.

Moreover, at the par-3 that preceded it, both the men came up way short of the green with their approaches, struggling to pierce the wind that was whipping across the lake and into their faces.

Paul has assumed favouritism which makes sense. He was a winner last autumn and has two seconds this season.

.@YannikPaul sets the pace during the opening round #VolvoScandinavianMixed -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 8, 2023

Astonishingly, the co-leader Norgaard injured himself water skiing on Monday and didn't play a practice round. "I got here and couldn't do anything then magically something happened and I feel fine now," he said after his round.

Noren's woes went beyond the 17th as he carded a 2-over 74. He's now 110.0109/1, a reflection of his nine shot deficit but also his errant work from the tee box.

The in-form Alexander Bjork carded a 2-under and is priced 22.021/1 while my own pre-event selection Antoine Rozner is 3-under and 25.024/1.

I'll be back in the morning with the review of the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.

